Frappé Charts GitHub-inspired modern, intuitive and responsive charts with zero dependencies Explore Demos »

Contents

Installation

Install via npm : $ npm install frappe-charts

...or include within your HTML < script src = " https://raw.githubusercontent.com/frappe/charts/master/dist/frappe-charts.min.js " > < / script >

Usage

const data = { labels : [ " 12am-3am " , " 3am-6pm " , " 6am-9am " , " 9am-12am " , " 12pm-3pm " , " 3pm-6pm " , " 6pm-9pm " , " 9am-12am " ], datasets : [ { title : " Some Data " , color : " light-blue " , values : [ 25 , 40 , 30 , 35 , 8 , 52 , 17 , - 4 ] }, { title : " Another Set " , color : " violet " , values : [ 25 , 50 , - 10 , 15 , 18 , 32 , 27 , 14 ] } ] } const chart = new Chart ({ parent : ' #chart ' , title : " My Awesome Chart " , data : data, type : ' bar ' , // or 'line', 'scatter', 'percentage' height : 250 })

If you want to contribute:

Clone this repo. cd into project directory npm install npm run dev

License

This repository has been released under the MIT License

Made with ♥ by pratu16x7. Project maintained by frappe