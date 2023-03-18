Skip to content

@Rudxain @AnonymousWP
Rudxain and AnonymousWP pkg: update com.samsung.android.dynamiclock (#615)
8d302a9 Mar 18, 2023
pkg: update `com.samsung.android.dynamiclock` (#615) 
Alternative name on some devices : Dynamic Lock

Co-authored-by: AnonymousWP <50231698+AnonymousWP@users.noreply.github.com>
8d302a9

Universal Android Debloater GUI Summary Features Universal debloat lists Manufacturers debloat lists Mobile carriers debloat lists How to use it How to contribute Special thanks

README.md

Universal Android Debloater GUI

DISCLAIMER: Use at your own risk. I am not responsible for anything that could happen to your phone.

uad_screenshot

This software is still in an early stage of development. Check out the issues, and feel free to contribute!

Summary

This is a complete rewrite in Rust of the UAD project, which aims to improve privacy and battery performance by removing unnecessary and obscure system apps. This can also contribute to improve security by reducing the attack surface.

Packages are as well documented as possible in order to provide a better understanding of what you can delete or not. The worst thing which could happen is removing an essential system package needed during boot causing then an unfortunate bootloop. After about 5 failed system boots, the phone will automatically reboot in recovery mode and you'll have to perform a FACTORY RESET. So make a backup first!

In any case, you can NOT brick your device with this software! That's the main thing, right?

Features

  • Uninstall/Disable and Restore/Enable system packages
  • Multi-user support (e.g apps in work profiles)
  • Export/Import your selection in uad_exported_selection.txt
  • Multi-device support: you can connect multiple phones at the same time
  • All your actions are logged so you never forget what you've done

NB : System apps cannot really be uninstalled without root (see the FAQ)

Universal debloat lists

  • GFAM (Google/Facebook/Amazon/Microsoft)
  • AOSP
  • Manufacturers (OEM)
  • Mobile carriers
  • Qualcomm / Mediatek / Miscellaneous

Manufacturers debloat lists

  • Archos
  • Asus
  • Blackberry
  • Gionee
  • LG
  • Google
  • iQOO
  • Fairphone
  • HTC
  • Huawei
  • Motorola
  • Nokia
  • OnePlus
  • Oppo
  • Realme
  • Samsung
  • Sony
  • Tecno
  • TCL
  • Unihertz
  • Vivo/iQOO
  • Wiko
  • Xiaomi
  • ZTE

Mobile carriers debloat lists

Country Carriers
France Orange, SFR, Free, Bouygues
USA T-Mobile, Verizon, Sprint, AT&T
Germany Telekom
UK EE

How to use it

  • Read the FAQ!

  • Do a proper backup of your data! You can never be too careful!

  • Enable Developer Options on your smartphone.

  • Turn on USB Debugging from the developer panel.

  • From the settings, disconnect from any OEM accounts (when you delete an OEM account package it could lock you on the lockscreen because the phone can't associate your identity anymore)

  • Install ADB (see the intructions by clicking on your OS below):

    LINUX
    • Install Android platform tools on your PC :

    Debian Base:

    $ sudo apt install android-sdk-platform-tools

    Arch-Linux Base:

    $ sudo pacman -S android-tools

    Red Hat Base:

    $ sudo yum install android-tools

    OpenSUSE Base:

    $ sudo zypper install android-tools

    MAC OS
    • Install Homebrew
    • Install Android platform tools 
      $ brew install android-platform-tools

    WINDOWS

  • Download the latest release of UAD GUI for your Operating System here. Take the opengl version only if the default version (with a Vulkan backend) doesn't launch.

NOTE: Chinese phones users may need to use the AOSP list for removing some stock apps because those Chinese manufacturers (especially Xiaomi and Huawei) have been using the name of AOSP packages for their own (modified & closed-source) apps.

IMPORTANT NOTE: You will have to run this software whenever your OEM pushes an update to your phone as some uninstalled system apps could be reinstalled.

How to contribute

Hey-hey-hey! Don't go away so fast! This is a community project. That means I need you! I'm sure you want to make this project better anyway.

==> How to contribute

Special thanks

  • @mawilms for his LotRO plugin manager (Lembas) which helped me a lot to understand how to use the Iced GUI library.
  • @casperstorm for the UI/UX inspiration.

