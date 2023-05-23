Skip to content

rust-lang/rustlings

main
Switch branches/tags

Name already in use

A tag already exists with the provided branch name. Many Git commands accept both tag and branch names, so creating this branch may cause unexpected behavior. Are you sure you want to create this branch?
170 branches 37 tags
Code

Latest commit

@shadows-withal
shadows-withal Merge pull request #1527 from rust-lang/all-contributors/add-lazywalker
30291a3 May 23, 2023
Merge pull request #1527 from rust-lang/all-contributors/add-lazywalker 
docs: add lazywalker as a contributor for content
30291a3

Git stats

Files

Permalink
Failed to load latest commit information.
Type
Name
Latest commit message
Commit time
.devcontainer
Update devcontainer.json
February 25, 2023 17:56
.github/workflows
feat(docs): add markdown linter for exercises README.md files
March 30, 2023 19:53
.vscode
feat: Add VSCode extension recommendation
September 30, 2022 15:50
exercises
fix(exercises): use snake_case variables
May 23, 2023 15:00
src
release: 5.5.1
May 17, 2023 21:05
tests
test: Add integration tests
August 17, 2022 16:43
.all-contributorsrc
docs: update .all-contributorsrc [skip ci]
May 23, 2023 09:05
.editorconfig
fix: Fix typo in .editorconfig
July 20, 2022 18:23
.gitignore
chore: set up oranda
May 17, 2023 16:56
.gitpod.yml
update rust language extension to rust-analyzer
January 4, 2023 14:59
.markdownlint.yml
feat(docs): add markdown linter for exercises README.md files
March 30, 2023 19:53
AUTHORS.md
docs: update AUTHORS.md [skip ci]
May 23, 2023 09:05
CHANGELOG.md
release: 5.5.1
May 17, 2023 21:05
CONTRIBUTING.md
doc: update contributing
July 15, 2022 12:57
Cargo.lock
release: 5.5.1
May 17, 2023 21:05
Cargo.toml
release: 5.5.1
May 17, 2023 21:05
LICENSE
Update LICENSE year.
March 27, 2016 15:57
README.md
release: 5.5.1
May 17, 2023 21:05
flake.lock
feat: Add flake.nix for nix users
October 25, 2022 19:37
flake.nix
release: 5.5.1
May 17, 2023 21:05
info.toml
feat(iterators5): remove outdated part of hint
May 20, 2023 16:38
install.ps1
chore: bump minimum required rust version in installs
April 20, 2022 09:20
install.sh
Better error message when failing
February 26, 2023 19:30
oranda.json
chore(oranda): don't generate changelog pages
May 22, 2023 11:09
shell.nix
feat: Add flake.nix for nix users
October 25, 2022 19:37
rustlings 🦀❤️ Getting Started MacOS/Linux Nix Windows Browser Manually Doing exercises Testing yourself Enabling rust-analyzer Continuing On Uninstalling Rustlings Contributing Contributors

README.md

rustlings 🦀❤️

Greetings and welcome to rustlings. This project contains small exercises to get you used to reading and writing Rust code. This includes reading and responding to compiler messages!

...looking for the old, web-based version of Rustlings? Try here

Alternatively, for a first-time Rust learner, there are several other resources:

  • The Book - The most comprehensive resource for learning Rust, but a bit theoretical sometimes. You will be using this along with Rustlings!
  • Rust By Example - Learn Rust by solving little exercises! It's almost like rustlings, but online

Getting Started

Note: If you're on MacOS, make sure you've installed Xcode and its developer tools by typing xcode-select --install. Note: If you're on Linux, make sure you've installed gcc. Deb: sudo apt install gcc. Yum: sudo yum -y install gcc.

You will need to have Rust installed. You can get it by visiting https://rustup.rs. This'll also install Cargo, Rust's package/project manager.

MacOS/Linux

Just run:

curl -L https://raw.githubusercontent.com/rust-lang/rustlings/main/install.sh | bash

Or if you want it to be installed to a different path:

curl -L https://raw.githubusercontent.com/rust-lang/rustlings/main/install.sh | bash -s mypath/

This will install Rustlings and give you access to the rustlings command. Run it to get started!

Nix

Basically: Clone the repository at the latest tag, finally run nix develop or nix-shell.

