Good bye, my friends!

Months ago, I started a long and slow migration to fit new Android frameworks. Unfortunately, Twidere has hundreds of thousands lines of code, and over 50% needs to be rewritten because there're breaking changes. It's even impossible to maintain as publishing to Google Play requires new API target, and that target requires new libraries, and those libraries will break current code.

So It's time to say goodbye. Don't worry, I don't like Twitter's new timeline & ads as much as you do. I can't give any promise, but my plan is to start a new one, focusing on cleaness & simplicity. And before this proposed product, I want to build a web service to help you manage your Twitter data, such as removing spam followers (like TwitBlock).

Let's looking forward to something better come to this world.

Twidere for Android

Material Design ready and feature rich Twitter app for Android 4.0+

Features

Customizable Material Design

Night mode

Customizable tabs

Tweet with photos and videos

Powerful mute filters

Multiple account support

Custom API settings

Free, open source, NO ads, forever!

Enhanced Features (Available on Google Play)

Data sync with your cloud drive (Dropbox, Google Drive)

Filters subscription

Filters import

Schedule tweets even when you're offline by Buffer

Search & share GIFs by GIPHY

Credits

Material re-design

Icon designers

Thanks to their excellent design!

Open source projects

See dependencies in build.gradle

Support my work

Translation

I started a crowdin project, so anyone can do something for Twidere. Visit this crowdin project page

Donation

Donation methods

Enhanced features on Google Play

PayPal & AliPay: String.format("%s@%s", "mariotaku.lee", "gmail.com");

Bitcoin: 1FHAVAzge7cj1LfCTMfnLL49DgA3mVUCuW

Sponsors

If you donate on behalf of an organization or company, feel free to contact me. I'll add your logo to this list.

License

