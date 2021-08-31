yt-dlp is a youtube-dl fork based on the now inactive youtube-dlc. The main focus of this project is adding new features and patches while also keeping up to date with the original project

NEW FEATURES

The major new features from the latest release of blackjack4494/yt-dlc are:

SponSkrub Integration : You can use SponSkrub to mark/remove sponsor sections in youtube videos by utilizing the SponsorBlock API

Format Sorting : The default format sorting options have been changed so that higher resolution and better codecs will be now preferred instead of simply using larger bitrate. Furthermore, you can now specify the sort order using -S . This allows for much easier format selection than what is possible by simply using --format (examples)

Merged with youtube-dl commit/379f52a : (v2021.06.06) You get all the latest features and patches of youtube-dl in addition to all the features of youtube-dlc

Merged with animelover1984/youtube-dl : You get most of the features and improvements from animelover1984/youtube-dl including --write-comments , BiliBiliSearch , BilibiliChannel , Embedding thumbnail in mp4/ogg/opus, playlist infojson etc. Note that the NicoNico improvements are not available. See #31 for details.

Youtube improvements : All Feeds ( :ytfav , :ytwatchlater , :ytsubs , :ythistory , :ytrec ) and private playlists supports downloading multiple pages of content Search ( ytsearch: , ytsearchdate: ), search URLs and in-channel search works Mixes supports downloading multiple pages of content Most (but not all) age-gated content can be downloaded without cookies Partial workaround for throttling issue Redirect channel's home URL automatically to /video to preserve the old behaviour 255kbps audio is extracted from youtube music if premium cookies are given Youtube music Albums, channels etc can be downloaded

Cookies from browser : Cookies can be automatically extracted from all major web browsers using --cookies-from-browser BROWSER[:PROFILE]

Split video by chapters : Videos can be split into multiple files based on chapters using --split-chapters

Multi-threaded fragment downloads : Download multiple fragments of m3u8/mpd videos in parallel. Use --concurrent-fragments ( -N ) option to set the number of threads used

Aria2c with HLS/DASH : You can use aria2c as the external downloader for DASH(mpd) and HLS(m3u8) formats

New extractors : AnimeLab, Philo MSO, Spectrum MSO, SlingTV MSO, Cablevision MSO, Rcs, Gedi, bitwave.tv, mildom, audius, zee5, mtv.it, wimtv, pluto.tv, niconico users, discoveryplus.in, mediathek, NFHSNetwork, nebula, ukcolumn, whowatch, MxplayerShow, parlview (au), YoutubeWebArchive, fancode, Saitosan, ShemarooMe, telemundo, VootSeries, SonyLIVSeries, HotstarSeries, VidioPremier, VidioLive, RCTIPlus, TBS Live, douyin, pornflip, ParamountPlusSeries, ScienceChannel, Utreon, OpenRec, BandcampMusic, blackboardcollaborate, eroprofile albums, mirrativ

Fixed/improved extractors : archive.org, roosterteeth.com, skyit, instagram, itv, SouthparkDe, spreaker, Vlive, akamai, ina, rumble, tennistv, amcnetworks, la7 podcasts, linuxacadamy, nitter, twitcasting, viu, crackle, curiositystream, mediasite, rmcdecouverte, sonyliv, tubi, tenplay, patreon, videa, yahoo, BravoTV, crunchyroll playlist, RTP, viki, Hotstar, vidio, vimeo, mediaset, Mxplayer, nbcolympics, ParamountPlus, Newgrounds

Subtitle extraction from manifests : Subtitles can be extracted from streaming media manifests. See commit/be6202f for details

Multiple paths and output templates : You can give different output templates and download paths for different types of files. You can also set a temporary path where intermediary files are downloaded to using --paths ( -P )

Portable Configuration : Configuration files are automatically loaded from the home and root directories. See configuration for details

Output template improvements : Output templates can now have date-time formatting, numeric offsets, object traversal etc. See output template for details. Even more advanced operations can also be done with the help of --parse-metadata and --replace-in-metadata

Other new options : --print , --sleep-requests , --convert-thumbnails , --write-link , --force-download-archive , --force-overwrites , --break-on-reject etc

Improvements : Regex and other operators in --match-filter , multiple --postprocessor-args and --downloader-args , faster archive checking, more format selection options etc

Plugin extractors : Extractors can be loaded from an external file. See plugins for details

Self-updater: The releases can be updated using yt-dlp -U

See changelog or commits for the full list of changes

PS: Some of these changes are already in youtube-dlc, but are still unreleased. See this for details

If you are coming from youtube-dl, the amount of changes are very large. Compare options and supported sites with youtube-dl's to get an idea of the massive number of features/patches youtube-dlc has accumulated.

Differences in default behavior

Some of yt-dlp's default options are different from that of youtube-dl and youtube-dlc.

The options --id , --auto-number ( -A ), --title ( -t ) and --literal ( -l ), no longer work. See removed options for details

, ( ), ( ) and ( ), no longer work. See removed options for details avconv is not supported as as an alternative to ffmpeg

is not supported as as an alternative to The default output template is %(title)s [%(id)s].%(ext)s . There is no real reason for this change. This was changed before yt-dlp was ever made public and now there are no plans to change it back to %(title)s.%(id)s.%(ext)s . Instead, you may use --compat-options filename

. There is no real reason for this change. This was changed before yt-dlp was ever made public and now there are no plans to change it back to . Instead, you may use The default format sorting is different from youtube-dl and prefers higher resolution and better codecs rather than higher bitrates. You can use the --format-sort option to change this to any order you prefer, or use --compat-options format-sort to use youtube-dl's sorting order

option to change this to any order you prefer, or use to use youtube-dl's sorting order The default format selector is bv*+ba/b . This means that if a combined video + audio format that is better than the best video-only format is found, the former will be prefered. Use -f bv+ba/b or --compat-options format-spec to revert this

. This means that if a combined video + audio format that is better than the best video-only format is found, the former will be prefered. Use or to revert this Unlike youtube-dlc, yt-dlp does not allow merging multiple audio/video streams into one file by default (since this conflicts with the use of -f bv*+ba ). If needed, this feature must be enabled using --audio-multistreams and --video-multistreams . You can also use --compat-options multistreams to enable both

). If needed, this feature must be enabled using and . You can also use to enable both --ignore-errors is enabled by default. Use --abort-on-error or --compat-options abort-on-error to abort on errors instead

is enabled by default. Use or to abort on errors instead When writing metadata files such as thumbnails, description or infojson, the same information (if available) is also written for playlists. Use --no-write-playlist-metafiles or --compat-options no-playlist-metafiles to not write these files

or to not write these files --add-metadata attaches the infojson to mkv files in addition to writing the metadata when used with --write-infojson . Use --compat-options no-attach-info-json to revert this

attaches the to files in addition to writing the metadata when used with . Use to revert this playlist_index behaves differently when used with options like --playlist-reverse and --playlist-items . See #302 for details. You can use --compat-options playlist-index if you want to keep the earlier behavior

behaves differently when used with options like and . See #302 for details. You can use if you want to keep the earlier behavior The output of -F is listed in a new format. Use --compat-options list-formats to revert this

is listed in a new format. Use to revert this All experiences of a funimation episode are considered as a single video. This behavior breaks existing archives. Use --compat-options seperate-video-versions to extract information from only the default player

to extract information from only the default player Youtube live chat (if available) is considered as a subtitle. Use --sub-langs all,-live_chat to download all subtitles except live chat. You can also use --compat-options no-live-chat to prevent live chat from downloading

to download all subtitles except live chat. You can also use to prevent live chat from downloading Youtube channel URLs are automatically redirected to /video . Append a /featured to the URL to download only the videos in the home page. If the channel does not have a videos tab, we try to download the equivalent UU playlist instead. Also, /live URLs raise an error if there are no live videos instead of silently downloading the entire channel. You may use --compat-options no-youtube-channel-redirect to revert all these redirections

. Append a to the URL to download only the videos in the home page. If the channel does not have a videos tab, we try to download the equivalent playlist instead. Also, URLs raise an error if there are no live videos instead of silently downloading the entire channel. You may use to revert all these redirections Unavailable videos are also listed for youtube playlists. Use --compat-options no-youtube-unavailable-videos to remove this

to remove this If ffmpeg is used as the downloader, the downloading and merging of formats happen in a single step when possible. Use --compat-options no-direct-merge to revert this

is used as the downloader, the downloading and merging of formats happen in a single step when possible. Use to revert this Thumbnail embedding in mp4 is done with mutagen if possible. Use --compat-options embed-thumbnail-atomicparsley to force the use of AtomicParsley instead

is done with mutagen if possible. Use to force the use of AtomicParsley instead Some private fields such as filenames are removed by default from the infojson. Use --no-clean-infojson or --compat-options no-clean-infojson to revert this

or to revert this When --embed-subs and --write-subs are used together, the subtitles are written to disk and also embedded in the media file. You can use just --embed-subs to embed the subs and automatically delete the seperate file. See #630 (comment) for more info. --compat-options no-keep-subs can be used to revert this.

