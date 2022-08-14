Skip to content

I. Shadowsocks Electron ➣ Tested on: ➣ Future test plan II. Features ➣ Supported ➣ In Testing ➣ Comming Soon III. Problems IV. Supported Platforms & Arch V. Screenshots Main Page Dark Mode Fixed Menu Server Add Context Menu Server Edit Server Share VI. Downloads VII. Plugins Downloads VIII. Recommended ACL Files IX. Why? X. Development 1. Env 2. Prepare 3. Run commands in terminal XI. Mention XII. Credit

README.md

GitHub repo size Lines of code GitHub

GitHub issues GitHub contributors

███████╗██╗  ██╗ █████╗ ██████╗  ██████╗ ██╗    ██╗███████╗ ██████╗  ██████╗██╗  ██╗███████╗      ███████╗██╗     ███████╗ ██████╗████████╗██████╗  ██████╗ ███╗   ██╗
██╔════╝██║  ██║██╔══██╗██╔══██╗██╔═══██╗██║    ██║██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔════╝██║ ██╔╝██╔════╝      ██╔════╝██║     ██╔════╝██╔════╝╚══██╔══╝██╔══██╗██╔═══██╗████╗  ██║
███████╗███████║███████║██║  ██║██║   ██║██║ █╗ ██║███████╗██║   ██║██║     █████╔╝ ███████╗█████╗█████╗  ██║     █████╗  ██║        ██║   ████****██╔╝██║   ██║██╔██╗ ██║
╚════██║██╔══██║██╔══██║██║  ██║██║   ██║██║███╗██║╚════██║██║   ██║██║     ██╔═██╗ ╚════██║╚════╝██╔══╝  ██║     ██╔══╝  ██║        ██║   ██╔══██╗██║   ██║██║╚****██╗██║
███████║██║  ██║██║  ██║██████╔╝╚██████╔╝╚███╔███╔╝███████║╚██████╔╝╚██████╗██║  ██╗███████║      ███████╗███████╗███████╗╚██████╗   ██║   ██║  ██║╚██████╔╝██║ ╚████║
╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝╚═╝  ╚═╝╚═════╝  ╚═════╝  ╚══╝╚══╝ ╚══════╝ ╚═════╝  ╚═════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝╚══════╝      ╚══════╝╚══════╝╚══════╝ ╚═════╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝  ╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝  ╚═══╝

● Telegram Channel

I. Shadowsocks Electron

Shadowsocks GUI client with cross-platform desktop support powered by Electron⚛️, made specially for Linux / Windows users.

➣ Tested on:

  • Ubuntu20.4/21.04/22.04 (amd64)
  • Ubuntu22.10 (arm64)
  • MacOS Catalina (x64)
  • MacOS Monterey (arm64/x64)
  • Windows10/11 (x64)

➣ Future test plan

  • Linux Kali/Manjaro (x64)
  • Windows7/8 (x64/arm64)
  • MacOS Big Sur/Mojave (x64/arm64)

II. Features

➣ Supported

  • SS / SSR Protocol
  • PAC Mode
    • Auto proxy mode for browser that use GFWList as default rules.
    • Allow custom rules.
  • Global Mode
    • Global socks5 proxy for browser.
  • Manual Mode
    • Get some tools like SwitchOmega to enable browser proxy on this mode.
  • HTTP(S) Proxy
    • On Windows, commands for terminal proxy(port 1095 as default):
      • $env:HTTPS_PROXY="http://127.0.0.1:1095" (powershell)
      • $env:HTTP_PROXY="http://127.0.0.1:1095" (powershell)
      • set http_proxy=http://127.0.0.1:1095 (cmd)
      • set https_proxy=http://127.0.0.1:1095 (cmd)
    • On Linux/MacOS, commands for terminal proxy:
      • export http_proxy="127.0.0.1:1095"
      • export https_proxy="127.0.0.1:1095"
      • Some tools like proxychains is deep recommended.
  • ACL (access control list)
  • Nodes Load-Balancing Mode
  • Clipboard / QR-code Import
  • Subscription Import
  • Language Detecting And Switching (zh-CN / en-US / ru-RU)
  • Configuration Backup / Recovery
  • Dark / Light Mode
  • Auto Start
  • Server Share
  • Activity Logs
  • Process Manager

➣ In Testing

  • AEAD ciphers
  • SIP003 plugins (v2ray-plugin,kcptun and more)

➣ Comming Soon

  • Tunnel Mode

III. Problems

  • QRCode-Import may not work on some devices.
  • Linux without Gnome-desktop may not work, working for that.
  • Snap package for Linux has some abnormal behavior.

