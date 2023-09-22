New ugrep 4.2
Ugrep is like grep, but faster, user-friendly, and equipped with a ton of new features. Ugrep's features and speed beat GNU grep, Silver Searcher, ack, sift, and ripgrep in almost all benchmarks.
New faster ugrep 4.2 and new ugrep-indexer tool to speed up search with file system indexing. Visit GitHub ugrep-indexer for details.
See how to install ugrep on your system. Ugrep is always free.
The ugrep tools include the following commands:
- ug for interactive use with a .ugrep configuration file with your preferences located in the working directory or home directory (run 'ug --save-config' to create a .ugrep file you can edit)
- ugrep for batch use
- ug+ for interactive use, also searches pdfs, documents, e-books, image metadata
- ugrep+ for batch use, also searches pdfs, documents, e-books, image metadata
Option -Q opens a query TUI to search files as you type!
Development roadmap
- my highest priority is quality assurance to continue to make sure ugrep has no bugs and is reliable
- make ugrep even faster and report on progress, see my latest article and planned enhancements #288
- listen to users to continue to add new and updated features
- improve the interactive TUI with a split screen and regex syntax highlighting
- share reproducible performance results with the community
- add file indexing to speed up cold search performance, see ugrep-indexer
Overview
Why use ugrep?
-
Compatible with the GNU grep command options and output, but faster and with a lot more features
-
One of the fastest grep tools
-
Matches Unicode patterns by default and automatically searches UTF-8, UTF-16 and UTF-32 encoded files
-
Matches multiple lines with
\nor
\Rin regex patterns, no special options are required to do so!
-
Built-in help:
ug --help, where
ug --help WHATdisplays options related to
WHATyou are looking for
💡 try
ug --help regex,
ug --help globs,
ug --help fuzzy,
ug --help format.
-
User-friendly with sensible defaults and customizable configuration files used by the
ugcommand intended for interactive use that loads a .ugrep configuration file with your preferences
ug PATTERN ... ugrep --config PATTERN ...
💡
ug --save-config ...options-you-want-to-save...saves a .ugrep config file in the working directory so that the next time you run
ugthere it uses these options. Do this in your home directory to save a .ugrep config file with options you generally want to use.
-
Interactive query TUI, press F1 or CTRL-Z for help and TAB/SHIFT-TAB to navigate to dirs and files
ug -Q ug -Q -e PATTERN
💡
-Qreplaces
PATTERNon the command line to let you enter patterns interactively. Specify
-e PATTERNto search and edit the
PATTERNin the TUI, for example
-Qle PATTERNshows a list of matching files. Then use ALT+letter keys to toggle short "letter options" on/off, for example ALT-n (option
-n) to show/hide line numbers. For quick responses
ug -Q=1won't wait 0.5s for you to complete typing (but may run up the CPU).
-
Search with Google-like Boolean query patterns using
--boolpatterns with
AND(or just space),
OR(or a bar
|),
NOT(or a dash
-), using quotes to match exactly, and grouping with
( ); or with options
-e(as an "or"),
--and,
--andnot, and
--notregex patterns
ug --bool 'A B C' ... ug -e 'A' --and 'B' --and 'C' ... ug --bool 'A|B C' ... ug -e 'A' -e 'B' --and 'C' ... ug --bool 'A -B -C' ... ug -e 'A' --andnot 'B' --andnot 'C' ... ug --bool 'A -(B|C)'... ug -e 'A' --andnot 'B' --andnot 'C' ... ug --bool '"abc" "def"' ... ug -e '\Qabc\E' --and '\Qdef\E' ...
where
A,
Band
Care arbitrary regex patterns (use option
-Fto search strings)
💡 specify
--files --boolto apply the Boolean query to files as a whole: a file matches if all Boolean conditions are satisfied by matching patterns file-wide. Otherwise, Boolean conditions apply to single lines by default, since grep utilities are generally line-based pattern matchers. Option
--statsdisplays the query in human-readable form after the search completes.
-
Search the contents of archives (cpio, jar, tar, pax, zip) and compressed files (zip, gz, Z, bz, bz2, lzma, xz, lz4, zstd)
ug -z PATTERN ... ug -z --zmax=2 PATTERN ...
💡 specify
-z --zmax=2to search compressed files and archives stored within archives. The
--zmaxargument may range from 1 (default) to 99 for up to 99 decompression and de-archiving steps to search nested archives, far more than you will ever need! Larger
--zmaxslows searching.
-
Search pdf, doc, docx, e-book, and more with
ug+using filters associated with filename extensions:
ug+ PATTERN ...
or specify
--filterwith a file type to use a filter utility:
ug --filter='pdf:pdftotext % -' PATTERN ... ug --filter='doc:antiword %' PATTERN ... ug --filter='odt,docx,epub,rtf:pandoc --wrap=preserve -t plain % -o -' PATTERN ... ug --filter='odt,doc,docx,rtf,xls,xlsx,ppt,pptx:soffice --headless --cat %' PATTERN ... ug --filter='pem:openssl x509 -text,cer,crt,der:openssl x509 -text -inform der' PATTERN ... ug --filter='latin1:iconv -f LATIN1 -t UTF-8' PATTERN ... ug --filter='7z:7z x -so -si' PATTERN ...
💡 the
ug+command is the same as the
ugcommand, but also uses filters to search PDFs, documents, and image metadata, when the
pdftotext,
antiword,
pandoc, and
exiftoolare installed (optionally, not used when not installed).
-
Find approximate pattern matches with fuzzy search, within the specified Levenshtein distance
ug -Z PATTERN ... ug -Z3 PATTTERN ...
💡
-Znmatches up to
nextra, missing or replaced characters,
-Z+nmatches up to
nextra characters,
-Z-nmatches with up to
nmissing characters and
-Z~nmatches up to
nreplaced characters.
-Zdefaults to
-Z1.
-
Fzf-like search with regex (or fixed strings with
-F), fuzzy matching with up to 4 extra characters with
-Z+4and words only with
-w, using
--files --boolfor file-wide Boolean searches
ug -Q --files --bool -l -w -Z+4 --sort=best
💡
-llists the matching files in the TUI, press
TABthen
ALT-yto view a file,
SHIFT-TABand
Alt-lto go back to view the list of matching files ordered by best match
-
Search binary files and display hexdumps with binary pattern matches (Unicode text or
-Ufor byte patterns)
ug --hexdump -U BYTEPATTERN ... ug --hexdump TEXTPATTERN ... ug -X -U BYTEPATTERN ... ug -X TEXTPATTERN ... ug -W -U BYTEPATTERN ... ug -W TEXTPATTERN ...
💡
--hexdump=4chC1displays
4columns of hex without a character column
c, no hex spacing
h, and with one extra hex line
C1before and after a match. Option
-Xis the same as
--hexdump=2Cwith
2columns of hex and the whole matching line as
Ccontext in hex.
-
Include files to search by file types or file "magic bytes" or exclude them with
^
ug -t TYPE PATTERN ... ug -t ^TYPE PATTERN ... ug -M 'MAGIC' PATTERN ... ug -M '^MAGIC' PATTERN ...
-
Include files and directories to search that match gitignore-style globs or exclude them with
^
ug -g 'FILEGLOB' PATTERN ... ug -g '^FILEGLOB' PATTERN ... ug -g 'DIRGLOB/' PATTERN ... ug -g '^DIRGLOB/' PATTERN ... ug -g 'PATH/FILEGLOB' PATTERN ... ug -g '^PATH/FILEGLOB' PATTERN ... ug -g 'PATH/DIRGLOB/' PATTERN ... ug -g '^PATH/DIRGLOB/' PATTERN ...
-
Include files to search by filename extensions (suffix) or exclude them with
^, a shorthand for
-g"*.EXT"
ug -O EXT PATTERN ... ug -O ^EXT PATTERN ...
-
Include hidden files (dotfiles) and directories to search (omitted by default)
ug -. PATTERN ... ug -g'.*,.*/' PATTERN ...
💡 specify
hiddenin your .ugrep to always search hidden files with
ug.
-
Exclude files specified by .gitignore etc.
ug --ignore-files PATTERN ... ug --ignore-files=.ignore PATTERN ...
💡 specify
ignore-filesin your .ugrep to always ignore them with
ug. Add additional
ignore-files=...as desired.
-
Search patterns excluding negative patterns ("match this but not that")
ug -e PATTERN -N NOTPATTERN ... ug -e '[0-9]+' -N 123 ...
-
Use predefined regex patterns to search source code, javascript, XML, JSON, HTML, PHP, markdown, etc.
ug PATTERN -f c++/zap_comments -f c++/zap_strings ... ug PATTERN -f php/zap_html ... ug -f js/functions ... | ug PATTERN ...
-
Sort matching files by name, best match, size, and time
ug --sort PATTERN ... ug --sort=size PATTERN ... ug --sort=changed PATTERN ... ug --sort=created PATTERN ... ug -Z --sort=best PATTERN ...
-
Output results in CSV, JSON, XML, and user-specified formats
ug --csv PATTERN ... ug --json PATTERN ... ug --xml PATTERN ... ug --format='file=%f line=%n match=%O%~' PATTERN ...
💡
ug --help formatdisplays help on format
%fields for customized output.
-
Search with PCRE's Perl-compatible regex patterns and display or replace subpattern matches
ug -P PATTERN ... ug -P --format='%1 and %2%~' 'PATTERN(SUB1)(SUB2)' ...
-
Replace patterns in the output with -P and --replace replacement text, optionally containing
%formatting fields, using
-yto pass the rest of the file through:
ug --replace='TEXT' PATTERN ... ug -y --replace='TEXT' PATTERN ... ug --replace='(%m:%o)' PATTERN ... ug -y --replace='(%m:%o)' PATTERN ... ug -P --replace='%1' PATTERN ... ug -y -P --replace='%1' PATTERN ...
💡
ug --help formatdisplays help on format
%fields to optionally use with
--replace.
-
Search files with a specific encoding format such as ISO-8859-1 thru 16, CP 437, CP 850, MACROMAN, KOI8, etc.
ug --encoding=LATIN1 PATTERN ...
Table of contents
- How to install
- Performance comparisons
- Using ugrep within Vim
- Using ugrep within Emacs
- Using ugrep to replace GNU/BSD grep
- Tutorial
- Examples
- Advanced examples
- Displaying helpful info
- Configuration files
- Interactive search with -Q
- Recursively list matching files with -l, -R, -r, --depth, -g, -O, and -t
- Boolean query patterns with --bool (-%), --and, --not
- Search this but not that with -v, -e, -N, -f, -L, -w, -x
- Search non-Unicode files with --encoding
- Matching multiple lines of text
- Displaying match context with -A, -B, -C, and -y
- Searching source code using -f, -O, and -t
- Searching compressed files and archives with -z
- Find files by file signature and shebang "magic bytes" with -M, -O and -t
- Fuzzy search with -Z
- Search hidden files with -.
- Using filter utilities to search documents with --filter
- Searching and displaying binary files with -U, -W, and -X
- Ignore binary files with -I
- Ignoring .gitignore-specified files with --ignore-files
- Using gitignore-style globs to select directories and files to search
- Including or excluding mounted file systems from searches
- Counting the number of matches with -c and -co
- Displaying file, line, column, and byte offset info with -H, -n, -k, -b, and -T
- Displaying colors with --color and paging the output with --pager
- Output matches in JSON, XML, CSV, C++
- Customize output with --format
- Replacing matches with -P --replace and --format using backreferences
- Limiting the number of matches with -1,-2...-9, -K, -m, and --max-files
- Matching empty patterns with -Y
- Case-insensitive matching with -i and -j
- Sort files by name, best match, size, and time
- Tips for advanced users
- More examples
- Man page
- Regex patterns
- Troubleshooting
How to install
Homebrew for MacOS (and Linux)
Install the latest ugrep commands with Homebrew:
$ brew install ugrep
This installs the
ugrep and
ug commands, where
ug is the same as
ugrep
but also loads the configuration file .ugrep when present in the working
directory or home directory.
Windows
Practical hints on using
ugrep.exe and
ug.exe for interactive use on the
Windows command line:
- when quoting patterns and arguments on the command line, do not use single
'quotes but use
"instead; most Windows command utilities consider the single
'quotes part of the command-line argument!
- file and directory globs specified with option
-g/GLOBmay behave more intuitively than a
GLOBcommand line argument, especially when directory recursion is enabled;
- when specifying an empty pattern
""to match all input, this may be ignored by some Windows command interpreters such as Powershell, in that case use option
--matchinstead;
- to match newlines in patterns, you may want to use
\Rinstead of
\nto match any Unicode newlines, such as
\r\npairs and single
\rand
\n.
Install with Chocolatey
choco install ugrep
Or install with Scoop
scoop install ugrep
Or download the full-featured
ugrep.exe executable as release artifact from
https://github.com/Genivia/ugrep/releases. Then copy
ugrep.exe to
ug.exe
if you also want the
ug command intended for interactive use, which loads the
.ugrep configuration file when present in the working directory or home
directory.
Add
ugrep.exe and
ug.exe to your execution path: go to Settings and
search for "Path" in Find a Setting. Select environment variables ->
Path -> New and add the directory where you placed the
ugrep.exe and
ug.exe executables.
Alpine Linux
$ apk add ugrep ugrep-doc
Check https://pkgs.alpinelinux.org/packages?name=ugrep for version info.
Arch Linux
$ pacman -S ugrep
Check https://archlinux.org/packages/community/x86_64/ugrep for version info.
CentOS
First enable the EPEL repository, then you can install ugrep.
$ dnf install ugrep
Check https://packages.fedoraproject.org/pkgs/ugrep/ugrep/ for version info.
Debian
$ apt-get install ugrep
Check https://packages.debian.org/ugrep for version info. To build and try
ugrep locally, see "All platforms" build steps further below.
Fedora
$ dnf install ugrep
Check https://packages.fedoraproject.org/pkgs/ugrep/ugrep/ for version info.
FreeBSD
$ pkg install ugrep
Check https://www.freshports.org/textproc/ugrep for version info.
Haiku
$ pkgman install cmd:ugrep
Check https://github.com/haikuports/haikuports/tree/master/app-text/ugrep for
version info. To build and try
ugrep locally, see "All platforms" build
steps further below.
NetBSD
You can use the standard NetBSD package installer (pkgsrc): http://cdn.netbsd.org/pub/pkgsrc/current/pkgsrc/textproc/ugrep/README.html
RHEL
First enable the EPEL repository, then you can install ugrep.
$ dnf install ugrep
Check https://packages.fedoraproject.org/pkgs/ugrep/ugrep/ for version info.
Other platforms: step 1 download
Clone
ugrep with
$ git clone https://github.com/Genivia/ugrep
Or visit https://github.com/Genivia/ugrep/releases to download a specific release.
Other platforms: step 2 consider optional dependencies
You can always add these later, when you need these features:
-
Option
-P(Perl regular expressions) requires either the PCRE2 library (preferred) or the Boost.Regex library. If PCRE2 is not installed, install PCRE2 with e.g.
sudo apt-get install -y libpcre2-devor download PCRE2 and follow the installation instructions. Alternatively, download Boost.Regex and run
./bootstrap.shand
sudo ./b2 --with-regex install. See Boost: getting started.
-
Option
-z(compressed files and archives search) requires the zlib library installed. It is installed on most systems. If not, install it, e.g. with
sudo apt-get install -y libz-dev. To search
.bzand
.bz2files, install the bzip2 library, e.g. with
sudo apt-get install -y libbz2-dev. To search
.lzmaand
.xzfiles, install the lzma library, e.g. with
sudo apt-get install -y liblzma-dev. To search
.lz4files, install the lz4 library, e.g. with
sudo apt-get install -y liblz4-dev. To search
.zstfiles, install the zstd library, e.g. with
sudo apt-get install -y libzstd-dev
Note: even if your system has command line utilities, such as
bzip2, that
does not necessarily mean that the development libraries such as
libbz2 are
installed. The development libraries should be installed.
After installing one or more of these libraries, re-execute the commands to
rebuild
ugrep:
$ cd ugrep
$ ./build.sh
Note: some Linux systems may not be configured to load dynamic libraries
from
/usr/local/lib, causing a library load error when running
ugrep. To
correct this, add
export LD_LIBRARY_PATH="$LD_LIBRARY_PATH:/usr/local/lib" to
your
~/.bashrc file. Or run
sudo ldconfig /usr/local/lib.
Other platforms: step 3 build
Build
ugrep on Unix-like systems with colors enabled by default:
$ cd ugrep
$ ./build.sh
This builds the
ugrep executable in the
ugrep/src directory with
./configure and
make -j, verified with
make test. When all tests pass,
the
ugrep executable is copied to
ugrep/bin/ugrep and the symlink
ugrep/bin/ug -> ugrep/bin/ugrep is added for the
ug command.
Note that
ug is the same as
ugrep but also loads the configuration file
.ugrep when present in the working directory or home directory. This means
that you can define your default options for
ug in .ugrep.
To build
ugrep with specific hard defaults enabled, such as a pager:
$ cd ugrep
$ ./build.sh --enable-pager
Options to select defaults for builds include:
--enable-hiddenalways search hidden files and directories
--enable-pageralways use a pager to display output on terminals
--enable-prettycolorize output to terminals and add filename headings
--disable-auto-colordisable automatic colors, requires ugrep option
--color=autoto show colors
--disable-mmapdisable memory mapped files
--disable-sse2disable SSE2 and AVX optimizations
--disable-avxdisable AVX optimizations, but compile with SSE2 when supported
--disable-neondisable ARM NEON/AArch64 optimizations
--with-grep-paththe default
-fpath if
GREP_PATHis not defined
--with-grep-colorsthe default colors if
GREP_COLORSis not defined
--helpdisplay build options
After the build completes, copy
ugrep/bin/ugrep and
ugrep/bin/ug to a
convenient location, for example in your
~/bin directory. Or, if you may want
to install the
ugrep and
ug commands and man pages:
$ sudo make install
This also installs the pattern files with predefined patterns for option
-f
at
/usr/local/share/ugrep/patterns/. Option
-f first checks the working
directory for the presence of pattern files, if not found checks environment
variable
GREP_PATH to load the pattern files, and if not found reads the
installed predefined pattern files.
Troubleshooting
Git and timestamps
Unfortunately, git clones do not preserve timestamps which means that you may
run into "WARNING: 'aclocal-1.15' is missing on your system." or that
autoheader was not found when running
make.
To work around this problem, run:
$ autoreconf -fi
$ ./build.sh
Compiler warnings
GCC 8 and greater may produce warnings of the sort "note: parameter passing for argument ... changed in GCC 7.1". These warnings should be ignored.
Dockerfile for developers
A Dockerfile is included to build
ugrep in a Ubuntu container.
Developers may want to use sanitizers to verify the ugrep code when making significant changes, for example to detect data races with the ThreadSanitizer:
$ ./build.sh CXXFLAGS='-fsanitize=thread -O1 -g'
We checked
ugrep with the clang AddressSanitizer, MemorySanitizer,
ThreadSanitizer, and UndefinedBehaviorSanitizer. These options incur
significant runtime overhead and should not be used for the final build.
Performance comparisons
For an up-to-date performance comparison of the latest ugrep, please see the ugrep performance benchmarks. Ugrep is faster than GNU grep, Silver Searcher, ack, sift. Ugrep's speed beats ripgrep in most benchmarks.
Using ugrep within Vim
First, let's define the
:grep command in Vim to search files recursively. To
do so, add the following lines to your
.vimrc located in the root directory:
if executable('ugrep')
set grepprg=ugrep\ -RInk\ -j\ -u\ --tabs=1\ --ignore-files
set grepformat=%f:%l:%c:%m,%f+%l+%c+%m,%-G%f\\\|%l\\\|%c\\\|%m
endif
This specifies
-j case insensitive searches with the Vim
:grep
command. For case sensitive searches, remove
\ -j from
grepprg. Multiple
matches on the same line are listed in the quickfix window separately. If this
is not desired, remove
\ -u from
grepprg. With this change, only the first
match on a line is shown. Option
--ignore-files skips files specified in
.gitignore files, when present. To limit the depth of recursive searches to
the current directory only, append
\ -1 to
grepprg.
You can now invoke the Vim
:grep command in Vim to search files on a
specified
PATH for
PATTERN matches:
:grep PATTERN [PATH]
If you omit
PATH, then the working directory is searched. Use
% as
PATH
to search only the currently opened file in Vim:
:grep PATTERN %
The
:grep command shows the results in a
quickfix window
that allows you to quickly jump to the matches found.
To open a quickfix window with the latest list of matches:
:copen
Double-click on a line in this window (or select a line and press ENTER) to
jump to the file and location in the file of the match. Enter commands
:cn
and
:cp to jump to the next or previous match, respectively. To update the
search results in the quickfix window, just grep them. For example, to
recursively search C++ source code marked
FIXME in the working directory:
:grep -tc++ FIXME
To close the quickfix window:
:cclose
You can use ugrep options with the
:grep command, for example to
select single- and multi-line comments in the current file:
:grep -f c++/comments %
Only the first line of a multi-line comment is shown in quickfix, to save
space. To show all lines of a multi-line match, remove
%-G from
grepformat.
A popular Vim tool is ctrlp.vim, which is installed with:
$ cd ~/.vim
$ git clone https://github.com/kien/ctrlp.vim.git bundle/ctrlp.vim
CtrlP uses ugrep by adding the following lines to your
.vimrc:
if executable('ugrep')
set runtimepath^=~/.vim/bundle/ctrlp.vim
let g:ctrlp_match_window='bottom,order:ttb'
let g:ctrlp_user_command='ugrep "" %s -Rl -I --ignore-files -3'
endif
where
-I skips binary files, option
--ignore-files skips files specified in
.gitignore files, when present, and option
-3 restricts searching
directories to three levels (the working directory and up to two levels below).
Start Vim then enter the command:
:helptags ~/.vim/bundle/ctrlp.vim/doc
To view the CtrlP documentation in Vim, enter the command:
:help ctrlp.txt
Using ugrep within Emacs
Thanks to Manuel Uberti,
you can now use ugrep in Emacs. To use ugrep instead of GNU grep
within Emacs, add the following line to your
.emacs.d/init.el file:
(setq-default xref-search-program ‘ugrep)
This means that Emacs commands such as
project-find-regexp that rely on
Xref can
now leverage the power of ugrep.
Furthermore, it is possible to use
grep in the Emacs grep
commands.
For instance, you can run
lgrep with
ugrep by customizing
grep-template
to something like the following:
(setq-default grep-template "ugrep --color=always -0Iinr -e <R>")
If you do not have Emacs version 29 (or greater) you can download and build Emacs from the Emacs master branch, or enable Xref integration with ugrep manually:
(with-eval-after-load 'xref
(push '(ugrep . "xargs -0 ugrep <C> --null -ns -e <R>")
xref-search-program-alist)
(setq-default xref-search-program 'ugrep))
Using ugrep to replace GNU/BSD grep
Out-of-the-box ugrep supports all standard GNU/BSD grep command-line options and improves many of them too. For details see notable improvements over grep.
If you want to stick exactly to GNU/BSD grep ASCII/LATIN1 non-UTF Unicode
patterns, use option
-U to disable full Unicode pattern matching.
In fact, executing
ugrep with options
-U,
-Y,
-. and
--sort makes it
behave exactly like
egrep, matching only ASCII/LATIN1 non-UTF Unicode
patterns, permitting empty patterns to match and search hidden files instead of
ignoring them, respectively. See grep equivalence.
-
You can create convenient grep aliases with or without options
-U,
-Y,
-.and
--sortor include other options as desired.
-
Or you can create
grep,
egrepand
fgrepexecutables by copying
ugrepto those names. When the
ugrep(or
ugrep.exe) executable is copied as
grep(
grep.exe),
egrep(
egrep.exe),
fgrep(
fgrep.exe), then option
-U,
-Yand
-.are automatically enabled together with either
-Gfor
grep,
-Efor
egrepand
-Ffor
fgrep. In addition, when copied as
zgrep,
zegrepand
zfgrep, option
-zis enabled. For example, when
ugrepis copied as
zegrep, options
-z,
-E,
-Y,
-.and
--sortare enabled.
-
Likewise, symlinks and hard links to
ugrepwork fine too to create
grep,
egrepand
fgrepreplacements. For example, to create a symlink
egrep:
sudo ln -s `which ugrep` /opt/local/bin/egrep
The
/opt/local/binis just an example and may or may not be in your
$pathand may or may not be found when executing
egrepdepending on your
$path.
Equivalence to GNU/BSD grep
ugrep is equivalent to GNU/BSD grep when the following options are used:
grep = ugrep -G -U -Y -. --sort -Dread -dread
egrep = ugrep -E -U -Y -. --sort -Dread -dread
fgrep = ugrep -F -U -Y -. --sort -Dread -dread
zgrep = ugrep -z -G -U -Y -. --sort -Dread -dread
zegrep = ugrep -z -E -U -Y -. --sort -Dread -dread
zfgrep = ugrep -z -F -U -Y -. --sort -Dread -dread
where:
-Udisables Unicode wide-character pattern matching, so for example the pattern
\xa3matches byte A3 instead of the Unicode code point U+00A3 represented by the UTF-8 sequence C2 A3. By default in ugrep,
\xa3matches U+00A3. We do not recommend to use
-Ufor text pattern searches, only for binary searches or to search latin-1 (iso-8859-1) files without reporting these files as binary (since ugrep v3.5.0).
-Yenables empty matches, so for example the pattern
a*matches every line instead of a sequence of
a's. By default in ugrep, the pattern
a*matches a sequence of
a's. Moreover, in ugrep the pattern
a*b*c*matches what it is supposed to match by default. See improvements.
-.searches hidden files (dotfiles). By default, hidden files are ignored, like most Unix utilities.
--sortspecifies output sorted by pathname, showing sorted matching files first followed by sorted recursive matches in subdirectories. Otherwise, matching files are reported in no particular order to improve performance;
-Dreadand
-dreadare the GNU/BSD grep defaults but are not recommended, see improvements for an explanation.
