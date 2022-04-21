/ go Public
Permalink
3 comments
on commit
sign in to comment.
This commit does not belong to any branch on this repository, and may belong to a fork outside of the repository.
Browse files
sort: use pdqsort
- Across all benchmarks, pdqsort is never significantly slower than the previous algorithm. - In common patterns, pdqsort is often faster (i.e. 10x faster in sorted slices). The pdqsort is described at https://arxiv.org/pdf/2106.05123.pdf This CL is inspired by both C++ implementation and Rust implementation. - C++ implementation: https://github.com/orlp/pdqsort - Rust implementation: https://docs.rs/pdqsort/latest/pdqsort/ For #50154 name old time/op new time/op delta SearchWrappers-16 72.8ns ± 3% 75.1ns ± 2% +3.25% (p=0.000 n=20+10) SortString1K-16 85.2µs ± 3% 86.2µs ± 5% ~ (p=0.247 n=19+10) SortString1K_Slice-16 84.6µs ± 4% 86.1µs ± 4% ~ (p=0.120 n=20+10) StableString1K-16 112µs ± 5% 112µs ± 5% ~ (p=0.604 n=19+10) SortInt1K-16 44.8µs ± 3% 43.2µs ± 2% -3.68% (p=0.000 n=20+10) SortInt1K_Sorted-16 28.2µs ± 3% 3.3µs ± 3% -88.16% (p=0.000 n=19+10) SortInt1K_Reversed-16 29.4µs ± 3% 4.8µs ± 2% -83.59% (p=0.000 n=20+10) SortInt1K_Mod8-16 25.1µs ± 2% 20.0µs ± 2% -20.35% (p=0.000 n=18+10) StableInt1K-16 51.3µs ± 3% 50.9µs ± 2% ~ (p=0.562 n=20+9) StableInt1K_Slice-16 49.5µs ± 2% 50.7µs ± 4% +2.55% (p=0.009 n=19+10) SortInt64K-16 4.73ms ± 3% 4.49ms ± 4% -5.08% (p=0.000 n=20+10) SortInt64K_Slice-16 4.51ms ± 3% 4.35ms ± 1% -3.42% (p=0.000 n=20+8) StableInt64K-16 4.85ms ± 2% 4.82ms ± 2% ~ (p=0.267 n=20+10) Sort1e2-16 27.9µs ± 1% 28.1µs ± 2% ~ (p=0.198 n=20+10) Stable1e2-16 56.6µs ± 2% 55.0µs ± 2% -2.88% (p=0.000 n=20+10) Sort1e4-16 5.51ms ± 1% 5.36ms ± 1% -2.58% (p=0.000 n=19+9) Stable1e4-16 17.8ms ± 1% 17.3ms ± 1% -2.40% (p=0.000 n=20+10) Sort1e6-16 833ms ± 1% 807ms ± 1% -3.02% (p=0.000 n=20+10) Stable1e6-16 3.49s ± 2% 3.44s ± 1% -1.41% (p=0.001 n=20+10) Change-Id: Iecded047d237b9330b5a4101001a5fdc2f50646a Reviewed-on: https://go-review.googlesource.com/c/go/+/371574 Reviewed-by: Emmanuel Odeke <emmanuel@orijtech.com> Run-TryBot: Ian Lance Taylor <iant@golang.org> Reviewed-by: Keith Randall <khr@golang.org> Run-TryBot: Keith Randall <khr@golang.org> Auto-Submit: Keith Randall <khr@golang.org> Reviewed-by: Keith Randall <khr@google.com> TryBot-Result: Gopher Robot <gobot@golang.org> Reviewed-by: Eli Bendersky <eliben@google.com>
- Loading branch information
Showing with 885 additions and 366 deletions.
- +1 −1 src/sort/example_multi_test.go
- +4 −0 src/sort/export_test.go
- +270 −121 src/sort/gen_sort_variants.go
- +4 −1 src/sort/slice.go
- +28 −9 src/sort/sort.go
- +70 −0 src/sort/sort_test.go
- +254 −117 src/sort/zsortfunc.go
- +254 −117 src/sort/zsortinterface.go
There are no files selected for viewing
Oops, something went wrong.
csbo98 commented on
Apr 21, 2022
72e77a7
There was a problem hiding this comment.
Choose a reason for hiding this comment
The reason will be displayed to describe this comment to others. Learn more.
this is so cool!
xerosanyam commented on
Apr 21, 2022
72e77a7
There was a problem hiding this comment.
Choose a reason for hiding this comment
The reason will be displayed to describe this comment to others. Learn more.
power of open source! one person finds a performance improvement, the gain is trickled into all the systems across.. making whole humanity efficient.
jxsl13 commented on
Apr 22, 2022
72e77a7
There was a problem hiding this comment.
Choose a reason for hiding this comment
The reason will be displayed to describe this comment to others. Learn more.
https://github.com/scandum/crumsort
claiming better performance than pdqsort.