OpenRefine v2.7 Release

@jackyq2015 jackyq2015 released this Jun 18, 2017 · 2 commits to master since this release

This is the official release of OpenRefine 2.7. Please backup your workspace directory before installing and report any problems that you encounter.

New features:

  • Wikidata Reconcile (replaced old Freebase Reconcile service) and hosted by Wikimedia Foundation.
  • Export Clusters button on Clustering dialog.
  • Japanese translation
  • Support multiple "logical and" and "logical or" instead of just 2
  • "Transform All" support to apply the operations to multiple columns
  • Some bug fixes

See the full list of changes.

