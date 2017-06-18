jackyq2015 released this Jun 18, 2017 · 2 commits to master since this release

This is the official release of OpenRefine 2.7. Please backup your workspace directory before installing and report any problems that you encounter.

New features:

Wikidata Reconcile (replaced old Freebase Reconcile service) and hosted by Wikimedia Foundation.

Export Clusters button on Clustering dialog.

Japanese translation

Support multiple "logical and" and "logical or" instead of just 2

"Transform All" support to apply the operations to multiple columns

Some bug fixes

See the full list of changes.