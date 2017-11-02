Frappé Charts
Installation
Install via
npm:
$ npm install frappe-charts
...or include within your HTML
<script src="https://raw.githubusercontent.com/frappe/charts/master/dist/frappe-charts.min.js"></script>
Usage
const data = {
labels: ["12am-3am", "3am-6pm", "6am-9am", "9am-12am",
"12pm-3pm", "3pm-6pm", "6pm-9pm", "9am-12am"
],
datasets: [
{
title: "Some Data",
color: "light-blue",
values: [25, 40, 30, 35, 8, 52, 17, -4]
},
{
title: "Another Set",
color: "violet",
values: [25, 50, -10, 15, 18, 32, 27, 14]
}
]
}
const chart = new Chart({
parent: '#chart',
title: "My Awesome Chart",
data: data,
type: 'bar', // or 'line', 'scatter', 'percentage'
height: 250
})
If you want to contribute:
- Clone this repo.
cdinto project directory
npm install
npm run dev
License
This repository has been released under the MIT License