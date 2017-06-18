This is the official release of OpenRefine 2.7. Please backup your workspace directory before installing and report any problems that you encounter.
New features:
- Wikidata Reconcile (replaced old Freebase Reconcile service) and hosted by Wikimedia Foundation.
- Export Clusters button on Clustering dialog.
- Japanese translation
- Support multiple "logical and" and "logical or" instead of just 2
- "Transform All" support to apply the operations to multiple columns
- Some bug fixes
See the full list of changes.