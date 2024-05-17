Minor Changes
-
#5696
7e97ba8Thanks @geelen! - feature: Improved
d1 execute --file --remoteperformance & added support for much larger SQL files within a single transaction.
-
#5819
63f7acbThanks @CarmenPopoviciu! - fix: Show feedback on Pages project deployment failure
Today, if uploading a Pages Function, or deploying a Pages project fails for whatever reason, there’s no feedback shown to the user. Worse yet, the shown message is misleading, saying the deployment was successful, when in fact it was not:
✨ Deployment complete!
This commit ensures that we provide users with:
- the correct feedback with respect to their Pages deployment
- the appropriate messaging depending on the status of their project's deployment status
- the appropriate logs in case of a deployment failure
-
#5814
2869e03Thanks @CarmenPopoviciu! - fix: Display correct global flags in
wrangler pages --help
Running
wrangler pages --helpwill list, amongst others, the following global flags:
-j, --experimental-json-config -c, --config -e, --env -h, --help -v, --version
This is not accurate, since flags such as
--config,
--experimental-json-config, or
envare not supported by Pages.
This commit ensures we display the correct global flags that apply to Pages.
-
#5818
df2daf2Thanks @WalshyDev! - chore: Deprecate usage of the deployment object on the unsafe metadata binding in favor of the new version_metadata binding.
If you're currently using the old binding, please move over to the new version_metadata binding by adding:
[version_metadata] binding = "CF_VERSION_METADATA"
and updating your usage accordingly. You can find the docs for the new binding here: https://developers.cloudflare.com/workers/runtime-apis/bindings/version-metadata
Patch Changes
-
#5838
609debdThanks @petebacondarwin! - fix: update undici to the latest version to avoid a potential vulnerability
-
#5832
86a6e09Thanks @petebacondarwin! - fix: do not allow non-string values in bulk secret uploads
Prior to Wrangler 3.4.0 we displayed an error if the user tried to upload a
JSON file that contained non-string secrets, since these are not supported
by the Cloudflare backend.
This change reintroduces that check to give the user a helpful error message
rather than a cryptic
workers.api.error.invalid_script_configerror code.