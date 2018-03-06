goto

goto is a bash utility allowing users to change faster to aliased directories supporting auto-completion 🐾

How does it work?

User registers directory aliases, for example:

goto -r dev /home/iridakos/development

and then cd s to that directory with:

goto dev

goto completion

goto comes with a nice auto-completion script so that whenever you press the tab key after the goto command, bash prompts with suggestions of the available aliases:

$ goto < tab > bc /etc/bash_completion.d dev /home/iridakos/development rubies /home/iridakos/.rvm/rubies

Installation

Copy the file goto.bash somewhere in your filesystem and add a line in your .bashrc to source it.

For example, if you placed the file in your home folder, all you have to do is add the following line to your .bashrc file:

source ~ /goto.bash

Usage

Change to an aliased directory

To change to an aliased directory, type:

goto < alias >

goto dev

Register an alias

To register a directory alias, type:

goto -r < alias > < directory >

or

goto --register < alias > < directory >

goto -r blog /mnt/external/projects/html/blog

or

goto --register blog /mnt/external/projects/html/blog

Notes

goto expands the directories hence you can easily alias your current directory with:

goto -r last_release .

and it will automatically be aliased to the whole path.

Pressing the tab key after the alias name, you have the default directory suggestions by bash.

Unregister an alias

To unregister an alias, use:

goto -u < alias >

or

goto --unregister < alias >

Example

goto -u last_release

or

goto --unregister last_release

Notes

Pressing the tab key after the command ( -u or --unregister ), the completion script will prompt you with the list of registered aliases for your convenience.

List aliases

To get the list of your currently registered aliases, use:

goto -l

or

goto --list

Cleanup

To cleanup the aliases from directories that are no longer accessible in your filesystem, use:

goto -c

or

goto --cleanup

Help

To view the tool's help information, use:

goto -h

or

goto --help

TODO

Test on macOS extensively

extensively Write tests

Contributing

Fork it ( https://github.com/iridakos/goto/fork ) Create your feature branch ( git checkout -b my-new-feature ) Commit your changes ( git commit -am 'Add some feature' ) Push to the branch ( git push origin my-new-feature ) Create a new Pull Request

License

This tool is open source under the MIT License terms.