For ease of use, a few more compat options are available:

--compat-options all : Use all compat options

: Use all compat options --compat-options youtube-dl : Same as --compat-options all,-multistreams

: Same as --compat-options youtube-dlc : Same as --compat-options all,-no-live-chat,-no-youtube-channel-redirect

INSTALLATION

yt-dlp is not platform specific. So it should work on your Unix box, on Windows or on macOS

You can install yt-dlp using one of the following methods:

Download the binary from the latest release (recommended method)

With Homebrew, brew install yt-dlp/taps/yt-dlp

Use PyPI package: python3 -m pip install --upgrade yt-dlp

Use pip+git: python3 -m pip install --upgrade git+https://github.com/yt-dlp/yt-dlp.git@release

Install master branch: python3 -m pip install --upgrade git+https://github.com/yt-dlp/yt-dlp

Note that on some systems, you may need to use py or python instead of python3

UNIX users (Linux, macOS, BSD) can also install the latest release one of the following ways:

sudo curl -L https://github.com/yt-dlp/yt-dlp/releases/latest/download/yt-dlp -o /usr/local/bin/yt-dlp sudo chmod a+rx /usr/local/bin/yt-dlp

sudo wget https://github.com/yt-dlp/yt-dlp/releases/latest/download/yt-dlp -O /usr/local/bin/yt-dlp sudo chmod a+rx /usr/local/bin/yt-dlp

sudo aria2c https://github.com/yt-dlp/yt-dlp/releases/latest/download/yt-dlp -o /usr/local/bin/yt-dlp sudo chmod a+rx /usr/local/bin/yt-dlp

macOS or Linux users that are using Homebrew (formerly known as Linuxbrew for Linux users) can also install it by:

brew install yt-dlp/taps/yt-dlp

UPDATE

You can use yt-dlp -U to update if you are using the provided release. If you are using pip , simply re-run the same command that was used to install the program. If you have installed using Homebrew, run brew upgrade yt-dlp/taps/yt-dlp

DEPENDENCIES

Python versions 3.6+ (CPython and PyPy) are supported. Other versions and implementations may or may not work correctly.

On windows, Microsoft Visual C++ 2010 SP1 Redistributable Package (x86) is also necessary to run yt-dlp. You probably already have this, but if the executable throws an error due to missing MSVCR100.dll you need to install it manually.

While all the other dependancies are optional, ffmpeg and ffprobe are highly recommended

To use or redistribute the dependencies, you must agree to their respective licensing terms.

Note that the windows releases are already built with the python interpreter, mutagen, pycryptodome and websockets included.

COMPILE

For Windows: To build the Windows executable, you must have pyinstaller (and optionally mutagen, pycryptodome, websockets)

python3 -m pip install --upgrade pyinstaller mutagen pycryptodome websockets

Once you have all the necessary dependencies installed, just run py pyinst.py . The executable will be built for the same architecture (32/64 bit) as the python used to build it.

You can also build the executable without any version info or metadata by using:

pyinstaller.exe yt_dlp\__main__.py --onefile --name yt-dlp

Note that pyinstaller does not support Python installed from the Windows store without using a virtual environment

For Unix: You will need the required build tools: python , make (GNU), pandoc , zip , pytest

Then simply run make . You can also run make yt-dlp instead to compile only the binary without updating any of the additional files

Note: In either platform, devscripts\update-version.py can be used to automatically update the version number

USAGE AND OPTIONS

yt-dlp [OPTIONS] [--] URL [URL...]

Ctrl+F is your friend :D

General Options:

-h, --help Print this help text and exit --version Print program version and exit -U, --update Update this program to latest version. Make sure that you have sufficient permissions (run with sudo if needed) -i, --ignore-errors Continue on download errors, for example to skip unavailable videos in a playlist (default) (Alias: --no-abort-on-error) --abort-on-error Abort downloading of further videos if an error occurs (Alias: --no-ignore-errors) --dump-user-agent Display the current user-agent and exit --list-extractors List all supported extractors and exit --extractor-descriptions Output descriptions of all supported extractors and exit --force-generic-extractor Force extraction to use the generic extractor --default-search PREFIX Use this prefix for unqualified URLs. For example "gvsearch2:" downloads two videos from google videos for youtube-dl "large apple". Use the value "auto" to let youtube-dl guess ("auto_warning" to emit a warning when guessing). "error" just throws an error. The default value "fixup_error" repairs broken URLs, but emits an error if this is not possible instead of searching --ignore-config, --no-config Disable loading any configuration files except the one provided by --config-location. When given inside a configuration file, no further configuration files are loaded. Additionally, (for backward compatibility) if this option is found inside the system configuration file, the user configuration is not loaded --config-location PATH Location of the main configuration file; either the path to the config or its containing directory --flat-playlist Do not extract the videos of a playlist, only list them --no-flat-playlist Extract the videos of a playlist --mark-watched Mark videos watched (YouTube only) --no-mark-watched Do not mark videos watched (default) --no-colors Do not emit color codes in output --compat-options OPTS Options that can help keep compatibility with youtube-dl or youtube-dlc configurations by reverting some of the changes made in yt-dlp. See "Differences in default behavior" for details

Network Options:

--proxy URL Use the specified HTTP/HTTPS/SOCKS proxy. To enable SOCKS proxy, specify a proper scheme. For example socks5://127.0.0.1:1080/. Pass in an empty string (--proxy "") for direct connection --socket-timeout SECONDS Time to wait before giving up, in seconds --source-address IP Client-side IP address to bind to -4, --force-ipv4 Make all connections via IPv4 -6, --force-ipv6 Make all connections via IPv6

--geo-verification-proxy URL Use this proxy to verify the IP address for some geo-restricted sites. The default proxy specified by --proxy (or none, if the option is not present) is used for the actual downloading --geo-bypass Bypass geographic restriction via faking X-Forwarded-For HTTP header --no-geo-bypass Do not bypass geographic restriction via faking X-Forwarded-For HTTP header --geo-bypass-country CODE Force bypass geographic restriction with explicitly provided two-letter ISO 3166-2 country code --geo-bypass-ip-block IP_BLOCK Force bypass geographic restriction with explicitly provided IP block in CIDR notation

Video Selection:

--playlist-start NUMBER Playlist video to start at (default is 1) --playlist-end NUMBER Playlist video to end at (default is last) --playlist-items ITEM_SPEC Playlist video items to download. Specify indices of the videos in the playlist separated by commas like: "--playlist-items 1,2,5,8" if you want to download videos indexed 1, 2, 5, 8 in the playlist. You can specify range: "--playlist-items 1-3,7,10-13", it will download the videos at index 1, 2, 3, 7, 10, 11, 12 and 13 --match-title REGEX Download only matching titles (regex or caseless sub-string) --reject-title REGEX Skip download for matching titles (regex or caseless sub-string) --max-downloads NUMBER Abort after downloading NUMBER files --min-filesize SIZE Do not download any videos smaller than SIZE (e.g. 50k or 44.6m) --max-filesize SIZE Do not download any videos larger than SIZE (e.g. 50k or 44.6m) --date DATE Download only videos uploaded in this date. The date can be "YYYYMMDD" or in the format "(now|today)[+-][0-9](day|week|month|year)(s)?" --datebefore DATE Download only videos uploaded on or before this date. The date formats accepted is the same as --date --dateafter DATE Download only videos uploaded on or after this date. The date formats accepted is the same as --date --min-views COUNT Do not download any videos with less than COUNT views --max-views COUNT Do not download any videos with more than COUNT views --match-filter FILTER Generic video filter. Any field (see "OUTPUT TEMPLATE") can be compared with a number or a string using the operators defined in "Filtering formats". You can also simply specify a field to match if the field is present and "!field" to check if the field is not present. In addition, Python style regular expression matching can be done using "~=", and multiple filters can be checked with "&". Use a "\" to escape "&" or quotes if needed. Eg: --match-filter "!is_live & like_count>?100 & description~='(?i)\bcats \& dogs\b'" matches only videos that are not live, has a like count more than 100 (or the like field is not available), and also has a description that contains the phrase "cats & dogs" (ignoring case) --no-match-filter Do not use generic video filter (default) --no-playlist Download only the video, if the URL refers to a video and a playlist --yes-playlist Download the playlist, if the URL refers to a video and a playlist --age-limit YEARS Download only videos suitable for the given age --download-archive FILE Download only videos not listed in the archive file. Record the IDs of all downloaded videos in it --break-on-existing Stop the download process when encountering a file that is in the archive --break-on-reject Stop the download process when encountering a file that has been filtered out --skip-playlist-after-errors N Number of allowed failures until the rest of the playlist is skipped --no-download-archive Do not use archive file (default)

Download Options:

