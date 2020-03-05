ClojureScript and re-frame codebase containing real world examples (CRUD, auth, advanced patterns, etc) that adheres to the RealWorld spec and API.

This codebase was created to demonstrate a fully fledged fullstack application built with ClojureScript and re-frame including CRUD operations, authentication, routing, pagination, and more.

For more information on how this works with other frontends/backends, head over to the RealWorld repo.

Application structure/style heavily inspired by todomvc

Learn how to build similar project with Learn re-frame

Setup And Run

Copy repository

git clone https://github.com/jacekschae/conduit.git && cd conduit

Install dependencies

yarn install || npm install

Run dev server

yarn dev || npm run dev

Compile an optimized version