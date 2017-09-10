re-frame-datatable
A UI component for re-frame.
Uses existing subscription to data source in re-frame's
app-db and declarative definition of how to render it as a table.
Supports sorting, pagination and some basic CSS manipulations for generated table.
Quick links
- Documentation Website - re-frame app that shows how to use differt DataTable options
- Complete example app - GMail-like interface which uses most of the features of DataTable component
Usage
Leiningen
In your application add the following dependency to the file that defines views in your re-frame application:
(ns re-frame-datatable-docs.views
(:require [re-frame-datatable.core :as dt]
[your.app.subs :as subs] ; Namespace in which re-frame subscriptions are defined
;...))
Here is a sample Reagent component which defines datatable (assuming that
subs namespace constains
::songs-list subscription which returns data in the following format:
[{:index 1 :name "Mister Sandman" :duration 136} ...])
(defn sneak-peek-for-readme []
[dt/datatable
:songs
[::subs/songs-list]
[{::dt/column-key [:index]
::dt/sorting {::dt/enabled? true}
::dt/column-label "#"}
{::dt/column-key [:name]
::dt/column-label "Name"}
{::dt/column-key [:duration]
::dt/column-label "Duration"
::dt/sorting {::dt/enabled? true}
::dt/render-fn (fn [val]
[:span
(let [m (quot val 60)
s (mod val 60)]
(if (zero? m)
s
(str m ":" (when (< s 10) 0) s)))])}]
{::dt/pagination {::dt/enabled? true
::dt/per-page 5}
::dt/table-classes ["ui" "table" "celled"]}])
dt/datatable component accepts the following arguments:
datatable-key- a keyword, that will be used in re-frame's
app-dbto store datatable state
subscription-vec- a vector, which will be used by datatable to render data via
(re-frame/subscribe subscription-vec)
columns-def- a vector of maps, that defines how each column of datatable should look like
options- optional map of additional options
For the complete documenation and live examples visit Documentation website.
How it works
re-frame-datatable expects a re-frame subscription, that returns a collection of maps. It will render an HTML table (using
<table> tag) based on the following rules
- Table will have
ncolumns (based on the amount of elements in
columns-defvector
- The columns will be rendered in the same order, as in
columns-defvector
- For each item in subscription, datatable will render a row, each cell of which will correspond to the value of a particular property in the item's map (datatable uses
get-in item column-keybased on
columns-def)
- For every action, that changes the state of datatable (sorting, pagination) it will re-calculate what should be rendered and apply it on top of provided data subscription
License
Copyright © 2016 Kirill Ishanov
Distributed under the Eclipse Public License either version 1.0 or (at your option) any later version.