-N, --concurrent-fragments N Number of fragments of a dash/hlsnative video that should be download concurrently (default is 1) -r, --limit-rate RATE Maximum download rate in bytes per second (e.g. 50K or 4.2M) --throttled-rate RATE Minimum download rate in bytes per second below which throttling is assumed and the video data is re-extracted (e.g. 100K) -R, --retries RETRIES Number of retries (default is 10), or "infinite" --fragment-retries RETRIES Number of retries for a fragment (default is 10), or "infinite" (DASH, hlsnative and ISM) --skip-unavailable-fragments Skip unavailable fragments for DASH, hlsnative and ISM (default) (Alias: --no-abort-on-unavailable-fragment) --abort-on-unavailable-fragment Abort downloading if a fragment is unavailable (Alias: --no-skip-unavailable-fragments) --keep-fragments Keep downloaded fragments on disk after downloading is finished --no-keep-fragments Delete downloaded fragments after downloading is finished (default) --buffer-size SIZE Size of download buffer (e.g. 1024 or 16K) (default is 1024) --resize-buffer The buffer size is automatically resized from an initial value of --buffer-size (default) --no-resize-buffer Do not automatically adjust the buffer size --http-chunk-size SIZE Size of a chunk for chunk-based HTTP downloading (e.g. 10485760 or 10M) (default is disabled). May be useful for bypassing bandwidth throttling imposed by a webserver (experimental) --playlist-reverse Download playlist videos in reverse order --no-playlist-reverse Download playlist videos in default order (default) --playlist-random Download playlist videos in random order --xattr-set-filesize Set file xattribute ytdl.filesize with expected file size --hls-use-mpegts Use the mpegts container for HLS videos; allowing some players to play the video while downloading, and reducing the chance of file corruption if download is interrupted. This is enabled by default for live streams --no-hls-use-mpegts Do not use the mpegts container for HLS videos. This is default when not downloading live streams --downloader [PROTO:]NAME Name or path of the external downloader to use (optionally) prefixed by the protocols (http, ftp, m3u8, dash, rstp, rtmp, mms) to use it for. Currently supports native, aria2c, avconv, axel, curl, ffmpeg, httpie, wget (Recommended: aria2c). You can use this option multiple times to set different downloaders for different protocols. For example, --downloader aria2c --downloader "dash,m3u8:native" will use aria2c for http/ftp downloads, and the native downloader for dash/m3u8 downloads (Alias: --external-downloader) --downloader-args NAME:ARGS Give these arguments to the external downloader. Specify the downloader name and the arguments separated by a colon ":". For ffmpeg, arguments can be passed to different positions using the same syntax as --postprocessor-args. You can use this option multiple times to give different arguments to different downloaders (Alias: --external-downloader-args)

Filesystem Options:

-a, --batch-file FILE File containing URLs to download ('-' for stdin), one URL per line. Lines starting with '#', ';' or ']' are considered as comments and ignored -P, --paths [TYPES:]PATH The paths where the files should be downloaded. Specify the type of file and the path separated by a colon ":". All the same types as --output are supported. Additionally, you can also provide "home" (default) and "temp" paths. All intermediary files are first downloaded to the temp path and then the final files are moved over to the home path after download is finished. This option is ignored if --output is an absolute path -o, --output [TYPES:]TEMPLATE Output filename template; see "OUTPUT TEMPLATE" for details --output-na-placeholder TEXT Placeholder value for unavailable meta fields in output filename template (default: "NA") --restrict-filenames Restrict filenames to only ASCII characters, and avoid "&" and spaces in filenames --no-restrict-filenames Allow Unicode characters, "&" and spaces in filenames (default) --windows-filenames Force filenames to be windows compatible --no-windows-filenames Make filenames windows compatible only if using windows (default) --trim-filenames LENGTH Limit the filename length (excluding extension) to the specified number of characters -w, --no-overwrites Do not overwrite any files --force-overwrites Overwrite all video and metadata files. This option includes --no-continue --no-force-overwrites Do not overwrite the video, but overwrite related files (default) -c, --continue Resume partially downloaded files/fragments (default) --no-continue Do not resume partially downloaded fragments. If the file is not fragmented, restart download of the entire file --part Use .part files instead of writing directly into output file (default) --no-part Do not use .part files - write directly into output file --mtime Use the Last-modified header to set the file modification time (default) --no-mtime Do not use the Last-modified header to set the file modification time --write-description Write video description to a .description file --no-write-description Do not write video description (default) --write-info-json Write video metadata to a .info.json file (this may contain personal information) --no-write-info-json Do not write video metadata (default) --write-annotations Write video annotations to a .annotations.xml file --no-write-annotations Do not write video annotations (default) --write-playlist-metafiles Write playlist metadata in addition to the video metadata when using --write-info-json, --write-description etc. (default) --no-write-playlist-metafiles Do not write playlist metadata when using --write-info-json, --write-description etc. --clean-infojson Remove some private fields such as filenames from the infojson. Note that it could still contain some personal information (default) --no-clean-infojson Write all fields to the infojson --write-comments Retrieve video comments to be placed in the infojson. The comments are fetched even without this option if the extraction is known to be quick (Alias: --get-comments) --no-write-comments Do not retrieve video comments unless the extraction is known to be quick (Alias: --no-get-comments) --load-info-json FILE JSON file containing the video information (created with the "--write-info-json" option) --cookies FILE File to read cookies from and dump cookie jar in --no-cookies Do not read/dump cookies from/to file (default) --cookies-from-browser BROWSER[:PROFILE] Load cookies from a user profile of the given web browser. Currently supported browsers are: brave|chrome|chromium|edge|fi refox|opera|safari|vivaldi. You can specify the user profile name or directory using "BROWSER:PROFILE_NAME" or "BROWSER:PROFILE_PATH". If no profile is given, the most recently accessed one is used --no-cookies-from-browser Do not load cookies from browser (default) --cache-dir DIR Location in the filesystem where youtube-dl can store some downloaded information (such as client ids and signatures) permanently. By default $XDG_CACHE_HOME/youtube-dl or ~/.cache/youtube-dl --no-cache-dir Disable filesystem caching --rm-cache-dir Delete all filesystem cache files

Thumbnail Options:

--write-thumbnail Write thumbnail image to disk --no-write-thumbnail Do not write thumbnail image to disk (default) --write-all-thumbnails Write all thumbnail image formats to disk --list-thumbnails List available thumbnails of each video. Simulate unless --no-simulate is used

Internet Shortcut Options:

--write-link Write an internet shortcut file, depending on the current platform (.url, .webloc or .desktop). The URL may be cached by the OS --write-url-link Write a .url Windows internet shortcut. The OS caches the URL based on the file path --write-webloc-link Write a .webloc macOS internet shortcut --write-desktop-link Write a .desktop Linux internet shortcut

Verbosity and Simulation Options:

-q, --quiet Activate quiet mode. If used with --verbose, print the log to stderr --no-warnings Ignore warnings -s, --simulate Do not download the video and do not write anything to disk --no-simulate Download the video even if printing/listing options are used --ignore-no-formats-error Ignore "No video formats" error. Usefull for extracting metadata even if the videos are not actually available for download (experimental) --no-ignore-no-formats-error Throw error when no downloadable video formats are found (default) --skip-download Do not download the video but write all related files (Alias: --no-download) -O, --print TEMPLATE Quiet, but print the given fields for each video. Simulate unless --no-simulate is used. Either a field name or same syntax as the output template can be used -j, --dump-json Quiet, but print JSON information for each video. Simulate unless --no-simulate is used. See "OUTPUT TEMPLATE" for a description of available keys -J, --dump-single-json Quiet, but print JSON information for each url or infojson passed. Simulate unless --no-simulate is used. If the URL refers to a playlist, the whole playlist information is dumped in a single line --force-write-archive Force download archive entries to be written as far as no errors occur, even if -s or another simulation option is used (Alias: --force-download-archive) --newline Output progress bar as new lines --no-progress Do not print progress bar --console-title Display progress in console titlebar -v, --verbose Print various debugging information --dump-pages Print downloaded pages encoded using base64 to debug problems (very verbose) --write-pages Write downloaded intermediary pages to files in the current directory to debug problems --print-traffic Display sent and read HTTP traffic

--encoding ENCODING Force the specified encoding (experimental) --no-check-certificate Suppress HTTPS certificate validation --prefer-insecure Use an unencrypted connection to retrieve information about the video (Currently supported only for YouTube) --user-agent UA Specify a custom user agent --referer URL Specify a custom referer, use if the video access is restricted to one domain --add-header FIELD:VALUE Specify a custom HTTP header and its value, separated by a colon ":". You can use this option multiple times --bidi-workaround Work around terminals that lack bidirectional text support. Requires bidiv or fribidi executable in PATH --sleep-requests SECONDS Number of seconds to sleep between requests during data extraction --sleep-interval SECONDS Number of seconds to sleep before each download. This is the minimum time to sleep when used along with --max-sleep-interval (Alias: --min-sleep-interval) --max-sleep-interval SECONDS Maximum number of seconds to sleep. Can only be used along with --min-sleep-interval --sleep-subtitles SECONDS Number of seconds to sleep before each subtitle download

Video Format Options:

-f, --format FORMAT Video format code, see "FORMAT SELECTION" for more details -S, --format-sort SORTORDER Sort the formats by the fields given, see "Sorting Formats" for more details --S-force, --format-sort-force Force user specified sort order to have precedence over all fields, see "Sorting Formats" for more details --no-format-sort-force Some fields have precedence over the user specified sort order (default), see "Sorting Formats" for more details --video-multistreams Allow multiple video streams to be merged into a single file --no-video-multistreams Only one video stream is downloaded for each output file (default) --audio-multistreams Allow multiple audio streams to be merged into a single file --no-audio-multistreams Only one audio stream is downloaded for each output file (default) --prefer-free-formats Prefer video formats with free containers over non-free ones of same quality. Use with "-S ext" to strictly prefer free containers irrespective of quality --no-prefer-free-formats Don't give any special preference to free containers (default) --check-formats Check that the formats selected are actually downloadable --no-check-formats Do not check that the formats selected are actually downloadable -F, --list-formats List available formats of each video. Simulate unless --no-simulate is used --merge-output-format FORMAT If a merge is required (e.g. bestvideo+bestaudio), output to given container format. One of mkv, mp4, ogg, webm, flv. Ignored if no merge is required

Subtitle Options:

