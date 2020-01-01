SIP provisioning server / Auto configuration system (ACS)
Small free & open source SIP provisioning server
Vendors
Grandstream
Fanvil
Panasonic
Yealink
Digium
AudioCodes
Scopes
accounts
timezones
phonebooks
ntp
firmware
upload config for SIP devices in JSON format
separated API for provisioning and management
support Swagger 2.0 API spec
Provision API
Management API
Sample
see sonata-sample
