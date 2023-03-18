Universal Android Debloater GUI

DISCLAIMER: Use at your own risk. I am not responsible for anything that could happen to your phone.

This software is still in an early stage of development. Check out the issues, and feel free to contribute!

Summary

This is a complete rewrite in Rust of the UAD project, which aims to improve privacy and battery performance by removing unnecessary and obscure system apps. This can also contribute to improve security by reducing the attack surface.

Packages are as well documented as possible in order to provide a better understanding of what you can delete or not. The worst thing which could happen is removing an essential system package needed during boot causing then an unfortunate bootloop. After about 5 failed system boots, the phone will automatically reboot in recovery mode and you'll have to perform a FACTORY RESET. So make a backup first!

In any case, you can NOT brick your device with this software! That's the main thing, right?

Features

Uninstall/Disable and Restore/Enable system packages

Multi-user support (e.g apps in work profiles)

Export/Import your selection in uad_exported_selection.txt

Multi-device support: you can connect multiple phones at the same time

All your actions are logged so you never forget what you've done

NB : System apps cannot really be uninstalled without root (see the FAQ)

Universal debloat lists

GFAM (Google/Facebook/Amazon/Microsoft)

GFAM (Google/Facebook/Amazon/Microsoft) AOSP

AOSP Manufacturers (OEM)

Manufacturers (OEM) Mobile carriers

Mobile carriers Qualcomm / Mediatek / Miscellaneous

Manufacturers debloat lists

Archos

Archos Asus

Asus Blackberry

Blackberry Gionee

Gionee LG

LG Google

Google iQOO

iQOO Fairphone

Fairphone HTC

HTC Huawei

Huawei Motorola

Motorola Nokia

Nokia OnePlus

OnePlus Oppo

Oppo Realme

Realme Samsung

Samsung Sony

Sony Tecno

Tecno TCL

TCL Unihertz

Unihertz Vivo/iQOO

Vivo/iQOO Wiko

Wiko Xiaomi

Xiaomi ZTE

Mobile carriers debloat lists

Country Carriers France Orange, SFR, Free, Bouygues USA T-Mobile, Verizon, Sprint, AT&T Germany Telekom UK EE

How to use it

Read the FAQ!

Do a proper backup of your data! You can never be too careful!

Enable Developer Options on your smartphone.

Turn on USB Debugging from the developer panel.

From the settings, disconnect from any OEM accounts (when you delete an OEM account package it could lock you on the lockscreen because the phone can't associate your identity anymore)

Install ADB (see the intructions by clicking on your OS below): LINUX Install Android platform tools on your PC : Debian Base: $ sudo apt install android-sdk-platform-tools Arch-Linux Base: $ sudo pacman -S android-tools Red Hat Base: $ sudo yum install android-tools OpenSUSE Base: $ sudo zypper install android-tools MAC OS Install Homebrew Install Android platform tools $ brew install android-platform-tools WINDOWS Download android platform tools and unzip it somewhere. Add the android platform tools to your PATH OR make sure to launch UAD from the same directory. Install USB drivers for your device Check your device is detected: > adb devices

Download the latest release of UAD GUI for your Operating System here. Take the opengl version only if the default version (with a Vulkan backend) doesn't launch.

NOTE: Chinese phones users may need to use the AOSP list for removing some stock apps because those Chinese manufacturers (especially Xiaomi and Huawei) have been using the name of AOSP packages for their own (modified & closed-source) apps.

IMPORTANT NOTE: You will have to run this software whenever your OEM pushes an update to your phone as some uninstalled system apps could be reinstalled.

How to contribute

Hey-hey-hey! Don't go away so fast! This is a community project. That means I need you! I'm sure you want to make this project better anyway.

==> How to contribute

Special thanks