--write-subs Write subtitle file --no-write-subs Do not write subtitle file (default) --write-auto-subs Write automatically generated subtitle file (Alias: --write-automatic-subs) --no-write-auto-subs Do not write auto-generated subtitles (default) (Alias: --no-write-automatic-subs) --list-subs List available subtitles of each video. Simulate unless --no-simulate is used --sub-format FORMAT Subtitle format, accepts formats preference, for example: "srt" or "ass/srt/best" --sub-langs LANGS Languages of the subtitles to download (can be regex) or "all" separated by commas. (Eg: --sub-langs en.*,ja) You can prefix the language code with a "-" to exempt it from the requested languages. (Eg: --sub- langs all,-live_chat) Use --list-subs for a list of available language tags

Authentication Options:

-u, --username USERNAME Login with this account ID -p, --password PASSWORD Account password. If this option is left out, yt-dlp will ask interactively -2, --twofactor TWOFACTOR Two-factor authentication code -n, --netrc Use .netrc authentication data --video-password PASSWORD Video password (vimeo, youku) --ap-mso MSO Adobe Pass multiple-system operator (TV provider) identifier, use --ap-list-mso for a list of available MSOs --ap-username USERNAME Multiple-system operator account login --ap-password PASSWORD Multiple-system operator account password. If this option is left out, yt-dlp will ask interactively --ap-list-mso List all supported multiple-system operators

-x, --extract-audio Convert video files to audio-only files (requires ffmpeg and ffprobe) --audio-format FORMAT Specify audio format to convert the audio to when -x is used. Currently supported formats are: best (default) or one of best|aac|flac|mp3|m4a|opus|vorbis|wav --audio-quality QUALITY Specify ffmpeg audio quality, insert a value between 0 (better) and 9 (worse) for VBR or a specific bitrate like 128K (default 5) --remux-video FORMAT Remux the video into another container if necessary (currently supported: mp4|mkv|flv |webm|mov|avi|mp3|mka|m4a|ogg|opus). If target container does not support the video/audio codec, remuxing will fail. You can specify multiple rules; Eg. "aac>m4a/mov>mp4/mkv" will remux aac to m4a, mov to mp4 and anything else to mkv. --recode-video FORMAT Re-encode the video into another format if re-encoding is necessary. The syntax and supported formats are the same as --remux-video --postprocessor-args NAME:ARGS Give these arguments to the postprocessors. Specify the postprocessor/executable name and the arguments separated by a colon ":" to give the argument to the specified postprocessor/executable. Supported PP are: Merger, ExtractAudio, SplitChapters, Metadata, EmbedSubtitle, EmbedThumbnail, SubtitlesConvertor, ThumbnailsConvertor, VideoRemuxer, VideoConvertor, SponSkrub, FixupStretched, FixupM4a, FixupM3u8, FixupTimestamp and FixupDuration. The supported executables are: AtomicParsley, FFmpeg, FFprobe, and SponSkrub. You can also specify "PP+EXE:ARGS" to give the arguments to the specified executable only when being used by the specified postprocessor. Additionally, for ffmpeg/ffprobe, "_i"/"_o" can be appended to the prefix optionally followed by a number to pass the argument before the specified input/output file. Eg: --ppa "Merger+ffmpeg_i1:-v quiet". You can use this option multiple times to give different arguments to different postprocessors. (Alias: --ppa) -k, --keep-video Keep the intermediate video file on disk after post-processing --no-keep-video Delete the intermediate video file after post-processing (default) --post-overwrites Overwrite post-processed files (default) --no-post-overwrites Do not overwrite post-processed files --embed-subs Embed subtitles in the video (only for mp4, webm and mkv videos) --no-embed-subs Do not embed subtitles (default) --embed-thumbnail Embed thumbnail in the video as cover art --no-embed-thumbnail Do not embed thumbnail (default) --embed-metadata Embed metadata including chapter markers (if supported by the format) to the video file (Alias: --add-metadata) --no-embed-metadata Do not write metadata (default) (Alias: --no-add-metadata) --parse-metadata FROM:TO Parse additional metadata like title/artist from other fields; see "MODIFYING METADATA" for details --replace-in-metadata FIELDS REGEX REPLACE Replace text in a metadata field using the given regex. This option can be used multiple times --xattrs Write metadata to the video file's xattrs (using dublin core and xdg standards) --fixup POLICY Automatically correct known faults of the file. One of never (do nothing), warn (only emit a warning), detect_or_warn (the default; fix file if we can, warn otherwise), force (try fixing even if file already exists --ffmpeg-location PATH Location of the ffmpeg binary; either the path to the binary or its containing directory --exec CMD Execute a command on the file after downloading and post-processing. Same syntax as the output template can be used to pass any field as arguments to the command. An additional field "filepath" that contains the final path of the downloaded file is also available. If no fields are passed, %(filepath)q is appended to the end of the command. This option can be used multiple times --no-exec Remove any previously defined --exec --exec-before-download CMD Execute a command before the actual download. The syntax is the same as --exec but "filepath" is not available. This option can be used multiple times --no-exec-before-download Remove any previously defined --exec-before-download --convert-subs FORMAT Convert the subtitles to another format (currently supported: srt|vtt|ass|lrc) (Alias: --convert-subtitles) --convert-thumbnails FORMAT Convert the thumbnails to another format (currently supported: jpg|png) --split-chapters Split video into multiple files based on internal chapters. The "chapter:" prefix can be used with "--paths" and "--output" to set the output filename for the split files. See "OUTPUT TEMPLATE" for details --no-split-chapters Do not split video based on chapters (default)

SponSkrub (SponsorBlock) Options:

SponSkrub is a utility to mark/remove sponsor segments from downloaded YouTube videos using SponsorBlock API

--sponskrub Use sponskrub to mark sponsored sections. This is enabled by default if the sponskrub binary exists (Youtube only) --no-sponskrub Do not use sponskrub --sponskrub-cut Cut out the sponsor sections instead of simply marking them --no-sponskrub-cut Simply mark the sponsor sections, not cut them out (default) --sponskrub-force Run sponskrub even if the video was already downloaded --no-sponskrub-force Do not cut out the sponsor sections if the video was already downloaded (default) --sponskrub-location PATH Location of the sponskrub binary; either the path to the binary or its containing directory

Extractor Options:

--extractor-retries RETRIES Number of retries for known extractor errors (default is 3), or "infinite" --allow-dynamic-mpd Process dynamic DASH manifests (default) (Alias: --no-ignore-dynamic-mpd) --ignore-dynamic-mpd Do not process dynamic DASH manifests (Alias: --no-allow-dynamic-mpd) --hls-split-discontinuity Split HLS playlists to different formats at discontinuities such as ad breaks --no-hls-split-discontinuity Do not split HLS playlists to different formats at discontinuities such as ad breaks (default) --extractor-args KEY:ARGS Pass these arguments to the extractor. See "EXTRACTOR ARGUMENTS" for details. You can use this option multiple times to give arguments for different extractors

CONFIGURATION

You can configure yt-dlp by placing any supported command line option to a configuration file. The configuration is loaded from the following locations:

Main Configuration: The file given by --config-location Portable Configuration: yt-dlp.conf in the same directory as the bundled binary. If you are running from source-code ( <root dir>/yt_dlp/__main__.py ), the root directory is used instead. Home Configuration: yt-dlp.conf in the home path given by -P "home:<path>" , or in the current directory if no such path is given User Configuration: %XDG_CONFIG_HOME%/yt-dlp/config (recommended on Linux/macOS)

(recommended on Linux/macOS) %XDG_CONFIG_HOME%/yt-dlp.conf

%APPDATA%/yt-dlp/config (recommended on Windows)

(recommended on Windows) %APPDATA%/yt-dlp/config.txt

~/yt-dlp.conf

~/yt-dlp.conf.txt Note that ~ points to C:\Users\<user name> on windows. Also, %XDG_CONFIG_HOME% defaults to ~/.config if undefined System Configuration: /etc/yt-dlp.conf

For example, with the following configuration file yt-dlp will always extract the audio, not copy the mtime, use a proxy and save all videos under YouTube directory in your home directory:

# Lines starting with # are comments # Always extract audio -x # Do not copy the mtime --no-mtime # Use this proxy --proxy 127.0.0.1:3128 # Save all videos under YouTube directory in your home directory -o ~/YouTube/%(title)s.%(ext)s

Note that options in configuration file are just the same options aka switches used in regular command line calls; thus there must be no whitespace after - or -- , e.g. -o or --proxy but not - o or -- proxy .

You can use --ignore-config if you want to disable all configuration files for a particular yt-dlp run. If --ignore-config is found inside any configuration file, no further configuration will be loaded. For example, having the option in the portable configuration file prevents loading of user and system configurations. Additionally, (for backward compatibility) if --ignore-config is found inside the system configuration file, the user configuration is not loaded.

Authentication with .netrc file

You may also want to configure automatic credentials storage for extractors that support authentication (by providing login and password with --username and --password ) in order not to pass credentials as command line arguments on every yt-dlp execution and prevent tracking plain text passwords in the shell command history. You can achieve this using a .netrc file on a per extractor basis. For that you will need to create a .netrc file in your $HOME and restrict permissions to read/write by only you:

touch $HOME/.netrc chmod a-rwx,u+rw $HOME/.netrc

After that you can add credentials for an extractor in the following format, where extractor is the name of the extractor in lowercase:

machine <extractor> login <login> password <password>

For example:

machine youtube login myaccount@gmail.com password my_youtube_password machine twitch login my_twitch_account_name password my_twitch_password

To activate authentication with the .netrc file you should pass --netrc to yt-dlp or place it in the configuration file.

