This page also in:

SophiApp. The next chapter of the Sophia Script project

Available in:

• Donations • System Requirements • Installation • Key features • Videos • Screenshots • Addendum • Translating • Media • Changelog

About SophiApp

Note: SophiApp is a free, open-source app for fine-tuning Windows 10 & Windows 11 . It offers a modern UI/UX, more than 130 unique tweaks, and shows how Windows can be configured without making any harm to the OS.

Donations

BTC USDT (TRC20) ETH 13QVRYxgGjZtKQgfb6VPRZyyUmnqeaTm1n TQtMjdocUWbKAeg1kLtB4ApjAVHt1v8Rtf 0x089f05c00e2f75e9b0cd939f21c207b1afe5b2f6

System Requirements

Version Marketing name Build Arch Editions Windows 11 Insider Preview 23H2 2023 Update 25206+ Home/Pro/Enterprise Windows 11 22H2 2022 Update 22621+ Home/Pro/Enterprise Windows 11 21H2 22000.739+ Home/Pro/Enterprise Windows 10 21H2 October 2021 Update 19044.1706+ x64 Home/Pro/Enterprise/LTSC

Download SophiApp via PowerShell/Chocolatey/Scoop

Download the always latest SophiApp archive by invoking ( not as administrator too ) in PowerShell

irm app.sophi.app - useb | iex

Chocolatey

choco install sophiapp -- confirm

Scoop

scoop bucket add extras scoop install sophiapp

Beta versions

Note: SophiApp is fully portable: it doesn't have any config (yet) and doesn't save any data into the registry. Just extract the SophiApp folder with Bin folder and SophiApp.exe.config file, and run SophiApp.exe

It's allowed to be logged in as one admin user only during application startup.

🔥 🔥 🔥 SophiApp may not work on a homebrew Windows. Especially, if the homebrew image was created by OS makers being all thumbs who break Microsoft Defender and disable OS telemetry by purposely uprooting system components

Key features

Dynamic rendering UI—nothing is hardcoded. 👻

130+ tweaks. ⭐

SophiApp uses the MVVM pattern.

uses the MVVM pattern. Multithreading support.

Checked by the static analyzer, the license for which by courtesy of PVS-Studio. Big thanks to them for providing us the license.

All builds are compiled in cloud via GitHub Actions You may compare a zip archive hash sum on the release page with the hash in cloud console in the Compress Files category to be sure that the archive wasn't spoofed (you have to be logged into your GitHub account to be able to view Actions logs);

The app shows the actual state of every feature in the UI.

state of every feature in the UI. High resolutions support.

Built-in search engine. Functions can be found by searching their headers and descriptions. GIF

Dark & light themes support. The app can change its' theme instantly when you change your default Windows theme mode for apps. GIF

Set up Privacy & Telemetry.

Turn off diagnostics tracking scheduled tasks.

Set up UI & Personalization.

Install the latest Microsoft Visual C++ Redistributable Packages 2015–2022 x64 ;

; Install the latest .NET Desktop Runtime 6 x86/x64 ;

; Uninstall OneDrive "correctly".

Uninstall UWP apps displaying localized packages names. An UWP apps list is rendered dynamically using local icons

Download and install the HEVC Video Extensions from Device Manufacturer to be able to open .heic and .heif formats.

Create a Windows Cleanup and Windows Cleanup Notification scheduled tasks for Windows cleaning up unused files and updates. A native toast notification will be displayed where you can choose to snooze, run the cleanup task or dismiss

and scheduled tasks for Windows cleaning up unused files and updates. Create tasks in the Task Scheduler to clean %SystemRoot%\SoftwareDistribution\Download %TEMP%

Configure the Windows security.

The ability to copy functions' descriptions or headers.

Many more File Explorer and context menu "deep" tweaks.

Videos

Screenshots

Localized UWP packages names

Searching feature

Instantly changing theme

Native interactive toasts for the Windows Cleanup scheduled task

Addendum

Some functions depend on Internet access. If not, they will be hidden in UI until the access appears back.

You can enable hidden functions in UI by turning on the Advanced settings in the Settings. The hidden functions will be marked with a gear in UI.

in the Settings. After closing SophiApp , it creates a log file that you can attach to an open issue (or send to the Telegram group) to help us understand the bug. The log file doesn't contain any sensitive personal information. We do not store any data neither in the Windows registry or any other server.

Translating

Feel free to translate the UI into your language by taking as a basis one of UIData_xx.json and creating a new .xaml file.

Media