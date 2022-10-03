Sophia Script projectSophiApp. The next chapter of the
• Donations • System Requirements • Installation • Key features • Videos • Screenshots • Addendum • Translating • Media • Changelog
About SophiApp
Note:
SophiAppis a free, open-source app for fine-tuning
Windows 10&
Windows 11. It offers a modern UI/UX, more than 130 unique tweaks, and shows how Windows can be configured without making any harm to the OS.
Donations
|BTC
|USDT (TRC20)
|ETH
|
13QVRYxgGjZtKQgfb6VPRZyyUmnqeaTm1n
|
TQtMjdocUWbKAeg1kLtB4ApjAVHt1v8Rtf
|
0x089f05c00e2f75e9b0cd939f21c207b1afe5b2f6
System Requirements
|Version
|Marketing name
|Build
|Arch
|Editions
|Windows 11 Insider Preview 23H2
|2023 Update
|25206+
|Home/Pro/Enterprise
|Windows 11 22H2
|2022 Update
|22621+
|Home/Pro/Enterprise
|Windows 11 21H2
|22000.739+
|Home/Pro/Enterprise
|Windows 10 21H2
|October 2021 Update
|19044.1706+
|x64
|Home/Pro/Enterprise/LTSC
Note: Check out the Windows 10, Windows 11, and Windows 11 Insider Preview release history
Download SophiApp via PowerShell/Chocolatey/Scoop
Download the always latest SophiApp archive by invoking (
not as administrator too) in PowerShell
irm app.sophi.app -useb | iex
choco install sophiapp --confirm
scoop bucket add extras
scoop install sophiapp
Note:
SophiAppis fully portable: it doesn't have any config (yet) and doesn't save any data into the registry. Just extract the
SophiAppfolder with
Binfolder and
SophiApp.exe.configfile, and run
SophiApp.exe
Warning:
- It's allowed to be logged in as one admin user only during application startup.
🔥 🔥 🔥
SophiAppmay not work on a homebrew Windows. Especially, if the homebrew image was created by OS makers being all thumbs who break Microsoft Defender and disable OS telemetry by purposely uprooting system components
Key features
- Dynamic rendering UI—nothing is hardcoded.
👻
- 130+ tweaks.
⭐
SophiAppuses the MVVM pattern.
- Multithreading support.
- Checked by the static analyzer, the license for which by courtesy of PVS-Studio.
- Big thanks to them for providing us the license.
- All builds are compiled in cloud via GitHub Actions
- You may compare a zip archive hash sum on the release page with the hash in cloud console in the
Compress Filescategory to be sure that the archive wasn't spoofed (you have to be logged into your GitHub account to be able to view Actions logs);
- You may compare a zip archive hash sum on the release page with the hash in cloud console in the
- The app shows the
actualstate of every feature in the UI.
- High resolutions support.
- Built-in search engine.
- Functions can be found by searching their headers and descriptions. GIF
- Dark & light themes support.
- The app can change its' theme instantly when you change your default Windows theme mode for apps. GIF
- Set up Privacy & Telemetry.
- Turn off diagnostics tracking scheduled tasks.
- Set up UI & Personalization.
- Install the latest
Microsoft Visual C++ Redistributable Packages 2015–2022 x64;
- Install the latest
.NET Desktop Runtime 6 x86/x64;
- Uninstall OneDrive "correctly".
- Uninstall UWP apps displaying localized packages names.
- An UWP apps list is rendered dynamically using local icons
- Download and install the HEVC Video Extensions from Device Manufacturer to be able to open .heic and .heif formats.
- Create a
Windows Cleanupand
Windows Cleanup Notificationscheduled tasks for Windows cleaning up unused files and updates.
- A native toast notification will be displayed where you can choose to snooze, run the cleanup task or dismiss
- Create tasks in the Task Scheduler to clean
%SystemRoot%\SoftwareDistribution\Download
%TEMP%
-
- Configure the Windows security.
- The ability to copy functions' descriptions or headers.
- Many more File Explorer and context menu "deep" tweaks.
Videos
Screenshots
Localized UWP packages names
Searching feature
Instantly changing theme
Native interactive toasts for the
Windows Cleanup scheduled task
Addendum
- Some functions depend on Internet access. If not, they will be hidden in UI until the access appears back.
- You can enable hidden functions in UI by turning on the
Advanced settingsin the Settings.
- The hidden functions will be marked with a gear in UI.
- After closing
SophiApp, it creates a log file that you can attach to an open issue (or send to the Telegram group) to help us understand the bug. The log file doesn't contain any sensitive personal information. We do not store any data neither in the Windows registry or any other server.
Translating
- Feel free to translate the UI into your language by taking as a basis one of UIData_xx.json and creating a new .xaml file.