goto
goto is a bash utility allowing users to change faster to aliased directories supporting auto-completion
How does it work?
User registers directory aliases, for example:
goto -r dev /home/iridakos/development
and then
cds to that directory with:
goto dev
goto completion
goto comes with a nice auto-completion script so that whenever you press the
tab key after the
goto command, bash prompts with suggestions of the available aliases:
$ goto <tab>
bc /etc/bash_completion.d
dev /home/iridakos/development
rubies /home/iridakos/.rvm/rubies
Installation
Copy the file
goto.bash somewhere in your filesystem and add a line in your
.bashrc to source it.
For example, if you placed the file in your home folder, all you have to do is add the following line to your
.bashrc file:
source ~/goto.bash
Usage
Change to an aliased directory
To change to an aliased directory, type:
goto <alias>
Example:
goto dev
Register an alias
To register a directory alias, type:
goto -r <alias> <directory>
or
goto --register <alias> <directory>
Example:
goto -r blog /mnt/external/projects/html/blog
or
goto --register blog /mnt/external/projects/html/blog
Notes
gotoexpands the directories hence you can easily alias your current directory with:
goto -r last_release .
and it will automatically be aliased to the whole path.
- Pressing the
tabkey after the alias name, you have the default directory suggestions by bash.
Unregister an alias
To unregister an alias, use:
goto -u <alias>
or
goto --unregister <alias>
Example
goto -u last_release
or
goto --unregister last_release
Notes
Pressing the
tab key after the command (
-u or
--unregister), the completion script will prompt you with the list of registered aliases for your convenience.
List aliases
To get the list of your currently registered aliases, use:
goto -l
or
goto --list
Cleanup
To cleanup the aliases from directories that are no longer accessible in your filesystem, use:
goto -c
or
goto --cleanup
Help
To view the tool's help information, use:
goto -h
or
goto --help
TODO
Test on macOSextensively
- Write tests
Contributing
- Fork it ( https://github.com/iridakos/goto/fork )
- Create your feature branch (
git checkout -b my-new-feature)
- Commit your changes (
git commit -am 'Add some feature')
- Push to the branch (
git push origin my-new-feature)
- Create a new Pull Request
License
This tool is open source under the MIT License terms.