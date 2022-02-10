I am a copier, I copy everything from one to another

package main import ( "fmt" "github.com/jinzhu/copier" ) type User struct { Name string Role string Age int32 EmployeCode int64 `copier:"EmployeNum"` // specify field name // Explicitly ignored in the destination struct. Salary int } func ( user * User ) DoubleAge () int32 { return 2 * user . Age } // Tags in the destination Struct provide instructions to copier.Copy to ignore // or enforce copying and to panic or return an error if a field was not copied. type Employee struct { // Tell copier.Copy to panic if this field is not copied. Name string `copier:"must"` // Tell copier.Copy to return an error if this field is not copied. Age int32 `copier:"must,nopanic"` // Tell copier.Copy to explicitly ignore copying this field. Salary int `copier:"-"` DoubleAge int32 EmployeId int64 `copier:"EmployeNum"` // specify field name SuperRole string } func ( employee * Employee ) Role ( role string ) { employee . SuperRole = "Super " + role } func main () { var ( user = User { Name : "Jinzhu" , Age : 18 , Role : "Admin" , Salary : 200000 } users = [] User {{ Name : "Jinzhu" , Age : 18 , Role : "Admin" , Salary : 100000 }, { Name : "jinzhu 2" , Age : 30 , Role : "Dev" , Salary : 60000 }} employee = Employee { Salary : 150000 } employees = [] Employee {} ) copier . Copy ( & employee , & user ) fmt . Printf ( "%#v

" , employee ) // Employee{ // Name: "Jinzhu", // Copy from field // Age: 18, // Copy from field // Salary:150000, // Copying explicitly ignored // DoubleAge: 36, // Copy from method // EmployeeId: 0, // Ignored // SuperRole: "Super Admin", // Copy to method // } // Copy struct to slice copier . Copy ( & employees , & user ) fmt . Printf ( "%#v

" , employees ) // []Employee{ // {Name: "Jinzhu", Age: 18, Salary:0, DoubleAge: 36, EmployeId: 0, SuperRole: "Super Admin"} // } // Copy slice to slice employees = [] Employee {} copier . Copy ( & employees , & users ) fmt . Printf ( "%#v

" , employees ) // []Employee{ // {Name: "Jinzhu", Age: 18, Salary:0, DoubleAge: 36, EmployeId: 0, SuperRole: "Super Admin"}, // {Name: "jinzhu 2", Age: 30, Salary:0, DoubleAge: 60, EmployeId: 0, SuperRole: "Super Dev"}, // } // Copy map to map map1 := map [ int ] int { 3 : 6 , 4 : 8 } map2 := map [ int32 ] int8 {} copier . Copy ( & map2 , map1 ) fmt . Printf ( "%#v

" , map2 ) // map[int32]int8{3:6, 4:8} }