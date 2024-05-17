Skip to content

wrangler@3.57.0

Latest
Latest
@workers-devprod workers-devprod released this 17 May 06:31
wrangler@3.57.0
65902d5
This commit was created on GitHub.com and signed with GitHub's verified signature.
GPG key ID: B5690EEEBB952194
Learn about vigilant mode.

Minor Changes

  • #5696 7e97ba8 Thanks @geelen! - feature: Improved d1 execute --file --remote performance & added support for much larger SQL files within a single transaction.

  • #5819 63f7acb Thanks @CarmenPopoviciu! - fix: Show feedback on Pages project deployment failure

    Today, if uploading a Pages Function, or deploying a Pages project fails for whatever reason, there’s no feedback shown to the user. Worse yet, the shown message is misleading, saying the deployment was successful, when in fact it was not:

    ✨ Deployment complete!

    This commit ensures that we provide users with:

    • the correct feedback with respect to their Pages deployment
    • the appropriate messaging depending on the status of their project's deployment status
    • the appropriate logs in case of a deployment failure

  • #5814 2869e03 Thanks @CarmenPopoviciu! - fix: Display correct global flags in wrangler pages --help

    Running wrangler pages --help will list, amongst others, the following global flags:

    -j, --experimental-json-config
-c, --config
-e, --env
-h, --help
-v, --version

    This is not accurate, since flags such as --config, --experimental-json-config, or env are not supported by Pages.

    This commit ensures we display the correct global flags that apply to Pages.

  • #5818 df2daf2 Thanks @WalshyDev! - chore: Deprecate usage of the deployment object on the unsafe metadata binding in favor of the new version_metadata binding.

    If you're currently using the old binding, please move over to the new version_metadata binding by adding:

    [version_metadata]
binding = "CF_VERSION_METADATA"

    and updating your usage accordingly. You can find the docs for the new binding here: https://developers.cloudflare.com/workers/runtime-apis/bindings/version-metadata

Patch Changes

  • #5838 609debd Thanks @petebacondarwin! - fix: update undici to the latest version to avoid a potential vulnerability

  • #5832 86a6e09 Thanks @petebacondarwin! - fix: do not allow non-string values in bulk secret uploads

    Prior to Wrangler 3.4.0 we displayed an error if the user tried to upload a
    JSON file that contained non-string secrets, since these are not supported
    by the Cloudflare backend.

    This change reintroduces that check to give the user a helpful error message
    rather than a cryptic workers.api.error.invalid_script_config error code.

