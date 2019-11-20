Skip to content

@mariotaku
mariotaku さよなら
Nov 20, 2019
README.md
README.md

Good bye, my friends!

Months ago, I started a long and slow migration to fit new Android frameworks. Unfortunately, Twidere has hundreds of thousands lines of code, and over 50% needs to be rewritten because there're breaking changes. It's even impossible to maintain as publishing to Google Play requires new API target, and that target requires new libraries, and those libraries will break current code.

So It's time to say goodbye. Don't worry, I don't like Twitter's new timeline & ads as much as you do. I can't give any promise, but my plan is to start a new one, focusing on cleaness & simplicity. And before this proposed product, I want to build a web service to help you manage your Twitter data, such as removing spam followers (like TwitBlock).

Let's looking forward to something better come to this world.

Twidere for Android

Android Arsenal Travis status Crowdin

Material Design ready and feature rich Twitter app for Android 4.0+

Features

  • Customizable Material Design
  • Night mode
  • Customizable tabs
  • Tweet with photos and videos
  • Powerful mute filters
  • Multiple account support
  • Custom API settings
  • Free, open source, NO ads, forever!

Enhanced Features (Available on Google Play)

  • Data sync with your cloud drive (Dropbox, Google Drive)
  • Filters subscription
  • Filters import
  • Schedule tweets even when you're offline by Buffer
  • Search & share GIFs by GIPHY

Get it on Google Play Get it on F-Droid

Credits

Material re-design

Icon designers

Thanks to their excellent design!

Open source projects

See dependencies in build.gradle

Support my work

Translation

I started a crowdin project, so anyone can do something for Twidere. Visit this crowdin project page

Donation

Donation methods

Enhanced features on Google Play

PayPal & AliPay: String.format("%s@%s", "mariotaku.lee", "gmail.com");

Bitcoin: 1FHAVAzge7cj1LfCTMfnLL49DgA3mVUCuW

Sponsors

If you donate on behalf of an organization or company, feel free to contact me. I'll add your logo to this list.

License

/*
 * Copyright (C) 2012-2017 Mariotaku Lee <mariotaku.lee@gmail.com>
 *
 * This program is free software: you can redistribute it and/or modify
 * it under the terms of the GNU General Public License as published by
 * the Free Software Foundation, either version 3 of the License, or
 * (at your option) any later version.
 *
 * This program is distributed in the hope that it will be useful,
 * but WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY; without even the implied warranty of
 * MERCHANTABILITY or FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE.  See the
 * GNU General Public License for more details.
 *
 * You should have received a copy of the GNU General Public License
 * along with this program.  If not, see <http://www.gnu.org/licenses/>.
 */

Notes

Closed Source Licensing

If you wish to use Twidere's code base but don't want to release your modified source code, please contact mariotaku.lee@gmail.com.

