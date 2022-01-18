Vividl

Free video downloader for Windows

Vividl is a Windows app that lets you download videos from various websites, including YouTube, Soundcloud, Vimeo, Dailymotion and various media channels. It uses the popular downloader youtube-dl/ yt-dlp to extract videos from several hundred websites. Just copy a video URL, paste it in Vividl and download the video in different qualities, convert it to other formats or to an audio track. You can also manage the parallel download of multiple videos and retrieve additonal meta information using the simple UI.

Features

Download videos from all important websites with the help of youtube-dl/ yt-dlp (see all sites supported by yt-dlp)

Select between all provided download formats

Convert videos to MP4, AVI, WebM...

Extract audio track as MP3, M4A...

Download multiple videos in parallel

Auto-import & download URLs from clipboard

See additional information before downloading a video

Modern UI for Windows with dark and light mode

Setup

Requirements

Vividl requires Windows 7 or newer with the following components installed:

Get Vividl

Download the latest release from SourceForge

or

Install from Chocolatey:

choco install vividl

Version History

Read the changelog to see changes in each version.

Feedback and Support

Please leave a feedback on SourceForge and recommend Vividl if you like it. Thank you!

Places to get help:

Ask on SourceForge (General help, ideas etc.)

Open an issue on GitHub (Bugs, feature requests etc.)

Contribute

You are very welcome to contribute fixes and new features by opening a pull request on GitHub.

See all the great people that have contributed in the list of contributors. Make sure to add yourself in your pull request!

License

This software is published under the BSD-3-clause license by Bluegrams.

Credits