Short and quick command aliases
Commonly-used aliases to add to
.bashrc to increase productivity:
alias uq = 'ug -Q' # short & quick query TUI (interactive, uses .ugrep config)
alias ux = 'ug -UX' # short & quick binary pattern search (uses .ugrep config)
alias uz = 'ug -z' # short & quick compressed files and archives search (uses .ugrep config)
alias ugit = 'ug -R --ignore-files' # works like git-grep & define your preferences in .ugrep config
alias grep = 'ugrep -G' # search with basic regular expressions (BRE)
alias egrep = 'ugrep -E' # search with extended regular expressions (ERE)
alias fgrep = 'ugrep -F' # find string(s)
alias pgrep = 'ugrep -P' # search with Perl regular expressions
alias xgrep = 'ugrep -W' # search (ERE) and output text or hex for binary
alias zgrep = 'ugrep -zG' # search compressed files and archives with BRE
alias zegrep = 'ugrep -zE' # search compressed files and archives with ERE
alias zfgrep = 'ugrep -zF' # find string(s) in compressed files and/or archives
alias zpgrep = 'ugrep -zP' # search compressed files and archives with Perl regular expressions
alias zxgrep = 'ugrep -zW' # search (ERE) compressed files/archives and output text or hex for binary
alias xdump = 'ugrep -X ""' # hexdump files without searching
Notable improvements over grep
- ugrep starts an interactive query TUI with option
-Q.
- ugrep matches patterns across multiple lines when patterns match
\n.
- ugrep matches full Unicode by default (disabled with option
-U).
- ugrep supports Boolean patterns with AND, OR and NOT (option
--bool).
- ugrep supports gitignore with option
--ignore-files.
- ugrep supports fuzzy (approximate) matching with option
-Z.
- ugrep supports user-defined global and local configuration files.
- ugrep searches compressed files and archives with option
-z.
- ugrep searches cpio, jar, pax, tar and zip archives with option
-z.
- ugrep searches cpio, jar, pax, tar and zip archives recursively stored
within archives with
-zand
--zmax=NUMfor up to
NUMlevels deep.
- ugrep searches pdf, doc, docx, xls, xlsx, epub, and more with
--filterusing third-party format conversion utilities as plugins.
- ugrep searches a directory when the FILE argument is a directory, like
most Unix/Linux utilities; use option
-rto search directories recursively.
- ugrep does not match hidden files by default like most Unix/Linux
utilities (hidden dotfile file matching is enabled with
-.).
- ugrep regular expression patterns are more expressive than GNU grep and
BSD grep POSIX ERE and support Unicode pattern matching. Extended regular
expression (ERE) syntax is the default (i.e. option
-Eas egrep, whereas
-Genables BRE).
- ugrep spawns threads to search files concurrently to improve search
speed (disabled with option
-J1).
- ugrep produces hexdumps with
-W(output binary matches in hex with text matches output as usual) and
-X(output all matches in hex).
- ugrep can output matches in JSON, XML, CSV and user-defined formats (with
option
--format).
- ugrep option
-fuses
GREP_PATHenvironment variable or the predefined patterns installed in
/usr/local/share/ugrep/patterns. If
-fis specified and also one or more
-epatterns are specified, then options
-F,
-x, and
-wdo not apply to
-fpatterns. This is to avoid confusion when
-fis used with predefined patterns that may no longer work properly with these options.
- ugrep options
-O,
-M, and
-tspecify file extensions, file signature magic byte patterns, and predefined file types, respectively. This allows searching for certain types of files in directory trees, for example with recursive search options
-Rand
-r. Options
-O,
-M, and
-talso applies to archived files in cpio, jar, pax, tar, and zip files.
- ugrep option
-k,
--column-numberto display the column number, taking tab spacing into account by expanding tabs, as specified by option
--tabs.
- ugrep option
-P(Perl regular expressions) supports backreferences (with
--format) and lookbehinds, which uses the PCRE2 or Boost.Regex library for fast Perl regex matching with a PCRE-like syntax.
- ugrep option
-bwith option
-oor with option
-u, ugrep displays the exact byte offset of the pattern match instead of the byte offset of the start of the matched line reported by GNU/BSD grep.
- ugrep option
-u,
--ungroupto not group multiple matches per line. This option displays a matched input line again for each additional pattern match on the line. This option is particularly useful with option
-cto report the total number of pattern matches per file instead of the number of lines matched per file.
- ugrep option
-Yenables matching empty patterns. Grepping with empty-matching patterns is weird and gives different results with GNU grep versus BSD grep. Empty matches are not output by ugrep by default, which avoids making mistakes that may produce "random" results. For example, with GNU/BSD grep, pattern
a*matches every line in the input, and actually matches
xyzthree times (the empty transitions before and between the
x,
y, and
z). Allowing empty matches requires ugrep option
-Y. Patterns that start with
^or end with
$, such as
^\h*$, match empty. These patterns automatically enable option
-Y.
- ugrep option
-D, --devices=ACTIONis
skipby default, instead of
read. This prevents unexpectedly hanging on named pipes in directories that are recursively searched, as may happen with GNU/BSD grep that
readdevices by default.
- ugrep option
-d, --directories=ACTIONis
skipby default, instead of
read. By default, directories specified on the command line are searched, but not recursively deeper into subdirectories.
- ugrep offers negative patterns
-N PATTERN, which are patterns of the form
(?^X)that skip all
Xinput, thus removing
Xfrom the search. For example, negative patterns can be used to skip strings and comments when searching for identifiers in source code and find matches that aren't in strings and comments. Predefined
zappatterns use negative patterns, for example, use
-f cpp/zap_commentsto ignore pattern matches in C++ comments.
- ugrep ignores the
GREP_OPTIONSenvironment variable, because the behavior of ugrep must be portable and predictable on every system. Also GNU grep abandoned
GREP_OPTIONSfor this reason. Please use the
ugcommand that loads the .ugrep configuration file located in the working directory or in the home directory when present, or use shell aliases to create new commands with specific search options.
Tutorial
Examples
To perform a search using a configuration file
.ugrep placed in the working
directory or home directory (note that
ug is the same as
ugrep --config):
ug PATTERN FILE...
To save a
.ugrep configuration file to the working directory, then edit this
file in your home directory to customize your preferences for
ug defaults:
ug --save-config
To search the working directory and recursively deeper for
main (note that
-r recurse symlinks is enabled by default if no file arguments are
specified):
ug main
Same, but only search C++ source code files recursively, ignoring all other files:
ug -tc++ main
Same, using the interactive query TUI, starting with the initial search pattern
main (note that
-Q with an initial pattern requires option
-e because
patterns are normally specified interactively and all command line arguments
are considered files/directories):
ug -Q -tc++ -e main
To search for
#define (and
# define etc) using a regex pattern in C++ files
(note that patterns should be quoted to prevent shell globbing of
* and
?):
ug -tc++ '#[\t ]*define'
To search for
main as a word (
-w) recursively without following symlinks
(
-r) in directory
myproject, showing the matching line (
-n) and column
(
-k) numbers next to the lines matched:
ug -r -nkw main myproject
Same, but only search
myproject without recursing deeper (note that directory
arguments are searched at one level by default):
ug -nkw main myproject
Same, but search
myproject and one subdirectory level deeper (two levels)
with
-2:
ug -2 -nkw main myproject
Same, but only search C++ files in
myproject and its subdirectories with
-tc++:
ug -tc++ -2 -nkw main myproject
Same, but also search inside archives (e.g. zip and tar files) and compressed
files with
-z:
ug -z -tc++ -2 -nkw main myproject
Search recursively the working directory for
main while ignoring gitignored
files (e.g. assuming
.gitignore is in the working directory or below):
ug --ignore-files -tc++ -nkw main
To list all files in the working directory and deeper that are not ignored by
.gitignore file(s):
ug --ignore-files -l ''
To display the list of file name extensions and "magic bytes" (shebangs)
that are searched corresponding to
-t arguments:
ug -tlist
To list all shell files recursively, based on extensions and shebangs with
-l
(note that
'' matches any non-empty file):
ug -l -tShell ''
Advanced examples
To search for
main in source code while ignoring strings and comment blocks
we can use negative patterns with option
-N to skip unwanted matches in
C/C++ quoted strings and comment blocks:
ug -r -nkw -e 'main' -N '"(\\.|\\\r?\n|[^\\\n"])*"|//.*|/\*([^*]|\n|(\*+([^*/]|\n)))*\*+\/' myproject
This is a lot of work to type in correctly! If you are like me, I don't want
to spend time fiddling with regex patterns when I am working on something more
important. There is an easier way by using ugrep's predefined patterns
(
-f) that are installed with the
ugrep tool:
ug -r -nkw 'main' -f c/zap_strings -f c/zap_comments myproject
This query also searches through other files than C/C++ source code, like
READMEs, Makefiles, and so on. We're also skipping symlinks with
-r. So
let's refine this query by selecting C/C++ files only using option
-tc,c++
and include symlinks to files and directories with
-R:
ug -R -tc,c++ -nkw 'main' -f c/zap_strings -f c/zap_comments myproject
What if we are only looking for the identifier
main but not as a function
main(? We can use a negative pattern for this to skip unwanted
main\h*(
pattern matches:
ug -R -tc,c++ -nkw -e 'main' -N 'main\h*\(' -f c/zap_strings -f c/zap_comments myproject
This uses the
-e and
-N options to explicitly specify a pattern and a
negative pattern, respectively, which is essentially forming the pattern
main|(?^main\h*\(), where
\h matches space and tab. In general, negative
patterns are useful to filter out pattern matches we are not interested in.
As another example, we may want to search for the word
FIXME in C/C++ comment
blocks. To do so we can first select the comment blocks with ugrep's
predefined
c/comments pattern AND THEN select lines with
FIXME using a
pipe:
ug -R -tc,c++ -nk -f c/comments myproject | ug -w 'FIXME'
Filtering results with pipes is generally easier than using AND-OR logic that some search tools use. This approach follows the Unix spirit to keep utilities simple and use them in combination for more complex tasks.
Say we want to produce a sorted list of all identifiers found in Java source code while skipping strings and comments:
ug -R -tjava -f java/names myproject | sort -u
This matches Java Unicode identifiers using the regex
\p{JavaIdentifierStart}\p{JavaIdentifierPart}* defined in
patterns/java/names.
With traditional grep and grep-like tools it takes great effort to recursively
search for the C/C++ source file that defines function
qsort, requiring
something like this:
ug -R --include='*.c' --include='*.cpp' '^([ \t]*[[:word:]:*&]+)+[ \t]+qsort[ \t]*\([^;\n]+$' myproject
Fortunately, with ugrep we can simply select all function definitions in
files with extension
.c or
.cpp by using option
-Oc,cpp and by using a
predefined pattern
functions that is installed with the tool to produce
all function definitions. Then we select the one we want:
ug -R -Oc,cpp -nk -f c/functions | ug 'qsort'
Note that we could have used
-tc,c++ to select C/C++ files, but this also
includes header files when we want to only search
.c and
.cpp files.
We can also skip files and directories from being searched that are defined in
.gitignore. To do so we use
--ignore-files to exclude any files and
directories from recursive searches that match the globs in
.gitignore, when
one ore more
.gitignore files are found:
ug -R -tc++ --ignore-files -f c++/defines
This searches C++ files (
-tc++) in the working directory for
#define
lines (
-f c++/defines), while skipping files and directories declared in
.gitignore. If you find this too long to type then define an alias to search
GitHub directories:
alias ugit='ugrep -R --ignore-files'
ugit -tc++ -f c++/defines
To highlight matches when pushed through a chain of pipes we should use
--color=always:
ugit --color=always -tc++ -f c++/defines | ugrep -w 'FOO.*'
This returns a color-highlighted list of all
#define FOO... macros in C/C++
source code files, skipping files defined in
.gitignore.
Note that the complement of
--exclude is not
--include, because exclusions
always take precedence over inclusions, so we cannot reliably list the files
that are ignored with
--include-from='.gitignore'. Only files explicitly
specified with
--include and directories explicitly specified with
--include-dir are visited. The
--include-from from lists globs that are
considered both files and directories to add to
--include and
--include-dir, respectively. This means that when directory names and
directory paths are not explicitly listed in this file then it will not be
visited using
--include-from.
Because ugrep checks if the input is valid UTF-encoded Unicode (unless
-U is
used), it is possible to use it as a filter to ignore non-UTF output produced
by a program:
program | ugrep -I ''
If the program produces valid output then the output is passed through,
otherwise the output is filtered out option
-I. If the output is initially
valid for a very large portion but is followed by invalid output, then ugrep
may initially show the output up to but excluding the invalid output after
which further output is blocked.
To filter lines that are valid ASCII or UTF-encoded, while removing lines that are not:
program | ugrep '[\p{Unicode}--[\n]]+'
Note that
\p{Unicode} matches
\n but we don't want to matche the whole
file! Just lines with
[\p{Unicode}--[\n]]+.
Displaying helpful info
The ugrep man page:
man ugrep
To show a help page:
ug --help
To show options that mention
WHAT:
ug --help WHAT
To show a list of
-t TYPES option values:
ug -tlist
In the interactive query TUI, press F1 or CTRL-Z for help and options:
ug -Q
Configuration files
--config[=FILE], ---[FILE]
Use configuration FILE. The default FILE is `.ugrep'. The working
directory is checked first for FILE, then the home directory. The
options specified in the configuration FILE are parsed first,
followed by the remaining options specified on the command line.
--save-config[=FILE]
Save configuration FILE. By default `.ugrep' is saved. If FILE is
a `-', write the configuration to standard output.
The ug command versus the ugrep command
The
ug command is intended for context-dependent interactive searching and is
equivalent to the
ugrep --config command to load the configuration file
.ugrep when present in the working directory or, when not found, in the home
directory:
ug PATTERN ...
ugrep --config PATTERN ...
The
ug command also sorts files by name per directory searched. A
configuration file contains
NAME=VALUE pairs per line, where
NAME is the
name of a long option (without
--) and
=VALUE is an argument, which is
optional and may be omitted depending on the option. Empty lines and lines
starting with a
# are ignored:
# Color scheme
colors=cx=hb:ms=hiy:mc=hic:fn=hi+y+K:ln=hg:cn=hg:bn=hg:se=
# Disable searching hidden files and directories
no-hidden
# ignore files specified in .ignore and .gitignore in recursive searches
ignore-files=.ignore
ignore-files=.gitignore
Command line options are parsed in the following order: first the (default or named) configuration file is loaded, then the remaining options and arguments on the command line are parsed.
Option
--stats displays the configuration file used after searching.
Named configuration files
Named configuration files are intended to streamline custom search tasks, by
reducing the number of command line options to just one
---FILE to use the
collection of options specified in
FILE. The
--config=FILE option and its
abbreviated form
---FILE load the specified configuration file located in the
working directory or, when not found, located in the home directory:
ug ---FILE PATTERN ...
ugrep ---FILE PATTERN ...
An error is produced when
FILE is not found or cannot be read.
Named configuration files can be used to define a collection of options that
are specific to the requirements of a task in the development workflow of a
project. For example to report unresolved issues by checking the source code
and documentation for comments with FIXME and TODO items. Such named
configuration file can be localized to a project by placing it in the project
directory, or it can be made global by placing it in the home directory. For
visual feedback, a color scheme specific to this task can be specified with
option
colors in the configuration
FILE to help identify the output
produced by a named configuration as opposed to the default configuration.
Saving a configuration file
The
--save-config option saves a
.ugrep configuration file to the
working directory. The file contains a strict subset of options that are
deemed reasonably safe with respect to the search results reported.
The
--save-config=FILE option saves the configuration to the specified
FILE.
The configuration is written to standard output when
FILE is a
-.
Interactive search with -Q
-Q[=DELAY], --query[=DELAY]
Query mode: user interface to perform interactive searches. This
mode requires an ANSI capable terminal. An optional DELAY argument
may be specified to reduce or increase the response time to execute
searches after the last key press, in increments of 100ms, where
the default is 5 (0.5s delay). No whitespace may be given between
-Q and its argument DELAY. Initial patterns may be specified with
-e PATTERN, i.e. a PATTERN argument requires option -e. Press F1
or CTRL-Z to view the help screen. Press F2 or CTRL-Y to invoke a
command to view or edit the file shown at the top of the screen.
The command can be specified with option --view, or defaults to
environment variable PAGER if defined, or EDITOR. Press Tab and
Shift-Tab to navigate directories and to select a file to search.
Press Enter to select lines to output. Press ALT-l for option -l
to list files, ALT-n for -n, etc. Non-option commands include
ALT-] to increase fuzziness and ALT-} to increase context. Enables
--heading. See also options --confirm and --view.
--no-confirm
Do not confirm actions in -Q query mode. The default is confirm.
--delay=DELAY
Set the default -Q response delay (nonzero). Default is 5.
--view[=COMMAND]
Use COMMAND to view/edit a file in query mode when pressing CTRL-Y.
This option starts a user interface to enter search patterns interactively:
- Press F1 or CTRL-Z to view a help screen and to enable or disable options.
- Press Alt with a key corresponding to a ugrep option letter or digit to
enable or disable the ugrep option. For example, pressing Alt-c enables
option
-cto count matches. Pressing Alt-c again disables
-c. Options can be toggled with the Alt key while searching or when viewing the help screen. If Alt/Meta keys are not supported (e.g. X11 xterm), then press CTRL-O followed by the key corresponding to the option.
- Press Alt-g to enter or edit option
-gfile and directory matching globs, a comma-separated list of gitignore-style glob patterns. Presssing ESC returns control to the query pattern prompt (the globs are saved). When a glob is preceded by a
!or a
^, skips files whose name matches the glob When a glob contains a
/, full pathnames are matched. Otherwise basenames are matched. When a glob ends with a
/, directories are matched.
- The query TUI prompt switches between
Q>(normal),
F>(fixed strings),
G>(basic regex),
P>(Perl matching), and
Z>(fuzzy matching). When the
--glob=prompt is shown, a comma-separated list of gitignore-style glob patterns may be entered. Presssing ESC returns control to the pattern prompt.
- Press Enter to switch to selection mode to select lines to output when ugrep exits. Normally, ugrep in query mode does not output any results unless results are selected. While in selection mode, select or deselect lines with Enter or Del, or press A to select all results.
- The file listed or shown at the top of the screen, or beneath the cursor in
selection mode, is edited by pressing F2 or CTRL-Y. A file viewer or editor
may be specified with
--view=COMMAND. Otherwise, the
PAGERor
EDITORenvironment variables are used to invoke the command with CTRL-Y. Filenames must be enabled and visible in the output to use this feature.
- Press TAB to chdir one level down into the directory of the file listed or viewed at the top of the screen. If no directory exists, the file itself is selected to search. Press Shift-TAB to go back up one level.
- Press CTRL-T to toggle colors on and off. Normally ugrep in query mode uses
colors and other markup to highlight results. When colors are turned off,
selected results are also not colored in the output produced by ugrep when
ugrep exits. When colors are turned on (the default), selected results are
colored depending on the
--coloroption.
- The query engine is optimized to limit system load by performing on-demand searches to produce results only for the visible parts shown in the interface. That is, results are shown on demand, when scrolling down and when exiting when all results are selected. When the search pattern is modified, the previous search query is cancelled when incomplete. This effectively limits the load on the system to maintain a high degree of responsiveness of the query engine to user input. Because the search results are produced on demand, occasionally you may notice a flashing "Searching..." message when searching files.
- To display results faster, specify a low
DELAYvalue such as 1. However, lower values may increase system load as a result of repeatedly initiating and cancelling searches by each key pressed.
- To avoid long pathnames to obscure the view,
--headingis enabled by default. Press Alt-+ to switch headings off.
Query TUI key mapping:
|key(s)
|function
|
Alt-key
|toggle ugrep command-line option corresponding to
key
|
Alt-/xxxx
/
|insert Unicode hex code point U+xxxx
|
Esc
Ctrl-[
Ctrl-C
|go back or exit
|
Ctrl-Q
|quick exit and output the results selected in selection mode
|
Tab
|chdir to the directory of the file shown at the top of the screen or select file
|
Shift-Tab
|chdir one level up or deselect file
|
Enter
|enter selection mode and toggle selected lines to output on exit
|
Up
Ctrl-P
|move up
|
Down
Ctrl-N
|move down
|
Left
Ctrl-B
|move left
|
Right
Ctrl-F
|move right
|
PgUp
Ctrl-G
|move display up by a page
|
PgDn
Ctrl-D
|move display down by a page
|
Alt-Up
|move display up by 1/2 page (MacOS
Shift-Up)
|
Alt-Down
|move display down by 1/2 page (MacOS
Shift-Down)
|
Alt-Left
|move display left by 1/2 page (MacOS
Shift-Left)
|
Alt-Right
|move display right by 1/2 page (MacOS
Shift-Right)
|
Home
Ctrl-A
|move cursor to the beginning of the line
|
End
Ctrl-E
|move cursor to the end of the line
|
Ctrl-K
|delete after cursor
|
Ctrl-L
|refresh screen
|
Ctrl-O+
key
|toggle ugrep command-line option corresponding to
key, same as
Alt-key
|
Ctrl-R
F4
|jump to bookmark
|
Ctrl-S
|scroll to the next file
|
Ctrl-T
|toggle colors on/off
|
Ctrl-U
|delete before cursor
|
Ctrl-V
|verbatim character
|
Ctrl-W
|scroll back one file
|
Ctrl-X
F3
|set bookmark
|
Ctrl-Y
F2
|edit file shown at the top of the screen or under the cursor
|
Ctrl-Z
F1
|view help and options
|
Ctrl-^
|chdir back to the starting working directory
|
Ctrl-\
|terminate process
To interactively search the files in the working directory and below:
ug -Q
Same, but restricted to C++ files only and ignoring
.gitignore files:
ug -Q -tc++ --ignore-files
To interactively search all makefiles in the working directory and below:
ug -Q -g 'Makefile*' -g 'makefile*'
Same, but for up to 2 directory levels (working and one subdirectory level):
ug -Q -2 -g 'Makefile*' -g 'makefile*'
To interactively view the contents of
main.cpp and search it, where
-y
shows any nonmatching lines as context:
ug -Q -y main.cpp
To interactively search
main.cpp, starting with the search pattern
TODO and
a match context of 5 lines (context can be interactively enabled and disabled,
this also overrides the default context size of 2 lines):
ug -Q -C5 -e TODO main.cpp
To view and search the contents of an archive (e.g. zip, tarball):
ug -Q -z archive.tar.gz
To interactively select files from
project.zip to decompress with
unzip,
using ugrep query selection mode (press Enter to select lines):
unzip project.zip `zipinfo -1 project.zip | ugrep -Q`
Recursively list matching files with -l, -R, -r, -S, --depth, -g, -O, and -t
-L, --files-without-match
Only the names of files not containing selected lines are written
to standard output. Pathnames are listed once per file searched.
If the standard input is searched, the string ``(standard input)''
is written. If --tree is specified, outputs directories in a
tree-like format.
-l, --files-with-matches
Only the names of files containing selected lines are written to
standard output. ugrep will only search a file until a match has
been found, making searches potentially less expensive. Pathnames
are listed once per file searched. If the standard input is
searched, the string ``(standard input)'' is written. If --tree is
specified, outputs directories in a tree-like format.
-R, --dereference-recursive
Recursively read all files under each directory. Follow all
symbolic links to files and directories, unlike -r.
-r, --recursive
Recursively read all files under each directory, following symbolic
links only if they are on the command line. Note that when no FILE
arguments are specified and input is read from a terminal,
recursive searches are performed as if -r is specified.
-S, --dereference-files
When -r is specified, symbolic links to files are followed, but not
to directories. The default is not to follow symbolic links.
--depth=[MIN,][MAX], -1, -2, -3, ... -9, --10, --11, --12, ...
Restrict recursive searches from MIN to MAX directory levels deep,
where -1 (--depth=1) searches the specified path without recursing
into subdirectories. Note that -3 -5, -3-5, and -35 search 3 to 5
levels deep. Enables -r if -R or -r is not specified.
-g GLOBS, --glob=GLOBS
Search only files whose name matches the specified comma-separated
list of GLOBS, same as --include='glob' for each `glob' in GLOBS.
When a `glob' is preceded by a `!' or a `^', skip files whose name
matches `glob', same as --exclude='glob'. When `glob' contains a
`/', full pathnames are matched. Otherwise basenames are matched.
When `glob' ends with a `/', directories are matched, same as
--include-dir='glob' and --exclude-dir='glob'. A leading `/'
matches the working directory. This option may be repeated and may
be combined with options -M, -O and -t to expand searches. See
`ugrep --help globs' and `man ugrep' section GLOBBING for details.
-O EXTENSIONS, --file-extension=EXTENSIONS
Search only files whose filename extensions match the specified
comma-separated list of EXTENSIONS, same as --include='*.ext' for
each `ext' in EXTENSIONS. When `ext' is preceded by a `!' or a
`^', skip files whose filename extensions matches `ext', same as
--exclude='*.ext'. This option may be repeated and may be combined
with options -g, -M and -t to expand the recursive search.
-t TYPES, --file-type=TYPES
Search only files associated with TYPES, a comma-separated list of
file types. Each file type corresponds to a set of filename
extensions passed to option -O and filenames passed to option -g.
For capitalized file types, the search is expanded to include files
with matching file signature magic bytes, as if passed to option
-M. When a type is preceded by a `!' or a `^', excludes files of
the specified type. This option may be repeated.
--stats
Output statistics on the number of files and directories searched,
and the inclusion and exclusion constraints applied.
If no FILE arguments are specified and input is read from a terminal, recursive
searches are performed as if
-r is specified. To force reading from standard
input, specify
- as the FILE argument.
To recursively list all non-empty files in the working directory:
ug -r -l ''
To list all non-empty files in the working directory but not deeper (since a
FILE argument is given, in this case
. for the working directory):
ug -l '' .
