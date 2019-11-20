Good bye, my friends!
Months ago, I started a long and slow migration to fit new Android frameworks. Unfortunately, Twidere has hundreds of thousands lines of code, and over 50% needs to be rewritten because there're breaking changes. It's even impossible to maintain as publishing to Google Play requires new API target, and that target requires new libraries, and those libraries will break current code.
So It's time to say goodbye. Don't worry, I don't like Twitter's new timeline & ads as much as you do. I can't give any promise, but my plan is to start a new one, focusing on cleaness & simplicity. And before this proposed product, I want to build a web service to help you manage your Twitter data, such as removing spam followers (like TwitBlock).
Let's looking forward to something better come to this world.
Twidere for Android
Material Design ready and feature rich Twitter app for Android 4.0+
Features
- Customizable Material Design
- Night mode
- Customizable tabs
- Tweet with photos and videos
- Powerful mute filters
- Multiple account support
- Custom API settings
- Free, open source, NO ads, forever!
Enhanced Features (Available on Google Play)
- Data sync with your cloud drive (Dropbox, Google Drive)
- Filters subscription
- Filters import
- Schedule tweets even when you're offline by Buffer
- Search & share GIFs by GIPHY
Credits
Material re-design
Icon designers
Thanks to their excellent design!
Open source projects
See dependencies in
build.gradle
Support my work
Translation
I started a crowdin project, so anyone can do something for Twidere. Visit this crowdin project page
Donation
Donation methods
Enhanced features on Google Play
PayPal & AliPay:
String.format("%s@%s", "mariotaku.lee", "gmail.com");
Bitcoin:
1FHAVAzge7cj1LfCTMfnLL49DgA3mVUCuW
Sponsors
If you donate on behalf of an organization or company, feel free to contact me. I'll add your logo to this list.
License
/*
* Copyright (C) 2012-2017 Mariotaku Lee <mariotaku.lee@gmail.com>
*
* This program is free software: you can redistribute it and/or modify
* it under the terms of the GNU General Public License as published by
* the Free Software Foundation, either version 3 of the License, or
* (at your option) any later version.
*
* This program is distributed in the hope that it will be useful,
* but WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY; without even the implied warranty of
* MERCHANTABILITY or FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. See the
* GNU General Public License for more details.
*
* You should have received a copy of the GNU General Public License
* along with this program. If not, see <http://www.gnu.org/licenses/>.
*/
Notes
Closed Source Licensing
If you wish to use Twidere's code base but don't want to release your modified source code, please contact
mariotaku.lee@gmail.com.