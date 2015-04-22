pip install pipreqs
Obs.: if you don't want support for jupyter notebooks, you can install pipreqs without the dependencies that give support to it. To do so, run:
pip install --no-deps pipreqs
pip install yarg==0.1.9 docopt==0.6.2
Usage: pipreqs [options] [<path>] Arguments: <path> The path to the directory containing the application files for which a requirements file should be generated (defaults to the current working directory) Options: --use-local Use ONLY local package info instead of querying PyPI --pypi-server <url> Use custom PyPi server --proxy <url> Use Proxy, parameter will be passed to requests library. You can also just set the environments parameter in your terminal: $ export HTTP_PROXY="http://10.10.1.10:3128" $ export HTTPS_PROXY="https://10.10.1.10:1080" --debug Print debug information --ignore <dirs>... Ignore extra directories, each separated by a comma --no-follow-links Do not follow symbolic links in the project --encoding <charset> Use encoding parameter for file open --savepath <file> Save the list of requirements in the given file --print Output the list of requirements in the standard output --force Overwrite existing requirements.txt --diff <file> Compare modules in requirements.txt to project imports --clean <file> Clean up requirements.txt by removing modules that are not imported in project --mode <scheme> Enables dynamic versioning with <compat>, <gt> or <non-pin> schemes <compat> | e.g. Flask~=1.1.2 <gt> | e.g. Flask>=1.1.2 <no-pin> | e.g. Flask --scan-notebooks Look for imports in jupyter notebook files.
$ pipreqs /home/project/location Successfully saved requirements file in /home/project/location/requirements.txt
Contents of requirements.txt
wheel==0.23.0 Yarg==0.1.9 docopt==0.6.2
pip freezeonly saves the packages that are installed with
pip installin your environment.
pip freezesaves all packages in the environment including those that you don't use in your current project (if you don't have
virtualenv).
- and sometimes you just need to create
requirements.txtfor a new project without installing modules.