SophiApp. The next chapter of the Sophia Script project About SophiApp Donations System Requirements Download SophiApp via PowerShell/Chocolatey/Scoop Warning: Key features Videos Screenshots Localized UWP packages names Searching feature Instantly changing theme Native interactive toasts for the Windows Cleanup scheduled task Addendum Translating Media

README.md

This page also in:

SophiApp. The next chapter of the Sophia Script project

Sophia Script

Telegram Telegram

Discord

Available in:

Donations System Requirements Installation Key features Videos Screenshots Addendum Translating Media Changelog

About SophiApp

Typing SVG

Note: SophiApp is a free, open-source app for fine-tuning Windows 10 & Windows 11. It offers a modern UI/UX, more than 130 unique tweaks, and shows how Windows can be configured without making any harm to the OS.

Donations

ko-fi

ko-fi

BTC USDT (TRC20) ETH
13QVRYxgGjZtKQgfb6VPRZyyUmnqeaTm1n TQtMjdocUWbKAeg1kLtB4ApjAVHt1v8Rtf 0x089f05c00e2f75e9b0cd939f21c207b1afe5b2f6

System Requirements

Version Marketing name Build Arch Editions
Windows 11 Insider Preview 23H2 2023 Update 25206+ Home/Pro/Enterprise
Windows 11 22H2 2022 Update 22621+ Home/Pro/Enterprise
Windows 11 21H2 22000.739+ Home/Pro/Enterprise
Windows 10 21H2 October 2021 Update 19044.1706+ x64 Home/Pro/Enterprise/LTSC

Note: Check out the Windows 10, Windows 11, and Windows 11 Insider Preview release history

Download SophiApp via PowerShell/Chocolatey/Scoop

Download the always latest SophiApp archive by invoking (not as administrator too) in PowerShell

irm app.sophi.app -useb | iex

Chocolatey

choco install sophiapp --confirm

Scoop

scoop bucket add extras
scoop install sophiapp

Beta versions

Note: SophiApp is fully portable: it doesn't have any config (yet) and doesn't save any data into the registry. Just extract the SophiApp folder with Bin folder and SophiApp.exe.config file, and run SophiApp.exe

Warning:

  • It's allowed to be logged in as one admin user only during application startup.
  • 🔥🔥🔥SophiApp may not work on a homebrew Windows. Especially, if the homebrew image was created by OS makers being all thumbs who break Microsoft Defender and disable OS telemetry by purposely uprooting system components

Key features

  • Dynamic rendering UI—nothing is hardcoded. 👻
  • 130+ tweaks.
  • SophiApp uses the MVVM pattern.
  • Multithreading support.
  • Checked by the static analyzer, the license for which by courtesy of PVS-Studio.
    • Big thanks to them for providing us the license.
  • All builds are compiled in cloud via GitHub Actions
    • You may compare a zip archive hash sum on the release page with the hash in cloud console in the Compress Files category to be sure that the archive wasn't spoofed (you have to be logged into your GitHub account to be able to view Actions logs);
  • The app shows the actual state of every feature in the UI.
  • High resolutions support.
  • Built-in search engine.
    • Functions can be found by searching their headers and descriptions. GIF
  • Dark & light themes support.
    • The app can change its' theme instantly when you change your default Windows theme mode for apps. GIF
  • Set up Privacy & Telemetry.
  • Turn off diagnostics tracking scheduled tasks.
  • Set up UI & Personalization.
  • Install the latest Microsoft Visual C++ Redistributable Packages 2015–2022 x64;
  • Install the latest .NET Desktop Runtime 6 x86/x64;
  • Uninstall OneDrive "correctly".
  • Uninstall UWP apps displaying localized packages names.
    • An UWP apps list is rendered dynamically using local icons
  • Download and install the HEVC Video Extensions from Device Manufacturer to be able to open .heic and .heif formats.
  • Create a Windows Cleanup and Windows Cleanup Notification scheduled tasks for Windows cleaning up unused files and updates.
    • A native toast notification will be displayed where you can choose to snooze, run the cleanup task or dismiss
  • Create tasks in the Task Scheduler to clean
    • %SystemRoot%\SoftwareDistribution\Download
    • %TEMP%
  • Configure the Windows security.
  • The ability to copy functions' descriptions or headers.
  • Many more File Explorer and context menu "deep" tweaks.

Videos

YT YT

Screenshots

Image Image Image Image

Localized UWP packages names

Image Image

Searching feature

Image

Instantly changing theme

Image

Native interactive toasts for the Windows Cleanup scheduled task

Image

Addendum

  • Some functions depend on Internet access. If not, they will be hidden in UI until the access appears back.
  • You can enable hidden functions in UI by turning on the Advanced settings in the Settings.
    • The hidden functions will be marked with a gear in UI.
  • After closing SophiApp, it creates a log file that you can attach to an open issue (or send to the Telegram group) to help us understand the bug. The log file doesn't contain any sensitive personal information. We do not store any data neither in the Windows registry or any other server.

Translating

  • Feel free to translate the UI into your language by taking as a basis one of UIData_xx.json and creating a new .xaml file.

