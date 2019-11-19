You Don't Need JavaScript

Please note these demos should be considered as CSS "Proofs of Concepts". They may have serious issues from accessibility point of view (keyboard navigation, speech synthesis, etc.), or progressive enhancement/degradation/etc.

Style Guide:

## Subject [ <img src="images/image1.png" height="230" title="Demo 1"> ](http://url-to-page) [ <img src="images/image2.png" height="230" title="Demo 2"> ](http://url-to-page) [ <img src="images/image3.png" height="230" title="Demo 3"> ](http://url-to-page) ***

Quick links

Accordion / Toggle

Carousel

Counter of checked check-boxes

Flip on click

Floating label on Textfield

Info on hover/ Popover

Image Gallery

Loaders

Menu

Mobile menu off canvas

Burger Menu

Fancy Menu

Mouse tracking

Parallax scrolling

Tabs

Todo List

Tooltips

Treeview

Twitter Heart Animation

Dynamic Image Colorizing

Ripple Effect

Responsive Counter Showing # of Items That Didn't Fit Screen

Contributing

Welcome to contribute to this project. Send us a Pull Request now!