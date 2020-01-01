Skip to content

sonata

SIP provisioning server / Auto configuration system (ACS)

README.md

sonata

Build Status

Small free & open source SIP provisioning server

How work

Scheme

Vendors

  • Grandstream

  • Fanvil

  • Panasonic

  • Yealink

  • Digium

  • AudioCodes

Rules

Limited access by

  • ip

  • mac

  • time

Scopes

  • accounts

  • timezones

  • phonebooks

  • ntp

  • firmware

API

  • upload config for SIP devices in JSON format

  • separated API for provisioning and management

  • support Swagger 2.0 API spec

Provision API

Provision API

Management API

Management API

Sample

see sonata-sample

Great thanks

  • @freess

  • @k666r

  • @igorg

About

SIP provisioning server / Auto configuration system (ACS)

github.com/antirek/sonata

Topics

sip provision provisioning provisioner asterisk nodejs

Resources

Readme

License

MIT License

Releases

1 tags

Contributors 3

  •  
  •  
  •  

