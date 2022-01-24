Skip to content
main
Switch branches/tags
19 branches 17 tags
Code

Latest commit

@dependabot @AlekSi
dependabot[bot] and AlekSi Bump github.com/brianvoe/gofakeit/v6 from 6.9.0 to 6.14.3
db2c976 Jan 24, 2022
Bump github.com/brianvoe/gofakeit/v6 from 6.9.0 to 6.14.3 
Bumps [github.com/brianvoe/gofakeit/v6](https://github.com/brianvoe/gofakeit) from 6.9.0 to 6.14.3.
- [Release notes](https://github.com/brianvoe/gofakeit/releases)
- [Commits](brianvoe/gofakeit@v6.9.0...v6.14.3)

---
updated-dependencies:
- dependency-name: github.com/brianvoe/gofakeit/v6
  dependency-type: direct:production
  update-type: version-update:semver-minor
...

Signed-off-by: dependabot[bot] <support@github.com>
db2c976

Git stats

Files

Permalink
Failed to load latest commit information.
Type
Name
Latest commit message
Commit time
.github
Require Go 1.17
Aug 27, 2021
dialects
Better CI configuration (#216)
Jul 19, 2020
docs
Set theme jekyll-theme-architect
Feb 24, 2017
internal
Fix reform-db init for tables with composite PK
Aug 27, 2021
parse
Fix reform-db init for tables with composite PK
Aug 27, 2021
reform-db
Update golangci-lint
Jan 16, 2022
reform
Update golangci-lint
Jan 16, 2022
test/sql
Fix reform-db init for tables with composite PK
Aug 27, 2021
tools
Update golangci-lint
Jan 16, 2022
.codecov.yml
Prepare release (#225)
Jul 29, 2020
.gitignore
Make local setup work on M1
Jan 16, 2022
.golangci-required.yml
Update golangci-lint
Jan 16, 2022
.golangci.yml
Update golangci-lint
Jan 16, 2022
CHANGELOG.md
Require Go 1.17
Aug 27, 2021
CODE_OF_CONDUCT.md
Prepare release (#225)
Jul 29, 2020
CONTRIBUTING.md
Prepare release (#225)
Jul 29, 2020
LICENSE
Context support. (#211)
Jun 24, 2020
Makefile
Update golangci-lint
Jan 16, 2022
README.md
Require Go 1.17
Aug 27, 2021
appveyor.yml
Fix CI for dependabot (#236)
Aug 30, 2020
base.go
Use reflection to set PK (#266)
Dec 6, 2020
base_test.go
Update golangci-lint
Jan 16, 2022
db.go
v1.5.0-beta.1
Dec 6, 2020
db_test.go
Merge pull request #311 from artemgavrilov/main
Jan 15, 2022
doc.go
Bump version
Dec 8, 2020
docker-compose.override.yml.apple-silicon
Make local setup work on M1
Jan 16, 2022
docker-compose.yml
Update MS SQL Server images (#256)
Oct 10, 2020
go.mod
Bump github.com/brianvoe/gofakeit/v6 from 6.9.0 to 6.14.3
Jan 24, 2022
go.sum
Bump github.com/brianvoe/gofakeit/v6 from 6.9.0 to 6.14.3
Jan 24, 2022
logger.go
Minor style tweak.
Feb 26, 2017
querier.go
Context support. (#211)
Jun 24, 2020
querier_commands.go
Update golangci-lint and its configuration (#282)
Apr 6, 2021
querier_commands_test.go
Merge pull request #311 from artemgavrilov/main
Jan 15, 2022
querier_examples_test.go
Merge pull request #311 from artemgavrilov/main
Jan 15, 2022
querier_selects.go
Context support. (#211)
Jun 24, 2020
querier_selects_test.go
Add Queries.Count (#189)
Dec 13, 2018
querier_test.go
Better CI configuration (#216)
Jul 19, 2020
tx.go
v1.5.0-beta.1
Dec 6, 2020
reform Quickstart Background Versioning and branching policy Additional packages Caveats and limitations License Contributing

README.md

reform

Release PkgGoDev CI AppVeyor Build status Coverage Report Go Report Card

Reform gopher logo

A better ORM for Go and database/sql.

It uses non-empty interfaces, code generation (go generate), and initialization-time reflection as opposed to interface{}, type system sidestepping, and runtime reflection. It will be kept simple.

Supported SQL dialects:

RDBMS Library and drivers Status
PostgreSQL github.com/lib/pq (postgres) Stable. Tested with all supported versions.
github.com/jackc/pgx/stdlib (pgx v3) Stable. Tested with all supported versions.
MySQL github.com/go-sql-driver/mysql (mysql) Stable. Tested with all supported versions.
SQLite3 github.com/mattn/go-sqlite3 (sqlite3) Stable.
Microsoft SQL Server github.com/denisenkom/go-mssqldb (sqlserver, mssql) Stable.
Tested on Windows with: SQL2008R2SP2, SQL2012SP1, SQL2014, SQL2016.
On Linux with: mcr.microsoft.com/mssql/server:2017-latest and mcr.microsoft.com/mssql/server:2019-latest Docker images.

