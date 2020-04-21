Usage: Linux resource monitor

Language: Bash

Description

Resource monitor that shows usage and stats for processor, memory, disks, network and processes.

Features

Easy to use, with a game inspired menu system.

Fast and responsive UI with UP, DOWN keys process selection.

Function for showing detailed stats for selected process.

Ability to filter processes.

Easy switching between sorting options.

Send SIGTERM, SIGKILL, SIGINT to selected process.

UI menu for changing all config file options.

Auto scaling graph for network usage.

Shows message in menu if new version is available

Themes

Bashtop now has theme support and a function to download missing local themes from repository.

See themes folder for available themes.

Let me know if you want to contribute with new themes.

Upcoming

Currently rewriting to use python3 psutil for data collection instead of linux specific tools. This will add python 3 and psutil as dependencies, but will make bashtop cross platform compatible.

Please let me know if there is an interest in keeping current version without python dependencies alive.

Compability

Should work on most modern linux distributions with a truecolor capable terminal.

Dependencies

bash (v4.4 or later) Script functionality will most probably break with earlier versions.

Bash version 5 is higly recommended to make use of $EPOCHREALTIME variable instead of alot of external date command calls.

(Optional) curl (v7.16.2 or later) Needed if you want messages about updates and the ability to download themes.

Screenshots

Main UI showing details for a selected process.



Main menu.



Options menu.



Installation

Copy or link "bashtop" into PATH, or just run from cloned directory...

Also available in the AUR as bashtop-git

Also available for debian/ubuntu from Azlux's repository

Configurability

All options changeable from within UI. Config files stored in "$HOME/.config/bashtop" folder

bashtop.cfg: (auto generated if not found)

# ? Config file for bashtop v. 0.8.0 # * Color theme, looks for a .theme file in "$HOME/.config/bashtop/themes", "Default" for builtin default theme color_theme= " Default " # * Update time in milliseconds, increases automatically if set below internal loops processing time, recommended 2000 ms or above for better sample times for graphs update_ms= " 2500 " # * Processes sorting, "pid" "program" "arguments" "threads" "user" "memory" "cpu lazy" "cpu responsive" # * "cpu lazy" upates sorting over time, "cpu responsive" updates sorting directly at a cpu usage cost proc_sorting= " cpu lazy " # * Reverse sorting order, "true" or "false" proc_reversed= " false " # * Check cpu temperature, only works if "sensors" command is available and have values for "Package" and "Core" check_temp= " true " # * Draw a clock at top of screen, formatting according to strftime, empty string to disable draw_clock= " %R " # * Update main ui when menus are showing, set this to false if the menus is flickering too much for comfort background_update= " true " # * Custom cpu model name, empty string to disable custom_cpu_name= " " # * Enable error logging to "$HOME/.config/bashtop/error.log", "true" or "false" error_logging= " true "

Command line options: (not yet implemented)

USAGE: bashtop

TODO

TODO Add options to change colors for text, graphs and meters.

LICENSE

Apache License 2.0