To list all non-empty files in directory
mydir but not deeper (since a FILE
argument is given):
ug -l '' mydir
To list all non-empty files in directory
mydir and deeper while following
symlinks:
ug -R -l '' mydir
To recursively list all non-empty files on the path specified, while visiting
subdirectories only, i.e. directories
mydir/ and subdirectories at one
level deeper
mydir/*/ are visited (note that
-2 -l can be abbreviated to
-l2):
ug -2 -l '' mydir
To recursively list all non-empty files in directory
mydir, not following any
symbolic links (except when on the command line such as
mydir):
ug -rl '' mydir
To recursively list all Makefiles matching the text
CPP:
ug -l -tmake 'CPP'
To recursively list all
Makefile.* matching
bin_PROGRAMS:
ug -l -g'Makefile.*' 'bin_PROGRAMS'
To recursively list all non-empty files with extension .sh, with
-Osh:
ug -l -Osh ''
To recursively list all shell scripts based on extensions and shebangs with
-tShell:
ug -l -tShell ''
To recursively list all shell scripts based on extensions only with
-tshell:
ug -l -tshell ''
Boolean query patterns with --bool (-%), --and, --not
--bool, -%
Specifies Boolean query patterns. A Boolean query pattern is
composed of `AND', `OR', `NOT' operators and grouping with `(' `)'.
Spacing between subpatterns is the same as `AND', `|' is the same
as `OR' and a `-' is the same as `NOT'. The `OR' operator binds
more tightly than `AND'. For example, --bool 'A|B C|D' matches
lines with (`A' or `B') and (`C' or `D'), --bool 'A -B' matches
lines with `A' and not `B'. Operators `AND', `OR', `NOT' require
proper spacing. For example, --bool 'A OR B AND C OR D' matches
lines with (`A' or `B') and (`C' or `D'), --bool 'A AND NOT B'
matches lines with `A' without `B'. Quoted subpatterns are matched
literally as strings. For example, --bool 'A "AND"|"OR"' matches
lines with `A' and also either `AND' or `OR'. Parenthesis are used
for grouping. For example, --bool '(A B)|C' matches lines with `A'
and `B', or lines with `C'. Note that all subpatterns in a Boolean
query pattern are regular expressions, unless -F is specified.
Options -E, -F, -G, -P and -Z can be combined with --bool to match
subpatterns as strings or regular expressions (-E is the default.)
This option does not apply to -f FILE patterns. Option --stats
displays the search patterns applied. See also options --and,
--andnot, --not, --files and --lines.
--files
Apply Boolean queries to match files, the opposite of --lines. A
file matches if all Boolean conditions are satisfied by the lines
matched in the file. For example, --files -e A --and -e B -e C
--andnot -e D matches a file if some lines match `A' and some lines
match (`B' or `C') and no line in the file matches `D'. May also
be specified as --files --bool 'A B|C -D'. Option -v cannot be
specified with --files. See also options --and, --andnot, --not,
--bool and --lines.
--lines
Apply Boolean queries to match lines, the opposite of --files.
This is the default Boolean query mode to match specific lines.
--and [[-e] PATTERN] ... -e PATTERN
Specify additional patterns to match. Patterns must be specified
with -e. Each -e PATTERN following this option is considered an
alternative pattern to match, i.e. each -e is interpreted as an OR
pattern. For example, -e A -e B --and -e C -e D matches lines with
(`A' or `B') and (`C' or `D'). Note that multiple -e PATTERN are
alternations that bind more tightly together than --and. Option
--stats displays the search patterns applied. See also options
--not, --andnot, and --bool.
--andnot [[-e] PATTERN] ...
Combines --and --not. See also options --and, --not, and --bool.
--not [-e] PATTERN
Specifies that PATTERN should not match. Note that -e A --not -e B
matches lines with `A' or lines without a `B'. To match lines with
`A' that have no `B', specify -e A --andnot -e B. Option --stats
displays the search patterns applied. See also options --and,
--andnot, and --bool.
--stats
Output statistics on the number of files and directories searched,
and the inclusion and exclusion constraints applied.
Note that the
--and,
--not, and
--andnot options require
-e PATTERN.
The
--bool option makes all patterns Boolean-based, supporting the following
logical operations listed from the highest level of precedence to the lowest:
|operator
|alternative
|result
|
"x"
|match
x literally and exactly as specified (using the standard regex escapes
\Q and
\E)
|
( )
|Boolean expression grouping
|
-x
|
NOT x
|inverted match, i.e. matches if
x does not match
|
x|y
|
x OR y
|matches lines with
x or
y
|
x y
|
x AND y
|matches lines with both
x and
y
-
xand
yare subpatterns that do not start with the special symbols
|,
-, and
((use quotes or a
\escape to match these);
-
-and
NOTare the same and take precedence over
OR, which means that
-x|y==
(-x)|yfor example.
-
|and
ORare the same and take precedence over
AND, which means that
x y|z==
x (y|z)for example;
The
--stats option displays the Boolean queries in human-readable form
converted to CNF (Conjunctive Normal Form), after the search is completed.
To show the CNF without a search, read from standard input terminated by an
EOF, like
echo | ugrep --bool '...' --stats.
Subpatterns are color-highlighted in the output, except those negated with
NOT (a
NOT subpattern may still show up in a matching line when using an
OR-NOT pattern like
x|-y). Note that subpatterns may overlap. In that
case only the first matching subpattern is color-highlighted.
Multiple lines may be matched when subpatterns match newlines. There is one
exception however: subpatterns ending with
(?=X) lookaheads may not match
when
X spans multiple lines.
Empty patterns match any line (grep standard). Therefore,
--bool 'x|""|y'
matches everything and
x and
y are not color-highlighted. Option
-y
should be used to show every line as context, for example
-y 'x|y'.
Fzf-like interactive querying (Boolean search with fixed strings with fuzzy
matching to allow e.g. up to 4 extra characters matched with
-Z+4 in words
with
-w), press TAB and ALT-y to view a file with matches. Press SHIFT-TAB
and ALT-l to go back to the list of matching files:
ug -Q1 --bool -l -w -F -Z+4 --sort=best
To recursively find all files containing both
hot and
dog anywhere in the
file with option
--files:
ug --files --bool 'hot dog'
ug --files -e hot --and dog
To find lines containing both
hot and
dog in
myfile.txt:
ug --bool 'hot dog' myfile.txt
ug -e hot --and dog myfile.txt
To find lines containing
place and then also
hotdog or
taco (or both) in
myfile.txt:
ug --bool 'hotdog|taco place' myfile.txt
ug -e hotdog -e taco --and place myfile.txt
Same, but exclude lines matching
diner:
ug --bool 'hotdog|taco place -diner' myfile.txt
ug -e hotdog -e taco --and place --andnot diner myfile.txt
To find lines with
diner or lines that match both
fast and
food but not
bad in
myfile.txt:
ug --bool 'diner|(fast food -bad)' myfile.txt
To find lines with
fast food (exactly) or lines with
diner but not
bad or
old in
myfile.txt:
ug --bool '"fast food"|diner -bad -old' myfile.txt
Same, but using a different Boolean expression that has the same meaning:
ug --bool '"fast food"|diner -(bad|old)' myfile.txt
To find lines with
diner implying
good in
myfile.txt (that is, show lines
with
good without
diner and show lines with
diner but only those with
good, which is logically implied!):
ug --bool 'good|-diner' myfile.txt
ug -e good --not diner myfile.txt
To find lines with
foo and
-bar and
"baz" in
myfile.txt (not that
-
and
" should be matched using
\ escapes and with
--and -e -bar):
ug --bool 'foo \-bar \"baz\"' myfile.txt
ug -e foo --and -e -bar --and '"baz"' myfile.txt
To search
myfile.cpp for lines with
TODO or
FIXME but not both on the
same line, like XOR:
ug --bool 'TODO|FIXME -(TODO FIXME)' myfile.cpp
ug -e TODO -e FIXME --and --not TODO --not FIXME myfile.cpp
Search this but not that with -v, -e, -N, -f, -L, -w, -x
-e PATTERN, --regexp=PATTERN
Specify a PATTERN used during the search of the input: an input
line is selected if it matches any of the specified patterns.
Note that longer patterns take precedence over shorter patterns.
This option is most useful when multiple -e options are used to
specify multiple patterns, when a pattern begins with a dash (`-'),
to specify a pattern after option -f or after the FILE arguments.
-f FILE, --file=FILE
Read newline-separated patterns from FILE. White space in patterns
is significant. Empty lines in FILE are ignored. If FILE does not
exist, the GREP_PATH environment variable is used as path to FILE.
If that fails, looks for FILE in /usr/local/share/ugrep/pattern.
When FILE is a `-', standard input is read. This option may be
repeated.
-L, --files-without-match
Only the names of files not containing selected lines are written
to standard output. Pathnames are listed once per file searched.
If the standard input is searched, the string ``(standard input)''
is written.
-N PATTERN, --neg-regexp=PATTERN
Specify a negative PATTERN used during the search of the input: an
input line is selected only if it matches the specified patterns
unless it matches the negative PATTERN. Same as -e (?^PATTERN).
Negative pattern matches are essentially removed before any other
patterns are matched. Note that longer patterns take precedence
over shorter patterns. Option -N cannot be specified with -P.
This option may be repeated.
-v, --invert-match
Selected lines are those not matching any of the specified
patterns.
-w, --word-regexp
The PATTERN is searched for as a word, such that the matching text
is preceded by a non-word character and is followed by a non-word
character. Word characters are letters, digits, and the
underscore. With option -P, word characters are Unicode letters,
digits, and underscore. This option has no effect if -x is also
specified. If a PATTERN is specified, or -e PATTERN or -N PATTERN,
then this option has no effect on -f FILE patterns to allow -f FILE
patterns to narrow or widen the scope of the PATTERN search.
-x, --line-regexp
Select only those matches that exactly match the whole line, as if
the patterns are surrounded by ^ and $. If a PATTERN is specified,
or -e PATTERN or -N PATTERN, then this option does not apply to
-f FILE patterns to allow -f FILE patterns to narrow or widen the
scope of the PATTERN search.
See also Boolean query patterns with --bool (-%), --and, --not for more powerful Boolean query options than the traditional GNU/BSD grep options.
To display lines in file
myfile.sh but not lines matching
^[ \t]*#:
ug -v '^[ \t]*#' myfile.sh
To search
myfile.cpp for lines with
FIXME and
urgent, but not
Scotty:
ugrep FIXME myfile.cpp | ugrep urgent | ugrep -v Scotty
Same, but using
--bool for Boolean queries:
ug --bool 'FIXME urgent -Scotty' myfile.cpp
To search for decimals using pattern
\d+ that do not start with
0 using
negative pattern
0\d+ and excluding
555:
ug -e '\d+' -N '0\d+' -N 555 myfile.cpp
To search for words starting with
disp without matching
display in file
myfile.py by using a "negative pattern"
-N '/<display\>' where
-N
specifies an additional negative pattern to skip matches:
ug -e '\<disp' -N '\<display\>' myfile.py
To search for lines with the word
display in file
myfile.py skipping this
word in strings and comments, where
-f specifies patterns in files which are
predefined patterns in this case:
ug -n -w 'display' -f python/zap_strings -f python/zap_comments myfile.py
To display lines that are not blank lines:
ug -x -e '.*' -N '\h*' myfile.py
Same, but using
-v and
-x with
\h*, i.e. pattern
^\h*$:
ug -v -x '\h*' myfile.py
To recursively list all Python files that do not contain the word
display,
allowing the word to occur in strings and comments:
ug -RL -tPython -w 'display' -f python/zap_strings -f python/zap_comments
Search non-Unicode files with --encoding
--encoding=ENCODING
The encoding format of the input. The default ENCODING is binary
and UTF-8 which are the same. Note that option -U specifies binary
PATTERN matching (text matching is the default.)
Binary, ASCII and UTF-8 files do not require this option to search them. Also
UTF-16 and UTF-32 files do not require this option to search them, assuming
that UTF-16 and UTF-32 files start with a UTF BOM
(byte order mark) as usual.
Other file encodings require option
--encoding=ENCODING:
|encoding
|parameter
|ASCII
|n/a
|UTF-8
|n/a
|UTF-16 with BOM
|n/a
|UTF-32 with BOM
|n/a
|UTF-16 BE w/o BOM
|
UTF-16 or
UTF-16BE
|UTF-16 LE w/o BOM
|
UTF-16LE
|UTF-32 w/o BOM
|
UTF-32 or
UTF-32BE
|UTF-32 w/o BOM
|
UTF-32LE
|Latin-1
|
LATIN1 or
ISO-8859-1
|ISO-8859-1
|
ISO-8859-1
|ISO-8859-2
|
ISO-8859-2
|ISO-8859-3
|
ISO-8859-3
|ISO-8859-4
|
ISO-8859-4
|ISO-8859-5
|
ISO-8859-5
|ISO-8859-6
|
ISO-8859-6
|ISO-8859-7
|
ISO-8859-7
|ISO-8859-8
|
ISO-8859-8
|ISO-8859-9
|
ISO-8859-9
|ISO-8859-10
|
ISO-8859-10
|ISO-8859-11
|
ISO-8859-11
|ISO-8859-13
|
ISO-8859-13
|ISO-8859-14
|
ISO-8859-14
|ISO-8859-15
|
ISO-8859-15
|ISO-8859-16
|
ISO-8859-16
|MAC (CR=newline)
|
MAC
|MacRoman (CR=newline)
|
MACROMAN
|EBCDIC
|
EBCDIC
|DOS code page 437
|
CP437
|DOS code page 850
|
CP850
|DOS code page 858
|
CP858
|Windows code page 1250
|
CP1250
|Windows code page 1251
|
CP1251
|Windows code page 1252
|
CP1252
|Windows code page 1253
|
CP1253
|Windows code page 1254
|
CP1254
|Windows code page 1255
|
CP1255
|Windows code page 1256
|
CP1256
|Windows code page 1257
|
CP1257
|Windows code page 1258
|
CP1258
|KOI8-R
|
KOI8-R
|KOI8-U
|
KOI8-U
|KOI8-RU
|
KOI8-RU
Note that regex patterns are always specified in UTF-8 (includes ASCII). To search binary files with binary patterns, see searching and displaying binary files with -U, -W, and -X.
To recursively list all files that are ASCII (i.e. 7-bit):
ug -L '[^[:ascii:]]'
To recursively list all files that are non-ASCII, i.e. UTF-8, UTF-16, and UTF-32 files with non-ASCII Unicode characters (U+0080 and up):
ug -l '[^[:ascii:]]'
To check if a file contains non-ASCII Unicode (U+0080 and up):
ug -q '[^[:ascii:]]' myfile && echo "contains Unicode"
To remove invalid Unicode characters from a file (note that
-o may not work
because binary data is detected and rejected and newlines are added, but
--format="%o% does not check for binary and copies the match "as is"):
ug "[\p{Unicode}\n]" --format="%o" badfile.txt
To recursively list files with invalid UTF content (i.e. invalid UTF-8 byte
sequences or files that contain any UTF-8/16/32 code points that are outside
the valid Unicode range) by matching any code point with
. and by using a
negative pattern
-N '\p{Unicode}' to ignore each valid Unicode character:
ug -l -e '.' -N '\p{Unicode}'
To display lines containing laughing face emojis:
ug '[😀-😏]' emojis.txt
The same results are obtained using
\x{hhhh} to select a Unicode character
range:
ug '[\x{1F600}-\x{1F60F}]' emojis.txt
To display lines containing the names Gödel (or Goedel), Escher, or Bach:
ug 'G(ö|oe)del|Escher|Bach' GEB.txt wiki.txt
To search for
lorem in lower or upper case in a UTF-16 file that is marked
with a UTF-16 BOM:
ug -iw 'lorem' utf16lorem.txt
To search utf16lorem.txt when this file has no UTF-16 BOM, using
--encoding:
ug --encoding=UTF-16 -iw 'lorem' utf16lorem.txt
To search file
spanish-iso.txt encoded in ISO-8859-1:
ug --encoding=ISO-8859-1 -w 'año' spanish-iso.txt
Matching multiple lines of text
-o, --only-matching
Output only the matching part of lines. Output additional matches
on the same line with `+' as the field separator. When multiple
lines match a pattern, output the matching lines with `|' as the
field separator. If -A, -B or -C is specified, fits the match and
its context on a line within the specified number of columns.
Multiple lines may be matched by patterns that match newline characters. Use
option
-o to output the match only, not the full lines(s) that match.
To match a
\n line break, include
\n in the pattern to match the LF
character. If you want to match
\r\n and
\n line breaks, use
\r?\n or
simply use
\R to match any Unicode line break
\r\n,
\r,
\v,
\f,
\n,
U+0085, U+2028 and U+2029.
To match C/C++
/*...*/ multi-line comments:
ug '/\*([^*]|\n|(\*+([^*/]|\n)))*\*+\/' myfile.cpp
To match C/C++ comments using the predefined
c/comments patterns with
-f c/comments, restricted to the matching part only with option
-o:
ug -of c/comments myfile.cpp
Same as
sed -n '/begin/,/end/p': to match all lines between a line containing
begin and the first line after that containing
end, using lazy repetition:
ug -o '.*begin(.|\n)*?end.*' myfile.txt
Displaying match context with -A, -B, -C, -y, and --width
-A NUM, --after-context=NUM
Output NUM lines of trailing context after matching lines. Places
a --group-separator between contiguous groups of matches. If -o is
specified, output the match with context to fit NUM columns after
the match or shortens the match. See also options -B, -C and -y.
-B NUM, --before-context=NUM
Output NUM lines of leading context before matching lines. Places
a --group-separator between contiguous groups of matches. If -o is
specified, output the match with context to fit NUM columns before
the match or shortens the match. See also options -A, -C and -y.
-C NUM, --context=NUM
Output NUM lines of leading and trailing context surrounding each
matching line. Places a --group-separator between contiguous
groups of matches. If -o is specified, output the match with
context to fit NUM columns before and after the match or shortens
the match. See also options -A, -B and -y.
-y, --any-line
Any line is output (passthru). Non-matching lines are output as
context with a `-' separator. See also options -A, -B, and -C.
--width[=NUM]
Truncate the output to NUM visible characters per line. The width
of the terminal window is used if NUM is not specified. Note that
double wide characters in the output may result in wider lines.
-o, --only-matching
Output only the matching part of lines. Output additional matches
on the same line with `+' as the field separator. When multiple
lines match a pattern, output the matching lines with `|' as the
field separator. If -A, -B or -C is specified, fits the match and
its context on a line within the specified number of columns.
To display two lines of context before and after a matching line:
ug -C2 'FIXME' myfile.cpp
To show three lines of context after a matched line:
ug -A3 'FIXME.*' myfile.cpp:
To display one line of context before each matching line with a C function definition (C names are non-Unicode):
ug -B1 -f c/functions myfile.c
To display one line of context before each matching line with a C++ function definition (C++ names may be Unicode):
ug -B1 -f c++/functions myfile.cpp
To display any non-matching lines as context for matching lines with
-y:
ug -y -f c++/functions myfile.cpp
To display a hexdump of a matching line with one line of hexdump context:
ug -C1 -UX '\xaa\xbb\xcc' a.out
Context within a line is displayed with option
-o with a context option:
ug -o -C20 'pattern' myfile.cpp
Same, but with pretty output with headings, line numbers and column numbers
(
-k) and showing context:
ug --pretty -oC20 'pattern' myfile.cpp
Searching source code using -f, -g, -O, and -t
-f FILE, --file=FILE
Read newline-separated patterns from FILE. White space in patterns
is significant. Empty lines in FILE are ignored. If FILE does not
exist, the GREP_PATH environment variable is used as path to FILE.
If that fails, looks for FILE in /usr/local/share/ugrep/pattern.
When FILE is a `-', standard input is read. This option may be
repeated.
--ignore-files[=FILE]
Ignore files and directories matching the globs in each FILE that
is encountered in recursive searches. The default FILE is
`.gitignore'. Matching files and directories located in the
directory of the FILE and in subdirectories below are ignored.
Globbing syntax is the same as the --exclude-from=FILE gitignore
syntax, but files and directories are excluded instead of only
files. Directories are specifically excluded when the glob ends in
a `/'. Files and directories explicitly specified as command line
arguments are never ignored. This option may be repeated to
specify additional files.
-g GLOBS, --glob=GLOBS
Search only files whose name matches the specified comma-separated
list of GLOBS, same as --include='glob' for each `glob' in GLOBS.
When a `glob' is preceded by a `!' or a `^', skip files whose name
matches `glob', same as --exclude='glob'. When `glob' contains a
`/', full pathnames are matched. Otherwise basenames are matched.
When `glob' ends with a `/', directories are matched, same as
--include-dir='glob' and --exclude-dir='glob'. A leading `/'
matches the working directory. This option may be repeated and may
be combined with options -M, -O and -t to expand searches. See
`ugrep --help globs' and `man ugrep' section GLOBBING for details.
-O EXTENSIONS, --file-extension=EXTENSIONS
Search only files whose filename extensions match the specified
comma-separated list of EXTENSIONS, same as --include='*.ext' for
each `ext' in EXTENSIONS. When `ext' is preceded by a `!' or a
`^', skip files whose filename extensions matches `ext', same as
--exclude='*.ext'. This option may be repeated and may be combined
with options -g, -M and -t to expand the recursive search.
-t TYPES, --file-type=TYPES
Search only files associated with TYPES, a comma-separated list of
file types. Each file type corresponds to a set of filename
extensions passed to option -O and filenames passed to option -g.
For capitalized file types, the search is expanded to include files
with matching file signature magic bytes, as if passed to option
-M. When a type is preceded by a `!' or a `^', excludes files of
the specified type. This option may be repeated.
--stats
Output statistics on the number of files and directories searched,
and the inclusion and exclusion constraints applied.
The file types are listed with
ugrep -tlist. The list is based on
established filename extensions and "magic bytes". If you have a file type
that is not listed, use options
-O and/or
-M. You may want to define an
alias, e.g.
alias ugft='ugrep -Oft' as a shorthand to search files with
filename suffix
.ft.
To recursively display function definitions in C/C++ files (
.h,
.hpp,
.c,
.cpp etc.) with line numbers with
-tc++,
-o,
-n, and
-f c++/functions:
ug -on -tc++ -f c++/functions
To recursively display function definitions in
.c and
.cpp files with line
numbers with
-Oc,cpp,
-o,
-n, and
-f c++/functions:
ug -on -Oc,cpp -f c++/functions
To recursively list all shell files with
-tShell to match filename extensions
and files with shell shebangs, except files with suffix
.sh:
ug -l -tShell -O^sh ''
To recursively list all non-shell files with
-t^Shell:
ug -l -t^Shell ''
To recursively list all shell files with shell shebangs that have no shell filename extensions:
ug -l -tShell -t^shell ''
To search for lines with
FIXME in C/C++ comments, excluding
FIXME in
multi-line strings:
ug -n 'FIXME' -f c++/zap_strings myfile.cpp
To read patterns
TODO and
FIXME from standard input to match lines in the
input, while excluding matches in C++ strings:
ug -on -f - -f c++/zap_strings myfile.cpp <<END
TODO
FIXME
END
To display XML element and attribute tags in an XML file, restricted to the
matching part with
-o, excluding tags that are placed in (multi-line)
comments:
ug -o -f xml/tags -f xml/zap_comments myfile.xml
Searching compressed files and archives with -z
-z, --decompress
Decompress files to search, when compressed. Archives (.cpio,
.pax, .tar) and compressed archives (e.g. .zip, .taz, .tgz, .tpz,
.tbz, .tbz2, .tb2, .tz2, .tlz, .txz, .tzst) are searched and
matching pathnames of files in archives are output in braces. When
used with option --zmax=NUM, searches the contents of compressed
files and archives stored within archives up to NUM levels. If -g,
-O, -M, or -t is specified, searches files stored in archives whose
filenames match globs, match filename extensions, match file
signature magic bytes, or match file types, respectively.
Supported compression formats: gzip (.gz), compress (.Z), zip,
bzip2 (requires suffix .bz, .bz2, .bzip2, .tbz, .tbz2, .tb2, .tz2),
lzma and xz (requires suffix .lzma, .tlz, .xz, .txz),
lz4 (requires suffix .lz4),
zstd (requires suffix .zst, .zstd, .tzst).
--zmax=NUM
When used with option -z (--decompress), searches the contents of
compressed files and archives stored within archives by up to NUM
expansion levels deep. The default --zmax=1 only permits searching
uncompressed files stored in cpio, pax, tar and zip archives;
compressed files and archives are detected as binary files and are
effectively ignored. Specify --zmax=2 to search compressed files
and archives stored in cpio, pax, tar and zip archives. NUM may
range from 1 to 99 for up to 99 decompression and de-archiving
steps. Increasing NUM values gradually degrades performance.
Files compressed with gzip (
.gz), compress (
.Z), bzip2 (
.bz,
.bz2,
.bzip2), lzma (
.lzma), xz (
.xz), lz4 (
.lz4) and zstd (
.zst,
.zstd)
are searched with option
-z. This option does not require files to be
compressed. Uncompressed files are searched also.
Other compression formats can be searched with ugrep filters.
Archives (cpio, jar, pax, tar, and zip) are searched with option
-z. Regular
files in an archive that match are output with the archive pathnames enclosed
in
{ and
} braces. Supported tar formats are v7, ustar, gnu, oldgnu, and
pax. Supported cpio formats are odc, newc, and crc. Not supported is the
obsolete non-portable old binary cpio format. Archive formats cpio, tar, and
pax are automatically recognized with option
-z based on their content,
independent of their filename suffix.
By default, uncompressed archives stored within zip archives are also searched: all cpio, pax, and tar files in zip archives are automatically recognized and searched. However, by default compressed files stored within archives are not recognized, e.g. zip files stored within tar files are not searched but rather all compressed files and archives are searched as if they are binary files without decompressing them.
Specify
--zmax=NUM to search archives that contain compressed files and
archives for up to
NUM levels deep. The value of
NUM may range from 1 to
99 for up to 99 decompression and de-archiving steps to expand up to 99 nested
archives. Larger
--zmax=NUM values degrade performance. It is unlikely you
will ever need 99 as
--zmax=2 suffices for most practical use cases, such as
searching zip files stored in tar files.
When option
-z is used with options
-g,
-O,
-M, or
-t, archives and
compressed and uncompressed files that match the filename selection criteria
(glob, extension, magic bytes, or file type) are searched only. For example,
ugrep -r -z -tc++ searches C++ files such as
main.cpp and zip and tar
archives that contain C++ files such as
main.cpp. Also included in the
search are compressed C++ files such as
main.cpp.gz and
main.cpp.xz when
present. Also any cpio, pax, tar, and zip archives when present are searched
for C++ files that they contain, such as
main.cpp. Use option
--stats to
see a list of the glob patterns applied to filter file pathnames in the
recursive search and when searching archive contents.
