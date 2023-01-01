Event Jekyll Theme
Event Jekyll Theme is a theme that is designed to be used for conference and event purposes. The index page is a modification and built on top of Agency Jekyll Theme. Unlike most Jekyll Themes, Event Jekyll Theme is not meant to be a single page theme. This theme is a package that you can use for your organization's event as it come with almost everything you need. I reorganized all the files to make sure that you can easily reuse the same template each year (or each month, depending on how you organize the path), assuming that you event is once a year.
Big thanks to the creator of Agency as this theme would not be possible without their hard work! You are always welcome to contribute to this repository to make it better!
Example Site
Features
Index Page
- Event's title, location, and date
- Welcoming remark section with video
- Speaker with name, title, pop up profile section
- About section with options to navigate to subpages
- Event Sponsors' pictures section
- Contact Us section
- Refer to Formspree on how to setup the contact form.
Agenda Page
- Table with time and event title columns
- Speaker's name is hilighted in different color and speaker's position/title is in italic.
Team's Profile Page
Two different design:
- profile picture with name and email
- user profile with picture, title, position, and profile
Event's Location
- Google Map (need to replace it with your own API key)
FAQs Page
- Just a typical FAQs page
Mission, Vision, and Objectives Page
- Sections to talk about mission, vision, objectives, and history about your event
Register Page
- A page to redirect to a sign up page
More features
- Google Analytics built in (replace
UA-xxxxxxxx-xwith your personal analytics verification key in
_includes/2016_data/head.html)
- SEO (check
_config.yml)
- Customized 404 Page Not Found Page
- Designed to be futureproof as you can create a subpages for each year (eg. YOUR-LINK.github.io/2015, YOUR-LINK.github.io/2016, etc)
- Header with icon logo defined, but removed from source code.
- Website logo in SVG defined, but removed from source code.
- Display PDF from Google Drive
Installation
- For first time user, you have to install Ruby and NodeJS. You may follow my installation guide in my Jekyll tutorial or Ruby on Rails Tutorial for Windows, Linux, and MacOS (installation videos are included).
- Install Jekyll by using the command
gem install jekyll.
- Then, install Jekyll Sitemap and Jekyll SEO gems by using the command
gem install jekyll-sitemapand
gem install jekyll-seo-tag.
- Start your localhost server by using the command
jekyll serve. Make sure that you are at the root directory of your folder before using this command.
- Your site should be accessible at
localhost:4000.
- For additional information about Jekyll, refer to the official website.
Note: If you forked it and edited
_config.yml via the online editor on Github, the Github pages may not work. In that case, you will make any changes (add a new line, etc) and push the changes from your local machine via CLI or GUI git.
Files Structure
- The main stylesheet is stored
/css/2016_style. Both
2016and
2017are sharing the same stylesheet.
- In
/css/2016_style/imgyou will find where the pictures in
/2016are stored at. You will find the images of speakers in
/css/2017_style/img. This setup is to ensure that we can easily to move from year to year by creating new folders.
_2016_pagesand
_2017_pagesare the folders that store subpages.
_2016_dataand
_2017_dataare the folders that store each sections in home page. Those sections are can be removed by removing or commenting out the
includecode in
_layout/2016_home.htmlor
_layout/2017_home.html.
_data/twenty_16/and
_data/twenty_17/contains
datafiles for agenda, faqs, home about section data, speakers, and team members information. The data file is in the format of
.yml. The reason why the folders are named
twenty_16and
twenty_17are due to liquid syntax will throw errors if the name contains integer.
- In order to view PDF correctly, sharing setting in Google Drive must set to "Public on the web".