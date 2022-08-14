███████╗██╗ ██╗ █████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ██╗ ██╗███████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗██╗ ██╗███████╗ ███████╗██╗ ███████╗ ██████╗████████╗██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗ ██╗ ██╔════╝██║ ██║██╔══██╗██╔══██╗██╔═══██╗██║ ██║██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔════╝██║ ██╔╝██╔════╝ ██╔════╝██║ ██╔════╝██╔════╝╚══██╔══╝██╔══██╗██╔═══██╗████╗ ██║ ███████╗███████║███████║██║ ██║██║ ██║██║ █╗ ██║███████╗██║ ██║██║ █████╔╝ ███████╗█████╗█████╗ ██║ █████╗ ██║ ██║ ████ **** ██╔╝██║ ██║██╔██╗ ██║ ╚════██║██╔══██║██╔══██║██║ ██║██║ ██║██║███╗██║╚════██║██║ ██║██║ ██╔═██╗ ╚════██║╚════╝██╔══╝ ██║ ██╔══╝ ██║ ██║ ██╔══██╗██║ ██║██║╚ **** ██╗██║ ███████║██║ ██║██║ ██║██████╔╝╚██████╔╝╚███╔███╔╝███████║╚██████╔╝╚██████╗██║ ██╗███████║ ███████╗███████╗███████╗╚██████╗ ██║ ██║ ██║╚██████╔╝██║ ╚████║ ╚══════╝╚═╝ ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═╝╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══╝╚══╝ ╚══════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝╚═╝ ╚═╝╚══════╝ ╚══════╝╚══════╝╚══════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝ ╚═╝ ╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝ ╚═══╝

● Telegram Channel

I. Shadowsocks Electron

Shadowsocks GUI client with cross-platform desktop support powered by Electron ⚛️ , made specially for Linux / Windows users.

➣ Tested on:

Ubuntu20.4/21.04/22.04 (amd64)

Ubuntu22.10 (arm64)

MacOS Catalina (x64)

MacOS Monterey (arm64/x64)

Windows10/11 (x64)

➣ Future test plan

Linux Kali/Manjaro (x64)

Windows7/8 (x64/arm64)

MacOS Big Sur/Mojave (x64/arm64)

II. Features

➣ Supported

SS / SSR Protocol

Protocol PAC Mode Auto proxy mode for browser that use GFWList as default rules. Allow custom rules.

Mode Global Mode Global socks5 proxy for browser.

Mode Manual Mode Get some tools like SwitchOmega to enable browser proxy on this mode.

Mode HTTP(S) Proxy On Windows, commands for terminal proxy(port 1095 as default): $env:HTTPS_PROXY="http://127.0.0.1:1095" (powershell) $env:HTTP_PROXY="http://127.0.0.1:1095" (powershell) set http_proxy=http://127.0.0.1:1095 (cmd) set https_proxy=http://127.0.0.1:1095 (cmd) On Linux/MacOS, commands for terminal proxy: export http_proxy="127.0.0.1:1095" export https_proxy="127.0.0.1:1095" Some tools like proxychains is deep recommended.

Proxy ACL (access control list)

Nodes Load-Balancing Mode

Clipboard / QR-code Import

Subscription Import

Language Detecting And Switching (zh-CN / en-US / ru-RU)

Configuration Backup / Recovery

Dark / Light Mode

Auto Start

Server Share

Activity Logs

Process Manager

➣ In Testing

AEAD ciphers

SIP003 plugins (v2ray-plugin,kcptun and more)

➣ Comming Soon

Tunnel Mode

III. Problems

QRCode-Import may not work on some devices.

Linux without Gnome-desktop may not work, working for that.

Snap package for Linux has some abnormal behavior.

IV. Supported Platforms & Arch

More architectures will be supported if necessary, just give me an issue.

Ubuntu deb x64/x86/arm64 AppImage x64/x86/arm64 snap x64

MacOS dmg x64/arm64 zip x64/arm64

Windows exe x64/x86 zip x64/x86



V. Screenshots

Main Page

Dark Mode

Fixed Menu

Server Add

Context Menu

Server Edit

Server Share

VI. Downloads

VII. Plugins Downloads

not necessary, just for some advanced users.

kcptun effect: Use the plugin for ss server speed up. You must install it on you system first and enable it on ss server configuration. ↪ kcptun repo releases install: Download a certain version plugin, unpack and rename it to kcptun , then put the file into system dir (such as /usr/bin/ ) on unix like systems. OR you may put the file into plugins dir on Windows (check "Open Plugins Directory" button from settings page).

v2ray-plugin effect: Use the plugin for traffic obfuscation. You must install it on you system first and enable it on ss server configuration. ↪ v2ray-plugin repo releases install: Download a certain version plugin, unpack and rename it to v2ray-plugin , then put the file into system dir (such as /usr/bin/ ) on unix like systems. OR you may put the file into plugins dir on Windows (check "Open Plugins Directory" button from settings page).



VIII. Recommended ACL Files

1. Download ACL file and saved it to local directory.

>> Github repo - SuperAcl

inchina.acl: Proxy only sites blocked by the firewall.

inforeign.acl: Proxy the sites in china which restricted access to overseas.

2. Enable ACL Mode and load the file on settings page of client.

The official qt-version app - shadowsocks-qt5 has been deprecated, which has an old interface but still working.

has been deprecated, which has an old interface but still working. Only Shadowsocks-libev and Shadowsocks for Android support ACL (bypass China IPs, etc.)

This project was heavily inspired by shadowsocks/ShadowsocksX-NG, which uses local Shadowsocks-libev binary to avoid complex integration with native C code. This means it can always use the latest Shadowsocks-libev version.

It also uses Electron to bring the most powerful cross-platform desktop support with great developing experience.

X. Development

1. Env

Node@^ 14.18

Ubuntu18.04 or higher version

Mac catalina or other versions (works in most recent versions in theory)

Windows 10 or higher version

2. Prepare

The step is not necessary, there are some buildin ssr/ss executable files provided in bin dir, Only do this when you want to use external bin for test/dev.

Mac developers need to install shadowsocks-libev at first, use command here: brew install shadowsocks-libev . For china users, if brew is not installed, run this in terminal: /bin/zsh -c "$(curl -fsSL https://gitee.com/cunkai/HomebrewCN/raw/master/Homebrew.sh)" to install brew.

developers need to install at first, use command here: . For china users, if brew is not installed, run this in terminal: to install brew. Ubuntu developers can install shadowsocks-libev with apt manager.

# for ubuntu developers $: sudo apt install shadowsocks-libev $: sudo snap install multipass # for mac developers $: brew install shadowsocks-libev # proxy env set (if your local machine support) export HTTPS_PROXY=http://127.0.0.1: < port > export HTTP_PROXY=http://127.0.0.1: < port >

3. Run commands in terminal

# [01]clone $: git clone https://github.com/nojsja/shadowsocks-electron.git $: cd shadowsocks-electron # for china developers $: npm config set electron_mirror http://npm.taobao.org/mirrors/electron/ # [02]npm $: npm i -g yarn $: npm i # [03]run scripts/download.js for env prepare $: cd scripts $: node download.js # for ubuntu developers $: cp pac/gfwlist.txt ~ /.config/shadowsocks-electron/pac/ # for mac developers $: cp pac/gfwlist.txt ~ /Library/Application \ Support/shadowsocks-electron/pac/ # [04]start $: npm start

XI. Mention

The repo is cloned from robertying/shadowsocks-electron which is no longer maintained. I create a new repo based on that in order to be found in github search list.

XII. Credit