# find out the latest version at https://github.com/rust-lang/rustlings/releases/latest (on edit 5.5.1)
git clone -b 5.5.1 --depth 1 https://github.com/rust-lang/rustlings
cd rustlings
# if nix version > 2.3
nix develop
# if nix version <= 2.3
nix-shell

Windows

In PowerShell (Run as Administrator), set ExecutionPolicy to RemoteSigned:

Set-ExecutionPolicy -ExecutionPolicy RemoteSigned -Scope CurrentUser

Then, you can run:

Start-BitsTransfer -Source https://raw.githubusercontent.com/rust-lang/rustlings/main/install.ps1 -Destination $env:TMP/install_rustlings.ps1; Unblock-File $env:TMP/install_rustlings.ps1; Invoke-Expression $env:TMP/install_rustlings.ps1

To install Rustlings. Same as on MacOS/Linux, you will have access to the rustlings command after it. Keep in mind that this works best in PowerShell, and any other terminals may give you errors.

If you get a permission denied message, you might have to exclude the directory where you cloned Rustlings in your antivirus.

Browser

Open in Gitpod

Open Rustlings On Codespaces

Manually

Basically: Clone the repository at the latest tag, run cargo install --path ..

# find out the latest version at https://github.com/rust-lang/rustlings/releases/latest (on edit 5.5.1)
git clone -b 5.5.1 --depth 1 https://github.com/rust-lang/rustlings
cd rustlings
cargo install --force --path .

If there are installation errors, ensure that your toolchain is up to date. For the latest, run:

rustup update

Then, same as above, run rustlings to get started.

Doing exercises

The exercises are sorted by topic and can be found in the subdirectory rustlings/exercises/<topic>. For every topic there is an additional README file with some resources to get you started on the topic. We really recommend that you have a look at them before you start.

The task is simple. Most exercises contain an error that keeps them from compiling, and it's up to you to fix it! Some exercises are also run as tests, but rustlings handles them all the same. To run the exercises in the recommended order, execute:

rustlings watch

This will try to verify the completion of every exercise in a predetermined order (what we think is best for newcomers). It will also rerun automatically every time you change a file in the exercises/ directory. If you want to only run it once, you can use:

rustlings verify

This will do the same as watch, but it'll quit after running.

In case you want to go by your own order, or want to only verify a single exercise, you can run:

rustlings run myExercise1

Or simply use the following command to run the next unsolved exercise in the course:

rustlings run next

In case you get stuck, you can run the following command to get a hint for your exercise:

rustlings hint myExercise1

You can also get the hint for the next unsolved exercise with the following command:

rustlings hint next

To check your progress, you can run the following command:

rustlings list

Testing yourself

After every couple of sections, there will be a quiz that'll test your knowledge on a bunch of sections at once. These quizzes are found in exercises/quizN.rs.

Enabling rust-analyzer

Run the command rustlings lsp which will generate a rust-project.json at the root of the project, this allows rust-analyzer to parse each exercise.

Continuing On

Once you've completed Rustlings, put your new knowledge to good use! Continue practicing your Rust skills by building your own projects, contributing to Rustlings, or finding other open-source projects to contribute to.

Uninstalling Rustlings

If you want to remove Rustlings from your system, there are two steps. First, you'll need to remove the exercises folder that the install script created for you:

rm -rf rustlings # or your custom folder name, if you chose and or renamed it

Second, run cargo uninstall to remove the rustlings binary:

cargo uninstall rustlings

Now you should be done!

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md.

Development-focused discussion about Rustlings happens in the rustlings stream on the Rust Project Zulip. Feel free to start a new thread there if you have ideas or suggestions!

Contributors

Thanks goes to the wonderful people listed in AUTHORS.md 🎉

About

🦀 Small exercises to get you used to reading and writing Rust code!

rustlings.cool

Topics

rust beginner-friendly rustlings

Resources

Readme

License

MIT license

Security policy

Security policy

Stars

39.2k stars

Watchers

309 watching

Forks

6.9k forks
Report repository

Releases 37

Rustlings 5.5.1 Latest
May 17, 2023
+ 36 releases

Used by 6.6k

  • @UlascanErsoy
  • @vnsguy
  • @donkomura
  • @rcoops
  • @Group7EncodeBootcamp
  • @LearningOS
  • @LearningOS
  • @daphne-simons
+ 6,598

Contributors 328

+ 317 contributors

Languages