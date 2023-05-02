Brevo typescript

Brevo's API v3 TypeScript-Node Library

Brevo's API exposes the entire Brevo features via a standardized programmatic interface. Please refer to the full documentation to learn more.

This is the wrapper for the API. It implements all the features of the API v3. It supports promises.

Brevo's API matches the OpenAPI v2 definition. The specification can be downloaded here.

Installation

npm

The following recommended installation requires npm. If you are unfamiliar with npm, see the npm docs.

Then install it via:

npm i @getbrevo/brevo --save # or yarn add @getbrevo/brevo

Getting Started

We have two options:

First example is where typescript is not supported i.e. v1.0.1

i.e. v1.0.1 Second example is where typescript is supported i.e. v2.1.1

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------- Typescript not supported v1.0.1 --------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- const brevo = require( ' @getbrevo/brevo ' ) ; let defaultClient = brevo.ApiClient.instance ; let apiKey = defaultClient.authentications[ ' api-key ' ] ; apiKey.apiKey = ' YOUR API KEY ' ; let apiInstance = new brevo.TransactionalEmailsApi (); let sendSmtpEmail = new brevo.SendSmtpEmail (); sendSmtpEmail.subject = " My {{params.subject}} " ; sendSmtpEmail.htmlContent = " <html><body><h1>Common: This is my first transactional email {{params.parameter}}</h1></body></html> " ; sendSmtpEmail.sender = { " name " : " John " , " email " : " example@example.com " } ; sendSmtpEmail.to = [ { " email " : " example@brevo.com " , " name " : " sample-name " } ] ; sendSmtpEmail.replyTo = { " email " : " example@brevo.com " , " name " : " sample-name " } ; sendSmtpEmail.headers = { " Some-Custom-Name " : " unique-id-1234 " } ; sendSmtpEmail.params = { " parameter " : " My param value " , " subject " : " common subject " } ; apiInstance.sendTransacEmail(sendSmtpEmail).then(function (data) { console.log( ' API called successfully. Returned data: ' + JSON.stringify(data)) ; }, function (error) { console.error(error) ; });

Typescript supported with version v2.1.1

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------- Typescript supported with v2.1.1 -------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- const brevo = require( ' @getbrevo/brevo ' ) ; let apiInstance = new brevo.TransactionalEmailsApi (); let apiKey = apiInstance.authentications[ ' api-key ' ] ; apiKey.apiKey = ' YOUR API KEY ' ; let sendSmtpEmail = new brevo.SendSmtpEmail (); sendSmtpEmail.subject = " My {{params.subject}} " ; sendSmtpEmail.htmlContent = " <html><body><h1>Common: This is my first transactional email {{params.parameter}}</h1></body></html> " ; sendSmtpEmail.sender = { " name " : " John " , " email " : " shubham.upadhyay@sendinblue.com " } ; sendSmtpEmail.to = [ { " email " : " shubham.upadhyay@sendinblue.com " , " name " : " shubham upadhyay " } ] ; sendSmtpEmail.replyTo = { " email " : " shubham.upadhyay@sendinblue.com " , " name " : " Shubham Upadhyay " } ; sendSmtpEmail.headers = { " Some-Custom-Name " : " unique-id-1234 " } ; sendSmtpEmail.params = { " parameter " : " My param value " , " subject " : " common subject " } ; apiInstance.sendTransacEmail(sendSmtpEmail).then(function (data) { console.log( ' API called successfully. Returned data: ' + JSON.stringify(data)) ; }, function (error) { console.error(error) ; });

Get Contact attributes API example:

const brevo = require( ' @getbrevo/brevo ' ) ; let apiInstance = new brevo.ContactsApi () let apiKey = apiInstance.authentications[ ' api-key ' ] ; apiKey.apiKey = ' YOUR API KEY ' ; apiInstance.getAttributes ().then(function(data) { console.log( ' API called successfully. Returned data: ' + JSON.stringify(data)) ; }, function(error) { console.error(error) ; });

Get Account API example:

const brevo = require( ' @getbrevo/brevo ' ) ; let apiInstance = new brevo.AccountApi () let apiKey = apiInstance.authentications[ ' api-key ' ] ; apiKey.apiKey = ' YOUR API KEY ' ; apiInstance.getAccount ().then(function(data) { console.log( ' API called successfully. Returned data: ' + JSON.stringify(data)) ; }, function(error) { console.error(error) ; });

Get Contacts API example:

const brevo = require( ' @getbrevo/brevo ' ) ; let apiInstance = new brevo.ContactsApi () let apiKey = apiInstance.authentications[ ' api-key ' ] ; apiKey.apiKey = ' YOUR API KEY ' ; apiInstance.getContacts ().then(function(data) { console.log( ' API called successfully. Returned data: ' + JSON.stringify(data)) ; }, function(error) { console.error(error) ; });

For more examples, refer the Endpoints Guide