On Windows you may also need to setup the %HOME% environment variable manually. For example:

set HOME=%USERPROFILE%

OUTPUT TEMPLATE

The -o option is used to indicate a template for the output file names while -P option is used to specify the path each type of file should be saved to.

tl;dr: navigate me to examples.

The simplest usage of -o is not to set any template arguments when downloading a single file, like in yt-dlp -o funny_video.flv "https://some/video" (hard-coding file extension like this is not recommended and could break some post-processing).

It may however also contain special sequences that will be replaced when downloading each video. The special sequences may be formatted according to python string formatting operations. For example, %(NAME)s or %(NAME)05d . To clarify, that is a percent symbol followed by a name in parentheses, followed by formatting operations.

The field names themselves (the part inside the parenthesis) can also have some special formatting:

Object traversal: The dictionaries and lists available in metadata can be traversed by using a . (dot) separator. You can also do python slicing using : . Eg: %(tags.0)s , %(subtitles.en.-1.ext)s , %(id.3:7:-1)s , %(formats.:.format_id)s . %()s refers to the entire infodict. Note that all the fields that become available using this method are not listed below. Use -j to see such fields Addition: Addition and subtraction of numeric fields can be done using + and - respectively. Eg: %(playlist_index+10)03d , %(n_entries+1-playlist_index)d Date/time Formatting: Date/time fields can be formatted according to strftime formatting by specifying it separated from the field name using a > . Eg: %(duration>%H-%M-%S)s , %(upload_date>%Y-%m-%d)s , %(epoch-3600>%H-%M-%S)s Default: A default value can be specified for when the field is empty using a | seperator. This overrides --output-na-template . Eg: %(uploader|Unknown)s More Conversions: In addition to the normal format types diouxXeEfFgGcrs , j , l , q can be used for converting to json, a comma seperated list and a string quoted for the terminal respectively

To summarize, the general syntax for a field is:

%(name[.keys][addition][>strf][|default])[flags][width][.precision][length]type

Additionally, you can set different output templates for the various metadata files separately from the general output template by specifying the type of file followed by the template separated by a colon : . The different file types supported are subtitle , thumbnail , description , annotation , infojson , pl_thumbnail , pl_description , pl_infojson , chapter . For example, -o '%(title)s.%(ext)s' -o 'thumbnail:%(title)s\%(title)s.%(ext)s' will put the thumbnails in a folder with the same name as the video.

The available fields are:

id (string): Video identifier

(string): Video identifier title (string): Video title

(string): Video title url (string): Video URL

(string): Video URL ext (string): Video filename extension

(string): Video filename extension alt_title (string): A secondary title of the video

(string): A secondary title of the video description (string): The description of the video

(string): The description of the video display_id (string): An alternative identifier for the video

(string): An alternative identifier for the video uploader (string): Full name of the video uploader

(string): Full name of the video uploader license (string): License name the video is licensed under

(string): License name the video is licensed under creator (string): The creator of the video

(string): The creator of the video release_date (string): The date (YYYYMMDD) when the video was released

(string): The date (YYYYMMDD) when the video was released timestamp (numeric): UNIX timestamp of the moment the video became available

(numeric): UNIX timestamp of the moment the video became available upload_date (string): Video upload date (YYYYMMDD)

(string): Video upload date (YYYYMMDD) uploader_id (string): Nickname or id of the video uploader

(string): Nickname or id of the video uploader channel (string): Full name of the channel the video is uploaded on

(string): Full name of the channel the video is uploaded on channel_id (string): Id of the channel

(string): Id of the channel location (string): Physical location where the video was filmed

(string): Physical location where the video was filmed duration (numeric): Length of the video in seconds

(numeric): Length of the video in seconds duration_string (string): Length of the video (HH:mm:ss)

(string): Length of the video (HH:mm:ss) view_count (numeric): How many users have watched the video on the platform

(numeric): How many users have watched the video on the platform like_count (numeric): Number of positive ratings of the video

(numeric): Number of positive ratings of the video dislike_count (numeric): Number of negative ratings of the video

(numeric): Number of negative ratings of the video repost_count (numeric): Number of reposts of the video

(numeric): Number of reposts of the video average_rating (numeric): Average rating give by users, the scale used depends on the webpage

(numeric): Average rating give by users, the scale used depends on the webpage comment_count (numeric): Number of comments on the video (For some extractors, comments are only downloaded at the end, and so this field cannot be used)

(numeric): Number of comments on the video (For some extractors, comments are only downloaded at the end, and so this field cannot be used) age_limit (numeric): Age restriction for the video (years)

(numeric): Age restriction for the video (years) live_status (string): One of 'is_live', 'was_live', 'is_upcoming', 'not_live'

(string): One of 'is_live', 'was_live', 'is_upcoming', 'not_live' is_live (boolean): Whether this video is a live stream or a fixed-length video

(boolean): Whether this video is a live stream or a fixed-length video was_live (boolean): Whether this video was originally a live stream

(boolean): Whether this video was originally a live stream playable_in_embed (string): Whether this video is allowed to play in embedded players on other sites

(string): Whether this video is allowed to play in embedded players on other sites availability (string): Whether the video is 'private', 'premium_only', 'subscriber_only', 'needs_auth', 'unlisted' or 'public'

(string): Whether the video is 'private', 'premium_only', 'subscriber_only', 'needs_auth', 'unlisted' or 'public' start_time (numeric): Time in seconds where the reproduction should start, as specified in the URL

(numeric): Time in seconds where the reproduction should start, as specified in the URL end_time (numeric): Time in seconds where the reproduction should end, as specified in the URL

(numeric): Time in seconds where the reproduction should end, as specified in the URL format (string): A human-readable description of the format

(string): A human-readable description of the format format_id (string): Format code specified by --format

(string): Format code specified by format_note (string): Additional info about the format

(string): Additional info about the format width (numeric): Width of the video

(numeric): Width of the video height (numeric): Height of the video

(numeric): Height of the video resolution (string): Textual description of width and height

(string): Textual description of width and height tbr (numeric): Average bitrate of audio and video in KBit/s

(numeric): Average bitrate of audio and video in KBit/s abr (numeric): Average audio bitrate in KBit/s

(numeric): Average audio bitrate in KBit/s acodec (string): Name of the audio codec in use

(string): Name of the audio codec in use asr (numeric): Audio sampling rate in Hertz

(numeric): Audio sampling rate in Hertz vbr (numeric): Average video bitrate in KBit/s

(numeric): Average video bitrate in KBit/s fps (numeric): Frame rate

(numeric): Frame rate vcodec (string): Name of the video codec in use

(string): Name of the video codec in use container (string): Name of the container format

(string): Name of the container format filesize (numeric): The number of bytes, if known in advance

(numeric): The number of bytes, if known in advance filesize_approx (numeric): An estimate for the number of bytes

(numeric): An estimate for the number of bytes protocol (string): The protocol that will be used for the actual download

(string): The protocol that will be used for the actual download extractor (string): Name of the extractor

(string): Name of the extractor extractor_key (string): Key name of the extractor

(string): Key name of the extractor epoch (numeric): Unix epoch when creating the file

(numeric): Unix epoch when creating the file autonumber (numeric): Number that will be increased with each download, starting at --autonumber-start

(numeric): Number that will be increased with each download, starting at playlist (string): Name or id of the playlist that contains the video

(string): Name or id of the playlist that contains the video playlist_index (numeric): Index of the video in the playlist padded with leading zeros according to the total length of the playlist

(numeric): Index of the video in the playlist padded with leading zeros according to the total length of the playlist playlist_id (string): Playlist identifier

(string): Playlist identifier playlist_title (string): Playlist title

(string): Playlist title playlist_uploader (string): Full name of the playlist uploader

(string): Full name of the playlist uploader playlist_uploader_id (string): Nickname or id of the playlist uploader

(string): Nickname or id of the playlist uploader webpage_url (string): A URL to the video webpage which if given to yt-dlp should allow to get the same result again

(string): A URL to the video webpage which if given to yt-dlp should allow to get the same result again original_url (string): The URL given by the user (or same as webpage_url for playlist entries)

Available for the video that belongs to some logical chapter or section:

chapter (string): Name or title of the chapter the video belongs to

(string): Name or title of the chapter the video belongs to chapter_number (numeric): Number of the chapter the video belongs to

(numeric): Number of the chapter the video belongs to chapter_id (string): Id of the chapter the video belongs to

Available for the video that is an episode of some series or programme:

series (string): Title of the series or programme the video episode belongs to

(string): Title of the series or programme the video episode belongs to season (string): Title of the season the video episode belongs to

(string): Title of the season the video episode belongs to season_number (numeric): Number of the season the video episode belongs to

(numeric): Number of the season the video episode belongs to season_id (string): Id of the season the video episode belongs to

(string): Id of the season the video episode belongs to episode (string): Title of the video episode

(string): Title of the video episode episode_number (numeric): Number of the video episode within a season

(numeric): Number of the video episode within a season episode_id (string): Id of the video episode

Available for the media that is a track or a part of a music album:

track (string): Title of the track

(string): Title of the track track_number (numeric): Number of the track within an album or a disc

(numeric): Number of the track within an album or a disc track_id (string): Id of the track

(string): Id of the track artist (string): Artist(s) of the track

(string): Artist(s) of the track genre (string): Genre(s) of the track

(string): Genre(s) of the track album (string): Title of the album the track belongs to

(string): Title of the album the track belongs to album_type (string): Type of the album

(string): Type of the album album_artist (string): List of all artists appeared on the album

(string): List of all artists appeared on the album disc_number (numeric): Number of the disc or other physical medium the track belongs to

(numeric): Number of the disc or other physical medium the track belongs to release_year (numeric): Year (YYYY) when the album was released

Available for chapter: prefix when using --split-chapters for videos with internal chapters:

section_title (string): Title of the chapter

(string): Title of the chapter section_number (numeric): Number of the chapter within the file

(numeric): Number of the chapter within the file section_start (numeric): Start time of the chapter in seconds

(numeric): Start time of the chapter in seconds section_end (numeric): End time of the chapter in seconds

Available only when used in --print :

urls (string): The URLs of all requested formats, one in each line

(string): The URLs of all requested formats, one in each line filename (string): Name of the video file. Note that the actual filename may be different due to post-processing. Use --exec echo to get the name after all postprocessing is complete

Each aforementioned sequence when referenced in an output template will be replaced by the actual value corresponding to the sequence name. Note that some of the sequences are not guaranteed to be present since they depend on the metadata obtained by a particular extractor. Such sequences will be replaced with placeholder value provided with --output-na-placeholder ( NA by default).

