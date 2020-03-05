Skip to content

/ conduit

Real world application built with ClojureScript + re-frame
clojurescript re-frame reagent
Clojure HTML
  1. Clojure 98.1%
  2. HTML 1.9%
Branch: master
Find file
Clone or download

Clone with HTTPS

Use Git or checkout with SVN using the web URL.

Open in Desktop Download ZIP

Launching GitHub Desktop

If nothing happens, download GitHub Desktop and try again.

Launching GitHub Desktop

If nothing happens, download GitHub Desktop and try again.

Launching Xcode

If nothing happens, download Xcode and try again.

Launching Visual Studio

If nothing happens, download the GitHub extension for Visual Studio and try again.

Latest commit

@jacekschae
jacekschae image author
Latest commit 8ee156a Mar 5, 2020

Files

Permalink
Type Name Latest commit message Commit time
Failed to load latest commit information.
.idea bump deps, remove cljs-time deps, reformat Mar 4, 2020
public update index.html Mar 5, 2020
src/conduit image author Mar 5, 2020
test Add a test Dec 5, 2017
.gitignore Fix router Mar 21, 2018
LICENSE.md add license, swap router to bidi Oct 7, 2018
README.md Update README Mar 4, 2020
package.json bump deps, remove cljs-time deps, reformat Mar 4, 2020
shadow-cljs.edn bump deps, remove cljs-time deps, reformat Mar 4, 2020

README.md

RealWorld Example App

ClojureScript and re-frame codebase containing real world examples (CRUD, auth, advanced patterns, etc) that adheres to the RealWorld spec and API.

Demo      Demo with re-frame-10x      RealWorld

This codebase was created to demonstrate a fully fledged fullstack application built with ClojureScript and re-frame including CRUD operations, authentication, routing, pagination, and more.

For more information on how this works with other frontends/backends, head over to the RealWorld repo.

Application structure/style heavily inspired by todomvc

Learn how to build similar project with Learn re-frame

Setup And Run

Copy repository

git clone https://github.com/jacekschae/conduit.git && cd conduit

Install dependencies

yarn install || npm install

Run dev server

yarn dev || npm run dev

Compile an optimized version

yarn release || npm run release
You can’t perform that action at this time.