Universal Android Debloater Next Generation

Warning DISCLAIMER: Use at your own risk. We're not responsible for anything that could happen to your devices.

This is a detached fork of the UAD project. This aims to improve privacy and efficiency (energy, speed, memory) by removing unnecessary and obscure system apps. This can also improve security by reducing the attack surface. Read the wiki for more details.

Documentation

Everything about UAD-ng (and related stuff) can be found on the Wiki, such as:

Privacy

UAD-ng does not collect or transmit any user data. The only external connections are GET requests to GitHub for fetching the package list (src/core/uad_lists.rs) and checking for updates (src/core/update.rs).

Contact

For real-time communication and support, consider joining our Discord guild:

If you prefer using Matrix, we have a bridge to Discord:

Friends

Several projects integrate with or depend on UAD-ng's data and tools:

Canta — A mobile Android debloater that uses Shizuku for rootless privilege escalation. It integrates with UAD-ng's Universal Debloat List to provide safe package recommendations without requiring a PC.

Special thanks