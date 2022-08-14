███████╗██╗ ██╗ █████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ██╗ ██╗███████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗██╗ ██╗███████╗ ███████╗██╗ ███████╗ ██████╗████████╗██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗ ██╗
██╔════╝██║ ██║██╔══██╗██╔══██╗██╔═══██╗██║ ██║██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔════╝██║ ██╔╝██╔════╝ ██╔════╝██║ ██╔════╝██╔════╝╚══██╔══╝██╔══██╗██╔═══██╗████╗ ██║
███████╗███████║███████║██║ ██║██║ ██║██║ █╗ ██║███████╗██║ ██║██║ █████╔╝ ███████╗█████╗█████╗ ██║ █████╗ ██║ ██║ ████****██╔╝██║ ██║██╔██╗ ██║
╚════██║██╔══██║██╔══██║██║ ██║██║ ██║██║███╗██║╚════██║██║ ██║██║ ██╔═██╗ ╚════██║╚════╝██╔══╝ ██║ ██╔══╝ ██║ ██║ ██╔══██╗██║ ██║██║╚****██╗██║
███████║██║ ██║██║ ██║██████╔╝╚██████╔╝╚███╔███╔╝███████║╚██████╔╝╚██████╗██║ ██╗███████║ ███████╗███████╗███████╗╚██████╗ ██║ ██║ ██║╚██████╔╝██║ ╚████║
╚══════╝╚═╝ ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═╝╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══╝╚══╝ ╚══════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝╚═╝ ╚═╝╚══════╝ ╚══════╝╚══════╝╚══════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝ ╚═╝ ╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝ ╚═══╝
I. Shadowsocks Electron
Shadowsocks GUI client with cross-platform desktop support powered by Electron
➣ Tested on:
- Ubuntu20.4/21.04/22.04 (amd64)
- Ubuntu22.10 (arm64)
- MacOS Catalina (x64)
- MacOS Monterey (arm64/x64)
- Windows10/11 (x64)
➣ Future test plan
- Linux Kali/Manjaro (x64)
- Windows7/8 (x64/arm64)
- MacOS Big Sur/Mojave (x64/arm64)
II. Features
➣ Supported
- SS / SSR Protocol
- PAC Mode
- Auto proxy mode for browser that use GFWList as default rules.
- Allow custom rules.
- Global Mode
- Global socks5 proxy for browser.
- Manual Mode
- Get some tools like SwitchOmega to enable browser proxy on this mode.
- HTTP(S) Proxy
- On Windows, commands for terminal proxy(port 1095 as default):
$env:HTTPS_PROXY="http://127.0.0.1:1095"(powershell)
$env:HTTP_PROXY="http://127.0.0.1:1095"(powershell)
set http_proxy=http://127.0.0.1:1095(cmd)
set https_proxy=http://127.0.0.1:1095(cmd)
-
- On Linux/MacOS, commands for terminal proxy:
export http_proxy="127.0.0.1:1095"
export https_proxy="127.0.0.1:1095"
- Some tools like
proxychainsis deep recommended.
-
- On Windows, commands for terminal proxy(port 1095 as default):
- ACL (access control list)
- Nodes Load-Balancing Mode
- Clipboard / QR-code Import
- Subscription Import
- Language Detecting And Switching (zh-CN / en-US / ru-RU)
- Configuration Backup / Recovery
- Dark / Light Mode
- Auto Start
- Server Share
- Activity Logs
- Process Manager
➣ In Testing
- AEAD ciphers
- SIP003 plugins (v2ray-plugin,kcptun and more)
➣ Comming Soon
- Tunnel Mode
III. Problems
- QRCode-Import may not work on some devices.
- Linux without Gnome-desktop may not work, working for that.
- Snap package for Linux has some abnormal behavior.
IV. Supported Platforms & Arch
More architectures will be supported if necessary, just give me an issue.
