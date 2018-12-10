Skip to content

Shawn Hargreaves edited this page Dec 10, 2018

The Win2D team blog has been retired, as we are consolidating all support and customer communication for this project onto GitHub.

Replacements for things you might have previously done via blogs.msdn.microsoft.com/win2d are:

  • Get in touch with the team via GitHub Issues
  • To be notified when new versions are released, watch the Win2D GitHub project
  • View the history of Win2D versions in the Changelog, which is now checked into GitHub rather than tracked separately on the blog