For example for -o %(title)s-%(id)s.%(ext)s and an mp4 video with title yt-dlp test video and id BaW_jenozKc , this will result in a yt-dlp test video-BaW_jenozKc.mp4 file created in the current directory.

For numeric sequences you can use numeric related formatting, for example, %(view_count)05d will result in a string with view count padded with zeros up to 5 characters, like in 00042 .

Output templates can also contain arbitrary hierarchical path, e.g. -o '%(playlist)s/%(playlist_index)s - %(title)s.%(ext)s' which will result in downloading each video in a directory corresponding to this path template. Any missing directory will be automatically created for you.

To use percent literals in an output template use %% . To output to stdout use -o - .

The current default template is %(title)s [%(id)s].%(ext)s .

In some cases, you don't want special characters such as 中, spaces, or &, such as when transferring the downloaded filename to a Windows system or the filename through an 8bit-unsafe channel. In these cases, add the --restrict-filenames flag to get a shorter title:

Output template and Windows batch files

If you are using an output template inside a Windows batch file then you must escape plain percent characters ( % ) by doubling, so that -o "%(title)s-%(id)s.%(ext)s" should become -o "%%(title)s-%%(id)s.%%(ext)s" . However you should not touch % 's that are not plain characters, e.g. environment variables for expansion should stay intact: -o "C:\%HOMEPATH%\Desktop\%%(title)s.%%(ext)s" .

Output template examples

Note that on Windows you need to use double quotes instead of single.

$ yt-dlp --get-filename -o ' %(title)s.%(ext)s ' BaW_jenozKc youtube-dl test video ' ' _ä↭𝕐.mp4 # All kinds of weird characters $ yt-dlp --get-filename -o ' %(title)s.%(ext)s ' BaW_jenozKc --restrict-filenames youtube-dl_test_video_.mp4 # A simple file name # Download YouTube playlist videos in separate directory indexed by video order in a playlist $ yt-dlp -o ' %(playlist)s/%(playlist_index)s - %(title)s.%(ext)s ' https://www.youtube.com/playlist ? list=PLwiyx1dc3P2JR9N8gQaQN_BCvlSlap7re # Download YouTube playlist videos in separate directories according to their uploaded year $ yt-dlp -o ' %(upload_date>%Y)s/%(title)s.%(ext)s ' https://www.youtube.com/playlist ? list=PLwiyx1dc3P2JR9N8gQaQN_BCvlSlap7re # Download all playlists of YouTube channel/user keeping each playlist in separate directory: $ yt-dlp -o ' %(uploader)s/%(playlist)s/%(playlist_index)s - %(title)s.%(ext)s ' https://www.youtube.com/user/TheLinuxFoundation/playlists # Download Udemy course keeping each chapter in separate directory under MyVideos directory in your home $ yt-dlp -u user -p password -P ' ~/MyVideos ' -o ' %(playlist)s/%(chapter_number)s - %(chapter)s/%(title)s.%(ext)s ' https://www.udemy.com/java-tutorial/ # Download entire series season keeping each series and each season in separate directory under C:/MyVideos $ yt-dlp -P " C:/MyVideos " -o " %(series)s/%(season_number)s - %(season)s/%(episode_number)s - %(episode)s.%(ext)s " https://videomore.ru/kino_v_detalayah/5_sezon/367617 # Stream the video being downloaded to stdout $ yt-dlp -o - BaW_jenozKc

FORMAT SELECTION

By default, yt-dlp tries to download the best available quality if you don't pass any options. This is generally equivalent to using -f bestvideo*+bestaudio/best . However, if multiple audiostreams is enabled ( --audio-multistreams ), the default format changes to -f bestvideo+bestaudio/best . Similarly, if ffmpeg is unavailable, or if you use yt-dlp to stream to stdout ( -o - ), the default becomes -f best/bestvideo+bestaudio .

The general syntax for format selection is -f FORMAT (or --format FORMAT ) where FORMAT is a selector expression, i.e. an expression that describes format or formats you would like to download.

tl;dr: navigate me to examples.

The simplest case is requesting a specific format, for example with -f 22 you can download the format with format code equal to 22. You can get the list of available format codes for particular video using --list-formats or -F . Note that these format codes are extractor specific.

You can also use a file extension (currently 3gp , aac , flv , m4a , mp3 , mp4 , ogg , wav , webm are supported) to download the best quality format of a particular file extension served as a single file, e.g. -f webm will download the best quality format with the webm extension served as a single file.

You can also use special names to select particular edge case formats:

all : Select all formats

: Select all formats mergeall : Select and merge all formats (Must be used with --audio-multistreams , --video-multistreams or both)

: Select and merge all formats (Must be used with , or both) b* , best* : Select the best quality format irrespective of whether it contains video or audio

, : Select the best quality format irrespective of whether it contains video or audio w* , worst* : Select the worst quality format irrespective of whether it contains video or audio

, : Select the worst quality format irrespective of whether it contains video or audio b , best : Select the best quality format that contains both video and audio. Equivalent to best*[vcodec!=none][acodec!=none]

, : Select the best quality format that contains both video and audio. Equivalent to w , worst : Select the worst quality format that contains both video and audio. Equivalent to worst*[vcodec!=none][acodec!=none]

, : Select the worst quality format that contains both video and audio. Equivalent to bv , bestvideo : Select the best quality video-only format. Equivalent to best*[acodec=none]

, : Select the best quality video-only format. Equivalent to wv , worstvideo : Select the worst quality video-only format. Equivalent to worst*[acodec=none]

, : Select the worst quality video-only format. Equivalent to bv* , bestvideo* : Select the best quality format that contains video. It may also contain audio. Equivalent to best*[vcodec!=none]

, : Select the best quality format that contains video. It may also contain audio. Equivalent to wv* , worstvideo* : Select the worst quality format that contains video. It may also contain audio. Equivalent to worst*[vcodec!=none]

, : Select the worst quality format that contains video. It may also contain audio. Equivalent to ba , bestaudio : Select the best quality audio-only format. Equivalent to best*[vcodec=none]

, : Select the best quality audio-only format. Equivalent to wa , worstaudio : Select the worst quality audio-only format. Equivalent to worst*[vcodec=none]

, : Select the worst quality audio-only format. Equivalent to ba* , bestaudio* : Select the best quality format that contains audio. It may also contain video. Equivalent to best*[acodec!=none]

, : Select the best quality format that contains audio. It may also contain video. Equivalent to wa* , worstaudio* : Select the worst quality format that contains audio. It may also contain video. Equivalent to worst*[acodec!=none]

For example, to download the worst quality video-only format you can use -f worstvideo . It is however recommended not to use worst and related options. When your format selector is worst , the format which is worst in all respects is selected. Most of the time, what you actually want is the video with the smallest filesize instead. So it is generally better to use -f best -S +size,+br,+res,+fps instead of -f worst . See sorting formats for more details.

You can select the n'th best format of a type by using best<type>.<n> . For example, best.2 will select the 2nd best combined format. Similarly, bv*.3 will select the 3rd best format that contains a video stream.

If you want to download multiple videos and they don't have the same formats available, you can specify the order of preference using slashes. Note that formats on the left hand side are preferred, for example -f 22/17/18 will download format 22 if it's available, otherwise it will download format 17 if it's available, otherwise it will download format 18 if it's available, otherwise it will complain that no suitable formats are available for download.

If you want to download several formats of the same video use a comma as a separator, e.g. -f 22,17,18 will download all these three formats, of course if they are available. Or a more sophisticated example combined with the precedence feature: -f 136/137/mp4/bestvideo,140/m4a/bestaudio .

You can merge the video and audio of multiple formats into a single file using -f <format1>+<format2>+... (requires ffmpeg installed), for example -f bestvideo+bestaudio will download the best video-only format, the best audio-only format and mux them together with ffmpeg. Unless --video-multistreams is used, all formats with a video stream except the first one are ignored. Similarly, unless --audio-multistreams is used, all formats with an audio stream except the first one are ignored. For example, -f bestvideo+best+bestaudio --video-multistreams --audio-multistreams will download and merge all 3 given formats. The resulting file will have 2 video streams and 2 audio streams. But -f bestvideo+best+bestaudio --no-video-multistreams will download and merge only bestvideo and bestaudio . best is ignored since another format containing a video stream ( bestvideo ) has already been selected. The order of the formats is therefore important. -f best+bestaudio --no-audio-multistreams will download and merge both formats while -f bestaudio+best --no-audio-multistreams will ignore best and download only bestaudio .

