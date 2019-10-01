obs-virutalcam is a plugin for obs-studio , transforming the output video to a virtual directshow device.

Supported Platforms : Windows 7 , Windows 8 and Windows 10

Supported OBS Studio version : 24.0.0+

Features

virtual output : A output plugin sink raw video & audio to directshow interface.

: A output plugin sink raw video & audio to directshow interface. virtual filter output : A filter plugin sink obs source video to directshow interface.

: A filter plugin sink obs source video to directshow interface. virtual source : Four directshow Interfaces which can use in 3rd party software.

Install

The installer and compressed file can be found in Release Page. Using installer is recommended, but if you want to use compressed file to install manually , please follow these instructions.

Unzip OBS-VirtualCam.zip and put it to your obs-studio install folder. Run CMD as Administrator and register 32bit directshow source

regsvr32 "C:\Program Files\obs-studio\bin\32bit\obs-virtualsource.dll"

Do it again to register 64bit directshow source

regsvr32 "C:\Program Files\obs-studio\bin\64bit\obs-virtualsource.dll"

If you want to Remove the directshow filter , you can also use regsvr32 to do this

regsvr32 /u "C:\Program Files\obs-studio\bin\32bit\obs-virtualsource.dll"

Register specific number of virtual cameras

Unregister then register 2 directshow camera (up to 4)

regsvr32 /u "C:\Program Files\obs-studio\bin\64bit\obs-virtualsource.dll" regsvr32 /n /i:"2" "C:\Program Files\obs-studio\bin\64bit\obs-virtualsource.dll"

Build

You need to install cmake , visual studio 2017 ,and build OBS project first. Set following Cmake variables:

QTDIR (path): QT folder

(path): QT folder DepsPath (path): FFmpeg folder in OBS dependencies package

(path): FFmpeg folder in OBS dependencies package LIBOBS_INCLUDE_DIR (path) : Libobs include folder

(path) : Libobs include folder LIBOBS_LIB (filepath) : obs.lib path

(filepath) : obs.lib path OBS_FRONTEND_LIB (filepath): obs-frontend-api.lib path

(filepath): obs-frontend-api.lib path PTHREAD_LIB (filepath): w32-pthread.lib path

Donate

If you like my work on this plugin , you can donate via Paypal.me