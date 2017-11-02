/charts

Simple, responsive, modern SVG Charts with zero dependencies
  1. JavaScript 89.5%
  2. CSS 10.5%
JavaScript CSS
README.md

Frappé Charts

GitHub-inspired modern, intuitive and responsive charts with zero dependencies

Explore Demos »

Contents

Installation

  • Install via npm:

    $ npm install frappe-charts

  • ...or include within your HTML

      <script src="https://raw.githubusercontent.com/frappe/charts/master/dist/frappe-charts.min.js"></script>

Usage

const data = {
    labels: ["12am-3am", "3am-6pm", "6am-9am", "9am-12am",
        "12pm-3pm", "3pm-6pm", "6pm-9pm", "9am-12am"
    ],
    datasets: [
        {
            title: "Some Data",
            color: "light-blue",
            values: [25, 40, 30, 35, 8, 52, 17, -4]
        },
        {
            title: "Another Set",
            color: "violet",
            values: [25, 50, -10, 15, 18, 32, 27, 14]
        }
    ]
}

const chart = new Chart({
    parent: '#chart',
    title: "My Awesome Chart",
    data: data,
    type: 'bar', // or 'line', 'scatter', 'percentage'
    height: 250
})

If you want to contribute:

  1. Clone this repo.
  2. cd into project directory
  3. npm install
  4. npm run dev

License

This repository has been released under the MIT License

Made with ♥ by pratu16x7. Project maintained by frappe