rustlings
🦀 ❤️
Greetings and welcome to
rustlings. This project contains small exercises to get you used to reading and writing Rust code. This includes reading and responding to compiler messages!
...looking for the old, web-based version of Rustlings? Try here
Alternatively, for a first-time Rust learner, there are several other resources:
- The Book - The most comprehensive resource for learning Rust, but a bit theoretical sometimes. You will be using this along with Rustlings!
- Rust By Example - Learn Rust by solving little exercises! It's almost like
rustlings, but online
Getting Started
Note: If you're on MacOS, make sure you've installed Xcode and its developer tools by typing
xcode-select --install.
Note: If you're on Linux, make sure you've installed gcc. Deb:
sudo apt install gcc. Yum:
sudo yum -y install gcc.
You will need to have Rust installed. You can get it by visiting https://rustup.rs. This'll also install Cargo, Rust's package/project manager.
MacOS/Linux
Just run:
curl -L https://raw.githubusercontent.com/rust-lang/rustlings/main/install.sh | bash
Or if you want it to be installed to a different path:
curl -L https://raw.githubusercontent.com/rust-lang/rustlings/main/install.sh | bash -s mypath/
This will install Rustlings and give you access to the
rustlings command. Run it to get started!
Nix
Basically: Clone the repository at the latest tag, finally run
nix develop or
nix-shell.
# find out the latest version at https://github.com/rust-lang/rustlings/releases/latest (on edit 5.5.1)
git clone -b 5.5.1 --depth 1 https://github.com/rust-lang/rustlings
cd rustlings
# if nix version > 2.3
nix develop
# if nix version <= 2.3
nix-shell
Windows
In PowerShell (Run as Administrator), set
ExecutionPolicy to
RemoteSigned:
Set-ExecutionPolicy -ExecutionPolicy RemoteSigned -Scope CurrentUser
Then, you can run:
Start-BitsTransfer -Source https://raw.githubusercontent.com/rust-lang/rustlings/main/install.ps1 -Destination $env:TMP/install_rustlings.ps1; Unblock-File $env:TMP/install_rustlings.ps1; Invoke-Expression $env:TMP/install_rustlings.ps1
To install Rustlings. Same as on MacOS/Linux, you will have access to the
rustlings command after it. Keep in mind that this works best in PowerShell, and any other terminals may give you errors.
If you get a permission denied message, you might have to exclude the directory where you cloned Rustlings in your antivirus.
Browser
Manually
Basically: Clone the repository at the latest tag, run
cargo install --path ..
# find out the latest version at https://github.com/rust-lang/rustlings/releases/latest (on edit 5.5.1)
git clone -b 5.5.1 --depth 1 https://github.com/rust-lang/rustlings
cd rustlings
cargo install --force --path .
If there are installation errors, ensure that your toolchain is up to date. For the latest, run:
rustup update
Then, same as above, run
rustlings to get started.
Doing exercises
The exercises are sorted by topic and can be found in the subdirectory
rustlings/exercises/<topic>. For every topic there is an additional README file with some resources to get you started on the topic. We really recommend that you have a look at them before you start.
The task is simple. Most exercises contain an error that keeps them from compiling, and it's up to you to fix it! Some exercises are also run as tests, but rustlings handles them all the same. To run the exercises in the recommended order, execute:
rustlings watch
This will try to verify the completion of every exercise in a predetermined order (what we think is best for newcomers). It will also rerun automatically every time you change a file in the
exercises/ directory. If you want to only run it once, you can use:
rustlings verify
This will do the same as watch, but it'll quit after running.
In case you want to go by your own order, or want to only verify a single exercise, you can run:
rustlings run myExercise1
Or simply use the following command to run the next unsolved exercise in the course:
rustlings run next
In case you get stuck, you can run the following command to get a hint for your exercise:
rustlings hint myExercise1
You can also get the hint for the next unsolved exercise with the following command:
rustlings hint next
To check your progress, you can run the following command:
rustlings list
Testing yourself
After every couple of sections, there will be a quiz that'll test your knowledge on a bunch of sections at once. These quizzes are found in
exercises/quizN.rs.
Enabling
rust-analyzer
Run the command
rustlings lsp which will generate a
rust-project.json at the root of the project, this allows rust-analyzer to parse each exercise.
Continuing On
Once you've completed Rustlings, put your new knowledge to good use! Continue practicing your Rust skills by building your own projects, contributing to Rustlings, or finding other open-source projects to contribute to.
Uninstalling Rustlings
If you want to remove Rustlings from your system, there are two steps. First, you'll need to remove the exercises folder that the install script created for you:
rm -rf rustlings # or your custom folder name, if you chose and or renamed it
Second, run
cargo uninstall to remove the
rustlings binary:
cargo uninstall rustlings
Now you should be done!
Contributing
See CONTRIBUTING.md.
Development-focused discussion about Rustlings happens in the rustlings stream on the Rust Project Zulip. Feel free to start a new thread there if you have ideas or suggestions!
Contributors
✨
Thanks goes to the wonderful people listed in AUTHORS.md