When option
-z is used with options
-g,
-O,
-M, or
-t to search cpio,
jar, pax, tar, and zip archives, archived files that match the filename selection
criteria are searched only.
The gzip, compress, and zip formats are automatically detected, which is useful
when reading gzip-compressed data from standard input, e.g. input redirected
from a pipe. Other compression formats require a filename suffix:
.bz,
.bz2, or
.bzip2 for bzip2,
.lzma for lzma,
.xz for xz,
.lz4 for lz4
and
.zst or
.zstd for zstd. Also the compressed tar archive shorthands
.taz,
.tgz and
.tpz for gzip,
.tbz,
.tbz2,
.tb2, and
.tz2 for
bzip2,
.tlz for lzma,
.txz for xz, and
.tzst for zstd are recognized. To
search these formats with ugrep from standard input, use option
--label='stdin.bz2' for bzip2,
--label='stdin.lzma' for lzma,
--label='stdin.xz' for xz,
--label='stdin.lz4 for lz4 and
--label='stdin.zst for zstd. The name
stdin is arbitrary and may be
omitted:
|format
|filename suffix
|tar/pax archive short suffix
|suffix required?
|ugrep from stdin
|lib required
|gzip
|
.gz
|
.taz,
.tgz,
.tpz
|no
|automatic
|libz
|compress
|
.Z
|
.taZ,
.tZ
|no
|automatic
|built-in
|zip
|
.zip,
.zipx,
.ZIP
|no
|automatic
|libz
|bzip2
|
.bz,
.bz2,
.bzip2
|
.tb2,
.tbz,
.tbz2,
.tz2
|yes
|
--label=.bz2
|libbz2
|lzma
|
.lzma
|
.tlz
|yes
|
--label=.lzma
|liblzma
|xz
|
.xz
|
.txz
|yes
|
--label=.xz
|liblzma
|lz4
|
.lz4
|yes
|
--label=.lz4
|liblz4
|zstd
|
.zst,
.zstd
|
.tzst
|yes
|
--label=.zst
|libzstd
The gzip, bzip2, xz, lz4 and zstd formats support concatenated compressed files. Concatenated compressed files are searched as one file.
Supported zip compression methods are stored (0), deflate (8), bzip2 (12), lzma (14), xz (95) and zstd (93). The bzip2, lzma, xz and zstd methods require ugrep to be compiled with the corresponding compression libraries.
Searching encrypted zip archives is not supported (perhaps in future releases, depending on requests for enhancements).
Option
-z uses threads for task parallelism to speed up searching larger
files by running the decompressor concurrently with a search of the
decompressed stream.
To list all non-empty files stored in a
package.zip archive, including the
contents of all cpio, pax, tar and zip files that are stored in it:
ug --zmax=2 -z -l '' package.zip
Same, but only list the Python source code files, including scripts that invoke
Python, with option
-tPython (
ugrep -tlist for details):
ug --zmax=2 -z -l -tPython '' package.zip
To search Python applications distributed as a tar file with their dependencies
includes as wheels (zip files with Python code), searching for the word
my_class in
app.tgz:
ug --zmax=2 -z -tPython -w my_class app.tgz
To recursively search C++ files including compressed files for the word
my_function, while skipping C and C++ comments:
ug -z -r -tc++ -Fw my_function -f cpp/zap_comments
To search bzip2, lzma, xz, lz4 and zstd compressed data on standard input,
option
--label may be used to specify the extension corresponding to the
compression format to force decompression when the bzip2 extension is not
available to ugrep, for example:
cat myfile.bz2 | ugrep -z --label='stdin.bz2' 'xyz'
To search file
main.cpp in
project.zip for
TODO and
FIXME lines:
ug -z -g main.cpp -w -e 'TODO' -e 'FIXME' project.zip
To search tarball
project.tar.gz for C++ files with
TODO and
FIXME lines:
ug -z -tc++ -w -e 'TODO' -e 'FIXME' project.tar.gz
To search files matching the glob
*.txt in
project.zip for the word
license in any case (note that the
-g glob argument must be quoted):
ug -z -g '*.txt' -w -i 'license' project.zip
To display and page through all C++ files in tarball
project.tgz:
ug --pager -z -tc++ '' project.tgz
To list the files matching the gitignore-style glob
/**/projects/project1.*
in
projects.tgz, by selecting files containing in the archive the text
December 12:
ug -z -l -g '/**/projects/project1.*' -F 'December 12' projects.tgz
To view the META-INF/MANIFEST.MF data in a jar file with
-Ojar and
-OMF to
select the jar file and the MF file therein (
-Ojar is required, otherwise the
jar file will be skipped though we could read it from standard input instead):
ug -z -h -OMF,jar '' my.jar
To extract C++ files that contain
FIXME from
project.tgz, we use
-m1
with
--format="'%z '" to generate a space-separated list of pathnames of file
located in the archive that match the word
FIXME:
tar xzf project.tgz `ugrep -z -l -tc++ --format='%z ' -w FIXME project.tgz`
To perform a depth-first search with
find, then use
cpio and
ugrep to
search the files:
find . -depth -print | cpio -o | ugrep -z 'xyz'
Find files by file signature and shebang "magic bytes" with -M, -O and -t
--ignore-files[=FILE]
Ignore files and directories matching the globs in each FILE that
is encountered in recursive searches. The default FILE is
`.gitignore'. Matching files and directories located in the
directory of the FILE and in subdirectories below are ignored.
Globbing syntax is the same as the --exclude-from=FILE gitignore
syntax, but files and directories are excluded instead of only
files. Directories are specifically excluded when the glob ends in
a `/'. Files and directories explicitly specified as command line
arguments are never ignored. This option may be repeated to
specify additional files.
-M MAGIC, --file-magic=MAGIC
Only files matching the signature pattern MAGIC are searched. The
signature \"magic bytes\" at the start of a file are compared to
the MAGIC regex pattern. When matching, the file will be searched.
When MAGIC is preceded by a `!' or a `^', skip files with matching
MAGIC signatures. This option may be repeated and may be combined
with options -O and -t to expand the search. Every file on the
search path is read, making searches potentially more expensive.
-O EXTENSIONS, --file-extension=EXTENSIONS
Search only files whose filename extensions match the specified
comma-separated list of EXTENSIONS, same as --include='*.ext' for
each `ext' in EXTENSIONS. When `ext' is preceded by a `!' or a
`^', skip files whose filename extensions matches `ext', same as
--exclude='*.ext'. This option may be repeated and may be combined
with options -g, -M and -t to expand the recursive search.
-t TYPES, --file-type=TYPES
Search only files associated with TYPES, a comma-separated list of
file types. Each file type corresponds to a set of filename
extensions passed to option -O and filenames passed to option -g.
For capitalized file types, the search is expanded to include files
with matching file signature magic bytes, as if passed to option
-M. When a type is preceded by a `!' or a `^', excludes files of
the specified type. This option may be repeated.
-g GLOBS, --glob=GLOBS
Search only files whose name matches the specified comma-separated
list of GLOBS, same as --include='glob' for each `glob' in GLOBS.
When a `glob' is preceded by a `!' or a `^', skip files whose name
matches `glob', same as --exclude='glob'. When `glob' contains a
`/', full pathnames are matched. Otherwise basenames are matched.
When `glob' ends with a `/', directories are matched, same as
--include-dir='glob' and --exclude-dir='glob'. A leading `/'
matches the working directory. This option may be repeated and may
be combined with options -M, -O and -t to expand searches. See
`ugrep --help globs' and `man ugrep' section GLOBBING for details.
--stats
Output statistics on the number of files and directories searched,
and the inclusion and exclusion constraints applied.
To recursively list all files that start with
#! shebangs:
ug -l -M'#!' ''
To recursively list all files that start with
# but not with
#! shebangs:
ug -l -M'#' -M'^#!' ''
To recursively list all Python files (extension
.py or a shebang) with
-tPython:
ug -l -tPython ''
To recursively list all non-shell files with
-t^Shell:
ug -l -t^Shell ''
To recursively list Python files (extension
.py or a shebang) that have
import statements, including hidden files with
-.:
ug -l. -tPython -f python/imports
Fuzzy search with -Z
-Z[best][+-~][MAX], --fuzzy=[best][+-~][MAX]
Fuzzy mode: report approximate pattern matches within MAX errors.
The default is -Z1: one deletion, insertion or substitution is
allowed. If `+`, `-' and/or `~' is specified, then `+' allows
insertions, `-' allows deletions and `~' allows substitutions. For
example, -Z+~3 allows up to three insertions or substitutions, but
no deletions. If `best' is specified, then only the best matching
lines are output with the lowest cost per file. Option -Zbest
requires two passes over a file and cannot be used with standard
input or Boolean queries. Option --sort=best orders matching files
by best match. The first character of an approximate match always
matches a character at the beginning of the pattern. To fuzzy
match the first character, replace it with a `.' or `.?'. Option
-U applies fuzzy matching to ASCII and bytes instead of Unicode
text. No whitespace may be given between -Z and its argument.
The beginning of a pattern always matches the first character of an approximate
match as a practical strategy to prevent many false "randomized" matches for
short patterns. This also greatly improves search speed. Make the first
character optional to optionally match it, e.g.
p?attern or use a dot as
the start of the pattern to match any wide character (but this is slow).
Line feed (
\n) and NUL (
\0) characters are never deleted or substituted to
ensure that fuzzy matches do not extend the pattern match beyond the number of
lines specified by the regex pattern.
Option
-U (
--ascii or
--binary) restricts fuzzy matches to ASCII and
binary only with edit distances measured in bytes. Otherwise, fuzzy pattern
matching is performed with Unicode patterns and edit distances are measured in
Unicode characters.
Option
--sort=best orders files by best match. Files with at least one exact
match anywhere in the file are shown first, followed by files with approximate
matches in increasing minimal edit distance order. That is, ordered by the
minimum error (edit distance) found among all approximate matches per file.
To recursively search for approximate matches of the word
foobar with
-Z,
i.e. approximate matching with one error, e.g.
Foobar,
foo_bar,
foo bar,
fobar and other forms with one missing, one extra or one deleted character:
ug -Z 'foobar'
Same, but matching words only with
-w and ignoring case with
-i:
ug -Z -wi 'foobar'
Same, but permit up to 2 insertions with
-Z+2, no deletions/substitutions
(matches up to 2 extra characters, such as
foos bar), insertions-only offers
the fastest fuzzy matching method:
ug -Z+3 -wi 'foobar'
Same, but sort matches from best (at least one exact match or fewest fuzzy match errors) to worst:
ug -Z+3 -wi --sort=best 'foobar'
Note: because sorting by best match requires two passes over the input files, the efficiency of concurrent searching is significantly reduced.
Same, but with customized formatting to show the edit distance "cost" of the
approximate matches with format field
%Z and
%F to show the pathname:
ug -Z+3 -wi --format='%F%Z:%O%~' --sort=best 'foobar'
Same, but this time count the matches with option
-c and display them with a
custom format using
%m, where
%Z is the average cost per match:
ug -c -Z+3 -wi --format='%F%Z:%m%~' --sort=best 'foobar'
Note: options
-c and
-l do not report a meaningful
%Z value in the
--format output, because
%Z is the edit distance cost of a single match.
Search hidden files with -.
--hidden, -.
Search hidden files and directories.
To recursively search the working directory, including hidden files and
directories, for the word
login in shell scripts:
ug -. -tShell 'login'
Using filter utilities to search documents with --filter
--filter=COMMANDS
Filter files through the specified COMMANDS first before searching.
COMMANDS is a comma-separated list of `exts:command [option ...]',
where `exts' is a comma-separated list of filename extensions and
`command' is a filter utility. Files matching one of `exts' are
filtered. When `exts' is a `*', all files are filtered. One or
more `option' separated by spacing may be specified, which are
passed verbatim to the command. A `%' as `option' expands into the
pathname to search. For example, --filter='pdf:pdftotext % -'
searches PDF files. The `%' expands into a `-' when searching
standard input. When a `%' is not specified, a filter utility
should read from standard input and write to standard output.
Option --label=.ext may be used to specify extension `ext' when
searching standard input. This option may be repeated.
--filter-magic-label=LABEL:MAGIC
Associate LABEL with files whose signature "magic bytes" match the
MAGIC regex pattern. Only files that have no filename extension
are labeled, unless +LABEL is specified. When LABEL matches an
extension specified in --filter=COMMANDS, the corresponding command
is invoked. This option may be repeated.
The
--filter option associates one or more filter utilities with specific
filename extensions. A filter utility is selected based on the filename
extension and executed by forking a process: the utility's standard input
reads the open input file and the utility's standard output is searched. When
a
% is specified as an option to the utility, the
% is expanded to the
pathname of the file to open and read by the utility.
When a specified utility is not found on the system, an error message is displayed. When a utility fails to produce output, e.g. when the specified options for the utility are invalid, the search is silently skipped.
Filtering does not apply to files stored in archives and compressed files. A filter is usually applied to a file that is physically stored in the file system. Archived files are not physically stored.
Common filter utilities are
cat (concat, pass through),
head (select first
lines or bytes)
tr (translate),
iconv and
uconv (convert), and more
advanced utilities, such as:
pdftotextto convert pdf to text
antiwordto convert doc to text
pandocto convert .docx, .epub, and other document formats
exiftoolto read meta information embedded in image and video media formats.
sofficeto convert office documents
csvkitto convert spreadsheets
opensslto convert certificates and key files to text and other formats
The
ugrep+ and
ug+ commands use the
pdftotext,
antiword,
pandoc and
exiftool filters, when installed, to search pdfs, documents, e-books, and
image metadata.
Also decompressors may be used as filter utilities, such as
unzip,
gunzip,
bunzip2,
unlzma,
unxz,
lzop and
7z that decompress files to standard
output when option
--stdout is specified. For example:
ug --filter='lzo:lzop -d --stdout -' ...
ug --filter='gz:gunzip -d --stdout -' ...
ug --filter='7z:7z x -so %' ...
The
--filter='lzo:lzop -d --stdout -' option decompresses files with
extension
lzo to standard output with
--stdout with the compressed stream
being read from standard input with
-. The
--filter='7z:7z x -so -si
option decompresses files with extension
7z to standard output
-so while
reading standard input
-si with the compressed file contents.
Note that ugrep option
-z is typically faster to search compressed files
compared to
--filter.
The
--filter option may also be used to run a user-defined shell script to
filter files. For example, to invoke an action depending on the filename
extension of the
% argument. Another use case is to pass a file to more than
one filter, which can be accomplished with a shell script containing the line
tool1 $1; tool2 $1. This filters the file argument
$1 with
tool1
followed by
tool2 to produce combined output to search for pattern matches.
Likewise, we can use a script with the line
tool1 $1 | tool2 to stack two
filters
tool1 and
tool2.
The
--filter option may also be used as a predicate to skip certain files
from the search. As the most basic example, consider the
false utility that
exits with a nonzero exit code without reading input or producing output.
Therefore,
--filter='swp: false' skips all
.swp files from recursive
searches. The same can be done more efficiently with
-O^swp. However,
the
--filter option could invoke a script that determines if the filename
passed as a
% argument meets certain constraints. If the constraint is met
the script copies standard input to standard output with
cat. If not, the
script exits.
Warning: option
--filter should not be used with utilities that modify
files. Otherwise searches may be unpredicatable. In the worst case files may
be lost, for example when the specified utility replaces or deletes the file
passed to the command with
--filter option
%.
To recursively search files including PDF files in the working directory
without recursing into subdirectories (with
-1), for matches of
drink me
using the
pdftotext filter to convert PDF to text without preserving page
breaks:
ug -r -1 --filter='pdf:pdftotext -nopgbrk % -' 'drink me'
To recursively search text files for
eat me while converting non-printable
characters in .txt and .md files using the
cat -v filter:
ug -r -ttext --filter='txt,md:cat -v' 'eat me'
The same, but specifying the .txt and .md filters separately:
ug -r -ttext --filter='txt:cat -v, md:cat -v' 'eat me'
To search the first 8K of a text file:
ug --filter='txt:head -c 8192' 'eat me' wonderland.txt
To recursively search and list the files that contain the word
Alice,
including .docx and .epub documents using the
pandoc filter:
ug -rl -w --filter='docx,epub:pandoc --wrap=preserve -t plain % -o -' 'Alice'
Important: the
pandoc utility requires an input file and will not read
standard input. Option
% expands into the full pathname of the file to
search. The output format specified is
markdown, which is close enough to
text to be searched.
To recursively search and list the files that contain the word
Alice,
including .odt, .doc, .docx, .rtf, .xls, .xlsx, .ppt, .pptx documents using the
soffice filter:
ug -rl -w --filter='odt,doc,docx,rtf,xls,xlsx,ppt,pptx:soffice --headless --cat %' 'Alice'
Important: the
soffice utility will not output any text when one or more
LibreOffice GUIs are open. Make sure to quit all LibreOffice apps first. This
looks like a bug, but the LibreOffice developers do not appear to fix this
any time soon (unless perhaps more people complain?)
To recursively search and display rows of .csv, .xls, and .xlsx spreadsheets
that contain
10/6 using the
in2csv filter of csvkit:
ug -r -Ocsv,xls,xlsx --filter='xls,xlsx:in2csv %' '10/6'
To search .docx, .xlsx, and .pptx files converted to XML for a match with
10/6 using
unzip as a filter:
ug -lr -Odocx,xlsx,pptx --filter='docx,xlsx,pptx:unzip -p %' '10/6'
Important: unzipping docx, xlxs, pptx files produces extensive XML output
containing meta information and binary data such as images. By contrast,
ugrep option
-z with
-Oxml selects the XML components only:
ug -z -lr -Odocx,xlsx,pptx,xml '10/6'
Note: docx, xlsx, and pptx are zip files containing multiple components.
When selecting the XML components with option
-Oxml in docx, xlsx, and pptx
documents, we should also specify
-Odocx,xlsx,pptx to search these type of
files, otherwise these files will be ignored.
To recurssively search X509 certificate files for lines with
Not After (e.g.
to find expired certificates), using
openssl as a filter:
ug -r 'Not After' -Ocer,der,pem --filter='pem:openssl x509 -text,cer,crt,der:openssl x509 -text -inform der'
Note that
openssl warning messages are displayed on standard error. If
a file cannot be converted it is probably in a different format. This can
be resolved by writing a shell script that executes
openssl with options
based on the file content. Then write a script with
ugrep --filter.
To search PNG files by filename extension with
-tpng using
exiftool:
ug -r -i 'copyright' -tpng --filter='*:exiftool %'
Same, but also include files matching PNG "magic bytes" with
-tPng and
--filter-magic-label='+png:\x89png\x0d\x0a\x1a\x0a' to select the
png
filter:
ug -r -i 'copyright' -tPng --filter='png:exiftool %' --filter-magic-label='+png:\x89png\x0d\x0a\x1a\x0a'
Note that
+png overrides any filename extension match for
--filter.
Otherwise, without a
+, the filename extension, when present, takes priority
over labelled magic patterns to invoke the corresponding filter command.
The
LABEL used with
--filter-magic-label and
--filter has no specific
meaning; any name or string that does not contain a
: or
, may be used.
Searching and displaying binary files with -U, -W, and -X
-U, --ascii, --binary
Disables Unicode matching for binary file matching, forcing PATTERN
to match bytes, not Unicode characters. For example, -U '\xa3'
matches byte A3 (hex) instead of the Unicode code point U+00A3
represented by the UTF-8 sequence C2 A3. See also --dotall.
-W, --with-hex
Output binary matches in hexadecimal, leaving text matches alone.
This option is equivalent to the --binary-files=with-hex option
with --hexdump=2C. To omit the matching line from the hex output,
combine option --hexdump with option -W. See also option -U.
-X, --hex
Output matches in hexadecimal. This option is equivalent to the
--binary-files=hex option with --hexdump=2C. To omit the matching
line from the hex output use option --hexdump. See also option -U.
--hexdump[=[1-8][a][bch][A[NUM]][B[NUM]][C[NUM]]]
Output matches in 1 to 8 columns of 8 hexadecimal octets. The
default is 2 columns or 16 octets per line. Option `a' outputs a
`*' for all hex lines that are identical to the previous hex line,
`b' removes all space breaks, `c' removes the character column, `h'
removes hex spacing, `A' includes up to NUM hex lines after the
match, `B' includes up to NUM hex lines before the match and `C'
includes up to NUM hex lines. When NUM is omitted, the matching
line is included in the output. See also options -U, -W and -X.
--dotall
Dot `.' in regular expressions matches anything, including newline.
Note that `.*' matches all input and should not be used.
Note that
--hexdump differs from
-X by omitting the matching line from the
hex output, showing only the matching pattern using a minimal number of hex
lines. Option
-X is the same as
--hexdump=2C to display the matching line
as hex
C context.
To search a file for ASCII words, displaying text lines as usual while binary
content is shown in hex with
-U and
-W:
ug -UW '\w+' myfile
To hexdump an entire file as a match with
-X:
ug -X '' myfile
To hexdump an entire file with
-X, displaying line numbers and byte offsets
with
-nb (here with
-y to display all line numbers):
ug -Xynb '' myfile
To hexdump lines containing one or more \0 in a (binary) file using a
non-Unicode pattern with
-U and
-X:
ug -UX '\x00+' myfile
Same, but hexdump the entire file as context with
-y (note that this
line-based option does not permit matching patterns with newlines):
ug -UX -y '\x00+' myfile
Same, compacted to 32 bytes per line without the character column:
ug -UX -y '\x00+' myfile
To match the binary pattern
A3..A3. (hex) in a binary file without
Unicode pattern matching (which would otherwise match
\xaf as a Unicode
character U+00A3 with UTF-8 byte sequence C2 A3) and display the results
in compact hex with
--hexdump with pager
less -R:
ug --pager --hexdump -U '\xa3[\x00-\xff]{2}\xa3[\x00-\xff]' a.out
Same, but using option
--dotall to let
. match any byte, including
newline that is not matched by dot (the default as required by grep):
ug --dotall --pager --hexdump -U '\xa3.{2}\xa3.' a.out
To list all files containing a RPM signature, located in the
rpm directory and
recursively below (see for example
list of file signatures):
ug -RlU '\A\xed\xab\xee\xdb' rpm
Ignore binary files with -I
-I Ignore matches in binary files. This option is equivalent to the
--binary-files=without-match option.
To recursively search without following symlinks and ignoring binary files:
ug -rl -I 'xyz'
To ignore specific binary files with extensions such as .exe, .bin, .out, .a,
use
--exclude or
--exclude-from:
ug -rl --exclude-from=ignore_binaries 'xyz'
where
ignore_binaries is a file containing a glob on each line to ignore
matching files, e.g.
*.exe,
*.bin,
*.out,
*.a. Because the command is
quite long to type, an alias for this is recommended, for example
ugs (ugrep
source):
alias ugs="ugrep --exclude-from=~/ignore_binaries"
ugs -rl 'xyz'
Ignoring .gitignore-specified files with --ignore-files
--ignore-files[=FILE]
Ignore files and directories matching the globs in each FILE that
is encountered in recursive searches. The default FILE is
`.gitignore'. Matching files and directories located in the
directory of the FILE and in subdirectories below are ignored.
Globbing syntax is the same as the --exclude-from=FILE gitignore
syntax, but files and directories are excluded instead of only
files. Directories are specifically excluded when the glob ends in
a `/'. Files and directories explicitly specified as command line
arguments are never ignored. This option may be repeated to
specify additional files.
Option
--ignore-files looks for
.gitignore, or the specified
FILE, in
recursive searches. When
.gitignore, or the specified
FILE, is found while
traversing directory tree branches down, the
.gitignore file is used to
temporarily extend the previous exclusions with the additional globs in
.gitignore to apply the combined exclusions to the directory tree rooted at
the
.gitignore location. Use
--stats to show the selection criteria
applied to the search results and the locations of each
FILE found. To avoid
confusion, files and directories specified as command-line arguments to
ugrep are never ignored.
Note that exclude glob patterns take priority over include glob patterns when
specified with command line options. By contrast, negated glob patterns
specified with
! in
--ignore-files files take priority. This effectively
overrides the exclusions and resolves conflicts in favor of listing matching
files that are explicitly specified as exceptions and should be included in the
search.
See also Using gitignore-style globs to select directories and files to search.
To recursively search without following symlinks, while ignoring files and
directories ignored by .gitignore (when present), use option
--ignore-files.
Note that
-r is the default when no FILE arguments are specified, we use it
here to make the examples easier to follow.
ug -rl --ignore-files 'xyz'
Same, but includes hidden files with
-. rather than ignoring them:
ug -rl. --ignore-files 'xyz'
To recursively list all files that are not ignored by .gitignore (when present)
with
--ignore-files:
ug -rl --ignore-files ''
Same, but list shell scripts that are not ignored by .gitignore, when present:
ug -rl -tShell '' --ignore-files
To recursively list all files that are not ignored by .gitignore and are also
not excluded by
.git/info/exclude:
ug -rl '' --ignore-files --exclude-from=.git/info/exclude
Same, but by creating a symlink to
.git/info/exclude to make the exclusions
implicit:
ln -s .git/info/exclude .ignore
ug -rl '' --ignore-files --ignore-files=.ignore
Using gitignore-style globs to select directories and files to search
-g GLOBS, --glob=GLOBS
Search only files whose name matches the specified comma-separated
list of GLOBS, same as --include='glob' for each `glob' in GLOBS.
When a `glob' is preceded by a `!' or a `^', skip files whose name
matches `glob', same as --exclude='glob'. When `glob' contains a
`/', full pathnames are matched. Otherwise basenames are matched.
When `glob' ends with a `/', directories are matched, same as
--include-dir='glob' and --exclude-dir='glob'. A leading `/'
matches the working directory. This option may be repeated and may
be combined with options -M, -O and -t to expand searches. See
`ugrep --help globs' and `man ugrep' section GLOBBING for details.
