ClojureScript and re-frame codebase containing real world examples (CRUD, auth, advanced patterns, etc) that adheres to the RealWorld spec and API.
This codebase was created to demonstrate a fully fledged fullstack application built with ClojureScript and re-frame including CRUD operations, authentication, routing, pagination, and more.
For more information on how this works with other frontends/backends, head over to the RealWorld repo.
Application structure/style heavily inspired by todomvc
Learn how to build similar project with re-frame
Setup And Run
Copy repository
git clone https://github.com/jacekschae/conduit.git && cd conduit
Install dependencies
yarn install || npm install
Run dev server
yarn dev || npm run dev
Compile an optimized version
yarn release || npm run release