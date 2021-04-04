Butterchurn
Butterchurn is a WebGL implementation of the Milkdrop Visualizer
Try it out
Usage
Installation
With yarn or npm installed, run
$ yarn add butterchurn butterchurn-presets
or
$ npm install butterchurn butterchurn-presets
Create a visualizer
import butterchurn from 'butterchurn';
import butterchurnPresets from 'butterchurn-presets';
// initialize audioContext and get canvas
const visualizer = butterchurn.createVisualizer(audioContext, canvas, {
width: 800,
height: 600
});
// get audioNode from audio source or microphone
visualizer.connectAudio(audioNode);
// load a preset
const presets = butterchurnPresets.getPresets();
const preset = presets['Flexi, martin + geiss - dedicated to the sherwin maxawow'];
visualizer.loadPreset(preset, 0.0); // 2nd argument is the number of seconds to blend presets
// resize visualizer
visualizer.setRendererSize(1600, 1200);
// render a frame
visualizer.render();
Browser Support
Butterchurn requires the browser support WebGL 2.
You can test for support using our minimal isSupported script:
import isButterchurnSupported from "butterchurn/lib/isSupported.min";
if (isButterchurnSupported()) {
// Load and use butterchurn
}
Integrations
- Webamp, the fantastic reimplementation of Winamp 2.9 in HTML5 and Javascript, built by captbaritone
- Butterchurn Extension, use Butterchurn to visualize the audio from any page
- Rekt Networks, Live DJs, Archives & Exclusive Releases, built by Zei
- mStream, your personal music streaming server, built by IrosTheBeggar
- pasteur, trippy videos generated from your music, built by markneub
- ChromeAudioVisualizerExtension, put on some music and turn your browsing session into a party! built by afreakk
- Karaoke Forever, an open karaoke party system, built by bhj
- Syqel, the World's Best AI Powered Music Visualizer
Thanks
- Ryan Geiss for creating MilkDrop
- Nullsoft for creating Winamp
- All the amazing preset creators, special thanks to Flexi
License
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details