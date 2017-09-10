Skip to content

DataTable component for re-frame library
README.md

re-frame-datatable

A UI component for re-frame. Uses existing subscription to data source in re-frame's app-db and declarative definition of how to render it as a table. Supports sorting, pagination and some basic CSS manipulations for generated table.

Quick links

Usage

Leiningen

Leiningen version

In your application add the following dependency to the file that defines views in your re-frame application:

(ns re-frame-datatable-docs.views
  (:require [re-frame-datatable.core :as dt]
            [your.app.subs :as subs] ; Namespace in which re-frame subscriptions are defined
           ;...))

Here is a sample Reagent component which defines datatable (assuming that subs namespace constains ::songs-list subscription which returns data in the following format: [{:index 1 :name "Mister Sandman" :duration 136} ...])

(defn sneak-peek-for-readme []
  [dt/datatable
   :songs
   [::subs/songs-list]
   [{::dt/column-key   [:index]
     ::dt/sorting      {::dt/enabled? true}
     ::dt/column-label "#"}
    {::dt/column-key   [:name]
     ::dt/column-label "Name"}
    {::dt/column-key   [:duration]
     ::dt/column-label "Duration"
     ::dt/sorting      {::dt/enabled? true}
     ::dt/render-fn    (fn [val]
                         [:span
                          (let [m (quot val 60)
                                s (mod val 60)]
                            (if (zero? m)
                              s
                              (str m ":" (when (< s 10) 0) s)))])}]
   {::dt/pagination    {::dt/enabled? true
                        ::dt/per-page 5}
    ::dt/table-classes ["ui" "table" "celled"]}])

dt/datatable component accepts the following arguments:

  • datatable-key - a keyword, that will be used in re-frame's app-db to store datatable state
  • subscription-vec - a vector, which will be used by datatable to render data via (re-frame/subscribe subscription-vec)
  • columns-def - a vector of maps, that defines how each column of datatable should look like
  • options - optional map of additional options

For the complete documenation and live examples visit Documentation website.

How it works

re-frame-datatable expects a re-frame subscription, that returns a collection of maps. It will render an HTML table (using <table> tag) based on the following rules

  • Table will have n columns (based on the amount of elements in columns-def vector
  • The columns will be rendered in the same order, as in columns-def vector
  • For each item in subscription, datatable will render a row, each cell of which will correspond to the value of a particular property in the item's map (datatable uses get-in item column-key based on columns-def)
  • For every action, that changes the state of datatable (sorting, pagination) it will re-calculate what should be rendered and apply it on top of provided data subscription

License

Copyright © 2016 Kirill Ishanov

Distributed under the Eclipse Public License either version 1.0 or (at your option) any later version.