--exclude=GLOB
Skip files whose name matches GLOB using wildcard matching, same as
-g ^GLOB. GLOB can use **, *, ?, and [...] as wildcards, and \\ to
quote a wildcard or backslash character literally. When GLOB
contains a `/', full pathnames are matched. Otherwise basenames
are matched. When GLOB ends with a `/', directories are excluded
as if --exclude-dir is specified. Otherwise files are excluded.
Note that --exclude patterns take priority over --include patterns.
GLOB should be quoted to prevent shell globbing. This option may
be repeated.
--exclude-dir=GLOB
Exclude directories whose name matches GLOB from recursive
searches, same as -g ^GLOB/. GLOB can use **, *, ?, and [...] as
wildcards, and \\ to quote a wildcard or backslash character
literally. When GLOB contains a `/', full pathnames are matched.
Otherwise basenames are matched. Note that --exclude-dir patterns
take priority over --include-dir patterns. GLOB should be quoted
to prevent shell globbing. This option may be repeated.
--exclude-from=FILE
Read the globs from FILE and skip files and directories whose name
matches one or more globs. A glob can use **, *, ?, and [...] as
wildcards, and \ to quote a wildcard or backslash character
literally. When a glob contains a `/', full pathnames are matched.
Otherwise basenames are matched. When a glob ends with a `/',
directories are excluded as if --exclude-dir is specified.
Otherwise files are excluded. A glob starting with a `!' overrides
previously-specified exclusions by including matching files. Lines
starting with a `#' and empty lines in FILE are ignored. When FILE
is a `-', standard input is read. This option may be repeated.
--ignore-files[=FILE]
Ignore files and directories matching the globs in each FILE that
is encountered in recursive searches. The default FILE is
`.gitignore'. Matching files and directories located in the
directory of the FILE and in subdirectories below are ignored.
Globbing syntax is the same as the --exclude-from=FILE gitignore
syntax, but files and directories are excluded instead of only
files. Directories are specifically excluded when the glob ends in
a `/'. Files and directories explicitly specified as command line
arguments are never ignored. This option may be repeated to
specify additional files.
--include=GLOB
Search only files whose name matches GLOB using wildcard matching,
same as -g GLOB. GLOB can use **, *, ?, and [...] as wildcards,
and \\ to quote a wildcard or backslash character literally. When
GLOB contains a `/', full pathnames are matched. Otherwise
basenames are matched. When GLOB ends with a `/', directories are
included as if --include-dir is specified. Otherwise files are
included. Note that --exclude patterns take priority over
--include patterns. GLOB should be quoted to prevent shell
globbing. This option may be repeated.
--include-dir=GLOB
Only directories whose name matches GLOB are included in recursive
searches, same as -g GLOB/. GLOB can use **, *, ?, and [...] as
wildcards, and \\ to quote a wildcard or backslash character
literally. When GLOB contains a `/', full pathnames are matched.
Otherwise basenames are matched. Note that --exclude-dir patterns
take priority over --include-dir patterns. GLOB should be quoted
to prevent shell globbing. This option may be repeated.
--include-from=FILE
Read the globs from FILE and search only files and directories
whose name matches one or more globs. A glob can use **, *, ?, and
[...] as wildcards, and \ to quote a wildcard or backslash
character literally. When a glob contains a `/', full pathnames
are matched. Otherwise basenames are matched. When a glob ends
with a `/', directories are included as if --include-dir is
specified. Otherwise files are included. A glob starting with a
`!' overrides previously-specified inclusions by excluding matching
files. Lines starting with a `#' and empty lines in FILE are
ignored. When FILE is a `-', standard input is read. This option
may be repeated.
-O EXTENSIONS, --file-extension=EXTENSIONS
Search only files whose filename extensions match the specified
comma-separated list of EXTENSIONS, same as --include='*.ext' for
each `ext' in EXTENSIONS. When `ext' is preceded by a `!' or a
`^', skip files whose filename extensions matches `ext', same as
--exclude='*.ext'. This option may be repeated and may be combined
with options -g, -M and -t to expand the recursive search.
--stats
Output statistics on the number of files and directories searched,
and the inclusion and exclusion constraints applied.
See also Including or excluding mounted file systems from searches.
Gitignore-style glob syntax and conventions:
|pattern
|matches
|
*
|anything except
/
|
?
|any one character except
/
|
[abc-e]
|one character
a,
b,
c,
d,
e
|
[^abc-e]
|one character not
a,
b,
c,
d,
e,
/
|
[!abc-e]
|one character not
a,
b,
c,
d,
e,
/
|
/
|when used at the start of a glob, matches working directory
|
**/
|zero or more directories
|
/**
|when at the end of a glob, matches everything after the
/
|
\?
|a
? or any other character specified after the backslash
When a glob pattern contains a path separator
/, the full pathname is
matched. Otherwise the basename of a file or directory is matched in recursive
searches. For example,
*.h matches
foo.h and
bar/foo.h.
bar/*.h
matches
bar/foo.h but not
foo.h and not
bar/bar/foo.h.
When a glob pattern begins with a
/, files and directories are matched at the
working directory, not recursively. For example, use a leading
/ to force
/*.h to match
foo.h but not
bar/foo.h.
When a glob pattern ends with a
/, directories are matched instead of files,
same as
--include-dir.
When a glob starts with a
! as specified with
-g!GLOB, or specified in a
FILE with
--include-from=FILE or
--exclude-from=FILE, it is negated.
To view a list of inclusions and exclusions that were applied to a search, use
option
--stats.
To list only readable files with names starting with
foo in the working
directory, that contain
xyz, without producing warning messages with
-s and
-l:
ug -sl 'xyz' foo*
The same, but using deep recursion with inclusion constraints (note that
-g'/foo* is the same as
--include='/foo*' and
-g'/foo*/' is the same as
--include-dir='/foo*', i.e. immediate subdirectories matching
/foo* only):
ug -rl 'xyz' -g'/foo*' -g'/foo*/'
Note that
-r is the default, we use it here to make the examples easier to
follow.
To exclude directory
bak located in the working directory:
ug -rl 'xyz' -g'^/bak/'
To exclude all directoies
bak at any directory level deep:
ug -rl 'xyz' -g'^bak/'
To only list files in the working directory and its subdirectory
doc,
that contain
xyz (note that
-g'/doc/' is the same as
--include-dir='/doc', i.e. immediate subdirectory
doc only):
ug -rl 'xyz' -g'/doc/'
To only list files that are on a subdirectory path
doc that includes
subdirectory
html anywhere, that contain
xyz:
ug -rl 'xyz' -g'doc/**/html/'
To only list files in the working directory and in the subdirectories
doc
and
doc/latest but not below, that contain
xyz:
ug -rl 'xyz' -g'/doc/' -g'/doc/latest/'
To recursively list .cpp files in the working directory and any subdirectory
at any depth, that contain
xyz:
ug -rl 'xyz' -g'*.cpp'
The same, but using a .gitignore-style glob that matches pathnames (globs with
/) instead of matching basenames (globs without
/) in the recursive search:
ug -rl 'xyz' -g'**/*.cpp'
Same, but using option
-Ocpp to match file name extensions:
ug -rl -Ocpp 'xyz'
To recursively list all files in the working directory and below that are not ignored by a specific .gitignore file:
ug -rl '' --exclude-from=.gitignore
To recursively list all files in the working directory and below that are not ignored by one or more .gitignore files, when any are present:
ug -rl '' --ignore-files
Including or excluding mounted file systems from searches
--exclude-fs=MOUNTS
Exclude file systems specified by MOUNTS from recursive searches,
MOUNTS is a comma-separated list of mount points or pathnames of
directories on file systems. Note that --exclude-fs mounts take
priority over --include-fs mounts. This option may be repeated.
--include-fs=MOUNTS
Only file systems specified by MOUNTS are included in recursive
searches. MOUNTS is a comma-separated list of mount points or
pathnames of directories on file systems. --include-fs=. restricts
recursive searches to the file system of the working directory
only. Note that --exclude-fs mounts take priority over
--include-fs mounts. This option may be repeated.
These options control recursive searches across file systems by comparing device numbers. Mounted devices and symbolic links to files and directories located on mounted file systems may be included or excluded from recursive searches by specifying a mount point or a pathname of any directory on the file system to specify the applicable file system.
Note that a list of mounted file systems is typically stored in
/etc/mtab.
To restrict recursive searches to the file system of the working directory
only, without crossing into other file systems (similar to
find option
-x):
ug -rl --include-fs=. 'xyz'
To exclude the file systems mounted at
/dev and
/proc from recursive
searches:
ug -rl --exclude-fs=/dev,/proc 'xyz'
To only include the file system associated with drive
d: in recursive
searches:
ug -rl --include-fs=d:/ 'xyz'
To exclude
fuse and
tmpfs type file systems from recursive searches:
exfs=`ugrep -w -e fuse -e tmpfs /etc/mtab | ugrep -P '^\S+ (\S+)' --format='%,%1'`
ug -rl --exclude-fs="$exfs" 'xyz'
Counting the number of matches with -c and -co
-c, --count
Only a count of selected lines is written to standard output.
If -o or -u is specified, counts the number of patterns matched.
If -v is specified, counts the number of non-matching lines. If
-m1, (with a comma or --min-count=1) is specified, counts only
matching files without outputting zero matches. If --tree is
specified, outputs directories in a tree-like format.
To count the number of lines in a file:
ug -c '' myfile.txt
To count the number of lines with
TODO:
ug -c -w 'TODO' myfile.cpp
To count the total number of
TODO in a file, use
-c and
-o:
ug -co -w 'TODO' myfile.cpp
To count the number of ASCII words in a file:
ug -co '[[:word:]]+' myfile.txt
To count the number of ASCII and Unicode words in a file:
ug -co '\w+' myfile.txt
To count the number of Unicode characters in a file:
ug -co '\p{Unicode}' myfile.txt
To count the number of zero bytes in a file:
ug -UX -co '\x00' image.jpg
Displaying file, line, column, and byte offset info with -H, -n, -k, -b, and -T
-b, --byte-offset
The offset in bytes of a matched line is displayed in front of the
respective matched line. When used with option -u, displays the
offset in bytes of each pattern matched. Byte offsets are exact
for ASCII, UTF-8, and raw binary input. Otherwise, the byte offset
in the UTF-8 converted input is displayed.
-H, --with-filename
Always print the filename with output lines. This is the default
when there is more than one file to search.
-k, --column-number
The column number of a matched pattern is displayed in front of the
respective matched line, starting at column 1. Tabs are expanded
when columns are counted, see option --tabs.
-n, --line-number
Each output line is preceded by its relative line number in the
file, starting at line 1. The line number counter is reset for
each file processed.
-T, --initial-tab
Add a tab space to separate the file name, line number, column
number, and byte offset with the matched line.
To display the file name
-H, line
-n, and column
-k numbers of matches in
myfile.cpp, with spaces and tabs to space the columns apart with
-T:
ug -THnk 'main' myfile.cpp
To display the line with
-n of word
main in
myfile.cpp:
ug -nw 'main' myfile.cpp
To display the entire file
myfile.cpp with line
-n numbers:
ug -n '' myfile.cpp
To recursively search for C++ files with
main, showing the line and column
numbers of matches with
-n and
-k:
ug -r -nk -tc++ 'main'
To display the byte offset of matches with
-b:
ug -r -b -tc++ 'main'
To display the line and column numbers of matches in XML with
--xml:
ug -r -nk --xml -tc++ 'main'
Displaying colors with --color and paging the output with --pager
--color[=WHEN], --colour[=WHEN]
Mark up the matching text with the expression stored in the
GREP_COLOR or GREP_COLORS environment variable. The possible
values of WHEN can be `never', `always', or `auto', where `auto'
marks up matches only when output on a terminal. The default is
`auto'.
--colors=COLORS, --colours=COLORS
Use COLORS to mark up text. COLORS is a colon-separated list of
one or more parameters `sl=' (selected line), `cx=' (context line),
`mt=' (matched text), `ms=' (match selected), `mc=' (match
context), `fn=' (file name), `ln=' (line number), `cn=' (column
number), `bn=' (byte offset), `se=' (separator). Parameter values
are ANSI SGR color codes or `k' (black), `r' (red), `g' (green),
`y' (yellow), `b' (blue), `m' (magenta), `c' (cyan), `w' (white).
Upper case specifies background colors. A `+' qualifies a color as
bright. A foreground and a background color may be combined with
font properties `n' (normal), `f' (faint), `h' (highlight), `i'
(invert), `u' (underline). Parameter `hl' enables file name
hyperlinks. Parameter `rv' reverses the `sl=' and `cx=' parameters
when option -v is specified. Selectively overrides GREP_COLORS.
--tag[=TAG[,END]]
Disables colors to mark up matches with TAG. END marks the end of
a match if specified, otherwise TAG. The default is `___'.
--pager[=COMMAND]
When output is sent to the terminal, uses COMMAND to page through
the output. The default COMMAND is `less -R'. Enables --heading
and --line-buffered.
--pretty
When output is sent to a terminal, enables --color, --heading, -n,
--sort, --tree and -T when not explicitly disabled.
To change the color palette, set the
GREP_COLORS environment variable or use
--colors=COLORS. The value is a colon-separated list of ANSI SGR parameters
that defaults to
cx=33:mt=1;31:fn=1;35:ln=1;32:cn=1;32:bn=1;32:se=36:
|param
|result
|
sl=
|SGR substring for selected lines
|
cx=
|SGR substring for context lines
|
rv
|Swaps the
sl= and
cx= capabilities when
-v is specified
|
mt=
|SGR substring for matching text in any matching line
|
ms=
|SGR substring for matching text in a selected line. The substring mt= by default
|
mc=
|SGR substring for matching text in a context line. The substring mt= by default
|
fn=
|SGR substring for file names
|
ln=
|SGR substring for line numbers
|
cn=
|SGR substring for column numbers
|
bn=
|SGR substring for byte offsets
|
se=
|SGR substring for separators
Multiple SGR codes may be specified for a single parameter when separated by a
semicolon, e.g.
mt=1;31 specifies bright red. The following SGR codes are
available on most color terminals:
|code
|c
|effect
|code
|c
|effect
|0
|n
|normal font and color
|2
|f
|faint (not widely supported)
|1
|h
|highlighted bold font
|21
|H
|highlighted bold off
|4
|u
|underline
|24
|U
|underline off
|7
|i
|invert video
|27
|I
|invert off
|30
|k
|black text
|90
|+k
|bright gray text
|31
|r
|red text
|91
|+r
|bright red text
|32
|g
|green text
|92
|+g
|bright green text
|33
|y
|yellow text
|93
|+y
|bright yellow text
|34
|b
|blue text
|94
|+b
|bright blue text
|35
|m
|magenta text
|95
|+m
|bright magenta text
|36
|c
|cyan text
|96
|+c
|bright cyan text
|37
|w
|white text
|97
|+w
|bright white text
|40
|K
|black background
|100
|+K
|bright gray background
|41
|R
|dark red background
|101
|+R
|bright red background
|42
|G
|dark green background
|102
|+G
|bright green background
|43
|Y
|dark yellow backgrounda
|103
|+Y
|bright yellow background
|44
|B
|dark blue background
|104
|+B
|bright blue background
|45
|M
|dark magenta background
|105
|+M
|bright magenta background
|46
|C
|dark cyan background
|106
|+C
|bright cyan background
|47
|W
|dark white background
|107
|+W
|bright white background
See Wikipedia ANSI escape code - SGR parameters
For quick and easy color specification, the corresponding single-letter color names may be used in place of numeric SGR codes. Semicolons are not required to separate color names. Color names and numeric codes may be mixed.
For example, to display matches in underlined bright green on bright selected lines, aiding in visualizing white space in matches and file names:
export GREP_COLORS='sl=1:cx=33:ms=1;4;32;100:mc=1;4;32:fn=1;32;100:ln=1;32:cn=1;32:bn=1;32:se=36'
The same, but with single-letter color names:
export GREP_COLORS='sl=h:cx=y:ms=hug+K:mc=hug:fn=hg+K:ln=hg:cn=hg:bn=hg:se=c'
Another color scheme that works well:
export GREP_COLORS='cx=hb:ms=hiy:mc=hic:fn=hi+y+K:ln=hg:cn=hg:bn=hg:se='
Modern Windows command interpreters support ANSI escape codes. Named or
numeric colors can be set with
SET GREP_COLORS, for example:
SET GREP_COLORS=sl=1;37:cx=33:mt=1;31:fn=1;35:ln=1;32:cn=1;32:bn=1;32:se=36
To disable colors on Windows:
SET GREP_COLORS=""
Color intensities may differ per platform and per terminal program used, which affects readability.
Option
-y outputs every line of input, including non-matching lines as
context. The use of color helps distinguish matches from non-matching context.
To copy silver searcher's color palette:
export GREP_COLORS='mt=30;43:fn=1;32:ln=1;33:cn=1;33:bn=1;33'
To produce color-highlighted results (
--color is redundance since it is the
default):
ug --color -r -n -k -tc++ 'FIXME.*'
To page through the results with pager (
less -R by default):
ug --pager -r -n -k -tc++ 'FIXME'
To display a hexdump of a zip file itself (i.e. without decompressing), with
color-highlighted matches of the zip magic bytes
PK\x03\x04 (
--color is
redundant since it is the default):
ug --color -y -UX 'PK\x03\x04' some.zip
To use predefined patterns to list all
#include and
#define in C++ files:
ug --pretty -r -n -tc++ -f c++/includes -f c++/defines
Same, but overriding the color of matches as inverted yellow (reverse video)
and headings with yellow on blue using
--pretty:
ug --pretty --colors="ms=yi:fn=hyB" -r -n -tc++ -f c++/includes -f c++/defines
To list all
#define FOO... macros in C++ files, color-highlighted:
ug --color=always -r -n -tc++ -f c++/defines | ug 'FOO.*'
Same, but restricted to
.cpp files only:
ug --color=always -r -n -Ocpp -f c++/defines | ug 'FOO.*'
To search tarballs for matching names of PDF files (assuming bash is our shell):
for tb in *.tar *.tar.gz *.tgz; do echo "$tb"; tar tfz "$tb" | ugrep '.*\.pdf$'; done
Output matches in JSON, XML, CSV, C++
--cpp Output file matches in C++. See also options --format and -u.
--csv Output file matches in CSV. If -H, -n, -k, or -b is specified,
additional values are output. See also options --format and -u.
--json Output file matches in JSON. If -H, -n, -k, or -b is specified,
additional values are output. See also options --format and -u.
--xml Output file matches in XML. If -H, -n, -k, or -b is specified,
additional values are output. See also options --format and -u.
To recursively search for lines with
TODO and display C++ file matches in
JSON with line number properties:
ug -tc++ -n --json 'TODO'
To recursively search for lines with
TODO and display C++ file matches in
XML with line and column number attributes:
ug -tc++ -nk --xml 'TODO'
To recursively search for lines with
TODO and display C++ file matches in CSV
format with file pathname, line number, and column number fields:
ug -tc++ --csv -Hnk 'TODO'
To extract a table from an HTML file and put it in C/C++ source code using
-o:
ug -o --cpp '<tr>.*</tr>' index.html > table.cpp
Customized output with --format
--format=FORMAT
Output FORMAT-formatted matches. For example --format='%f:%n:%O%~'
outputs matching lines `%O' with filename `%f` and line number `%n'
followed by a newline `%~'. If -P is specified, FORMAT may include
`%1' to `%9', `%[NUM]#' and `%[NAME]#' to output group captures. A
`%%' outputs `%'. See `ugrep --help format' and `man ugrep'
section FORMAT for details. When option -o is specified, option -u
is also enabled. Context options -A, -B, -C and -y are ignored.
-P, --perl-regexp
Interpret PATTERN as a Perl regular expression.
Use option
-P to use group captures and backreferences. Capturing groups in
regex patterns are parenthesized expressions
(pattern). The first group is
referenced in
FORMAT by
%1, the second by
%2 and so on. Named captures
are of the form
(?<NAME>pattern) and are referenced in
FORMAT by
%[NAME]#.
The following output formatting options may be used. The
FORMAT string
%-fields are listed in a table further below:
|option
|result
|
--format-begin=FORMAT
|
FORMAT beginning the search
|
--format-open=FORMAT
|
FORMAT opening a file and a match was found
|
--format=FORMAT
|
FORMAT for each match in a file
|
--format-close=FORMAT
|
FORMAT closing a file and a match was found
|
--format-end=FORMAT
|
FORMAT ending the search
The following tables show the formatting options corresponding to
--csv,
--json, and
--xml.
--csv
|option
|format string (within quotes)
|
--format-open
|
'%+'
|
--format
|
'%[,]$%H%N%K%B%V%~%u'
--json
|option
|format string (within quotes)
|
--format-begin
|
'['
|
--format-open
|
'%,%~ {%~ %[,%~ ]$%["file": ]H"matches": ['
|
--format
|
'%,%~ { %[, ]$%["line": ]N%["column": ]K%["offset": ]B"match": %J }%u'
|
--format-close
|
'%~ ]%~ }'
|
--format-end
|
'%~]%~'
--xml
|option
|format string (within quotes)
|
--format-begin
|
'<grep>%~'
|
--format-open
|
' <file%[]$%[ name=]H>%~'
|
--format
|
' <match%[\"]$%[ line=\"]N%[ column=\"]K%[ offset=\"]B>%X</match>%~%u'
|
--format-close
|
' </file>%~'
|
--format-end
|
'</grep>%~'
--only-line-number
|option
|format string (within quotes)
|
--format-open
|
'%+'
|
--format
|
'%F%n%s%K%B%~%u'
The following fields may be used in the
FORMAT string:
|field
|output
|
%F
|if option
-H is used: the file pathname and separator
|
%[ARG]F
|if option
-H is used:
ARG, the file pathname and separator
|
%f
|the file pathname
|
%a
|the file basename without directory path
|
%p
|the directory path to the file
|
%z
|the pathname in a (compressed) archive, without
{ and
}
|
%H
|if option
-H is used: the quoted pathname and separator,
\" and
\\ replace
" and
\
|
%[ARG]H
|if option
-H is used:
ARG, the quoted pathname and separator,
\" and
\\ replace
" and
\
|
%h
|the quoted file pathname,
\" and
\\ replace
" and
\
|
%N
|if option
-n is used: the line number and separator
|
%[ARG]N
|if option
-n is used:
ARG, the line number and separator
|
%n
|the line number of the match
|
%K
|if option
-k is used: the column number and separator
|
%[ARG]K
|if option
-k is used:
ARG, the column number and separator
|
%k
|the column number of the match
|
%B
|if option
-b is used: the byte offset and separator
|
%[ARG]B
|if option
-b is used:
ARG, the byte offset and separator
|
%b
|the byte offset of the match
|
%T
|if option
-T is used:
ARG and a tab character
|
%[ARG]T
|if option
-T is used:
ARG and a tab character
|
%t
|a tab character
|
%[SEP]$
|set field separator to
SEP for the rest of the format fields
|
%[ARG]<
|if the first match:
ARG
|
%[ARG]>
|if not the first match:
ARG
|
%,
|if not the first match: a comma, same as
%[,]>
|
%:
|if not the first match: a colon, same as
%[:]>
|
%;
|if not the first match: a semicolon, same as
%[;]>
|
%│
|if not the first match: a vertical bar, same as
%[│]>
|
%S
|if not the first match: separator, see also
%[SEP]$
|
%[ARG]S
|if not the first match:
ARG and separator, see also
%[SEP]$
|
%s
|the separator, see also
%[ARG]S and
%[SEP]$
|
%~
|a newline character
|
%+
|if option
--heading is used:
%F and a newline character, suppress all
%F afterward
|
%m
|the number of matches, sequential (or number of matching files with
--format-end)
|
%M
|the number of matching lines (or number of matching files with
--format-end)
|
%O
|the matching line is output as is (a raw string of bytes)
|
%o
|the match is output as is (a raw string of bytes)
|
%Q
|the matching line as a quoted string,
\" and
\\ replace
" and
\
|
%q
|the match as a quoted string,
\" and
\\ replace
" and
\
|
%C
|the matching line formatted as a quoted C/C++ string
|
%c
|the match formatted as a quoted C/C++ string
|
%J
|the matching line formatted as a quoted JSON string
|
%j
|the match formatted as a quoted JSON string
|
%V
|the matching line formatted as a quoted CSV string
|
%v
|the match formatted as a quoted CSV string
|
%X
|the matching line formatted as XML character data
|
%x
|the match formatted as XML character data
|
%w
|the width of the match, counting (wide) characters
|
%d
|the size of the match, counting bytes
|
%e
|the ending byte offset of the match
|
%Z
|the edit distance cost of an approximate match with option
-Z
|
%u
|select unique lines only unless option -u is used
|
%1
%2 ...
%9
|the first regex group capture of the match, and so on up to group
%9, requires option
-P
|
%[NUM]#
|the regex group capture
NUM; requires option
-P
|
%[NUM]b
|the byte offset of the group capture
NUM; requires option
-P
|
%[NUM]e
|the ending byte offset of the group capture
NUM; requires option
-P
|
%[NUM]d
|the byte length of the group capture
NUM; requires option
-P
|
%[NUM1|NUM2|...]#
|the first group capture
NUM that matched; requires option
-P
|
%[NUM1|NUM2|...]b
|the byte offset of the first group capture
NUM that matched; requires option
-P.
|
%[NUM1|NUM2|...]e
|the ending byte offset of the first group capture
NUM that matched; requires option
-P.
|
%[NUM1|NUM2|...]d
|the byte length of the first group capture
NUM that matched; requires option
-P.
|
%[NAME]#
|the
NAMEd group capture; requires option
-P and capturing pattern
(?<NAME>PATTERN)
|
%[NAME]b
|the byte offset of the
NAMEd group capture; requires option
-P and capturing pattern
(?<NAME>PATTERN).
|
%[NAME]e
|the ending byte offset of the
NAMEd group capture; requires option
-P and capturing pattern
(?<NAME>PATTERN).
|
%[NAME]d
|the byte length of the
NAMEd group capture; requires option
-P and capturing pattern
(?<NAME>PATTERN).
|
%[NAME1|NAME2|...]#
|the first
NAMEd group capture that matched; requires option
-P and capturing pattern
(?<NAME>PATTERN)
|
%[NAME1|NAME2|...]b
|the byte offset of the first
NAMEd group capture that matched; requires option
-P and capturing pattern
(?<NAME>PATTERN)
|
%[NAME1|NAME2|...]e
|the ending byte offset of the first
NAMEd group capture that matched; requires option
-P and capturing pattern
(?<NAME>PATTERN)
|
%[NAME1|NAME2|...]d
|the byte length of the first
NAMEd group capture that matched; requires option
-P and capturing pattern
(?<NAME>PATTERN)
|
%G
|list of group capture indices/names of the match (see note)
|
%[TEXT1|TEXT2|...]G
|list of TEXT indexed by group capture indices that matched; requires option
-P
|
%g
|the group capture index of the match or 1 (see note)
|
%[TEXT1|TEXT2|...]g
|the first TEXT indexed by the first group capture index that matched; requires option
-P
|
%%
|the percentage sign
Note:
- Formatted output is written without a terminating newline, unless
%~or
\nis explicitly specified in the format string.
