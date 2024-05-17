#5696 7e97ba8 Thanks @geelen! - feature: Improved d1 execute --file --remote performance & added support for much larger SQL files within a single transaction.

#5819 63f7acb Thanks @CarmenPopoviciu! - fix: Show feedback on Pages project deployment failure Today, if uploading a Pages Function, or deploying a Pages project fails for whatever reason, there’s no feedback shown to the user. Worse yet, the shown message is misleading, saying the deployment was successful, when in fact it was not: ✨ Deployment complete! This commit ensures that we provide users with: the correct feedback with respect to their Pages deployment

the appropriate messaging depending on the status of their project's deployment status

the appropriate logs in case of a deployment failure

#5814 2869e03 Thanks @CarmenPopoviciu! - fix: Display correct global flags in wrangler pages --help Running wrangler pages --help will list, amongst others, the following global flags: -j, --experimental-json-config -c, --config -e, --env -h, --help -v, --version This is not accurate, since flags such as --config , --experimental-json-config , or env are not supported by Pages. This commit ensures we display the correct global flags that apply to Pages.