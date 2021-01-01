A guide for useful extensions and configuration examples to unleash the power of Visual Studio Code for C/C++ development. And damn, it's becoming better and better. With the use of extensions it's a really great tool that supports your everyday developing.

Table of contents

1. About the project

This project should give an overview over some extensions and examples for C/C++ development with VS Code. There are a lot extensions around that really improve working with VCS. I want to show which of them are really valuable and give some examples how to use/integrate them.

Mostly i'm using CMake and Linux. So the main focus will be on this combination. Maybe i will extend this to the Windows-Subsystem for Linux (WSL) in future.

2. Getting started

2.1. Installing VS Code

You can get the latest VS Code version at https://code.visualstudio.com/. Simply download and install the package type that's supported by system/distribution.

A detailed description how to install it under linux could be found here.

2.2. C/C++ Extension

To make VS Code familiar with C++, i.e. language support, debugging, etc., you need the C/C++ extension found at the marketplace. Simply install it via the extension panel from the activity bar.

2.3. Additional references

An official overview of editing C++ with VS Code: https://code.visualstudio.com/docs/cpp/cpp-ide

A general introduction to develop C/C++ with VS Code under Linux: https://code.visualstudio.com/docs/cpp/config-linux

3. CMake

How to manage CMake projects with VS Code could be found in the CMake section. If you're not keen on using CMake, you can have a look at https://code.visualstudio.com/docs/cpp/config-linux how to setup a plain compiling environment.

4. Debugging

Some debugging related stuff can be found in the Debugging section.

5. Testing

VS Code has some nice extensions to handle testing very comfortable. See the Testing documentation for details.

6. Docker

The docker section describes how to use extensions for building, managing and running containers from VS Code.

Current topics:

Installing docker extension

Develop within docker and configure it with devcontainer.json

Using remote containerd instances

7. Documentation

Some extensions can greatly enhance your documentation capabilities. See the documentation section for details.

8. Remote development

8.1. Remote SSH Extension

If you are developing for remotely connected devices (e.g. RPi), the Remote - SSH extension saves a lot of time. It enables you to work with VS Code like you are used to work locally. The communication is done via SSH. So also autologin via certificates is possible.

Also a nice feature is the possibility to configure port forwarding if you are connected to the remote machine.

8.2. References

9. Static analysis

To use on-the-fly static analysis during development, see the Static analysis documentation.

10. Code formatting & cleanup

The Code formatting & cleanup documentation shows some tools to do general automated cleanup and formatting of you're code.

11. Code Coverage

To setup your CMake builds with coverage instrumentation and evaluate the coverage results, see the coverage documentation.

12. Integrate Clang sanitizers

More about the integration of the Clang sanitizers could be found in the Clang sanitizer documentation.

13. Git integration

See helpful extensions that are dealing with git in the Git documentation.

14. GitHub integration

An overview how to use GitHub together with VS Could be found within the GitHub integration documentation.

15. Other nice extensions

There are several, generally supporting extensions that leverage your effort in various ways. See the Extension documentation for details on other supportive extensions that can enhance your development workflow.

16. Logfile handling

Often you have to deal with logfiles for debugging purposes. If you know the analyze plugin from Notepad++ you will have fun with the Text Power Tools extension. Filtering larger text files, also with regular expressions, is possible with this nice plugin. Additionally you can restructure your data with an AWK like extraction.

Another nice extension that adds highlighting to logfiles is Logfile Highligher. It is costumizable and has a lot of nice features to support you digging through your logs.

17. Some shortcuts and features

17.1. Official VS Code shortcut cheat sheet

The basic VS Code shortcuts can be found here

17.2. Column selection mode

That is a really cool feature, especially for refactoring/renaming tasks. So don't miss to use it with opening the command palette ( Ctrl+Shift+P ) and run Toggle column selection mode.

18. About CMake variants

The cmake-variants.yaml is a nice tool to setup different compiler instrumentations and generally changing the flags. But there's one problem currently. If you use the same CMake definitions in different combined variants, only the last one will be taken. E.g. if you enable coverage and the address sanitizer, only one of it will work because they share the same CMAKE_CXX_FLAGS definition.

Another drawback is the use of the settings within a CI pipeline. So using an additional CMake include file might be a better approach. Then you can activate this over a variant definition and it it is also usable by a pipeline. I will provide an example if i got time to do it.

19. References

19.1. General

More on VS Code, C/C++ & Linux: https://code.visualstudio.com/docs/cpp/config-linux

Overview of C++ editing in VS Code: https://code.visualstudio.com/docs/cpp/cpp-ide

Debugging on Linux with VS Code: https://code.visualstudio.com/docs/cpp/cpp-debug

19.2. CMake

More on CMake variants and CMake extension: https://code.visualstudio.com/docs/cpp/cmake-linux#_select-a-variant

CTest: https://cmake.org/cmake/help/latest/manual/ctest.1.html

19.3. Docker