IV. Supported Platforms & Arch

system

More architectures will be supported if necessary, just give me an issue.

  • Ubuntu
    • deb x64/x86/arm64
    • AppImage x64/x86/arm64
    • snap x64
  • MacOS
    • dmg x64/arm64
    • zip x64/arm64
  • Windows
    • exe x64/x86
    • zip x64/x86

V. Screenshots

Main Page

main.png

Dark Mode

dark.png

Fixed Menu

fixed_menu.png

Server Add

add.png

Context Menu

context_menu.png

Server Edit

edit.png

Server Share

share.png

VI. Downloads

VII. Plugins Downloads

not necessary, just for some advanced users.

  • kcptun

    • effect: Use the plugin for ss server speed up. You must install it on you system first and enable it on ss server configuration.
    • kcptun repo releases
    • install: Download a certain version plugin, unpack and rename it to kcptun, then put the file into system dir (such as /usr/bin/) on unix like systems. OR you may put the file into plugins dir on Windows (check "Open Plugins Directory" button from settings page).

  • v2ray-plugin

    • effect: Use the plugin for traffic obfuscation. You must install it on you system first and enable it on ss server configuration.
    • v2ray-plugin repo releases
    • install: Download a certain version plugin, unpack and rename it to v2ray-plugin, then put the file into system dir (such as /usr/bin/) on unix like systems. OR you may put the file into plugins dir on Windows (check "Open Plugins Directory" button from settings page).

VIII. Recommended ACL Files

1. Download ACL file and saved it to local directory.

>> Github repo - SuperAcl

  • inchina.acl: Proxy only sites blocked by the firewall.
  • inforeign.acl: Proxy the sites in china which restricted access to overseas.

2. Enable ACL Mode and load the file on settings page of client.

IX. Why?

This project was heavily inspired by shadowsocks/ShadowsocksX-NG, which uses local Shadowsocks-libev binary to avoid complex integration with native C code. This means it can always use the latest Shadowsocks-libev version.

It also uses Electron to bring the most powerful cross-platform desktop support with great developing experience.

X. Development

1. Env

  • Node@^14.18
  • Ubuntu18.04 or higher version
  • Mac catalina or other versions (works in most recent versions in theory)
  • Windows 10 or higher version

2. Prepare

The step is not necessary, there are some buildin ssr/ss executable files provided in bin dir, Only do this when you want to use external bin for test/dev.

  • Mac developers need to install shadowsocks-libev at first, use command here: brew install shadowsocks-libev. For china users, if brew is not installed, run this in terminal: /bin/zsh -c "$(curl -fsSL https://gitee.com/cunkai/HomebrewCN/raw/master/Homebrew.sh)" to install brew.
  • Ubuntu developers can install shadowsocks-libev with apt manager.
# for ubuntu developers
$: sudo apt install shadowsocks-libev
$: sudo snap install multipass
# for mac developers
$: brew install shadowsocks-libev

# proxy env set (if your local machine support)
export HTTPS_PROXY=http://127.0.0.1:<port>
export HTTP_PROXY=http://127.0.0.1:<port>

3. Run commands in terminal

# [01]clone
$: git clone https://github.com/nojsja/shadowsocks-electron.git
$: cd shadowsocks-electron

# for china developers
$: npm config set electron_mirror http://npm.taobao.org/mirrors/electron/

# [02]npm
$: npm i -g yarn
$: npm i

# [03]run scripts/download.js for env prepare
$: cd scripts
$: node download.js

# for ubuntu developers
$: cp pac/gfwlist.txt ~/.config/shadowsocks-electron/pac/
# for mac developers
$: cp pac/gfwlist.txt ~/Library/Application\ Support/shadowsocks-electron/pac/

# [04]start
$: npm start

XI. Mention

The repo is cloned from robertying/shadowsocks-electron which is no longer maintained. I create a new repo based on that in order to be found in github search list.

XII. Credit

