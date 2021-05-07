Skip to content

/ zx

A tool for writing better scripts

www.npmjs.com/package/zx
Apache-2.0 License
943 stars 13 forks
Star
Notifications
main
Switch branches/tags
1 branch 0 tags
Code
Clone

Use Git or checkout with SVN using the web URL.

Latest commit

@azu @antonmedv
azu and antonmedv fix typo in README (#3)
5ba6b77 May 7, 2021
fix typo in README (#3) 
Co-authored-by: Anton Medvedev <antonmedv@google.com>
5ba6b77

Git stats

Files

Permalink
Failed to load latest commit information.
Type
Name
Latest commit message
Commit time
.github
First commit
May 3, 2021
docs
First commit
May 3, 2021
examples
Add better command substitution
May 5, 2021
.gitignore
Add .gitignore
May 5, 2021
LICENSE
First commit
May 3, 2021
README.md
fix typo in README (#3)
May 7, 2021
index.d.ts
First commit
May 3, 2021
index.mjs
Add better command substitution
May 5, 2021
package.json
Add better command substitution
May 5, 2021
test.mjs
Add better command substitution
May 5, 2021
version.js
First commit
May 3, 2021
zx.mjs
First commit
May 3, 2021
🐚 zx Install Documentation $`command` ProcessOutput cd() test() fetch() question() chalk package fs package os package $.shell $.verbose Importing Executing remote scripts License

README.md

🐚 zx

#!/usr/bin/env zx

await $`cat package.json | grep name`

let branch = await $`git branch --show-current`
await $`dep deploy --branch=${branch}`

await Promise.all([
  $`sleep 1; echo 1`,
  $`sleep 2; echo 2`,
  $`sleep 3; echo 3`,
])

await $`ssh medv.io uptime`

Bash is great, but when it comes to writing scripts, people usually choose a more convenient programming language. JavaScript is a perfect choice, but standard Node.js library requires additional hassle before using. zx package provides useful wrappers around child_process and gives sensible defaults.

Install

npm i -g zx

Documentation

Write your scripts in a file with .mjs extension in order to be able to use await on top level. If you prefer .js extension, wrap your script in something like void async function () {...}().

Add next shebang at the beginning of your script:

#!/usr/bin/env zx

Now you will be able to run your script as:

chmod +x ./script.mjs
./script.mjs

Or via zx bin:

zx ./script.mjs

Then using zx bin or via shebang, all $, cd, fetch, etc available without imports.

$`command`

Executes given string using exec function from child_process package and returns Promise<ProcessOutput>.

let count = parseInt(await $`ls -1 | wc -l`)
console.log(`Files count: ${count}`)

Example. Upload files in parallel:

let hosts = [...]
await Promise.all(hosts.map(host =>
  $`rsync -azP ./src ${host}:/var/www`  
))

If executed program returns non-zero exit code, ProcessOutput will be thrown.

try {
  await $`exit 1`
} catch (p) {
  console.log(`Exit code: ${p.exitCode}`)
  console.log(`Error: ${p.stderr}`)
}

ProcessOutput

class ProcessOutput {
  readonly exitCode: number
  readonly stdout: string
  readonly stderr: string
  toString(): string
}

cd()

Changes working directory.

cd('/tmp')
await $`pwd` // outputs /tmp

test()

Executes test command using execSync and returns true or false.

if (test('-f package.json')) {
  console.log('Yes')
}

This is equivalent of next bash code:

if test -f package.json; then
  echo Yes;
fi

fetch()

This is a wrapper around node-fetch package.

let resp = await fetch('http://wttr.in')
if (resp.ok) {
  console.log(await resp.text())
}

question()

This is a wrapper around readline package.

type QuestionOptions = { choices: string[] }

function question(query: string, options?: QuestionOptions): Promise<string>

Usage:

let username = await question('What is your username? ')
let token = await question('Choose env variable: ', {
  choices: Object.keys(process.env)
})

chalk package

The chalk package available without importing inside scripts.

console.log(chalk.blue('Hello world!'))

fs package

The fs package available without importing inside scripts.

let content = await fs.readFile('./package.json')

Promisified version imported by default. Same as if you write:

import {promises as fs} from 'fs'

os package

The os package available without importing inside scripts.

await $`cd ${os.homedir()} && mkdir example`

$.shell

Specifies what shell is used. Default is /bin/sh.

$.shell = '/bin/bash'

$.verbose

Specifies verbosity. Default: true.

In verbose mode prints executed commands with outputs of it. Same as set -x in bash.

Importing

It's possible to use $ and others with explicit import.

#!/usr/bin/env node
import {$} from 'zx'
await $`date`

Executing remote scripts

If arg to zx bin starts with https://, it will be downloaded and executed.

zx https://medv.io/example-script.mjs

License

Apache-2.0

Disclaimer: This is not an officially supported Google product.

About

A tool for writing better scripts

www.npmjs.com/package/zx

Topics

nodejs javascript

Resources

Readme

License

Apache-2.0 License

Contributors 3

Languages