Filtering Formats

You can also filter the video formats by putting a condition in brackets, as in -f "best[height=720]" (or -f "[filesize>10M]" ).

The following numeric meta fields can be used with comparisons < , <= , > , >= , = (equals), != (not equals):

filesize : The number of bytes, if known in advance

: The number of bytes, if known in advance width : Width of the video, if known

: Width of the video, if known height : Height of the video, if known

: Height of the video, if known tbr : Average bitrate of audio and video in KBit/s

: Average bitrate of audio and video in KBit/s abr : Average audio bitrate in KBit/s

: Average audio bitrate in KBit/s vbr : Average video bitrate in KBit/s

: Average video bitrate in KBit/s asr : Audio sampling rate in Hertz

: Audio sampling rate in Hertz fps : Frame rate

Also filtering work for comparisons = (equals), ^= (starts with), $= (ends with), *= (contains) and following string meta fields:

ext : File extension

: File extension acodec : Name of the audio codec in use

: Name of the audio codec in use vcodec : Name of the video codec in use

: Name of the video codec in use container : Name of the container format

: Name of the container format protocol : The protocol that will be used for the actual download, lower-case ( http , https , rtsp , rtmp , rtmpe , mms , f4m , ism , http_dash_segments , m3u8 , or m3u8_native )

: The protocol that will be used for the actual download, lower-case ( , , , , , , , , , , or ) format_id : A short description of the format

: A short description of the format language : Language code

Any string comparison may be prefixed with negation ! in order to produce an opposite comparison, e.g. !*= (does not contain).

Note that none of the aforementioned meta fields are guaranteed to be present since this solely depends on the metadata obtained by particular extractor, i.e. the metadata offered by the website. Any other field made available by the extractor can also be used for filtering.

Formats for which the value is not known are excluded unless you put a question mark ( ? ) after the operator. You can combine format filters, so -f "[height<=?720][tbr>500]" selects up to 720p videos (or videos where the height is not known) with a bitrate of at least 500 KBit/s. You can also use the filters with all to download all formats that satisfy the filter. For example, -f "all[vcodec=none]" selects all audio-only formats.

Format selectors can also be grouped using parentheses, for example if you want to download the best mp4 and webm formats with a height lower than 480 you can use -f '(mp4,webm)[height<480]' .

Sorting Formats

You can change the criteria for being considered the best by using -S ( --format-sort ). The general format for this is --format-sort field1,field2... .

The available fields are:

hasvid : Gives priority to formats that has a video stream

: Gives priority to formats that has a video stream hasaud : Gives priority to formats that has a audio stream

: Gives priority to formats that has a audio stream ie_pref : The format preference as given by the extractor

: The format preference as given by the extractor lang : Language preference as given by the extractor

: Language preference as given by the extractor quality : The quality of the format as given by the extractor

: The quality of the format as given by the extractor source : Preference of the source as given by the extractor

: Preference of the source as given by the extractor proto : Protocol used for download ( https / ftps > http / ftp > m3u8_native / m3u8 > http_dash_segments > websocket_frag > other > mms / rtsp > unknown > f4f / f4m )

: Protocol used for download ( / > / > / > > > other > / > unknown > / ) vcodec : Video Codec ( av01 > vp9.2 > vp9 > h265 > h264 > vp8 > h263 > theora > other > unknown)

: Video Codec ( > > > > > > > > other > unknown) acodec : Audio Codec ( opus > vorbis > aac > mp4a > mp3 > ac3 > dts > other > unknown)

: Audio Codec ( > > > > > > > other > unknown) codec : Equivalent to vcodec,acodec

: Equivalent to vext : Video Extension ( mp4 > webm > flv > other > unknown). If --prefer-free-formats is used, webm is prefered.

: Video Extension ( > > > other > unknown). If is used, is prefered. aext : Audio Extension ( m4a > aac > mp3 > ogg > opus > webm > other > unknown). If --prefer-free-formats is used, the order changes to opus > ogg > webm > m4a > mp3 > aac .

: Audio Extension ( > > > > > > other > unknown). If is used, the order changes to > > > > > . ext : Equivalent to vext,aext

: Equivalent to filesize : Exact filesize, if know in advance. This will be unavailable for mu38 and DASH formats.

: Exact filesize, if know in advance. This will be unavailable for mu38 and DASH formats. fs_approx : Approximate filesize calculated from the manifests

: Approximate filesize calculated from the manifests size : Exact filesize if available, otherwise approximate filesize

: Exact filesize if available, otherwise approximate filesize height : Height of video

: Height of video width : Width of video

: Width of video res : Video resolution, calculated as the smallest dimension.

: Video resolution, calculated as the smallest dimension. fps : Framerate of video

: Framerate of video tbr : Total average bitrate in KBit/s

: Total average bitrate in KBit/s vbr : Average video bitrate in KBit/s

: Average video bitrate in KBit/s abr : Average audio bitrate in KBit/s

: Average audio bitrate in KBit/s br : Equivalent to using tbr,vbr,abr

: Equivalent to using asr : Audio sample rate in Hz

Note that any other numerical field made available by the extractor can also be used. All fields, unless specified otherwise, are sorted in descending order. To reverse this, prefix the field with a + . Eg: +res prefers format with the smallest resolution. Additionally, you can suffix a preferred value for the fields, separated by a : . Eg: res:720 prefers larger videos, but no larger than 720p and the smallest video if there are no videos less than 720p. For codec and ext , you can provide two preferred values, the first for video and the second for audio. Eg: +codec:avc:m4a (equivalent to +vcodec:avc,+acodec:m4a ) sets the video codec preference to h264 > h265 > vp9 > vp9.2 > av01 > vp8 > h263 > theora and audio codec preference to mp4a > aac > vorbis > opus > mp3 > ac3 > dts . You can also make the sorting prefer the nearest values to the provided by using ~ as the delimiter. Eg: filesize~1G prefers the format with filesize closest to 1 GiB.

The fields hasvid and ie_pref are always given highest priority in sorting, irrespective of the user-defined order. This behaviour can be changed by using --force-format-sort . Apart from these, the default order used is: lang,quality,res,fps,codec:vp9.2,size,br,asr,proto,ext,hasaud,source,id . Note that the extractors may override this default order, but they cannot override the user-provided order.

If your format selector is worst , the last item is selected after sorting. This means it will select the format that is worst in all respects. Most of the time, what you actually want is the video with the smallest filesize instead. So it is generally better to use -f best -S +size,+br,+res,+fps .

Tip: You can use the -v -F to see how the formats have been sorted (worst to best).

Format Selection examples

Note that on Windows you may need to use double quotes instead of single.

# Download and merge the best video-only format and the best audio-only format, # or download the best combined format if video-only format is not available $ yt-dlp -f ' bv+ba/b ' # Download best format that contains video, # and if it doesn't already have an audio stream, merge it with best audio-only format $ yt-dlp -f ' bv*+ba/b ' # Same as above $ yt-dlp # Download the best video-only format and the best audio-only format without merging them # For this case, an output template should be used since # by default, bestvideo and bestaudio will have the same file name. $ yt-dlp -f ' bv,ba ' -o ' %(title)s.f%(format_id)s.%(ext)s ' # Download and merge the best format that has a video stream, # and all audio-only formats into one file $ yt-dlp -f ' bv*+mergeall[vcodec=none] ' --audio-multistreams # Download and merge the best format that has a video stream, # and the best 2 audio-only formats into one file $ yt-dlp -f ' bv*+ba+ba.2 ' --audio-multistreams # The following examples show the old method (without -S) of format selection # and how to use -S to achieve a similar but (generally) better result # Download the worst video available (old method) $ yt-dlp -f ' wv*+wa/w ' # Download the best video available but with the smallest resolution $ yt-dlp -S ' +res ' # Download the smallest video available $ yt-dlp -S ' +size,+br ' # Download the best mp4 video available, or the best video if no mp4 available $ yt-dlp -f ' bv*[ext=mp4]+ba[ext=m4a]/b[ext=mp4] / bv*+ba/b ' # Download the best video with the best extension # (For video, mp4 > webm > flv. For audio, m4a > aac > mp3 ...) $ yt-dlp -S ' ext ' # Download the best video available but no better than 480p, # or the worst video if there is no video under 480p $ yt-dlp -f ' bv*[height<=480]+ba/b[height<=480] / wv*+ba/w ' # Download the best video available with the largest height but no better than 480p, # or the best video with the smallest resolution if there is no video under 480p $ yt-dlp -S ' height:480 ' # Download the best video available with the largest resolution but no better than 480p, # or the best video with the smallest resolution if there is no video under 480p # Resolution is determined by using the smallest dimension. # So this works correctly for vertical videos as well $ yt-dlp -S ' res:480 ' # Download the best video (that also has audio) but no bigger than 50 MB, # or the worst video (that also has audio) if there is no video under 50 MB $ yt-dlp -f ' b[filesize<50M] / w ' # Download largest video (that also has audio) but no bigger than 50 MB, # or the smallest video (that also has audio) if there is no video under 50 MB $ yt-dlp -f ' b ' -S ' filesize:50M ' # Download best video (that also has audio) that is closest in size to 50 MB $ yt-dlp -f ' b ' -S ' filesize~50M ' # Download best video available via direct link over HTTP/HTTPS protocol, # or the best video available via any protocol if there is no such video $ yt-dlp -f ' (bv*+ba/b)[protocol^=http][protocol!*=dash] / (bv*+ba/b) ' # Download best video available via the best protocol # (https/ftps > http/ftp > m3u8_native > m3u8 > http_dash_segments ...) $ yt-dlp -S ' proto ' # Download the best video with h264 codec, or the best video if there is no such video $ yt-dlp -f ' (bv*+ba/b)[vcodec^=avc1] / (bv*+ba/b) ' # Download the best video with best codec no better than h264, # or the best video with worst codec if there is no such video $ yt-dlp -S ' codec:h264 ' # Download the best video with worst codec no worse than h264, # or the best video with best codec if there is no such video $ yt-dlp -S ' +codec:h264 ' # More complex examples # Download the best video no better than 720p preferring framerate greater than 30, # or the worst video (still preferring framerate greater than 30) if there is no such video $ yt-dlp -f ' ((bv*[fps>30]/bv*)[height<=720]/(wv*[fps>30]/wv*)) + ba / (b[fps>30]/b)[height<=720]/(w[fps>30]/w) ' # Download the video with the largest resolution no better than 720p, # or the video with the smallest resolution available if there is no such video, # preferring larger framerate for formats with the same resolution $ yt-dlp -S ' res:720,fps ' # Download the video with smallest resolution no worse than 480p, # or the video with the largest resolution available if there is no such video, # preferring better codec and then larger total bitrate for the same resolution $ yt-dlp -S ' +res:480,codec,br '