Notes:

Quickstart

  1. Make sure you are using Go 1.17+, and Go modules support is enabled. Install or update reform package, reform and reform-db commands with:

    go get -v gopkg.in/reform.v1/...

    If you are not using Go modules yet, you can use dep to vendor desired version of reform, and then install commands with:

    go install -v ./vendor/gopkg.in/reform.v1/...

    You can also install the latest stable version of reform without using Go modules thanks to gopkg.in redirection, but please note that this will not use the stable versions of the database drivers:

    env GO111MODULE=off go get -u -v gopkg.in/reform.v1/...

    Canonical import path is gopkg.in/reform.v1; using github.com/go-reform/reform will not work.

    See note about versioning and branches below.

  2. Use reform-db command to generate models for your existing database schema. For example:

    reform-db -db-driver=sqlite3 -db-source=example.sqlite3 init

  3. Update generated models or write your own – struct representing a table or view row. For example, store this in file person.go:

    //go:generate reform

//reform:people
type Person struct {
	ID        int32      `reform:"id,pk"`
	Name      string     `reform:"name"`
	Email     *string    `reform:"email"`
	CreatedAt time.Time  `reform:"created_at"`
	UpdatedAt *time.Time `reform:"updated_at"`
}

    Magic comment //reform:people links this model to people table or view in SQL database. The first value in field's reform tag is a column name. pk marks primary key. Use value - or omit tag completely to skip a field. Use pointers (recommended) or sql.NullXXX types for nullable fields.

  4. Run reform [package or directory] or go generate [package or file]. This will create person_reform.go in the same package with type PersonTable and methods on Person.

  5. See documentation how to use it. Simple example:

    // Get *sql.DB as usual. PostgreSQL example:
sqlDB, err := sql.Open("postgres", "postgres://127.0.0.1:5432/database")
if err != nil {
	log.Fatal(err)
}
defer sqlDB.Close()

// Use new *log.Logger for logging.
logger := log.New(os.Stderr, "SQL: ", log.Flags())

// Create *reform.DB instance with simple logger.
// Any Printf-like function (fmt.Printf, log.Printf, testing.T.Logf, etc) can be used with NewPrintfLogger.
// Change dialect for other databases.
db := reform.NewDB(sqlDB, postgresql.Dialect, reform.NewPrintfLogger(logger.Printf))

// Save record (performs INSERT or UPDATE).
person := &Person{
	Name:  "Alexey Palazhchenko",
	Email: pointer.ToString("alexey.palazhchenko@gmail.com"),
}
if err := db.Save(person); err != nil {
	log.Fatal(err)
}

// ID is filled by Save.
person2, err := db.FindByPrimaryKeyFrom(PersonTable, person.ID)
if err != nil {
	log.Fatal(err)
}
fmt.Println(person2.(*Person).Name)

// Delete record.
if err = db.Delete(person); err != nil {
	log.Fatal(err)
}

// Find records by IDs.
persons, err := db.FindAllFrom(PersonTable, "id", 1, 2)
if err != nil {
	log.Fatal(err)
}
for _, p := range persons {
	fmt.Println(p)
}

Background

reform was born during summer 2014 out of frustrations with existing Go ORMs. All of them have a method Save(record interface{}) which can be used like this:

orm.Save(User{Name: "gopher"})
orm.Save(&User{Name: "gopher"})
orm.Save(nil)
orm.Save("Batman!!")

Now you can say that last invocation is obviously invalid, and that it's not hard to make an ORM to accept both first and second versions. But there are two problems:

  1. Compiler can't check it. Method's signature in godoc will not tell us how to use it. We are essentially working against those tools by sidestepping type system.
  2. First version is still invalid, since one would expect Save() method to set record's primary key after INSERT, but this change will be lost due to passing by value.

First proprietary version of reform was used in production even before go generate announcement. This free and open-source version is the fourth milestone on the road to better and idiomatic API.

Versioning and branching policy

We are following Semantic Versioning, using gopkg.in and filling a changelog. All v1 releases are SemVer-compatible; breaking changes will not be applied.

We use tags v1.M.m for releases, branch main (default on GitHub) for the next minor release development, and release/1.M branches for patch release development. (It was more complicated before 1.4.0 release.)

Major version 2 is currently not planned.

Additional packages

Caveats and limitations

  • There should be zero pk fields for Struct and exactly one pk field for Record. Composite primary keys are not supported (#114).
  • pk field can't be a pointer (== nil doesn't work).
  • Database row can't have a Go's zero value (0, empty string, etc.) in primary key column.

License

Code is covered by standard MIT-style license. Copyright (c) 2016-2020 Alexey Palazhchenko. See LICENSE for details. Note that generated code is covered by the terms of your choice.

The reform gopher was drawn by Natalya Glebova. Please use it only as reform logo. It is based on the original design by Renée French, released under Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 USA license.

Contributing

See Contributing Guidelines.

About

A better ORM for Go, based on non-empty interfaces and code generation.

gopkg.in/reform.v1

Topics

go golang sql orm sql-orm hacktoberfest

Resources

Readme

License

MIT License

Code of conduct

Code of conduct

Stars

1.2k stars

Watchers

24 watching

Forks

58 forks

Releases 16

v1.5.1 Latest
Aug 27, 2021
+ 15 releases

Contributors 16

+ 5 contributors

Languages