EthList: The Crowdsourced Ethereum Reading List
Contributors: Phil Kurtland (Scanate), Robert Hackett (Fortune Magazine), Jorge Izquierdo and Luis Cuende (Aragon), Jake Brukhman (CoinFund), Maksim Balashevich (Santiment), Michal Brazewicz (Status), Nate Rush, Krishna Aradhi, Justin Poirier, Anonymous
Introduction
Simple explanations of Ethereum
- Visual demonstration of a blockchain
- Ethereum the world computer (video)
- Joseph Lubin's interview on building decentralized applications (video)
- BBC explains Ethereum (video)
- Techcrunch on Ethereum (video)
- What is Ethereum?
- ELI5: What is Ethereum?
- Ethereum: The not-Bitcoin cryptocurrency that could help replace Uber
- Introduction to Ethereum: The Internet’s Government
- A beginner’s guide to Ethereum
- What is Ethereum?
- Just enough Bitcoin for Ethereum
- Ethereum: Bitcoin Plus Everything
- An Introduction to Ethereum and Smart Contracts: a Programmable Blockchain
Deeper explanations of Ethereum
- General White Paper, Technical Yellow Paper (pdf)
- Programmable Blockchains in context: Ethereum
- Ethereum: Platform Overview
- Vitalik Buterin's Ethereum introduction at Devcon 1 (video)
- Thinking outside the Blocks
- Understanding Ethereum Report (PDF)
- Very deep-dive on Ethereum Reading List
History Articles:
I want more in-depth details!
The annual Ethereum Developer Conference (Devcon):
- Devcon 0 (Berlin, 2014) talks and videos
- Devcon 1 (London, 2015) talks and videos
- Devcon 2 (Shanghai, 2016) talks and videos
- Devcon 3 (Cancún, 2017) website and registration
List of protocol updates and hard-forks:
- Olympic pre-release (Testnet, Chain #0 - May 9, 2015)
- Frontier public release (Ethereum Genesis, Chain #1 - July 30, 2015)
- Homestead (Block #1,150,000 - March 14, 2016)
- DAO Fork (Block #1,920,000 - July 20, 2016)
- Blog post, opposition at r/EthereumClassic
- DoS Fork (Block #2,463,000 - October 18, 2016)
- Spurious Dragon (Block #2,675,000 - November 22, 2016)
- Metropolis will be scheduled end of June, 2017 (to be announced)
- Serenity to be announced (2018)
List of public testnets:
- Olympic, pre-release public test network with ID #0 (replaced by Morden)
- Morden, Fontier-based public test network with ID #2 (replaced by Ropsten)
- Ropsten, Homestead-based public test network with ID #3 (recently revived)
- ConsenSys, Proof-of-Work public test network
- Kovan, Proof-of-Authority public test network
- Rinkeby, Proof-of-Authority, to be announced (EIP-225)
Misc Collections:
- Learn about the Blockchain
- Some Blockchain Reading
- How to Invest in Ethereum ETH Tokens
- Reading Guide on Ethereum
- Ethereum Reading List for Prospective Dapp Developers
- r/ethereum’s Guide
- The Ethereum Wiki
- Ethereum Stack Exchange
Getting Started
Security:
- The Crypto-Trader’s Guide to Online Security
- My guide to securing your digital life
- It’s Time to Get Real: Stop Relying on Third Parties to Protect You & Your Funds. You are responsible for your security.
- Cold Storage for Dummies
Ecosystem
- Women in Blockchain Series
- Where Can I Join The Ethereum Community?
- State of the Dapps
- Ethereum Business Directory
Other conferences, workshops, meetups, or tutorials:
- European Ethereum Development Conference (EDCON)
- London Ethereum (meetup)
- Berlin Ethereum (meetup)
- Ethereum Core Developer Meetings (call)
- Building Ethereum DApps using Solidity (tutorial)
Newsletters
News
- CoinTelegraph
- CoinDesk (owned by Digital Currency Group, which has a stake in a competing cryptocurrency)
Ethereum Block Explorers
Wallets
- My Ether Wallet
- MetaMask Chrome Extension
- Multi-platform Jaxx Wallet
- Mist Wallet
- Parity Wallet
- Harmony Wallet
Hardware Wallets
ICOs (Initial Coin Offerings):
Thought Pieces
- Possibilities of Decentralized Technology
- Risks of Ethereum
- Ethereum Community Values
- Growth of the Ethereum Ecosystem
- The Internet of Agreements: Building the Hyperconnected Future on Blockchains
Decentralized Apps/Protocols
- Crypto Tokens and the Coming Age of Protocol Innovation
- The Golden Age Of Open Protocols
- Decentralized organizations can solve the world’s worst problems
- Blockchain Tokens and the dawn of the Decentralized Business Model
- The Business Case for Dapps – Decentralization as a Strategy
- ‘Decentralised’ is the new black, or a short history of dapps
- Cryptoeconomics Is Hard
Crowdsales
- Introducing the Blockchain Token Securities Law Framework
- Blockchain investments and the new problem asset for conventional VCs
- How to Raise Money on a Blockchain with a Token
- Exploring Continuous Token Models: Towards a Million Networks of Value
- Trick or Treat? Investment in Blockchain Cryptoassets
- AGAINST TOKENS (AND TOKEN CROWDSALES)
- How Cryptocurrencies and Blockchain-based Startups Are Turning The Traditional Venture Capital Model on Its Head
- How to Evaluate an Initial Cryptocurrency Offering (ICO)
- ICO 2.0 — what is the ideal ICO?
- Blockchain investment vehicles: the future of global retail investment
Trading
- Learn Forex Trading at the School of Pipsology (Very applicable to crypto trading)
- Paradigm Shift: Technical Analysis in the Altcoins & Bitcoin Market, & Introduction to Market Cycle, Structure & Manipulation
- CryptoCurrency Market Capitalizations
Exchanges
Bitcoin
Altcoins
Decentralized Exchanges (Mostly Eth assets)
https://cryptoderivatives.market/
Programming
- Build your own crypto-currency with Ethereum
- Raise funds from friends without a third party
- Build a democracy on the blockchain
- Build your first DApp in ten steps
- Ethereum DApp devolpment (videos)
- Monitor the network status (mirror) and the gas price market
- Read the documentation (for Homestead)
- Check out some DApps, that run on Ethereum
- Learn Solidity, an Ethereum smart contract language
- Check out Truffle, a smart contract development framework
- Browse the Ethereum Ecosystem Business Directory
- Ask questions at Ethereum Stack Exchange
- Live chat with Ethereum developer teams and community
- Check out Ethereum Meetups in your area
- A 101 Noob Intro to Programming Smart Contracts on Ethereum
- Where can I learn how to develop DApps using the solidity programming language?
- Learning to Code in Ethereum
Legal
- BitLegal Map
- Introducing the Blockchain Token Securities Law Framework
- Securities Law Framework for Blockchain Tokens
- The Law and Legality of Smart Contracts
- IRS Virtual Currency Guidance : Virtual Currency Is Treated as Property for U.S. Federal Tax Purposes; General Rules for Property Transactions Apply
- Legality of Bitcoin by Country