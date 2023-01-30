Skip to content

just-the-docs/just-the-docs

main
Switch branches/tags

Name already in use

A tag already exists with the provided branch name. Many Git commands accept both tag and branch names, so creating this branch may cause unexpected behavior. Are you sure you want to create this branch?
6 branches 31 tags
Code

Latest commit

@mattxwang
mattxwang Update CHANGELOG.md
cf72c43 Jan 30, 2023
Update CHANGELOG.md
cf72c43

Git stats

Files

Permalink
Failed to load latest commit information.
Type
Name
Latest commit message
Commit time
.devcontainer
Update Stylelint to v14, extend SCSS plugins, remove primer-* configs…
July 25, 2022 09:18
.github
ci: Add workflow for updating jekyll-anchor-headings automatically (#…
January 23, 2023 23:08
.vscode
Update Stylelint to v14, extend SCSS plugins, remove primer-* configs…
July 25, 2022 09:18
_includes
Add new _sass/custom/setup.scss for variable definition (#1135)
January 18, 2023 11:13
_layouts
Fixes minor spacing and comment nits (#1128)
January 10, 2023 11:23
_sass
Fix dark theme's code block background, line number colors (#1124)
January 29, 2023 17:50
assets
add options for custom lunr Liquid and JS code (#1068)
January 13, 2023 19:08
bin
Make spacing consistent
January 14, 2019 14:43
docs
docs: label new features introduced in v0.4 (#1138)
January 29, 2023 17:48
lib/tasks
add options for custom lunr Liquid and JS code (#1068)
January 13, 2023 19:08
.gitignore
Add .DS_Store to .gitignore (#1087)
December 26, 2022 14:15
.prettierignore
fix prettier bugs, remove prettier from MD formatting
March 3, 2022 19:32
.prettierrc
fix prettier bugs, remove prettier from MD formatting
March 3, 2022 19:32
.stylelintrc.json
Standardize SCSS:declaration-block-no-redundant-longhand-properties (
December 31, 2022 00:51
404.html
Combination (#578)
July 4, 2022 12:15
CHANGELOG.md
Update CHANGELOG.md
January 29, 2023 17:51
CODE_OF_CONDUCT.md
updates code of conduct to Contributor Covenant v2.1
March 9, 2022 11:20
Dockerfile
consolidate CI files, updates Ruby and Node versions (#820)
July 22, 2022 20:50
Gemfile
adds webrick to Gemfile (#799)
April 18, 2022 08:28
LICENSE.txt
Initial commit
March 9, 2017 13:16
MIGRATION.md
Docs: add a migration guide (#1059)
January 23, 2023 10:25
README.md
Update README demo video (#1097)
January 8, 2023 22:08
Rakefile
Add rakefile
June 4, 2017 17:54
_config.yml
Fixes minor spacing and comment nits (#1128)
January 10, 2023 11:23
docker-compose.yml
run the site locally inside docker container
July 28, 2020 17:31
favicon.ico
Favicon file
May 13, 2019 16:40
index.md
docs: fix broken relative page links (#1106)
January 13, 2023 15:56
just-the-docs.gemspec
Exclude images from being bundled with gem (#1142)
January 22, 2023 23:35
package-lock.json
Bump prettier from 2.8.2 to 2.8.3
January 16, 2023 10:13
package.json
Bump prettier from 2.8.2 to 2.8.3
January 16, 2023 10:13
Just the Docs Installation Use the template Use RubyGems Usage Contributing Submitting code changes: Design and development principles of this theme: Development License

README.md

Gem version CI Build status Netlify Status



Just the Docs

A modern, highly customizable, and responsive Jekyll theme for documentation with built-in search.
Easily hosted on GitHub Pages with few dependencies.

See it in action!




A video walkthrough of various Just the Docs features

just-the-docs-features-walkthrough.mp4

Installation

Use the template

The Just the Docs Template provides the simplest, quickest, and easiest way to create a new website that uses the Just the Docs theme. To get started with creating a site, just click "use the template"!

Note: To use the theme, you do not need to clone or fork the Just the Docs repo! You should do that only if you intend to browse the theme docs locally, contribute to the development of the theme, or develop a new theme based on Just the Docs.

You can easily set the site created by the template to be published on GitHub Pages – the template README file explains how to do that, along with other details.

If Jekyll is installed on your computer, you can also build and preview the created site locally. This lets you test changes before committing them, and avoids waiting for GitHub Pages.1 And you will be able to deploy your local build to a different platform than GitHub Pages.

More specifically, the created site:

  • uses a gem-based approach, i.e. uses a Gemfile and loads the just-the-docs gem
  • uses the GitHub Pages / Actions workflow to build and publish the site on GitHub Pages

Other than that, you're free to customize sites that you create with the template, however you like. You can easily change the versions of just-the-docs and Jekyll it uses, as well as adding further plugins.

Use RubyGems

Alternatively, you can install the theme as a Ruby Gem, without creating a new site.

Add this line to your Jekyll site's Gemfile:

gem "just-the-docs"

And add this line to your Jekyll site's _config.yml:

theme: just-the-docs

And then execute:

$ bundle

Or install it yourself as:

$ gem install just-the-docs

Alternatively, you can run it inside Docker while developing your site

$ docker-compose up

Usage

View the documentation for usage information.

Contributing

Bug reports, proposals of new features, and pull requests are welcome on GitHub at https://github.com/just-the-docs/just-the-docs. This project is intended to be a safe, welcoming space for collaboration, and contributors are expected to adhere to the Contributor Covenant code of conduct.

Submitting code changes:

  • Submit an Issue that motivates the changes, using the appropriate template
  • Discuss the proposed changes with other users and the maintainers
  • Open a Pull Request
  • Ensure all CI tests pass
  • Provide instructions to check the effect of the changes
  • Await code review

Design and development principles of this theme:

  1. As few dependencies as possible
  2. No build script needed
  3. First class mobile experience
  4. Make the content shine

Development

To set up your environment to develop this theme: fork this repo, the run bundle install from the root directory.

A modern devcontainer configuration for VSCode is included.

Your theme is set up just like a normal Jekyll site! To test your theme, run bundle exec jekyll serve and open your browser at http://localhost:4000. This starts a Jekyll server using your theme. Add pages, documents, data, etc. like normal to test your theme's contents. As you make modifications to your theme and to your content, your site will regenerate and you should see the changes in the browser after a refresh, just like normal.

When this theme is released, only the files in _layouts, _includes, and _sass tracked with Git will be included in the gem.

License

The theme is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.

Footnotes

  1. It can take up to 10 minutes for changes to your site to publish after you push the changes to GitHub.

About

A modern, high customizable, responsive Jekyll theme for documentation with built-in search.

just-the-docs.github.io/just-the-docs/

Topics

jekyll jekyll-theme github-pages documentation

Resources

Readme

License

MIT license

Code of conduct

Code of conduct

Stars

5.4k stars

Watchers

52 watching

Forks

3.3k forks

Releases 28

v0.4.0.rc4 Latest
Jan 8, 2023
+ 27 releases

Packages 1

 

Used by 6.8k

  • @ElvinIruthayam
  • @taigi100
  • @onkelreje01
  • @lafeber
  • @condean
  • @s2testorg
+ 6,835

Contributors 79

+ 68 contributors

Languages