Event Jekyll Theme

Event Jekyll Theme is a theme that is designed to be used for conference and event purposes. The index page is a modification and built on top of Agency Jekyll Theme. Unlike most Jekyll Themes, Event Jekyll Theme is not meant to be a single page theme. This theme is a package that you can use for your organization's event as it come with almost everything you need. I reorganized all the files to make sure that you can easily reuse the same template each year (or each month, depending on how you organize the path), assuming that you event is once a year.

Big thanks to the creator of Agency as this theme would not be possible without their hard work! You are always welcome to contribute to this repository to make it better!

Example Site

Features

Index Page

Event's title, location, and date

Welcoming remark section with video

Speaker with name, title, pop up profile section

About section with options to navigate to subpages

Event Sponsors' pictures section

Contact Us section Refer to Formspree on how to setup the contact form.



Agenda Page

Table with time and event title columns

Speaker's name is hilighted in different color and speaker's position/title is in italic.

Team's Profile Page

Two different design:

profile picture with name and email

user profile with picture, title, position, and profile

Event's Location

Google Map (need to replace it with your own API key)

FAQs Page

Just a typical FAQs page

Mission, Vision, and Objectives Page

Sections to talk about mission, vision, objectives, and history about your event

Register Page

A page to redirect to a sign up page

More features

Google Analytics built in (replace UA-xxxxxxxx-x with your personal analytics verification key in _includes/2016_data/head.html )

with your personal analytics verification key in ) SEO (check _config.yml )

) Customized 404 Page Not Found Page

Designed to be futureproof as you can create a subpages for each year (eg. YOUR-LINK.github.io/2015, YOUR-LINK.github.io/2016, etc)

Header with icon logo defined, but removed from source code.

Website logo in SVG defined, but removed from source code.

Display PDF from Google Drive

Installation

For first time user, you have to install Ruby and NodeJS. You may follow my installation guide in my Jekyll tutorial or Ruby on Rails Tutorial for Windows, Linux, and MacOS (installation videos are included). Install Jekyll by using the command gem install jekyll . Then, install Jekyll Sitemap and Jekyll SEO gems by using the command gem install jekyll-sitemap and gem install jekyll-seo-tag . Start your localhost server by using the command jekyll serve . Make sure that you are at the root directory of your folder before using this command. Your site should be accessible at localhost:4000 . For additional information about Jekyll, refer to the official website.

Note: If you forked it and edited _config.yml via the online editor on Github, the Github pages may not work. In that case, you will make any changes (add a new line, etc) and push the changes from your local machine via CLI or GUI git.

Files Structure