- The
[ARG]part of a field is optional and may be omitted. When present, the argument must be placed in
[]brackets, for example
%[,]Fto output a comma, the pathname, and a separator, when option
-His used.
- Fields
%[SEP]$and
%uare switches and do not write anything to the output.
- The separator used by
%F,
%H,
%N,
%K,
%B,
%S, and
%Gmay be changed by preceding the field with a
%[SEP]$. When
[SEP]is not provided, reverts the separator to the default separator or the separator specified by
--separator.
- Formatted output is written for each matching pattern, which means that a
line may be output multiple times when patterns match more than once on the
same line. When field
%uis found anywhere in the specified format string, matching lines are output only once unless option
-u,
--ungroupis used or when a newline is matched.
- The group capture index value output by
%gcorresponds to the index of the sub-pattern matched among the alternations in the pattern when option
-Pis not used. For example
foo|barmatches
foowith index 1 and
barwith index 2. With option
-P, the index corresponds to the number of the first group captured in the specified pattern.
- The strings specified in the list
%[TEXT1|TEXT2|...]Gand
%[TEXT1|TEXT2|...]gshould correspond to the group capture index (see the note above), i.e.
TEXT1is output for index 1,
TEXT2is output for index 2, and so on. If the list is too short, the index value is output or the name of a named group capture is output.
- Option
-Tand
--prettyadd right-justifying spacing to fields
%Nand
%Kif no leading
[ARG]part is specified.
- Field
%+may be used in
--format-opento output the pathname heading and a newline break, respectively. Field
%+suppresses
%a,
%F,
%f,
%H,
%hand
%poutput.
To output matching lines faster by omitting the header output and binary match
checks, using
--format with field
%O (output matching line as is) and field
%~ (output newline):
ug --format='%O%~' 'href=' index.html
Same, but also displaying the line and column numbers:
ug --format='%n%k: %O%~' 'href=' index.html
Same, but display a line at most once when matching multiple patterns, unless
option
-u is used:
ug --format='%u%n%k: %O%~' 'href=' index.html
To string together a list of unique line numbers of matches, separated by
commas with field
%,:
ug --format='%u%,%n' 'href=' index.html
To output the matching part of a line only with field
%o (or option
-o with
field
%O):
ug --format='%o%~' "href=[\"'][^\"'][\"']" index.html
To string together the pattern matches as CSV-formatted strings with field
%v
separated by commas with field
%,:
ug --format='%,%v' "href=[\"'][^\"'][\"']" index.html
To output matches in CSV (comma-separated values), the same as option
--csv
(works with options
-H,
-n,
-k,
-b to add CSV values):
ug --format='"%[,]$%H%N%K%B%V%~%u"' 'href=' index.html
To output matches in AckMate format:
ug --format=":%f%~%n;%k %w:%O%~" 'href=' index.html
To output the sub-pattern indices 1, 2, and 3 on the left to the match for the
three patterns
foo,
bar, and
baz in file
foobar.txt:
ug --format='%g: %o%~' 'foo|bar|baz' foobar.txt
Same, but using a file
foos containing three lines with
foo,
bar, and
baz, where option
-F is used to match strings instead of regex:
ug -F -f foos --format='%g: %o%~' foobar.txt
To output
one,
two, and
a word for the sub-patterns
[fF]oo,
[bB]ar,
and any other word
\w+, respectively, using argument
[one|two|a word] with
field
%g indexed by sub-pattern (or group captures with option
-P):
ug --format='%[one|two|a word]g%~' '([fF]oo)|([bB]ar)|(\w+)' foobar.txt
To output a list of group capture indices with
%G separated by the word
and
instead of the default colons with
%[ and ]$, followed by the matching line:
ug -P --format='%[ and ]$%G%$%s%O%~' '(foo)|(ba((r)|(z)))' foobar.txt
Same, but showing names instead of numbers:
ug -P --format='%[ and ]$%[foo|ba|r|z]G%$%s%O%~' '(foo)|(ba(?:(r)|(z)))' foobar.txt
Note that option
-P is required for general use of group captures for
sub-patterns. Named sub-pattern matches may be used with PCRE2 and shown in
the output:
ug -P --format='%[ and ]$%G%$%s%O%~' '(?P<foo>foo)|(?P<ba>ba(?:(?P<r>r)|(?P<z>z)))' foobar.txt
Replacing matches with -P --replace and --format using backreferences
--replace=FORMAT
Replace matching patterns in the output by the specified FORMAT
with `%' fields. If -P is specified, FORMAT may include `%1' to
`%9', `%[NUM]#' and `%[NAME]#' to output group captures. A `%%'
outputs `%' and `%~' outputs a newline. See option --format,
`ugrep --help format' and `man ugrep' section FORMAT for details.
-y, --any-line
Any line is output (passthru). Non-matching lines are output as
context with a `-' separator. See also options -A, -B, and -C.
-P, --perl-regexp
Interpret PATTERN as a Perl regular expression.
--format=FORMAT
Output FORMAT-formatted matches. For example --format='%f:%n:%O%~'
outputs matching lines `%O' with filename `%f` and line number `%n'
followed by a newline `%~'. If -P is specified, FORMAT may include
`%1' to `%9', `%[NUM]#' and `%[NAME]#' to output group captures. A
`%%' outputs `%'. See `ugrep --help format' and `man ugrep'
section FORMAT for details. When option -o is specified, option -u
is also enabled. Context options -A, -B, -C and -y are ignored.
See customized output with --format for details on the
FORMAT
fields.
For option
-o, the replacement is not automatically followed by a newline to
allow for more flexibility in replacements. To output a newline, use
%~ in
the
FORMAT string.
Use option
-P to use group captures and backreferences. Capturing groups in
regex patterns are parenthesized expressions
(pattern) and the first is
referenced in
FORMAT by
%1, the second by
%2 and so on. Named captures
are of the form
(?<NAME>pattern) and are referenced in
FORMAT by
%[NAME]#.
To display pattern matches with their sequential match number using
--replace='%m:%o' where
%m is the sequential match number and
%o is the
pattern matched:
ug --replace='%m:%o' pattern myfile.txt
Same, but passing the file through with option
-y, while applying the
replacements to the output:
ug -y --replace='%m:%o' pattern myfile.txt
To extract table cells from an HTML file using Perl matching (
-P) to support
group captures with lazy quantifier
(.*?), and translate the matches to a
comma-separated list with format
%,%1 (conditional comma and group capture):
ug -P -o '<td>(.*?)</td>' --replace='%,%1' index.html
Same, but using
--format='%,%1' instead and we do not need
-o (note that
--replace color-highlights matches shown on a terminal but
--format does
not):
ug -P '<td>(.*?)</td>' --format='%,%1' index.html
Same, but displaying the formatted matches line-by-line, with
--replace or
with
--format:
ug -P -o '<td>(.*?)</td>' --replace='%,%1' index.html
ug -P '<td>(.*?)</td>' --format='%1%~' index.html
To collect all
href URLs from all HTML and PHP files down the working
directory, then sort them:
ug -r -thtml,php -P '<[^<>]+href\h*=\h*.([^\x27"]+).' --format='%1%~' | sort -u
Same, but much easier by using the predefined
html/href pattern:
ug -r -thtml,php -P -f html/href --format='%1%~' | sort -u
Same, but in this case select
<script>
src URLs when referencing
http and
https sites:
ug -r -thtml,php -P '<script.*src\h*=\h*.(https?:[^\x27"]+).' --format='%1%~' | sort -u
Limiting the number of matches with -1,-2...-9, -K, -m, and --max-files
--depth=[MIN,][MAX], -1, -2, -3, ... -9, --10, --11, --12, ...
Restrict recursive searches from MIN to MAX directory levels deep,
where -1 (--depth=1) searches the specified path without recursing
into subdirectories. Note that -3 -5, -3-5, and -35 search 3 to 5
levels deep. Enables -r if -R or -r is not specified.
-K [MIN,][MAX], --range=[MIN,][MAX], --min-line=MIN, --max-line=MAX
Start searching at line MIN, stop at line MAX when specified.
-m [MIN,][MAX], --min-count=MIN, --max-count=MAX
Require MIN matches, stop after MAX matches when specified. Output
MIN to MAX matches. For example, -m1 outputs the first match and
-cm1, (with comma) counts non-zero matches. See also option -K.
--max-files=NUM
Restrict the number of files matched to NUM. Note that --sort or
-J1 may be specified to produce replicable results. If --sort is
specified, the number of threads spawned is limited to NUM.
--sort[=KEY]
Displays matching files in the order specified by KEY in recursive
searches. Normally the ug command sorts by name whereas the ugrep
batch command displays matches in no particular order to improve
performance. The sort KEY can be `name' to sort by pathname
(default), `best' to sort by best match with option -Z (sort by
best match requires two passes over files, which is expensive),
`size' to sort by file size, `used' to sort by last access time,
`changed' to sort by last modification time and `created' to sort
by creation time. Sorting is reversed with `rname', `rbest',
`rsize', `rused', `rchanged', or `rcreated'. Archive contents are
not sorted. Subdirectories are sorted and displayed after matching
files. FILE arguments are searched in the same order as specified.
To show only the first 10 matches of
FIXME in C++ files in the working
directory and all subdirectories below:
ug -r -m10 -tc++ FIXME
Same, but recursively search up to two directory levels, meaning that
./ and
./sub/ are visited but not deeper:
ug -2 -m10 -tc++ FIXME
To show only the first two files that have one or more matches of
FIXME in
the list of files sorted by pathname, using
--max-files=2:
ug --sort -r --max-files=2 -tc++ FIXME
To search file
install.sh for the occurrences of the word
make after the
first line, we use
-K with line number 2 to start searching, where
-n shows
the line numbers in the output:
ug -n -K2 -w make install.sh
Same, but restricting the search to lines 2 to 40 (inclusive):
ug -n -K2,40 -w make install.sh
Same, but showing all lines 2 to 40 with
-y:
ug -y -n -K2,40 -w make install.sh
Same, but showing only the first four matching lines after line 2, with one line of context:
ug -n -C1 -K2 -m4 -w make install.sh
Matching empty patterns with -Y
-Y, --empty
Permits empty matches. By default, empty matches are disabled,
unless a pattern begins with `^' or ends with `$'. Note that -Y
when specified with an empty-matching pattern, such as x? and x*,
match all input, not only lines containing the character `x'.
Option
-Y permits empty pattern matches, like GNU/BSD grep. This option is
introduced by ugrep to prevent accidental matching with empty patterns:
empty-matching patterns such as
x? and
x* match all input, not only lines
with
x. By default, without
-Y, patterns match lines with at least one
x
as intended.
This option is automatically enabled when a pattern starts with
^ or ends
with
$ is specified. For example,
^\h*$ matches blank lines, including
empty lines.
To recursively list files in the working directory with blank lines, i.e. lines
with white space only, including empty lines (note that option
-Y is
implicitly enabled since the pattern starts with
^ and ends with
$):
ug -l '^\h*$'
Case-insentitive matching with -i and -j
-i, --ignore-case
Perform case insensitive matching. By default, ugrep is case
sensitive. By default, this option applies to ASCII letters only.
Use options -P and -i for Unicode case insensitive matching.
-j, --smart-case
Perform case insensitive matching like option -i, unless a pattern
is specified with a literal ASCII upper case letter.
To match
todo in
myfile.cpp regardless of case:
ug -i 'todo' myfile.txt
To match
todo XXX with
todo in any case but
XXX as given, with pattern
(?i:todo) to match
todo ignoring case:
ug '(?i:todo) XXX' myfile.cpp
Sort files by name, best match, size, and time
--sort[=KEY]
Displays matching files in the order specified by KEY in recursive
searches. Normally the ug command sorts by name whereas the ugrep
batch command displays matches in no particular order to improve
performance. The sort KEY can be `name' to sort by pathname
(default), `best' to sort by best match with option -Z (sort by
best match requires two passes over files, which is expensive),
`size' to sort by file size, `used' to sort by last access time,
`changed' to sort by last modification time and `created' to sort
by creation time. Sorting is reversed with `rname', `rbest',
`rsize', `rused', `rchanged', or `rcreated'. Archive contents are
not sorted. Subdirectories are sorted and displayed after matching
files. FILE arguments are searched in the same order as specified.
Matching files are displayed in the order specified by
--sort per directory
searched. By default, the
ug command sorts by name whereas the output of the
ugrep command is not sorted to improve performance, unless option
-Q is
used which sorts files by name. An optimized sorting method and strategy are
implemented in the asynchronous output class to keep the overhead of sorting
very low. Directories are displayed after files are displayed first, when
recursing, which visually aids the user in finding the "closest" matching files
first at the top of the displayed results.
To recursively search for C++ files that match
main and sort them by date
created:
ug --sort=created -tc++ 'main'
Same, but sorted by time changed from most recent to oldest:
ug --sort=rchanged -tc++ 'main'
Tips for advanced users
When searching non-binary files only, the binary content check is disabled with
option
-a (
--text) to speed up searching and displaying pattern matches.
For example, searching for lines with
int in C++ source code:
ug -r -a -Ocpp -w 'int'
If a file has potentially many pattern matches, but each match is only one a
single line, then option
-u (
--ungroup) can speed this up:
ug -r -a -u -Opython -w 'def'
Even greater speeds can be achieved with
--format when searching files with
many matches. For example,
--format='%O%~' displays matching lines for each
match on that line, while
--format='%o%~' displays the matching part only.
Note that the
--format option does not check for binary matches, so the
output is always "as is". To match text and binary, you can use
--format='%C%~' to display matches formatted as quoted C++ strings with
escapes. To display a line at most once (unless option
-u is used), add the
%u (unique) field to the format string, e.g.
--format='%u%O%~'.
For example, to match all words recursively in the working directory with line
and column numbers, where
%n is the line number,
%k is the column number,
%o is the match (only matching), and
%~ is a newline:
ug -r --format='%n,%k:%o%~' '\w+'
More examples
To search for pattern
-o in
script.sh using
-e to explicitly specify a
pattern to prevent pattern
-o from being interpreted as an option:
ug -n -e '-o' script.sh
Alternatively, using
-- to end the list of command arguments:
ug -n -- '-o' script.sh
To recursively list all text files (.txt and .md) that do not properly end with
a
\n (
-o is required to match
\n or
\z):
ug -L -o -Otext '\n\z'
To list all markdown sections in text files (.text, .txt, .TXT, and .md):
ug -o -ttext -e '^.*(?=\r?\n(===|---))' -e '^#{1,6}\h+.*'
To display multi-line backtick and indented code blocks in markdown files with
their line numbers, using a lazy quantifier
*? to make the pattern compact:
ug -n -ttext -e '^```(.|\n)*?\n```' -e '^(\t|[ ]{4}).*'
To find mismatched code (a backtick without matching backtick on the same line) in markdown:
ug -n -ttext -e '`[^`]+' -N '`[^`]*`'
Man page
UGREP(1) User Commands UGREP(1)
NAME
ugrep, ug -- file pattern searcher
SYNOPSIS
ugrep [OPTIONS] [-i] [-Q|PATTERN] [-e PATTERN] [-N PATTERN] [-f FILE]
[-F|-G|-P|-Z] [-U] [-m [MIN,][MAX]] [--bool [--files|--lines]]
[-r|-R|-1|...|-9|--10|...] [-t TYPES] [-g GLOBS] [--sort[=KEY]]
[-l|-c] [-o] [-n] [-k] [-b] [-A NUM] [-B NUM] [-C NUM] [-y]
[--color[=WHEN]|--colour[=WHEN]] [--pretty] [--pager[=COMMAND]]
[--hexdump|--csv|--json|--xml] [-I] [-z] [--zmax=NUM] [FILE ...]
DESCRIPTION
The ugrep utility searches any given input files, selecting lines that
match one or more patterns. By default, a pattern matches an input line
if the regular expression (RE) matches the input line. A pattern matches
multiple input lines if the RE in the pattern matches one or more
newlines in the input. An empty pattern matches every line. Each input
line that matches at least one of the patterns is written to the standard
output.
The ug command is intended for interactive searching, using a .ugrep
configuration file located in the working directory or home directory,
see CONFIGURATION. ug is equivalent to ugrep --config --pretty --sort to
load a .ugrep file, enhance the terminal output, and sort files by name.
The ugrep+ and ug+ commands are the same as the ugrep and ug commands,
but also use filters to search pdfs, documents, e-books, and image
metadata, when the corresponding filter tools are installed.
A list of matching files is produced with option -l (--files-with-
matches). Option -c (--count) counts the number of matching lines.
Combine with option -o to count the total number of matches. Combine
with option -m1, (--min-count=1) to omit zero matches.
The default pattern syntax is an extended form of the POSIX ERE syntax,
same as option -E (--extended-regexp). Try ug --help regex for help with
pattern syntax and how to use logical connectives to specify Boolean
search queries with option -% (--bool). Options -F (--fixed-strings), -G
(--basic-regexp) and -P (--perl-regexp) specify other pattern syntaxes.
Option -i (--ignore-case) ignores case in ASCII patterns. Combine with
option -P for case-insensitive Unicode matching. Option -j (--smart-
case) enables -i only if the search patterns are specified in lower case.
Fuzzy (approximate) search is specified with option -Z (--fuzzy) with an
optional argument to control character insertions, deletions, and/or
substitutions. Try ug --help fuzzy for help with fuzzy search.
Note that pattern `.' matches any non-newline character. Pattern `\n'
matches a newline character. Multiple lines may be matched with patterns
that match one or more newline characters.
Empty-matching patterns do not match all lines. For example, the pattern
`a*' will match one or more a's. The single exception to this rule is
the empty pattern "", which matches all lines. Option -Y forces empty
matches for compatibility with other grep tools.
Option -f FILE matches patterns specified in FILE.
By default Unicode patterns are matched. Option -U (--binary) disables
Unicode matching for ASCII and binary pattern matching. Non-Unicode
matching is generally more efficient.
ugrep accepts input of various encoding formats and normalizes the output
to UTF-8. When a UTF byte order mark is present in the input, the input
is automatically normalized. An input encoding format may be specified
with option --encoding.
If no FILE arguments are specified and standard input is read from a
terminal, recursive searches are performed as if -r is specified. To
force reading from standard input, specify `-' as a FILE argument.
Directories specified as FILE arguments are searched without recursing
deeper into subdirectories, unless -R, -r, or -2...-9 is specified to
search subdirectories recursively (up to the specified depth.)
Option -I (--ignore-binary) ignores binary files. A binary file is a
file with non-text content. A file with zero bytes or invalid UTF
formatting is considered binary.
Hidden files and directories are ignored in recursive searches. Option
-. (--hidden) includes hidden files and directories in recursive
searches.
To match the names of files to search and the names of directories to
recurse, one or more of the following options may be specified. Option
-O specifies one or more filename extensions to match. Option -t
specifies one or more file types to search (-t list outputs a list of
types.) Option -g specifies a gitignore-style glob pattern to match
filenames. Option --ignore-files specifies a file with gitignore-style
globs to ignore directories and files. Try ug --help globs for help with
filename and directory name matching. See also section GLOBBING.
Compressed files and archives are searched with option -z (--decompress).
When used with option --zmax=NUM, searches the contents of compressed
files and archives stored within archives up to NUM levels.
A query terminal user interface (TUI) is opened with -Q (--query) to
interactively specify search patterns and view search results. Note that
a PATTERN argument cannot be specified in this case. To specify one or
more patterns with -Q to start searching, use -e PATTERN.
Output to a terminal for viewing is enhanced with --pretty, which is
enabled by default with the ug command.
A terminal output pager is enabled with --pager.
Customized output is produced with option --format or --replace. Try ug
--help format for help with custom formatting of the output. Predefined
formats include CSV with option --csv, JSON with option --json, and XML
with option --xml. Hexdumps are output with option -X (--hex) or with
option --hexdump to customize hexdumps. See also section FORMAT.
A `--' signals the end of options; the rest of the parameters are FILE
arguments, allowing filenames to begin with a `-' character.
Long options may start with `--no-' to disable, when applicable.
ug --help WHAT displays help on options related to WHAT.
The following options are available:
-A NUM, --after-context=NUM
Output NUM lines of trailing context after matching lines. Places
a --group-separator between contiguous groups of matches. If -o
is specified, output the match with context to fit NUM columns
after the match or shortens the match. See also options -B, -C
and -y.
-a, --text
Process a binary file as if it were text. This is equivalent to
the --binary-files=text option. This option might output binary
garbage to the terminal, which can have problematic consequences
if the terminal driver interprets some of it as commands.
--and [-e] PATTERN ... -e PATTERN
Specify additional patterns to match. Patterns must be specified
with -e. Each -e PATTERN following this option is considered an
alternative pattern to match, i.e. each -e is interpreted as an OR
pattern. For example, -e A -e B --and -e C -e D matches lines
with (`A' or `B') and (`C' or `D'). Note that multiple -e PATTERN
are alternations that bind more tightly together than --and.
Option --stats displays the search patterns applied. See also
options --not, --andnot, --bool, --files and --lines.
--andnot [-e] PATTERN
Combines --and --not. See also options --and, --not and --bool.
-B NUM, --before-context=NUM
Output NUM lines of leading context before matching lines. Places
a --group-separator between contiguous groups of matches. If -o
is specified, output the match with context to fit NUM columns
before the match or shortens the match. See also options -A, -C
and -y.
-b, --byte-offset
The offset in bytes of a matched line is displayed in front of the
respective matched line. If -u is specified, displays the offset
for each pattern matched on the same line. Byte offsets are exact
for ASCII, UTF-8 and raw binary input. Otherwise, the byte offset
in the UTF-8 normalized input is displayed.
--binary-files=TYPE
Controls searching and reporting pattern matches in binary files.
TYPE can be `binary', `without-match`, `text`, `hex` and
`with-hex'. The default is `binary' to search binary files and to
report a match without displaying the match. `without-match'
ignores binary matches. `text' treats all binary files as text,
which might output binary garbage to the terminal, which can have
problematic consequences if the terminal driver interprets some of
it as commands. `hex' reports all matches in hexadecimal.
`with-hex' only reports binary matches in hexadecimal, leaving
text matches alone. A match is considered binary when matching a
zero byte or invalid UTF. Short options are -a, -I, -U, -W and
-X.
--bool, -%
Specifies Boolean query patterns. A Boolean query pattern is
composed of `AND', `OR', `NOT' operators and grouping with `('
`)'. Spacing between subpatterns is the same as `AND', `|' is the
same as `OR' and a `-' is the same as `NOT'. The `OR' operator
binds more tightly than `AND'. For example, --bool 'A|B C|D'
matches lines with (`A' or `B') and (`C' or `D'), --bool 'A -B'
matches lines with `A' and not `B'. Operators `AND', `OR', `NOT'
require proper spacing. For example, --bool 'A OR B AND C OR D'
matches lines with (`A' or `B') and (`C' or `D'), --bool 'A AND
NOT B' matches lines with `A' without `B'. Quoted subpatterns are
matched literally as strings. For example, --bool 'A "AND"|"OR"'
matches lines with `A' and also either `AND' or `OR'. Parenthesis
are used for grouping. For example, --bool '(A B)|C' matches
lines with `A' and `B', or lines with `C'. Note that all
subpatterns in a Boolean query pattern are regular expressions,
unless -F is specified. Options -E, -F, -G, -P and -Z can be
combined with --bool to match subpatterns as strings or regular
expressions (-E is the default.) This option does not apply to -f
FILE patterns. Option --stats displays the search patterns
applied. See also options --and, --andnot, --not, --files and
--lines.
--break
Adds a line break between results from different files. This
option is enabled by --pretty when the output is sent to a
terminal.
-C NUM, --context=NUM
Output NUM lines of leading and trailing context surrounding each
matching line. Places a --group-separator between contiguous
groups of matches. If -o is specified, output the match with
context to fit NUM columns before and after the match or shortens
the match. See also options -A, -B and -y.
-c, --count
Only a count of selected lines is written to standard output. If
-o or -u is specified, counts the number of patterns matched. If
-v is specified, counts the number of non-matching lines. If -m1,
(with a comma or --min-count=1) is specified, counts only matching
files without outputting zero matches. If --tree is specified,
outputs directories in a tree-like format.
--color[=WHEN], --colour[=WHEN]
Mark up the matching text with the expression stored in the
GREP_COLOR or GREP_COLORS environment variable. WHEN can be
`never', `always', or `auto', where `auto' marks up matches only
when output on a terminal. The default is `auto'.
--colors=COLORS, --colours=COLORS
Use COLORS to mark up text. COLORS is a colon-separated list of
one or more parameters `sl=' (selected line), `cx=' (context
line), `mt=' (matched text), `ms=' (match selected), `mc=' (match
context), `fn=' (file name), `ln=' (line number), `cn=' (column
number), `bn=' (byte offset), `se=' (separator). Parameter values
are ANSI SGR color codes or `k' (black), `r' (red), `g' (green),
`y' (yellow), `b' (blue), `m' (magenta), `c' (cyan), `w' (white).
