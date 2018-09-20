Skip to content
Important

This project is still available for exploration, but is no longer actively maintained or updated.
We recommend switching to the Blynk MQTT API for a robust and future-proof experience.
Support for this project will be phased out over time.
You can explore some useful MQTT examples here.

Lua client for Blynk IoT

Note: The library has been updated for Blynk 2.0

GitHub version GitHub download GitHub stars GitHub issues License

If you like Blynk - give it a star, or fork it and contribute! GitHub stars GitHub forks

What is Blynk?

Blynk provides iOS and Android apps to control any hardware over the Internet or directly using Bluetooth. You can easily build graphic interfaces for all your projects by simply dragging and dropping widgets, right on your smartphone. Blynk is the most popular IoT platform used by design studios, makers, educators, and equipment vendors all over the world.

Blynk Banner

Download

Blynk Mobile App: Google Play | App Store

Documentation

Social: Webpage / Facebook / Twitter / Kickstarter
Documentation: https://docs.blynk.io
Community Forum: http://community.blynk.cc
Blynk for Business: http://www.blynk.io

Usage example

local Blynk = require("blynk.socket")

local blynk = Blynk.new("your_auth_token")

-- callback to run when V1 changes
blynk:on("V1", function(param)
  print("V1:", tonumber(param[1]), tonumber(param[2]))
end)

-- callback to run when cloud requests V2 value
blynk:on("readV2", function(param)
  blynk:virtualWrite(2, os.time())
end)

local sock = getSocketConnection() -- omitted
blynk:connect(sock)

while true do
  blynk:run()
end

You can run the full example:

lua ./examples/client.lua <your_auth_token>

Features

  • Lua 5.1, Lua 5.2, Lua 5.3, LuaJIT support
  • Linux, Windows, MacOS support
  • virtualWrite
  • syncVirtual
  • setProperty
  • logEvent
  • events: Vn, readVn, connected, disconnected, redirect
  • TCP and secure TLS/SSL connection support
  • can run on embedded hardware, like NodeMCU or OpenWrt

OpenWrt installation

opkg update
opkg install lua luasocket luasec
# openssl is needed for wget to handle https://
opkg install wget openssl-util libustream-wolfssl

# Get blynk-library-lua from github
cd /root
wget --no-check-certificate -qO- https://github.com/vshymanskyy/blynk-library-lua/archive/v0.2.0.tar.gz | tar xvz
cd blynk-library-lua-0.2.0

# Run it
lua ./examples/client.lua <your_auth_token>

NodeMCU installation

It is very easy to get it running on NodeMCU (or any other ESP8266/ESP32-based device):

  • Get the latest nodemcu-firmware running on your device.
    You can use their online build service.
    It is recommended to include encoder, TLS/SSL modules.
  • Edit nodemcu.lua example (put your auth token and wifi credentials)
  • Use nodemcu-tool or any other method to transfer lua files to the device.
    Note: the NodeMCU filesystem is "flat" (folders not supported), but it handles the / symbol nicely.
    Be sure to preserve the relative path when copying files: 
    nodemcu-tool upload -mck ./blynk.lua ./blynk/pipe.lua ./blynk/nodemcu.lua
nodemcu-tool upload ./examples/nodemcu.lua -n init.lua
  • Open device terminal and run dofile("init.lua")
  • blynk object is global, so you can call it from the interactive console: 
    blynk:virtualWrite(1, tmr.time())

Ubuntu/Linux/Raspberry Pi installation

sudo apt-get install lua5.3 lua-sec lua-socket

Bonus

The Timer is included for demonstration purposes.
Here are also some handy functions:

local function millis()
  return math.floor(socket.gettime()*1000)
end

local function delay(msec)
  return socket.sleep(msec/1000)
end

Implementations for other platforms

License

This project is released under The MIT License (MIT)

