Make sure you are using Go 1.17+, and Go modules support is enabled. Install or update reform package, reform and reform-db commands with:

go get -v gopkg.in/reform.v1/...

If you are not using Go modules yet, you can use dep to vendor desired version of reform, and then install commands with:

go install -v ./vendor/gopkg.in/reform.v1/...

You can also install the latest stable version of reform without using Go modules thanks to gopkg.in redirection, but please note that this will not use the stable versions of the database drivers:

env GO111MODULE=off go get -u -v gopkg.in/reform.v1/...

Canonical import path is gopkg.in/reform.v1 ; using github.com/go-reform/reform will not work.

See note about versioning and branches below.