Upper case specifies background colors. A `+' qualifies a color
as bright. A foreground and a background color may be combined
with font properties `n' (normal), `f' (faint), `h' (highlight),
`i' (invert), `u' (underline). Parameter `hl' enables file name
hyperlinks. Parameter `rv' reverses the `sl=' and `cx='
parameters when option -v is specified. Selectively overrides
GREP_COLORS.
--config[=FILE], ---[FILE]
Use configuration FILE. The default FILE is `.ugrep'. The
working directory is checked first for FILE, then the home
directory. The options specified in the configuration FILE are
parsed first, followed by the remaining options specified on the
command line.
--confirm
Confirm actions in -Q query mode. The default is confirm.
--cpp Output file matches in C++. See also options --format and -u.
--csv Output file matches in CSV. If -H, -n, -k, or -b is specified,
additional values are output. See also options --format and -u.
-D ACTION, --devices=ACTION
If an input file is a device, FIFO or socket, use ACTION to
process it. By default, ACTION is `skip', which means that
devices are silently skipped. If ACTION is `read', devices read
just as if they were ordinary files.
-d ACTION, --directories=ACTION
If an input file is a directory, use ACTION to process it. By
default, ACTION is `skip', i.e., silently skip directories unless
specified on the command line. If ACTION is `read', warn when
directories are read as input. If ACTION is `recurse', read all
files under each directory, recursively, following symbolic links
only if they are on the command line. This is equivalent to the
-r option. If ACTION is `dereference-recurse', read all files
under each directory, recursively, following symbolic links. This
is equivalent to the -R option.
--delay=DELAY
Set the default -Q response delay (nonzero). Default is 5.
--depth=[MIN,][MAX], -1, -2, -3, ... -9, --10, --11, --12, ...
Restrict recursive searches from MIN to MAX directory levels deep,
where -1 (--depth=1) searches the specified path without recursing
into subdirectories. Note that -3 -5, -3-5, and -35 search 3 to 5
levels deep. Enables -r if -R or -r is not specified.
--dotall
Dot `.' in regular expressions matches anything, including
newline. Note that `.*' matches all input and should not be used.
-E, --extended-regexp
Interpret patterns as extended regular expressions (EREs). This is
the default.
-e PATTERN, --regexp=PATTERN
Specify a PATTERN used during the search of the input: an input
line is selected if it matches any of the specified patterns.
Note that longer patterns take precedence over shorter patterns.
This option is most useful when multiple -e options are used to
specify multiple patterns, when a pattern begins with a dash
(`-'), to specify a pattern after option -f or after the FILE
arguments.
--encoding=ENCODING
The encoding format of the input. The default ENCODING is binary
and UTF-8 which are the same. Note that option -U specifies
binary PATTERN matching (text matching is the default.) ENCODING
can be: `binary', `ASCII', `UTF-8', `UTF-16', `UTF-16BE',
`UTF-16LE', `UTF-32', `UTF-32BE', `UTF-32LE', `LATIN1',
`ISO-8859-1', `ISO-8859-2', `ISO-8859-3', `ISO-8859-4',
`ISO-8859-5', `ISO-8859-6', `ISO-8859-7', `ISO-8859-8',
`ISO-8859-9', `ISO-8859-10', `ISO-8859-11', `ISO-8859-13',
`ISO-8859-14', `ISO-8859-15', `ISO-8859-16', `MAC', `MACROMAN',
`EBCDIC', `CP437', `CP850', `CP858', `CP1250', `CP1251', `CP1252',
`CP1253', `CP1254', `CP1255', `CP1256', `CP1257', `CP1258',
`KOI8-R', `KOI8-U', `KOI8-RU'.
--exclude=GLOB
Skip files whose name matches GLOB using wildcard matching, same
as -g ^GLOB. GLOB can use **, *, ?, and [...] as wildcards and \
to quote a wildcard or backslash character literally. When GLOB
contains a `/', full pathnames are matched. Otherwise basenames
are matched. When GLOB ends with a `/', directories are excluded
as if --exclude-dir is specified. Otherwise files are excluded.
Note that --exclude patterns take priority over --include
patterns. GLOB should be quoted to prevent shell globbing. This
option may be repeated.
--exclude-dir=GLOB
Exclude directories whose name matches GLOB from recursive
searches, same as -g ^GLOB/. GLOB can use **, *, ?, and [...] as
wildcards and \ to quote a wildcard or backslash character
literally. When GLOB contains a `/', full pathnames are matched.
Otherwise basenames are matched. Note that --exclude-dir patterns
take priority over --include-dir patterns. GLOB should be quoted
to prevent shell globbing. This option may be repeated.
--exclude-from=FILE
Read the globs from FILE and skip files and directories whose name
matches one or more globs. A glob can use **, *, ?, and [...] as
wildcards and \ to quote a wildcard or backslash character
literally. When a glob contains a `/', full pathnames are
matched. Otherwise basenames are matched. When a glob ends with
a `/', directories are excluded as if --exclude-dir is specified.
Otherwise files are excluded. A glob starting with a `!'
overrides previously-specified exclusions by including matching
files. Lines starting with a `#' and empty lines in FILE are
ignored. When FILE is a `-', standard input is read. This option
may be repeated.
--exclude-fs=MOUNTS
Exclude file systems specified by MOUNTS from recursive searches,
MOUNTS is a comma-separated list of mount points or pathnames of
directories on file systems. Note that --exclude-fs mounts take
priority over --include-fs mounts. This option may be repeated.
-F, --fixed-strings
Interpret pattern as a set of fixed strings, separated by
newlines, any of which is to be matched. This makes ugrep behave
as fgrep. If a PATTERN is specified, or -e PATTERN or -N PATTERN,
then this option has no effect on -f FILE patterns to allow -f
FILE patterns to narrow or widen the scope of the PATTERN search.
-f FILE, --file=FILE
Read newline-separated patterns from FILE. White space in
patterns is significant. Empty lines in FILE are ignored. If
FILE does not exist, the GREP_PATH environment variable is used as
path to FILE. If that fails, looks for FILE in
/usr/local/share/ugrep/patterns. When FILE is a `-', standard
input is read. Empty files contain no patterns; thus nothing is
matched. This option may be repeated.
--filter=COMMANDS
Filter files through the specified COMMANDS first before
searching. COMMANDS is a comma-separated list of `exts:command
[option ...]', where `exts' is a comma-separated list of filename
extensions and `command' is a filter utility. Files matching one
of `exts' are filtered. When `exts' is a `*', all files are
filtered. One or more `option' separated by spacing may be
specified, which are passed verbatim to the command. A `%' as
`option' expands into the pathname to search. For example,
--filter='pdf:pdftotext % -' searches PDF files. The `%' expands
into a `-' when searching standard input. When a `%' is not
specified, a filter utility should read from standard input and
write to standard output. Option --label=.ext may be used to
specify extension `ext' when searching standard input. This
option may be repeated.
--filter-magic-label=[+]LABEL:MAGIC
Associate LABEL with files whose signature "magic bytes" match the
MAGIC regex pattern. Only files that have no filename extension
are labeled, unless +LABEL is specified. When LABEL matches an
extension specified in --filter=COMMANDS, the corresponding
command is invoked. This option may be repeated.
--format=FORMAT
Output FORMAT-formatted matches. For example
--format='%f:%n:%O%~' outputs matching lines `%O' with filename
`%f` and line number `%n' followed by a newline `%~'. If -P is
specified, FORMAT may include `%1' to `%9', `%[NUM]#' and
`%[NAME]#' to output group captures. A `%%' outputs `%'. See
`ugrep --help format' and `man ugrep' section FORMAT for details.
When option -o is specified, option -u is also enabled. Context
options -A, -B, -C and -y are ignored.
--free-space
Spacing (blanks and tabs) in regular expressions are ignored.
-G, --basic-regexp
Interpret patterns as basic regular expressions (BREs), i.e. make
ugrep behave as traditional grep.
-g GLOBS, --glob=GLOBS, --iglob=GLOBS
Search only files whose name matches the specified comma-separated
list of GLOBS, same as --include='glob' for each `glob' in GLOBS.
When a `glob' is preceded by a `!' or a `^', skip files whose name
matches `glob', same as --exclude='glob'. When `glob' contains a
`/', full pathnames are matched. Otherwise basenames are matched.
When `glob' ends with a `/', directories are matched, same as
--include-dir='glob' and --exclude-dir='glob'. A leading `/'
matches the working directory. Option --iglob performs
case-insensitive name matching. This option may be repeated and
may be combined with options -M, -O and -t to expand searches.
See `ugrep --help globs' and `man ugrep' section GLOBBING for
details.
--glob-ignore-case
Perform case-insensitive glob matching in general.
--group-separator[=SEP]
Use SEP as a group separator for context options -A, -B and -C.
The default is a double hyphen (`--').
-H, --with-filename
Always print the filename with output lines. This is the default
when there is more than one file to search.
-h, --no-filename
Never print filenames with output lines. This is the default when
there is only one file (or only standard input) to search.
--heading, -+
Group matches per file. Adds a heading and a line break between
results from different files. This option is enabled by --pretty
when the output is sent to a terminal.
--help [WHAT], -? [WHAT]
Display a help message on options related to WHAT when specified.
In addition, `--help regex' displays an overview of regular
expressions, `--help globs' displays an overview of glob syntax
and conventions. `--help fuzzy' displays details of fuzzy search
with option -Z and `--help format' displays a list of --format
fields.
--hexdump[=[1-8][a][bch][A[NUM]][B[NUM]][C[NUM]]]
Output matches in 1 to 8 columns of 8 hexadecimal octets. The
default is 2 columns or 16 octets per line. Option `a' outputs a
`*' for all hex lines that are identical to the previous hex line,
`b' removes all space breaks, `c' removes the character column,
`h' removes hex spacing, `A' includes up to NUM hex lines after
the match, `B' includes up to NUM hex lines before the match and
`C' includes up to NUM hex lines. When NUM is omitted, the
matching line is included in the output. See also options -U, -W
and -X.
--hidden, -.
Search hidden files and directories.
--hyperlink[=[PREFIX][+]]
Hyperlinks are enabled for file names when colors are enabled.
Same as --colors=hl. When PREFIX is specified, replaces file://
with PREFIX:// in the hyperlink. A `+' includes the line number
in the hyperlink and when option -k is specified, the column
number.
-I, --ignore-binary
Ignore matches in binary files. This option is equivalent to the
--binary-files=without-match option.
-i, --ignore-case
Perform case insensitive matching. By default, ugrep is case
sensitive. By default, this option applies to ASCII letters only.
Use options -P and -i for Unicode case insensitive matching.
--ignore-files[=FILE]
Ignore files and directories matching the globs in each FILE that
is encountered in recursive searches. The default FILE is
`.gitignore'. Matching files and directories located in the
directory of the FILE and in subdirectories below are ignored.
Globbing syntax is the same as the --exclude-from=FILE gitignore
syntax, but files and directories are excluded instead of only
files. Directories are specifically excluded when the glob ends
in a `/'. Files and directories explicitly specified as command
line arguments are never ignored. This option may be repeated to
specify additional files.
--include=GLOB
Search only files whose name matches GLOB using wildcard matching,
same as -g GLOB. GLOB can use **, *, ?, and [...] as wildcards
and \ to quote a wildcard or backslash character literally. When
GLOB contains a `/', full pathnames are matched. Otherwise
basenames are matched. When GLOB ends with a `/', directories are
included as if --include-dir is specified. Otherwise files are
included. Note that --exclude patterns take priority over
--include patterns. GLOB should be quoted to prevent shell
globbing. This option may be repeated.
--include-dir=GLOB
Only directories whose name matches GLOB are included in recursive
searches, same as -g GLOB/. GLOB can use **, *, ?, and [...] as
wildcards and \ to quote a wildcard or backslash character
literally. When GLOB contains a `/', full pathnames are matched.
Otherwise basenames are matched. Note that --exclude-dir patterns
take priority over --include-dir patterns. GLOB should be quoted
to prevent shell globbing. This option may be repeated.
--include-from=FILE
Read the globs from FILE and search only files and directories
whose name matches one or more globs. A glob can use **, *, ?,
and [...] as wildcards and \ to quote a wildcard or backslash
character literally. When a glob contains a `/', full pathnames
are matched. Otherwise basenames are matched. When a glob ends
with a `/', directories are included as if --include-dir is
specified. Otherwise files are included. A glob starting with a
`!' overrides previously-specified inclusions by excluding
matching files. Lines starting with a `#' and empty lines in FILE
are ignored. When FILE is a `-', standard input is read. This
option may be repeated.
--include-fs=MOUNTS
Only file systems specified by MOUNTS are included in recursive
searches. MOUNTS is a comma-separated list of mount points or
pathnames of directories on file systems. --include-fs=.
restricts recursive searches to the file system of the working
directory only. Note that --exclude-fs mounts take priority over
--include-fs mounts. This option may be repeated.
--index
Perform indexing-based search on files indexed with ugrep-indexer.
Recursive searches are performed by skipping non-matching files.
Binary files are skipped with option -I. Note that the start-up
time to search is increased, which may be significant when complex
search patterns are specified that contain large Unicode character
classes with `*' or `+' repeats, which should be avoided. Option
-U (--ascii) improves performance. Option --stats=vm displays a
detailed indexing-based search report. This is a beta feature.
-J NUM, --jobs=NUM
Specifies the number of threads spawned to search files. By
default an optimum number of threads is spawned to search files
simultaneously. -J1 disables threading: files are searched in the
same order as specified.
-j, --smart-case
Perform case insensitive matching like option -i, unless a pattern
is specified with a literal ASCII upper case letter.
--json Output file matches in JSON. If -H, -n, -k, or -b is specified,
additional values are output. See also options --format and -u.
-K [MIN,][MAX], --range=[MIN,][MAX], --min-line=MIN, --max-line=MAX
Start searching at line MIN, stop at line MAX when specified.
-k, --column-number
The column number of a matched pattern is displayed in front of
the respective matched line, starting at column 1. Tabs are
expanded when columns are counted, see also option --tabs.
-L, --files-without-match
Only the names of files not containing selected lines are written
to standard output. Pathnames are listed once per file searched.
If the standard input is searched, the string ``(standard input)''
is written. If --tree is specified, outputs directories in a
tree-like format.
-l, --files-with-matches
Only the names of files containing selected lines are written to
standard output. ugrep will only search a file until a match has
been found, making searches potentially less expensive. Pathnames
are listed once per file searched. If the standard input is
searched, the string ``(standard input)'' is written. If --tree
is specified, outputs directories in a tree-like format.
--label=LABEL
Displays the LABEL value when input is read from standard input
where a file name would normally be printed in the output.
Associates a filename extension with standard input when LABEL has
a suffix. The default value is `(standard input)'.
--line-buffered
Force output to be line buffered instead of block buffered.
--lines
Apply Boolean queries to match lines, the opposite of --files.
This is the default Boolean query mode to match specific lines.
-M MAGIC, --file-magic=MAGIC
Only files matching the signature pattern MAGIC are searched. The
signature "magic bytes" at the start of a file are compared to the
MAGIC regex pattern. When matching, the file will be searched.
When MAGIC is preceded by a `!' or a `^', skip files with matching
MAGIC signatures. This option may be repeated and may be combined
with options -O and -t to expand the search. Every file on the
search path is read, making searches potentially more expensive.
-m [MIN,][MAX], --min-count=MIN, --max-count=MAX
Require MIN matches, stop after MAX matches when specified.
Output MIN to MAX matches. For example, -m1 outputs the first
match and -cm1, (with a comma) counts non-zero matches. See also
option -K.
--match
Match all input. Same as specifying an empty pattern to search.
--max-files=NUM
Restrict the number of files matched to NUM. Note that --sort or
-J1 may be specified to produce replicable results. If --sort is
specified, the number of threads spawned is limited to NUM.
--mmap[=MAX]
Use memory maps to search files. By default, memory maps are used
under certain conditions to improve performance. When MAX is
specified, use up to MAX mmap memory per thread.
-N PATTERN, --neg-regexp=PATTERN
Specify a negative PATTERN used during the search of the input: an
input line is selected only if it matches the specified patterns
unless it matches the negative PATTERN. Same as -e (?^PATTERN).
Negative pattern matches are essentially removed before any other
patterns are matched. Note that longer patterns take precedence
over shorter patterns. Option -N cannot be specified with -P.
This option may be repeated.
-n, --line-number
Each output line is preceded by its relative line number in the
file, starting at line 1. The line number counter is reset for
each file processed.
--no-group-separator
Removes the group separator line from the output for context
options -A, -B and -C.
--not [-e] PATTERN
Specifies that PATTERN should not match. Note that -e A --not -e
B matches lines with `A' or lines without a `B'. To match lines
with `A' that have no `B', specify -e A --andnot -e B. Option
--stats displays the search patterns applied. See also options
--and, --andnot, --bool, --files and --lines.
-O EXTENSIONS, --file-extension=EXTENSIONS
Search only files whose filename extensions match the specified
comma-separated list of EXTENSIONS, same as --include='*.ext' for
each `ext' in EXTENSIONS. When an `ext' is preceded by a `!' or a
`^', skip files whose filename extensions matches `ext', same as
--exclude='*.ext'. This option may be repeated and may be
combined with options -g, -M and -t to expand the recursive
search.
-o, --only-matching
Output only the matching part of lines. Output additional matches
on the same line with `+' as the field separator. When multiple
lines match a pattern, output the matching lines with `|' as the
field separator. If -A, -B or -C is specified, fits the match and
its context on a line within the specified number of columns.
--only-line-number
The line number of the matching line in the file is output without
displaying the match. The line number counter is reset for each
file processed.
--files
Apply Boolean queries to match files, the opposite of --lines. A
file matches if all Boolean conditions are satisfied by the lines
matched in the file. For example, --files -e A --and -e B -e C
--andnot -e D matches a file if some lines match `A' and some
lines match (`B' or `C') and no line in the file matches `D'. May
also be specified as --files --bool 'A B|C -D'. Option -v cannot
be specified with --files. See also options --and, --andnot,
--not, --bool and --lines.
-P, --perl-regexp
Interpret PATTERN as a Perl regular expression using PCRE2. Note
that Perl pattern matching differs from the default grep POSIX
pattern matching.
-p, --no-dereference
If -R or -r is specified, do not follow symbolic links, even when
symbolic links are specified on the command line.
--pager[=COMMAND]
When output is sent to the terminal, uses COMMAND to page through
the output. COMMAND defaults to environment variable $PAGER when
defined or `less'. Enables --heading and --line-buffered.
--pretty
When output is sent to a terminal, enables --color, --heading, -n,
--sort, --tree and -T when not explicitly disabled.
-Q[=DELAY], --query[=DELAY]
Query mode: user interface to perform interactive searches. This
mode requires an ANSI capable terminal. An optional DELAY
argument may be specified to reduce or increase the response time
to execute searches after the last key press, in increments of
100ms, where the default is 5 (0.5s delay). No whitespace may be
given between -Q and its argument DELAY. Initial patterns may be
specified with -e PATTERN, i.e. a PATTERN argument requires option
-e. Press F1 or CTRL-Z to view the help screen. Press F2 or
CTRL-Y to invoke a command to view or edit the file shown at the
top of the screen. The command can be specified with option
--view, or defaults to environment variable PAGER when defined, or
EDITOR. Press Tab and Shift-Tab to navigate directories and to
select a file to search. Press Enter to select lines to output.
Press ALT-l for option -l to list files, ALT-n for -n, etc.
Non-option commands include ALT-] to increase fuzziness and ALT-}
to increase context. Enables --heading. See also options
--confirm and --view.
-q, --quiet, --silent
Quiet mode: suppress all output. Only search a file until a match
has been found.
-R, --dereference-recursive
Recursively read all files under each directory. Follow symbolic
links to files and directories, unlike -r.
-r, --recursive
Recursively read all files under each directory, following
symbolic links only if they are on the command line. Note that
when no FILE arguments are specified and input is read from a
terminal, recursive searches are performed as if -r is specified.
--replace=FORMAT
Replace matching patterns in the output by the specified FORMAT
with `%' fields. If -P is specified, FORMAT may include `%1' to
`%9', `%[NUM]#' and `%[NAME]#' to output group captures. A `%%'
outputs `%' and `%~' outputs a newline. See option --format,
`ugrep --help format' and `man ugrep' section FORMAT for details.
-S, --dereference-files
When -r is specified, follow symbolic links to files, but not to
directories. The default is not to follow symbolic links.
-s, --no-messages
Silent mode: nonexistent and unreadable files are ignored, i.e.
their error messages and warnings are suppressed.
--save-config[=FILE]
Save configuration FILE. By default `.ugrep' is saved. If FILE
is a `-', write the configuration to standard output.
--separator[=SEP]
Use SEP as field separator between file name, line number, column
number, byte offset and the matched line. The default is a colon
(`:'), a plus (`+') for additional matches on the same line, and a
bar (`|') for multi-line pattern matches.
--sort[=KEY]
Displays matching files in the order specified by KEY in recursive
searches. Normally the ug command sorts by name whereas the ugrep
batch command displays matches in no particular order to improve
performance. The sort KEY can be `name' to sort by pathname
(default), `best' to sort by best match with option -Z (sort by
best match requires two passes over files, which is expensive),
`size' to sort by file size, `used' to sort by last access time,
`changed' to sort by last modification time and `created' to sort
by creation time. Sorting is reversed with `rname', `rbest',
`rsize', `rused', `rchanged', or `rcreated'. Archive contents are
not sorted. Subdirectories are sorted and displayed after
matching files. FILE arguments are searched in the same order as
specified.
--stats
Output statistics on the number of files and directories searched
and the inclusion and exclusion constraints applied.
-T, --initial-tab
Add a tab space to separate the file name, line number, column
number and byte offset with the matched line.
-t TYPES, --file-type=TYPES
Search only files associated with TYPES, a comma-separated list of
file types. Each file type corresponds to a set of filename
extensions passed to option -O and filenames passed to option -g.
For capitalized file types, the search is expanded to include
files with matching file signature magic bytes, as if passed to
option -M. When a type is preceded by a `!' or a `^', excludes
files of the specified type. This option may be repeated. The
possible file types can be (where -tlist displays a detailed
list): `actionscript', `ada', `asm', `asp', `aspx', `autoconf',
`automake', `awk', `Awk', `basic', `batch', `bison', `c', `c++',
`clojure', `cpp', `csharp', `css', `csv', `dart', `Dart',
`delphi', `elisp', `elixir', `erlang', `fortran', `gif', `Gif',
`go', `groovy', `gsp', `haskell', `html', `jade', `java', `jpeg',
`Jpeg', `js', `json', `jsp', `julia', `kotlin', `less', `lex',
`lisp', `lua', `m4', `make', `markdown', `matlab', `node', `Node',
`objc', `objc++', `ocaml', `parrot', `pascal', `pdf', `Pdf',
`perl', `Perl', `php', `Php', `png', `Png', `prolog', `python',
`Python', `r', `rpm', `Rpm', `rst', `rtf', `Rtf', `ruby', `Ruby',
`rust', `scala', `scheme', `shell', `Shell', `smalltalk', `sql',
`svg', `swift', `tcl', `tex', `text', `tiff', `Tiff', `tt',
`typescript', `verilog', `vhdl', `vim', `xml', `Xml', `yacc',
`yaml'.
--tabs[=NUM]
Set the tab size to NUM to expand tabs for option -k. The value
of NUM may be 1, 2, 4, or 8. The default tab size is 8.
--tag[=TAG[,END]]
Disables colors to mark up matches with TAG. END marks the end of
a match if specified, otherwise TAG. The default is `___'.
--tree, -^
Output directories with matching files in a tree-like format when
options -c, -l or -L are used. This option is enabled by --pretty
when the output is sent to a terminal.
-U, --ascii, --binary
Disables Unicode matching for ASCII and binary matching. PATTERN
matches bytes, not Unicode characters. For example, -U '\xa3'
matches byte A3 (hex) instead of the Unicode code point U+00A3
represented by the UTF-8 sequence C2 A3. See also option
--dotall.
-u, --ungroup
Do not group multiple pattern matches on the same matched line.
Output the matched line again for each additional pattern match,
using `+' as a separator.
-V, --version
Display version with linked libraries and exit.
-v, --invert-match
Selected lines are those not matching any of the specified
patterns.
--view[=COMMAND]
Use COMMAND to view/edit a file in query mode when pressing
CTRL-Y.
-W, --with-hex
Output binary matches in hexadecimal, leaving text matches alone.
This option is equivalent to the --binary-files=with-hex option
with --hexdump=2C. To omit the matching line from the hex output,
combine option --hexdump with option -W. See also option -U.
-w, --word-regexp
The PATTERN is searched for as a word, such that the matching text
is preceded by a non-word character and is followed by a non-word
character. Word characters are letters, digits and the
underscore. With option -P, word characters are Unicode letters,
digits and underscore. This option has no effect if -x is also
specified. If a PATTERN is specified, or -e PATTERN or -N
PATTERN, then this option has no effect on -f FILE patterns to
allow -f FILE patterns to narrow or widen the scope of the PATTERN
search.
--width[=NUM]
Truncate the output to NUM visible characters per line. The width
of the terminal window is used if NUM is not specified. Note that
double wide characters in the output may result in wider lines.
-X, --hex
Output matches in hexadecimal. This option is equivalent to the
--binary-files=hex option with --hexdump=2C. To omit the matching
line from the hex output use option --hexdump. See also option
-U.
-x, --line-regexp
Select only those matches that exactly match the whole line, as if
the patterns are surrounded by ^ and $. If a PATTERN is
specified, or -e PATTERN or -N PATTERN, then this option has no
effect on -f FILE patterns to allow -f FILE patterns to narrow or
widen the scope of the PATTERN search.
--xml Output file matches in XML. If -H, -n, -k, or -b is specified,
additional values are output. See also options --format and -u.
-Y, --empty
Permits empty matches. By default, empty matches are disabled,
unless a pattern begins with `^' or ends with `$'. With this
option, empty-matching patterns such as x? and x*, match all
input, not only lines containing the character `x'.
-y, --any-line, --passthru
Any line is output (passthru). Non-matching lines are output as
context with a `-' separator. See also options -A, -B and -C.
-Z[best][+-~][MAX], --fuzzy=[best][+-~][MAX]
Fuzzy mode: report approximate pattern matches within MAX errors.
