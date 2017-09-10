A UI component for re-frame. Uses existing subscription to data source in re-frame's app-db and declarative definition of how to render it as a table. Supports sorting, pagination and some basic CSS manipulations for generated table.

Quick links

Documentation Website - re-frame app that shows how to use differt DataTable options

Complete example app - GMail-like interface which uses most of the features of DataTable component

Usage

Leiningen

In your application add the following dependency to the file that defines views in your re-frame application:

( ns re-frame-datatable-docs.views ( :require [re-frame-datatable.core :as dt] [your.app.subs :as subs] ; Namespace in which re-frame subscriptions are defined ; ...))

Here is a sample Reagent component which defines datatable (assuming that subs namespace constains ::songs-list subscription which returns data in the following format: [{:index 1 :name "Mister Sandman" :duration 136} ...] )

( defn sneak-peek-for-readme [] [dt/datatable :songs [ ::subs/songs-list ] [{ ::dt/column-key [ :index ] ::dt/sorting { ::dt/enabled? true } ::dt/column-label " # " } { ::dt/column-key [ :name ] ::dt/column-label " Name " } { ::dt/column-key [ :duration ] ::dt/column-label " Duration " ::dt/sorting { ::dt/enabled? true } ::dt/render-fn ( fn [val] [ :span ( let [m ( quot val 60 ) s ( mod val 60 )] ( if ( zero? m) s ( str m " : " ( when ( < s 10 ) 0 ) s)))])}] { ::dt/pagination { ::dt/enabled? true ::dt/per-page 5 } ::dt/table-classes [ " ui " " table " " celled " ]}])

dt/datatable component accepts the following arguments:

datatable-key - a keyword, that will be used in re-frame's app-db to store datatable state

- a keyword, that will be used in re-frame's to store datatable state subscription-vec - a vector, which will be used by datatable to render data via (re-frame/subscribe subscription-vec)

- a vector, which will be used by datatable to render data via columns-def - a vector of maps, that defines how each column of datatable should look like

- a vector of maps, that defines how each column of datatable should look like options - optional map of additional options

For the complete documenation and live examples visit Documentation website.

How it works

re-frame-datatable expects a re-frame subscription, that returns a collection of maps. It will render an HTML table (using <table> tag) based on the following rules

Table will have n columns (based on the amount of elements in columns-def vector

columns (based on the amount of elements in vector The columns will be rendered in the same order, as in columns-def vector

vector For each item in subscription, datatable will render a row, each cell of which will correspond to the value of a particular property in the item's map (datatable uses get-in item column-key based on columns-def )

based on ) For every action, that changes the state of datatable (sorting, pagination) it will re-calculate what should be rendered and apply it on top of provided data subscription

License

Copyright © 2016 Kirill Ishanov

Distributed under the Eclipse Public License either version 1.0 or (at your option) any later version.