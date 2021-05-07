🐚 zx

#!/usr/bin/env zx await $ `cat package.json | grep name` let branch = await $ `git branch --show-current` await $ `dep deploy --branch= ${ branch } ` await Promise . all ( [ $ `sleep 1; echo 1` , $ `sleep 2; echo 2` , $ `sleep 3; echo 3` , ] ) await $ `ssh medv.io uptime`

Bash is great, but when it comes to writing scripts, people usually choose a more convenient programming language. JavaScript is a perfect choice, but standard Node.js library requires additional hassle before using. zx package provides useful wrappers around child_process and gives sensible defaults.

Install

npm i -g zx

Documentation

Write your scripts in a file with .mjs extension in order to be able to use await on top level. If you prefer .js extension, wrap your script in something like void async function () {...}() .

Add next shebang at the beginning of your script:

#! /usr/bin/env zx

Now you will be able to run your script as:

chmod +x ./script.mjs ./script.mjs

Or via zx bin:

zx ./script.mjs

Then using zx bin or via shebang, all $ , cd , fetch , etc available without imports.

Executes given string using exec function from child_process package and returns Promise<ProcessOutput> .

let count = parseInt ( await $ `ls -1 | wc -l` ) console . log ( `Files count: ${ count } ` )

Example. Upload files in parallel:

let hosts = [ ... ] await Promise . all ( hosts . map ( host => $ `rsync -azP ./src ${ host } :/var/www` ) )

If executed program returns non-zero exit code, ProcessOutput will be thrown.

try { await $ `exit 1` } catch ( p ) { console . log ( `Exit code: ${ p . exitCode } ` ) console . log ( `Error: ${ p . stderr } ` ) }

ProcessOutput

class ProcessOutput { readonly exitCode : number readonly stdout : string readonly stderr : string toString ( ) : string }

Changes working directory.

cd ( '/tmp' ) await $ `pwd` // outputs /tmp

Executes test command using execSync and returns true or false .

if ( test ( '-f package.json' ) ) { console . log ( 'Yes' ) }

This is equivalent of next bash code:

if test -f package.json ; then echo Yes ; fi

This is a wrapper around node-fetch package.

let resp = await fetch ( 'http://wttr.in' ) if ( resp . ok ) { console . log ( await resp . text ( ) ) }

This is a wrapper around readline package.

type QuestionOptions = { choices : string [ ] } function question ( query : string , options ?: QuestionOptions ) : Promise < string >

Usage:

let username = await question ( 'What is your username? ' ) let token = await question ( 'Choose env variable: ' , { choices : Object . keys ( process . env ) } )

chalk package

The chalk package available without importing inside scripts.

console . log ( chalk . blue ( 'Hello world!' ) )

fs package

The fs package available without importing inside scripts.

let content = await fs . readFile ( './package.json' )

Promisified version imported by default. Same as if you write:

import { promises as fs } from 'fs'

os package

The os package available without importing inside scripts.

await $ `cd ${ os . homedir ( ) } && mkdir example`

Specifies what shell is used. Default is /bin/sh .

$ . shell = '/bin/bash'

Specifies verbosity. Default: true .

In verbose mode prints executed commands with outputs of it. Same as set -x in bash.

Importing

It's possible to use $ and others with explicit import.

#!/usr/bin/env node import { $ } from 'zx' await $ `date`

Executing remote scripts

If arg to zx bin starts with https:// , it will be downloaded and executed.

zx https://medv.io/example-script.mjs

License

Apache-2.0

Disclaimer: This is not an officially supported Google product.