MODIFYING METADATA

The metadata obtained the the extractors can be modified by using --parse-metadata and --replace-in-metadata

--replace-in-metadata FIELDS REGEX REPLACE is used to replace text in any metadata field using python regular expression. Backreferences can be used in the replace string for advanced use.

The general syntax of --parse-metadata FROM:TO is to give the name of a field or an output template to extract data from, and the format to interpret it as, separated by a colon : . Either a python regular expression with named capture groups or a similar syntax to the output template (only %(field)s formatting is supported) can be used for TO . The option can be used multiple times to parse and modify various fields.

Note that any field created by this can be used in the output template and will also affect the media file's metadata added when using --add-metadata .

This option also has a few special uses:

You can download an additional URL based on the metadata of the currently downloaded video. To do this, set the field additional_urls to the URL that you want to download. Eg: --parse-metadata "description:(?P<additional_urls>https?://www\.vimeo\.com/\d+) will download the first vimeo video found in the description

to the URL that you want to download. Eg: will download the first vimeo video found in the description You can use this to change the metadata that is embedded in the media file. To do this, set the value of the corresponding field with a meta_ prefix. For example, any value you set to meta_description field will be added to the description field in the file. For example, you can use this to set a different "description" and "synopsis"

For reference, these are the fields yt-dlp adds by default to the file metadata:

Metadata fields From title track or title date upload_date description , synopsis description purl , comment webpage_url track track_number artist artist , creator , uploader or uploader_id genre genre album album album_artist album_artist disc disc_number show series season_number season_number episode_id episode or episode_id episode_sort episode_number language of each stream From the format's language Note: The file format may not support some of these fields

Modifying metadata examples

Note that on Windows you may need to use double quotes instead of single.

# Interpret the title as "Artist - Title" $ yt-dlp --parse-metadata ' title:%(artist)s - %(title)s ' # Regex example $ yt-dlp --parse-metadata ' description:Artist - (?P<artist>.+) ' # Set title as "Series name S01E05" $ yt-dlp --parse-metadata ' %(series)s S%(season_number)02dE%(episode_number)02d:%(title)s ' # Set "comment" field in video metadata using description instead of webpage_url $ yt-dlp --parse-metadata ' description:(?s)(?P<meta_comment>.+) ' --add-metadata # Replace all spaces and "_" in title and uploader with a `-` $ yt-dlp --replace-in-metadata ' title,uploader ' ' [ _] ' ' - '

EXTRACTOR ARGUMENTS

Some extractors accept additional arguments which can be passed using --extractor-args KEY:ARGS . ARGS is a ; (semicolon) seperated string of ARG=VAL1,VAL2 . Eg: --extractor-args "youtube:player_client=android_agegate,web;include_live_dash" --extractor-args "funimation:version=uncut"

The following extractors use this feature:

youtube skip : hls or dash (or both) to skip download of the respective manifests player_client : Clients to extract video data from. The main clients are web , android , ios , mweb . These also have _music , _embedded , _agegate , and _creator variants (Eg: web_embedded ) ( mweb has only _agegate ). By default, android,web is used, but the agegate and creator variants are added as required for age-gated videos. Similarly the music variants are added for music.youtube.com urls. You can also use all to use all the clients player_skip : configs - skip any requests for client configs and use defaults include_live_dash : Include live dash formats (These formats don't download properly) comment_sort : top or new (default) - choose comment sorting mode (on YouTube's side). max_comments : Maximum amount of comments to download (default all). max_comment_depth : Maximum depth for nested comments. YouTube supports depths 1 or 2 (default).

funimation language : Languages to extract. Eg: funimation:language=english,japanese version : The video version to extract - uncut or simulcast

vikiChannel video_types : Types of videos to download - one or more of episodes , movies , clips , trailers



NOTE: These options may be changed/removed in the future without concern for backward compatibility

PLUGINS

Plugins are loaded from <root-dir>/ytdlp_plugins/<type>/__init__.py . Currently only extractor plugins are supported. Support for downloader and postprocessor plugins may be added in the future. See ytdlp_plugins for example.

Note: <root-dir> is the directory of the binary ( <root-dir>/yt-dlp ), or the root directory of the module if you are running directly from source-code ( <root dir>/yt_dlp/__main__.py )

DEPRECATED OPTIONS

These are all the deprecated options and the current alternative to achieve the same effect

Redundant options

While these options are redundant, they are still expected to be used due to their ease of use

--get-description --print description --get-duration --print duration_string --get-filename --print filename --get-format --print format --get-id --print id --get-thumbnail --print thumbnail -e, --get-title --print title -g, --get-url --print urls -j, --dump-json --print "%()j" --match-title REGEX --match-filter "title ~= (?i)REGEX" --reject-title REGEX --match-filter "title !~= (?i)REGEX" --min-views COUNT --match-filter "view_count >=? COUNT" --max-views COUNT --match-filter "view_count <=? COUNT"

Not recommended

While these options still work, their use is not recommended since there are other alternatives to achieve the same

--all-formats -f all --all-subs --sub-langs all --write-subs --print-json -j --no-simulate --autonumber-size NUMBER Use string formatting. Eg: %(autonumber)03d --autonumber-start NUMBER Use internal field formatting like %(autonumber+NUMBER)s --metadata-from-title FORMAT --parse-metadata "%(title)s:FORMAT" --hls-prefer-native --downloader "m3u8:native" --hls-prefer-ffmpeg --downloader "m3u8:ffmpeg" --list-formats-old --compat-options list-formats (Alias: --no-list-formats-as-table) --list-formats-as-table --compat-options -list-formats [Default] (Alias: --no-list-formats-old) --sponskrub-args ARGS --ppa "sponskrub:ARGS" --youtube-skip-dash-manifest --extractor-args "youtube:skip=dash" (Alias: --no-youtube-include-dash-manifest) --youtube-skip-hls-manifest --extractor-args "youtube:skip=hls" (Alias: --no-youtube-include-hls-manifest) --youtube-include-dash-manifest Default (Alias: --no-youtube-skip-dash-manifest) --youtube-include-hls-manifest Default (Alias: --no-youtube-skip-hls-manifest)

Developer options

These options are not intended to be used by the end-user

--test Download only part of video for testing extractors --youtube-print-sig-code For testing youtube signatures --allow-unplayable-formats List unplayable formats also --no-allow-unplayable-formats Default

Old aliases

These are aliases that are no longer documented for various reasons

--avconv-location --ffmpeg-location --cn-verification-proxy URL --geo-verification-proxy URL --dump-headers --print-traffic --dump-intermediate-pages --dump-pages --force-write-download-archive --force-write-archive --load-info --load-info-json --no-split-tracks --no-split-chapters --no-write-srt --no-write-subs --prefer-unsecure --prefer-insecure --rate-limit RATE --limit-rate RATE --split-tracks --split-chapters --srt-lang LANGS --sub-langs LANGS --trim-file-names LENGTH --trim-filenames LENGTH --write-srt --write-subs --yes-overwrites --force-overwrites

No longer supported

These options may no longer work as intended

--prefer-avconv avconv is not officially supported by yt-dlp (Alias: --no-prefer-ffmpeg) --prefer-ffmpeg Default (Alias: --no-prefer-avconv) -C, --call-home Not implemented --no-call-home Default --include-ads No longer supported --no-include-ads Default --write-annotations No supported site has annotations now --no-write-annotations Default

Removed

These options were deprecated since 2014 and have now been entirely removed

--id -o "%(id)s.%(ext)s" -A, --auto-number -o "%(autonumber)s-%(id)s.%(ext)s" -t, --title -o "%(title)s-%(id)s.%(ext)s" -l, --literal -o accepts literal names

MORE

For FAQ, Developer Instructions etc., see the original README