- Ubuntu
- deb
x64/x86/arm64
- AppImage
x64/x86/arm64
- snap
x64
- deb
- MacOS
- dmg
x64/arm64
- zip
x64/arm64
- dmg
- Windows
- exe
x64/x86
- zip
x64/x86
- exe
V. Screenshots
Main Page
Dark Mode
Fixed Menu
Server Add
Context Menu
Server Edit
Server Share
VI. Downloads
-
GitHub Releases
-
ElectronJs Website
-
Snapcraft Store (linux)
VII. Plugins Downloads
not necessary, just for some advanced users.
-
kcptun
- effect: Use the plugin for ss server speed up. You must install it on you system first and enable it on ss server configuration.
↪kcptun repo releases
- install: Download a certain version plugin, unpack and rename it to
kcptun, then put the file into system dir (such as
/usr/bin/) on unix like systems. OR you may put the file into
plugins diron Windows (check "Open Plugins Directory" button from settings page).
-
v2ray-plugin
- effect: Use the plugin for traffic obfuscation. You must install it on you system first and enable it on ss server configuration.
↪v2ray-plugin repo releases
- install: Download a certain version plugin, unpack and rename it to
v2ray-plugin, then put the file into system dir (such as
/usr/bin/) on unix like systems. OR you may put the file into
plugins diron Windows (check "Open Plugins Directory" button from settings page).
VIII. Recommended ACL Files
1. Download ACL file and saved it to local directory.
- inchina.acl: Proxy only sites blocked by the firewall.
- inforeign.acl: Proxy the sites in china which restricted access to overseas.
2. Enable ACL Mode and load the file on settings page of client.
IX. Why?
- The official qt-version app -
shadowsocks-qt5has been deprecated, which has an old interface but still working.
- Only
Shadowsocks-libevand
Shadowsocks for Androidsupport ACL (bypass China IPs, etc.)
This project was heavily inspired by shadowsocks/ShadowsocksX-NG, which uses local Shadowsocks-libev binary to avoid complex integration with native C code. This means it can always use the latest Shadowsocks-libev version.
It also uses Electron to bring the most powerful cross-platform desktop support with great developing experience.
X. Development
1. Env
- Node@^
14.18
- Ubuntu18.04 or higher version
- Mac catalina or other versions (works in most recent versions in theory)
- Windows 10 or higher version
2. Prepare
The step is not necessary, there are some buildin
ssr/ssexecutable files provided in bin dir, Only do this when you want to use external bin for test/dev.
- Mac developers need to install
shadowsocks-libevat first, use command here:
brew install shadowsocks-libev. For china users, if brew is not installed, run this in terminal:
/bin/zsh -c "$(curl -fsSL https://gitee.com/cunkai/HomebrewCN/raw/master/Homebrew.sh)"to install brew.
- Ubuntu developers can install
shadowsocks-libevwith apt manager.
# for ubuntu developers
$: sudo apt install shadowsocks-libev
$: sudo snap install multipass
# for mac developers
$: brew install shadowsocks-libev
# proxy env set (if your local machine support)
export HTTPS_PROXY=http://127.0.0.1:<port>
export HTTP_PROXY=http://127.0.0.1:<port>
3. Run commands in terminal
# [01]clone
$: git clone https://github.com/nojsja/shadowsocks-electron.git
$: cd shadowsocks-electron
# for china developers
$: npm config set electron_mirror http://npm.taobao.org/mirrors/electron/
# [02]npm
$: npm i -g yarn
$: npm i
# [03]run scripts/download.js for env prepare
$: cd scripts
$: node download.js
# for ubuntu developers
$: cp pac/gfwlist.txt ~/.config/shadowsocks-electron/pac/
# for mac developers
$: cp pac/gfwlist.txt ~/Library/Application\ Support/shadowsocks-electron/pac/
# [04]start
$: npm start
XI. Mention
The repo is cloned from
robertying/shadowsocks-electronwhich is no longer maintained. I create a new repo based on that in order to be found in github search list.