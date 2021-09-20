The Linux version of btop++ is complete. Released as version 1.0.0

I will be providing statically compiled binaries for a range of architectures in every release for those having problems compiling.

For compilation GCC 10 is required, GCC 11 preferred.

Please report any bugs to the Issues page.

The development plan right now:

Windows support is not in the plans as of now, but if anyone else wants to take it on, I will try to help.

This project is gonna take some time until it has complete feature parity with bpytop, since all system information gathering will have to be written from scratch without any external libraries. And will need some help in the form of code contributions to get complete support for BSD and OSX.

Resource monitor that shows usage and stats for processor, memory, disks, network and processes.

C++ version and continuation of bashtop and bpytop.

Btop++ uses the same theme files as bpytop and bashtop (some color values missing in bashtop themes) .

See themes folder for available themes.

The make install command places the default themes in [$PREFIX or /usr/local]/share/btop/themes . User created themes should be placed in $XDG_CONFIG_HOME/btop/themes or $HOME/.config/btop/themes .

Let me know if you want to contribute with new themes.

For best experience, a terminal with support for:

Also needs a UTF8 locale and a font that covers:

Look to the creators of the terminal emulator you use to fix these issues if the previous mentioned fixes don't work for you.

Characters clipping in to each other or text/border misalignments is not bugs caused by btop, but most likely a fontconfig or terminal problem where the braille characters making up the graphs aren't rendered correctly.

If text are misaligned and you are using Konsole or Yakuake, turning off "Bi-Directional text rendering" is a possible fix.

See comments by @sgleizes link and @XenHat link in issue #100 for possible solutions.

See Terminess Powerline for an example of a font that includes the braille symbols.

If you are having problems with the characters in the graphs not looking like they do in the screenshots, it's likely a problem with your systems configured fallback font not having support for braille characters.

Binary release (statically compiled, for kernel 3.2.0 and newer)

# set SU_USER and SU_GROUP to select user and group, default is root:root

# run after make install and use same PREFIX if any was used at install

Enables signal sending to any process without starting with sudo and can prevent /proc read permissions problems on some systems.

(Optional) Set suid bit to make btop always run as root (or other user)

# only use "sudo" when installing to a NON user owned directory

# use "make install PREFIX=/target/dir" to set target, default: /usr/local

Download btop-(VERSION)-(PLATFORM)-(ARCH).tbz from latest release and unpack to a new folder

Needs GCC 10 or higher, (GCC 11 or above strongly recommended for better CPU efficiency in the compiled binary).

The makefile also needs GNU coreutils and sed (should already be installed on any modern distribution).

No need for sudo to enable signal sending to any process and to prevent /proc read permissions problems on some systems.

(Optional) Set suid bit to make btop always run as root (or other user)

# only use "sudo" when installing to a NON user owned directory

# use "make install PREFIX=/target/dir" to set target, default: /usr/local

Use $ADDFLAGS variable for appending flags to both compiler and linker.

Append STATIC=true to make command for static compilation.

# use gcc-10 g++-10 if gcc-11 isn't available

Install dependencies (example for Ubuntu 21.04 Hirsute)

Remove all object files, binaries and created directories in source dir

Remove any object files from source dir

All options changeable from within UI. Config and log files stored in $XDG_CONFIG_HOME/btop or $HOME/.config/btop folder