🐚 zx
#!/usr/bin/env zx
await $`cat package.json | grep name`
let branch = await $`git branch --show-current`
await $`dep deploy --branch=${branch}`
await Promise.all([
$`sleep 1; echo 1`,
$`sleep 2; echo 2`,
$`sleep 3; echo 3`,
])
await $`ssh medv.io uptime`
Bash is great, but when it comes to writing scripts,
people usually choose a more convenient programming language.
JavaScript is a perfect choice, but standard Node.js library
requires additional hassle before using.
zx package provides
useful wrappers around
child_process and gives sensible defaults.
Install
npm i -g zx
Documentation
Write your scripts in a file with
.mjs extension in order to
be able to use
await on top level. If you prefer
.js extension,
wrap your script in something like
void async function () {...}().
Add next shebang at the beginning of your script:
#!/usr/bin/env zx
Now you will be able to run your script as:
chmod +x ./script.mjs
./script.mjs
Or via
zx bin:
zx ./script.mjs
Then using
zx bin or via shebang, all
$,
cd,
fetch, etc
available without imports.
$`command`
Executes given string using
exec function
from
child_process package and returns
Promise<ProcessOutput>.
let count = parseInt(await $`ls -1 | wc -l`)
console.log(`Files count: ${count}`)
Example. Upload files in parallel:
let hosts = [...]
await Promise.all(hosts.map(host =>
$`rsync -azP ./src ${host}:/var/www`
))
If executed program returns non-zero exit code,
ProcessOutput will be thrown.
try {
await $`exit 1`
} catch (p) {
console.log(`Exit code: ${p.exitCode}`)
console.log(`Error: ${p.stderr}`)
}
ProcessOutput
class ProcessOutput {
readonly exitCode: number
readonly stdout: string
readonly stderr: string
toString(): string
}
cd()
Changes working directory.
cd('/tmp')
await $`pwd` // outputs /tmp
test()
Executes
test command using
execSync and returns
true or
false.
if (test('-f package.json')) {
console.log('Yes')
}
This is equivalent of next bash code:
if test -f package.json; then
echo Yes;
fi
fetch()
This is a wrapper around node-fetch package.
let resp = await fetch('http://wttr.in')
if (resp.ok) {
console.log(await resp.text())
}
question()
This is a wrapper around readline package.
type QuestionOptions = { choices: string[] }
function question(query: string, options?: QuestionOptions): Promise<string>
Usage:
let username = await question('What is your username? ')
let token = await question('Choose env variable: ', {
choices: Object.keys(process.env)
})
chalk package
The chalk package available without importing inside scripts.
console.log(chalk.blue('Hello world!'))
fs package
The fs package available without importing inside scripts.
let content = await fs.readFile('./package.json')
Promisified version imported by default. Same as if you write:
import {promises as fs} from 'fs'
os package
The os package available without importing inside scripts.
await $`cd ${os.homedir()} && mkdir example`
$.shell
Specifies what shell is used. Default is
/bin/sh.
$.shell = '/bin/bash'
$.verbose
Specifies verbosity. Default:
true.
In verbose mode prints executed commands with outputs of it. Same as
set -x in bash.
Importing
It's possible to use
$ and others with explicit import.
#!/usr/bin/env node
import {$} from 'zx'
await $`date`
Executing remote scripts
If arg to
zx bin starts with
https://, it will be downloaded and executed.
zx https://medv.io/example-script.mjs
License
Disclaimer: This is not an officially supported Google product.