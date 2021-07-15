Skip to content

TextSnatcher

Vala Programming language

TextSnatcher

Copy Text from Images with ease, Perform OCR operations in seconds.

TextSnatcher OCR App for Linux
Download

Download on Flathub

Get it on AppCenter

Features

  • Multiple Language Support.
  • Copy Text from images with a Drag.
  • Drag over any Image and Paste.
  • Fast and Easy to Use.
  • This application uses the Tesseract OCR 4.x for the character recognition.
  • Read more about Tesseract and Star ⭐️ Tesseract-Project.

Screencasts

textsnatcher-eng.mp4
textsnatcher-tamil.mp4

Screenshots

TextSnatcher OCR App for Linux

TextSnatcher OCR App for Linux

Dependencies

Ensure you have these dependencies installed

Runtime Dependency

Buildtime Dependency

  • granite
  • gtk+-3.0
  • gobject-2.0
  • gdk-pixbuf-2.0
  • libhandy-1
  • libportal-0.5

Install, build and run

# clone repository
git clone https://github.com/RajSolai/TextSnatcher.git TextSnatcher
# cd to dir
cd TextSnatcher
# run meson
meson build --prefix=/usr
# cd to build, build and test
cd build
sudo ninja install && com.github.rajsolai.textsnatcher

Inspirations

Made with ❤️ for Linux

About

How to Copy Text from Images ? Answer is TextSnatcher !. Perform OCR operations in seconds on Linux Desktop.

textsnatcher.rf.gd/

Topics

ocr vala gtk3 tesseract-ocr linux-app flatpak meson elementary-apps libhandy

