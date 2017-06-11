Welder

Welder allows you to set up a Linux server with plain shell scripts.

I wrote it out of frustration with Ansible. Ansible is an amazing and powerful tool, but for my needs it's just too much. 90% of the time all I need is:

ssh -t user@example.com " $( < ./my-setup-script.sh ) "

In most basic terms, that's what welder does.

But there's some more.

Features

Welder allows you to:

execute local shell scripts on the server via ssh

organize your scripts into a logical set of reusable modules

set up a server with a single command ( welder run <playbook> )

) run one-off shell scripts ( welder run-script <user@example.com> <path/to/script.sh> )

) use liquid templates for configuration (optional)

enter sudo password just once per playbook

See welder-contrib for some example modules.

Directory structure

An example directory structure:

├── modules │ ├── nginx │ │ ├── files │ │ │ ├── nginx.conf │ │ └── setup.sh │ ├── rails │ │ ├── files │ │ │ ├── nginx │ │ │ │ ├── site.conf.liquid │ │ │ ├── systemd │ │ │ │ ├── puma.service.liquid │ │ │ │ └── sidekiq.service.liquid │ │ │ └── rbenv-vars.liquid │ │ └── setup.sh │ ├── system │ │ ├── files │ │ │ ├── 10periodic │ │ │ └── 50unattended-upgrades │ │ └── setup.sh ├── config.yml ├── vault.yml ├── vault.yml.gpg └── my-site.yml

Example playbook:

ssh_url : admin@example.com # List of modules to execute modules : - system - firewall - rbenv - nginx - rails

Templates

Welder uses liquid for templates. It's mostly compatible with ansible's *.j2 files:

# modules / rails / files / nginx - site. conf . liquid upstream thumbor { { % for port in thumbor_instances % } server 127.0 .0.1:{{ port }}; { % endfor % } } server { listen 80 ; server_name {{ thumbor_host }}; include snippets / ssl - {{ app_domain }}. conf ; location / { proxy_pass http: // thumbor; proxy_set_header Host $host; proxy_set_header X - Forwarded - For $proxy_add_x_forwarded_for; } }

The config.yml file will be used to provide variables for your *.liquid templates:

# example config.yml app_name : example app_domain : example.com ruby_version : " 2.4.0 " ruby_deploy_user : " deploy " rails_env : production app_dir : " /var/www/example " letsencrypt_web_dir : " /var/www/letsencrypt " thumbor_host : images.example.com thumbor_instances : - 8000 - 8001 - 8002 - 8003

During the compilation phase, config.yml is turned into a bash-compatible format and uploaded to the server:

# compiled config-variables file cfg_app_name= ' example ' cfg_app_domain= ' example.com ' cfg_ruby_version= ' 2.4.0 ' cfg_ruby_deploy_user= ' deploy ' cfg_rails_env= ' production ' cfg_app_dir= ' /var/www/example ' cfg_thumbor_host= ' images.example.com ' cfg_thumbor_instances=(8000 8001 8002 8003)

You can then source it in your setup scripts:

# modules/example/setup.sh source setup/config-variables echo $cfg_app_name echo $cfg_app_dir # (notice the $cfg_ prefix)

NOTE: In order for this to work reliably, config.yml has to be fairly flat and simple - nested hashes are not supported.

Security Notes

Don't store any sensitive information (passwords etc.) in config.yml . If you want to keep passwords in git, create a vault.yml file, add it to .gitignore and store the encrypted version in revision control:

# encrypt & decrypt vault.yml using your gpg key gpg --encrypt --recipient ' John Doe ' vault.yml gpg --decrypt --output vault.yml vault.yml.gpg # encrypt & decrypt using a passphrase (no private/public key needed) gpg --symmetric --cipher-algo aes256 vault.yml gpg --decrypt --output vault.yml --cipher-algo aes256 vault.yml.gpg

For more information on how to set up GPG/PGP, see this excellent tutorial.

Think of this as just another level of security for your private git repos. You probably don't want to store the encrypted vault in a public repo.

sudo

Because sudo password is passed as an argument to the expect script , it will be visible in the process list on your local computer. This could be an issue if you're using a shared machine to run setup scripts.

Example setup script

# modules/nginx/setup.sh set -xeu # 'u' will give you warnings on unbound config variables [[ -f setup/config-variables ]] && source setup/config-variables sudo add-apt-repository -y ppa:nginx/stable sudo apt-get update && sudo apt-get install -y nginx sudo service nginx start sudo cp setup/modules/nginx/files/nginx.conf /etc/nginx/nginx.conf # Disable default site if [ -f /etc/nginx/sites-enabled/default ] ; then sudo rm /etc/nginx/sites-enabled/default fi sudo service nginx restart

Usage

welder run my-site # runs the playbook defined in my-site.yaml

The run script will compile templates and configs, upload them to the server (to /home/username/setup ) and then it will ask you for the sudo password. After that, it will execute all *.sh scripts from the modules listed in the playbook file.

Additional commands:

welder compile < playbook > # compiles templates and uploads them to the server welder cleanup < playbook > # remove compiled files from the server

If you want to run a single *.sh script on the server, you can use this:

welder run-script < user@example.com > < path/to/script.sh >

NOTE: the run-script command does not compile templates. It merely wraps ssh -t user@example.com "$(< ./path/to/script.sh)" . If you want access to templates and config, run welder compile <playbook> first and welder cleanup <playbook> when you're done.

Installation

Install dependencies Welder requires rsync and ruby. Ruby is used mainly as a convenient way to parse YAML configuration files. Optionally, if you'd like to use the templating feature, you need to install liquid gem: $ gem install liquid Check out welder into ~/Code/welder (or whatever location you prefer): $ git clone https://github.com/pch/welder.git ~ /Code/welder Add ~/Code/welder/bin to your $PATH for access to the welder command-line utility. $ echo ' export PATH="$PATH:$HOME/Code/welder/bin" ' >> ~ /.bash_profile Ubuntu Desktop note: Modify your ~/.bashrc instead of ~/.bash_profile . Zsh note: Modify your ~/.zshrc file instead of ~/.bash_profile . Restart your shell so that PATH changes take effect. (Opening a new terminal tab will usually do it.) Now check if welder was set up: $ which welder /Users/my-user/Code/welder/bin/welder

Caveats

Since welder allows you to run anything on the server, you should use it with caution. It won't protect you from screw-ups, like rm -rf "/$undefined_variable" .

Use at your own risk.

Known Issues / Limitations