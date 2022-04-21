sort: use pdqsort

- Across all benchmarks, pdqsort is never significantly slower than the previous algorithm. - In common patterns, pdqsort is often faster (i.e. 10x faster in sorted slices). The pdqsort is described at https://arxiv.org/pdf/2106.05123.pdf This CL is inspired by both C++ implementation and Rust implementation. - C++ implementation: https://github.com/orlp/pdqsort - Rust implementation: https://docs.rs/pdqsort/latest/pdqsort/ For #50154 name old time/op new time/op delta SearchWrappers-16 72.8ns ± 3% 75.1ns ± 2% +3.25% (p=0.000 n=20+10) SortString1K-16 85.2µs ± 3% 86.2µs ± 5% ~ (p=0.247 n=19+10) SortString1K_Slice-16 84.6µs ± 4% 86.1µs ± 4% ~ (p=0.120 n=20+10) StableString1K-16 112µs ± 5% 112µs ± 5% ~ (p=0.604 n=19+10) SortInt1K-16 44.8µs ± 3% 43.2µs ± 2% -3.68% (p=0.000 n=20+10) SortInt1K_Sorted-16 28.2µs ± 3% 3.3µs ± 3% -88.16% (p=0.000 n=19+10) SortInt1K_Reversed-16 29.4µs ± 3% 4.8µs ± 2% -83.59% (p=0.000 n=20+10) SortInt1K_Mod8-16 25.1µs ± 2% 20.0µs ± 2% -20.35% (p=0.000 n=18+10) StableInt1K-16 51.3µs ± 3% 50.9µs ± 2% ~ (p=0.562 n=20+9) StableInt1K_Slice-16 49.5µs ± 2% 50.7µs ± 4% +2.55% (p=0.009 n=19+10) SortInt64K-16 4.73ms ± 3% 4.49ms ± 4% -5.08% (p=0.000 n=20+10) SortInt64K_Slice-16 4.51ms ± 3% 4.35ms ± 1% -3.42% (p=0.000 n=20+8) StableInt64K-16 4.85ms ± 2% 4.82ms ± 2% ~ (p=0.267 n=20+10) Sort1e2-16 27.9µs ± 1% 28.1µs ± 2% ~ (p=0.198 n=20+10) Stable1e2-16 56.6µs ± 2% 55.0µs ± 2% -2.88% (p=0.000 n=20+10) Sort1e4-16 5.51ms ± 1% 5.36ms ± 1% -2.58% (p=0.000 n=19+9) Stable1e4-16 17.8ms ± 1% 17.3ms ± 1% -2.40% (p=0.000 n=20+10) Sort1e6-16 833ms ± 1% 807ms ± 1% -3.02% (p=0.000 n=20+10) Stable1e6-16 3.49s ± 2% 3.44s ± 1% -1.41% (p=0.001 n=20+10)