The default is -Z1: one deletion, insertion or substitution is
allowed. If `+`, `-' and/or `~' is specified, then `+' allows
insertions, `-' allows deletions and `~' allows substitutions.
For example, -Z+~3 allows up to three insertions or substitutions,
but no deletions. If `best' is specified, then only the best
matching lines are output with the lowest cost per file. Option
-Zbest requires two passes over a file and cannot be used with
standard input or Boolean queries. Option --sort=best orders
matching files by best match. The first character of an
approximate match always matches a character at the beginning of
the pattern. To fuzzy match the first character, replace it with
a `.' or `.?'. Option -U applies fuzzy matching to ASCII and
bytes instead of Unicode text. No whitespace may be given between
-Z and its argument.
-z, --decompress
Decompress files to search, when compressed. Archives (.cpio,
.pax, .tar) and compressed archives (e.g. .zip, .taz, .tgz, .tpz,
.tbz, .tbz2, .tb2, .tz2, .tlz, .txz, .tzst) are searched and
matching pathnames of files in archives are output in braces.
When used with option --zmax=NUM, searches the contents of
compressed files and archives stored within archives up to NUM
levels. If -g, -O, -M, or -t is specified, searches files stored
in archives whose filenames match globs, match filename
extensions, match file signature magic bytes, or match file types,
respectively. Supported compression formats: gzip (.gz), compress
(.Z), zip, bzip2 (requires suffix .bz, .bz2, .bzip2, .tbz, .tbz2,
.tb2, .tz2), lzma and xz (requires suffix .lzma, .tlz, .xz, .txz),
lz4 (requires suffix .lz4), zstd (requires suffix .zst, .zstd,
.tzst).
--zmax=NUM
When used with option -z (--decompress), searches the contents of
compressed files and archives stored within archives by up to NUM
expansion levels deep. The default --zmax=1 only permits
searching uncompressed files stored in cpio, pax, tar and zip
archives; compressed files and archives are detected as binary
files and are effectively ignored. Specify --zmax=2 to search
compressed files and archives stored in cpio, pax, tar and zip
archives. NUM may range from 1 to 99 for up to 99 decompression
and de-archiving steps. Increasing NUM values gradually degrades
performance.
-0, --null
Output a zero-byte (NUL) after the file name. This option can be
used with commands such as `find -print0' and `xargs -0' to
process arbitrary file names.
EXIT STATUS
The ugrep utility exits with one of the following values:
0 One or more lines were selected.
1 No lines were selected.
>1 An error occurred.
If -q or --quiet or --silent is used and a line is selected, the exit
status is 0 even if an error occurred.
CONFIGURATION
The ug command is intended for context-dependent interactive searching
and is equivalent to the ugrep --config --pretty --sort command to load
the default configuration file `.ugrep' when present in the working
directory or in the home directory.
A configuration file contains `NAME=VALUE' pairs per line, where `NAME`
is the name of a long option (without `--') and `=VALUE' is an argument,
which is optional and may be omitted depending on the option. Empty
lines and lines starting with a `#' are ignored.
The --config=FILE option and its abbreviated form ---FILE load the
specified configuration file located in the working directory or, when
not found, located in the home directory. An error is produced when FILE
is not found or cannot be read.
Command line options are parsed in the following order: the configuration
file is loaded first, followed by the remaining options and arguments on
the command line.
The --save-config option saves a `.ugrep' configuration file to the
working directory with a subset of the current options. The --save-
config=FILE option saves the configuration to FILE. The configuration is
written to standard output when FILE is a `-'.
GLOBBING
Globbing is used by options -g, --include, --include-dir, --include-from,
--exclude, --exclude-dir, --exclude-from and --ignore-files to match
pathnames and basenames in recursive searches. Glob arguments for these
options should be quoted to prevent shell globbing.
Globbing supports gitignore syntax and the corresponding matching rules,
except that a glob normally matches files but not directories. If a glob
ends in a path separator `/', then it matches directories but not files,
as if --include-dir or --exclude-dir is specified. When a glob contains
a path separator `/', the full pathname is matched. Otherwise the
basename of a file or directory is matched. For example, *.h matches
foo.h and bar/foo.h. bar/*.h matches bar/foo.h but not foo.h and not
bar/bar/foo.h. Use a leading `/' to force /*.h to match foo.h but not
bar/foo.h.
When a glob starts with a `^' or a `!' as in -g^GLOB, the match is
negated. Likewise, a `!' (but not a `^') may be used with globs in the
files specified --include-from, --exclude-from, and --ignore-files to
negate the glob match. Empty lines or lines starting with a `#' are
ignored.
Glob Syntax and Conventions
* Matches anything except /.
? Matches any one character except /.
[abc-e]
Matches one character a,b,c,d,e.
[^abc-e]
Matches one character not a,b,c,d,e,/.
[!abc-e]
Matches one character not a,b,c,d,e,/.
/ When used at the start of a glob, matches if pathname has no /.
When used at the end of a glob, matches directories only.
**/ Matches zero or more directories.
/** When used at the end of a glob, matches everything after the /.
\? Matches a ? or any other character specified after the backslash.
Glob Matching Examples
* Matches a, b, x/a, x/y/b
a Matches a, x/a, x/y/a, but not b, x/b, a/a/b
/* Matches a, b, but not x/a, x/b, x/y/a
/a Matches a, but not x/a, x/y/a
a?b Matches axb, ayb, but not a, b, ab, a/b
a[xy]b Matches axb, ayb but not a, b, azb
a[a-z]b
Matches aab, abb, acb, azb, but not a, b, a3b, aAb, aZb
a[^xy]b
Matches aab, abb, acb, azb, but not a, b, axb, ayb
a[^a-z]b
Matches a3b, aAb, aZb but not a, b, aab, abb, acb, azb
a/*/b Matches a/x/b, a/y/b, but not a/b, a/x/y/b
**/a Matches a, x/a, x/y/a, but not b, x/b.
a/**/b Matches a/b, a/x/b, a/x/y/b, but not x/a/b, a/b/x
a/** Matches a/x, a/y, a/x/y, but not a, b/x
a\?b Matches a?b, but not a, b, ab, axb, a/b
Note that exclude glob patterns take priority over include glob patterns
when specified with options -g, --exclude, --exclude-dir, --include and
include-dir.
Glob patterns specified with prefix `!' in any of the files associated
with --include-from, --exclude-from and --ignore-files will negate a
previous glob match. That is, any matching file or directory excluded by
a previous glob pattern specified in the files associated with --exclude-
from or --ignore-file will become included again. Likewise, any matching
file or directory included by a previous glob pattern specified in the
files associated with --include-from will become excluded again.
ENVIRONMENT
GREP_PATH
May be used to specify a file path to pattern files. The file
path is used by option -f to open a pattern file, when the pattern
file does not exist.
GREP_COLOR
May be used to specify ANSI SGR parameters to highlight matches
when option --color is used, e.g. 1;35;40 shows pattern matches in
bold magenta text on a black background. Deprecated in favor of
GREP_COLORS, but still supported.
GREP_COLORS
May be used to specify ANSI SGR parameters to highlight matches
and other attributes when option --color is used. Its value is a
colon-separated list of ANSI SGR parameters that defaults to
cx=33:mt=1;31:fn=1;35:ln=1;32:cn=1;32:bn=1;32:se=36. The mt=,
ms=, and mc= capabilities of GREP_COLORS take priority over
GREP_COLOR. Option --colors takes priority over GREP_COLORS.
GREP_COLORS
Colors are specified as string of colon-separated ANSI SGR parameters of
the form `what=substring', where `substring' is a semicolon-separated
list of ANSI SGR codes or `k' (black), `r' (red), `g' (green), `y'
(yellow), `b' (blue), `m' (magenta), `c' (cyan), `w' (white). Upper case
specifies background colors. A `+' qualifies a color as bright. A
foreground and a background color may be combined with one or more font
properties `n' (normal), `f' (faint), `h' (highlight), `i' (invert), `u'
(underline). Substrings may be specified for:
sl= SGR substring for selected lines.
cx= SGR substring for context lines.
rv Swaps the sl= and cx= capabilities when -v is specified.
mt= SGR substring for matching text in any matching line.
ms= SGR substring for matching text in a selected line. The substring
mt= by default.
mc= SGR substring for matching text in a context line. The substring
mt= by default.
fn= SGR substring for filenames.
ln= SGR substring for line numbers.
cn= SGR substring for column numbers.
bn= SGR substring for byte offsets.
se= SGR substring for separators.
rv a Boolean parameter, switches sl= and cx= with option -v.
hl a Boolean parameter, enables filename hyperlinks (\33]8;;link).
ne a Boolean parameter, disables ``erase in line'' \33[K.
FORMAT
Option --format=FORMAT specifies an output format for file matches.
Fields may be used in FORMAT, which expand into the following values:
%[ARG]F
if option -H is used: ARG, the file pathname and separator.
%f the file pathname.
%a the file basename without directory path.
%p the directory path to the file.
%z the file pathname in a (compressed) archive.
%[ARG]H
if option -H is used: ARG, the quoted pathname and separator, \"
and \\ replace " and \.
%h the quoted file pathname, \" and \\ replace " and \.
%[ARG]N
if option -n is used: ARG, the line number and separator.
%n the line number of the match.
%[ARG]K
if option -k is used: ARG, the column number and separator.
%k the column number of the match.
%[ARG]B
if option -b is used: ARG, the byte offset and separator.
%b the byte offset of the match.
%[ARG]T
if option -T is used: ARG and a tab character.
%t a tab character.
%[SEP]$
set field separator to SEP for the rest of the format fields.
%[ARG]<
if the first match: ARG.
%[ARG]>
if not the first match: ARG.
%, if not the first match: a comma, same as %[,]>.
%: if not the first match: a colon, same as %[:]>.
%; if not the first match: a semicolon, same as %[;]>.
%| if not the first match: a vertical bar, same as %[|]>.
%[ARG]S
if not the first match: ARG and separator, see also %[SEP]$.
%s the separator, see also %[ARG]S and %[SEP]$.
%~ a newline character.
%M the number of matching lines
%m the number of matches
%O the matching line is output as a raw string of bytes.
%o the match is output as a raw string of bytes.
%Q the matching line as a quoted string, \" and \\ replace " and \.
%q the match as a quoted string, \" and \\ replace " and \.
%C the matching line formatted as a quoted C/C++ string.
%c the match formatted as a quoted C/C++ string.
%J the matching line formatted as a quoted JSON string.
%j the match formatted as a quoted JSON string.
%V the matching line formatted as a quoted CSV string.
%v the match formatted as a quoted CSV string.
%X the matching line formatted as XML character data.
%x the match formatted as XML character data.
%w the width of the match, counting wide characters.
%d the size of the match, counting bytes.
%e the ending byte offset of the match.
%Z the edit distance cost of an approximate match with option -Z
%u select unique lines only, unless option -u is used.
%1 the first regex group capture of the match, and so on up to group
%9, same as %[1]#; requires option -P.
%[NUM]#
the regex group capture NUM; requires option -P.
%[NUM]b
the byte offset of the group capture NUM; requires option -P. Use
e for the ending byte offset and d for the byte length.
%[NUM1|NUM2|...]#
the first group capture NUM that matched; requires option -P.
%[NUM1|NUM2|...]b
the byte offset of the first group capture NUM that matched;
requires option -P. Use e for the ending byte offset and d for
the byte length.
%[NAME]#
the NAMEd group capture; requires option -P and capturing pattern
`(?<NAME>PATTERN)', see also %G.
%[NAME]b
the byte offset of the NAMEd group capture; requires option -P and
capturing pattern `(?<NAME>PATTERN)'. Use e for the ending byte
offset and d for the byte length.
%[NAME1|NAME2|...]#
the first NAMEd group capture that matched; requires option -P and
capturing pattern `(?<NAME>PATTERN)', see also %G.
%[NAME1|NAME2|...]b
the byte offset of the first NAMEd group capture that matched;
requires option -P and capturing pattern `(?<NAME>PATTERN)'. Use
e for the ending byte offset and d for the byte length.
%G list of group capture indices/names that matched; requires option
-P.
%[TEXT1|TEXT2|...]G
list of TEXT indexed by group capture indices that matched;
requires option -P.
%g the group capture index/name matched or 1; requires option -P.
%[TEXT1|TEXT2|...]g
the first TEXT indexed by the first group capture index that
matched; requires option -P.
%% the percentage sign.
Formatted output is written without a terminating newline, unless %~ or
`\n' is explicitly specified in the format string.
The [ARG] part of a field is optional and may be omitted. When present,
the argument must be placed in [] brackets, for example %[,]F to output a
comma, the pathname, and a separator.
%[SEP]$ and %u are switches and do not send anything to the output.
The separator used by the %F, %H, %N, %K, %B, %S and %G fields may be
changed by preceding the field by %[SEP]$. When [SEP] is not provided,
this reverts the separator to the default separator or the separator
specified with --separator.
Formatted output is written for each matching pattern, which means that a
line may be output multiple times when patterns match more than once on
the same line. If field %u is specified anywhere in a format string,
matching lines are output only once, unless option -u, --ungroup is
specified or when more than one line of input matched the search pattern.
Additional formatting options:
--format-begin=FORMAT
the FORMAT when beginning the search.
--format-open=FORMAT
the FORMAT when opening a file and a match was found.
--format-close=FORMAT
the FORMAT when closing a file and a match was found.
--format-end=FORMAT
the FORMAT when ending the search.
The context options -A, -B, -C, -y, and display options --break,
--heading, --color, -T, and --null have no effect on formatted output.
EXAMPLES
Display lines containing the word `patricia' in `myfile.txt':
$ ugrep -w patricia myfile.txt
Display lines containing the word `patricia', ignoring case:
$ ugrep -wi patricia myfile.txt
Display lines approximately matching the word `patricia', ignoring case
and allowing up to 2 spelling errors using fuzzy search:
$ ugrep -Z2 -wi patricia myfile.txt
Count the number of lines containing `patricia', ignoring case:
$ ugrep -cwi patricia myfile.txt
Count the number of words `patricia', ignoring case:
$ ugrep -cowi patricia myfile.txt
List lines with `amount' and a decimal, ignoring case (space is AND):
$ ugrep -i --bool 'amount +(.+)?' myfile.txt
Alternative query:
$ ugrep -wi -e amount --and '+(.+)?' myfile.txt
List all Unicode words in a file:
$ ugrep -o '\w+' myfile.txt
List all ASCII words in a file:
$ ugrep -o '[[:word:]]+' myfile.txt
List the laughing face emojis (Unicode code points U+1F600 to U+1F60F):
$ ugrep -o '[\x{1F600}-\x{1F60F}]' myfile.txt
Check if a file contains any non-ASCII (i.e. Unicode) characters:
$ ugrep -q '[^[:ascii:]]' myfile.txt && echo "contains Unicode"
Display the line and column number of `FIXME' in C++ files using
recursive search, with one line of context before and after a matched
line:
$ ugrep -C1 -R -n -k -tc++ FIXME
Display the line and column number of `FIXME' in long Javascript files
using recursive search, showing only matches with up to 10 characters of
context before and after:
$ ugrep -o -C20 -R -n -k -tjs FIXME
List the C/C++ comments in a file with line numbers:
$ ugrep -n -e '//.*' -e '/\*([^*]|(\*+[^*/]))*\*+\/' myfile.cpp
The same, but using predefined pattern c++/comments:
$ ugrep -n -f c++/comments myfile.cpp
List the lines that need fixing in a C/C++ source file by looking for the
word `FIXME' while skipping any `FIXME' in quoted strings:
$ ugrep -e FIXME -N '"(\\.|\\\r?\n|[^\\\n"])*"' myfile.cpp
The same, but using predefined pattern cpp/zap_strings:
$ ugrep -e FIXME -f cpp/zap_strings myfile.cpp
Find lines with `FIXME' or `TODO', showing line numberes:
$ ugrep -n -e FIXME -e TODO myfile.cpp
Find lines with `FIXME' that also contain `urgent':
$ ugrep -n -e FIXME --and urgent myfile.cpp
The same, but with a Boolean query pattern (a space is AND):
$ ugrep -n --bool 'FIXME urgent' myfile.cpp
Find lines with `FIXME' that do not also contain `later':
$ ugrep -n -e FIXME --andnot later myfile.cpp
The same, but with a Boolean query pattern (a space is AND, - is NOT):
$ ugrep -n --bool 'FIXME -later' myfile.cpp
Output a list of line numbers of lines with `FIXME' but not `later':
$ ugrep -e FIXME --andnot later --format='%,%n' myfile.cpp
Recursively list all files with both `FIXME' and `LICENSE' anywhere in
the file, not necessarily on the same line:
$ ugrep -l --files --bool 'FIXME LICENSE'
Find lines with `FIXME' in the C/C++ files stored in a tarball:
$ ugrep -z -tc++ -n FIXME project.tgz
Recursively find lines with `FIXME' in C/C++ files, but do not search any
`bak' and `old' directories:
$ ugrep -n FIXME -tc++ -g^bak/,^old/
Recursively search for the word `copyright' in cpio/jar/pax/tar/zip
archives, compressed and regular files, and in PDFs using a PDF filter:
$ ugrep -z -w --filter='pdf:pdftotext % -' copyright
Match the binary pattern `A3hhhhA3' (hex) in a binary file without
Unicode pattern matching -U (which would otherwise match `\xaf' as a
Unicode character U+00A3 with UTF-8 byte sequence C2 A3) and display the
results in hex with --hexdump with C1 to output one hex line before and
after each match:
$ ugrep -U --hexdump=C1 '\xa3[\x00-\xff]{2}\xa3' a.out
Hexdump an entire file using a pager for viewing:
$ ugrep -X --pager '' a.out
List all files that are not ignored by one or more `.gitignore':
$ ugrep -l '' --ignore-files
List all files containing a RPM signature, located in the `rpm' directory
and recursively below up to two levels deeper (3 levels total):
$ ugrep -3 -l -tRpm '' rpm/
Monitor the system log for bug reports and ungroup multiple matches on a
line:
$ tail -f /var/log/system.log | ugrep -u -i -w bug
Interactive fuzzy search with Boolean search queries:
$ ugrep -Q -l --bool -Z3 --sort=best
Display all words in a MacRoman-encoded file that has CR newlines:
$ ugrep --encoding=MACROMAN '\w+' mac.txt
Display options related to "fuzzy" searching:
$ ugrep --help fuzzy
BUGS
Report bugs at:
https://github.com/Genivia/ugrep/issues
LICENSE
ugrep is released under the BSD-3 license. All parts of the software
have reasonable copyright terms permitting free redistribution. This
includes the ability to reuse all or parts of the ugrep source tree.
SEE ALSO
grep(1).
ugrep 4.2.0 September 22, 2023 UGREP(1)
Regex patterns
For PCRE regex patterns with option
-P, please see the PCRE documentation
https://www.pcre.org/original/doc/html/pcrepattern.html. The pattern syntax
has more features than the pattern syntax described below. For the patterns in
common the syntax and meaning are the same.
Note that
[[:space:]] and
\s and inverted bracket lists
[^...] are
modified in ugrep to prevent matching newlines
\n. This modification is
done to replicate the behavior of grep.
POSIX regular expression syntax
An empty pattern is a special case that matches everything except empty files, i.e. does not match zero-length files, as per POSIX.1 grep standard.
A regex pattern is an extended set of regular expressions (ERE), with nested
sub-expression patterns
φ and
ψ:
|Pattern
|Matches
|
x
|matches the character
x, where
x is not a special character
|
.
|matches any single character except newline (unless in dotall mode)
|
\.
|matches
. (dot), special characters are escaped with a backslash
|
\n
|matches a newline, others are
\a (BEL),
\b (BS),
\t (HT),
\v (VT),
\f (FF), and
\r (CR)
|
\0
|matches the NUL character
|
\cX
|matches the control character
X mod 32 (e.g.
\cA is
\x01)
|
\0141
|matches an 8-bit character with octal value
141, i.e.
a
|
\x7f
|matches an 8-bit character with hexadecimal value
7f
|
\x{3B1}
|matches Unicode character U+03B1, i.e.
α
|
\u{3B1}
|matches Unicode character U+03B1, i.e.
α
|
\o{141}
|matches Unicode character U+0061, i.e.
a, in octal
|
\p{C}
|matches a character in Unicode category C
|
\Q...\E
|matches the quoted content between
\Q and
\E literally
|
[abc]
|matches one of
a,
b, or
c
|
[0-9]
|matches a digit
0 to
9
|
[^0-9]
|matches any character except a digit and excluding
\n
|
φ?
|matches
φ zero or one time (optional)
|
φ*
|matches
φ zero or more times (repetition)
|
φ+
|matches
φ one or more times (repetition)
|
φ{2,5}
|matches
φ two to five times (repetition)
|
φ{2,}
|matches
φ at least two times (repetition)
|
φ{2}
|matches
φ exactly two times (repetition)
|
φ??
|matches
φ zero or once as needed (lazy optional)
|
φ*?
|matches
φ a minimum number of times as needed (lazy repetition)
|
φ+?
|matches
φ a minimum number of times at least once as needed (lazy repetition)
|
φ{2,5}?
|matches
φ two to five times as needed (lazy repetition)
|
φ{2,}?
|matches
φ at least two times or more as needed (lazy repetition)
|
φψ
|matches
φ then matches
ψ (concatenation)
|
φ⎮ψ
|matches
φ or matches
ψ (alternation)
|
(φ)
|matches
φ as a group
|
(?:φ)
|matches
φ as a group without capture
|
(?=φ)
|matches
φ without consuming it, i.e. lookahead (without option
-P: nothing may occur after
(?=φ))
|
(?^φ)
|matches
φ and ignores it, marking everything in the pattern as a non-match
|
^φ
|matches
φ at the start of input or start of a line (nothing may occur before
^)
|
φ$
|matches
φ at the end of input or end of a line (nothing may occur after
$)
|
\Aφ
|matches
φ at the start of input (nothing may occur before
\A)
|
φ\z
|matches
φ at the end of input (nothing may occur after
\z)
|
\bφ
|matches
φ starting at a word boundary (without option
-P: nothing may occur before
\b)
|
φ\b
|matches
φ ending at a word boundary (without option
-P: nothing may occur after
\b)
|
\Bφ
|matches
φ starting at a non-word boundary (without option
-P: nothing may occur before
\B)
|
φ\B
|matches
φ ending at a non-word boundary (without option
-P: nothing may occur after
\B)
|
\<φ
|matches
φ that starts a word (without option
-P: nothing may occur before
\<)
|
\>φ
|matches
φ that starts a non-word (without option
-P: nothing may occur before
\>)
|
φ\<
|matches
φ that ends a non-word (without option
-P: nothing may occur after
\<)
|
φ\>
|matches
φ that ends a word (without option
-P: nothing may occur after
\>)
|
(?i:φ)
|matches
φ ignoring case
|
(?s:φ)
|
. (dot) in
φ matches newline
|
(?x:φ)
|ignore all whitespace and comments in
φ
|
(?#:X)
|all of
X is skipped as a comment
The order of precedence for composing larger patterns from sub-patterns is as follows, from high to low precedence:
- Characters, character classes (bracket expressions), escapes, quotation
- Grouping
(φ),
(?:φ),
(?=φ), and inline modifiers
(?imsux:φ)
- Quantifiers
?,
*,
+,
{n,m}
- Concatenation
φψ
- Anchoring
^,
$,
\<,
\>,
\b,
\B,
\A,
\z
- Alternation
φ|ψ
- Global modifiers
(?imsux)φ
POSIX and Unicode character classes
Character classes in bracket lists represent sets of characters. Sets can be
negated (inverted), subtracted, intersected, and merged (not supported by PCRE2
with option
-P):
|Pattern
|Matches
|
[a-zA-Z]
|matches a letter
|
[^a-zA-Z]
|matches a non-letter (character class negation), newlines are not matched
|
[a-z−−[aeiou]]
|matches a consonant (character class subtraction)
|
[a-z&&[^aeiou]]
|matches a consonant (character class intersection)
|
[a-z⎮⎮[A-Z]]
|matches a letter (character class union)
Bracket lists cannot be empty, so
[] and
[^] are invalid. In fact, the
first character after the bracket is always part of the list. So
[][] is a
list that matches a
] and a
[,
[^][] is a list that matches anything but
] and
[, and
[-^] is a list that matches a
- and a
^.
Negated character classes such as
[^a-z] do not match newlines for
compatibility with traditional grep pattern matching.
POSIX and Unicode character categories
The POSIX form can only be used in bracket lists, for example
[[:lower:][:digit:]] matches an ASCII lower case letter or a digit.
You can also use the
\p{C} form for class
C and upper case
\P{C} form
that has the same meaning as
\p{^C}, which matches any character except
characters in the class
C. For example,
\P{ASCII} is the same as
\p{^ASCII} which is the same as
[[:^ascii]].
|POSIX form
|Matches
|
[:ascii:]
|matches an ASCII character U+0000 to U+007F including
\n
|
[:space:]
|matches a white space character
[ \t\v\f\r] excluding
\n
|
[:xdigit:]
|matches a hex digit
[0-9A-Fa-f]
|
[:cntrl:]
|matches a control character
[\x00-\t\x0b-\x1f\x7f] excluding
\n
|
[:print:]
|matches a printable character
[\x20-\x7e]
|
[:alnum:]
|matches a alphanumeric character
[0-9A-Za-z]
|
[:alpha:]
|matches a letter
[A-Za-z]
|
[:blank:]
|matches a blank character
\h same as
[ \t]
|
[:digit:]
|matches a digit
[0-9]
|
[:graph:]
|matches a visible character
[\x21-\x7e]
|
[:lower:]
|matches a lower case letter
[a-z]
|
[:punct:]
|matches a punctuation character
[\x21-\x2f\x3a-\x40\x5b-\x60\x7b-\x7e]
|
[:upper:]
|matches an upper case letter
[A-Z]
|
[:word:]
|matches a word character
[0-9A-Za-z_]
|
[:^blank:]
|matches a non-blank characater
\H same as
[^ \t]
|
[:^digit:]
|matches a non-digit
[^0-9]
POSIX character categories only cover ASCII,
[[:^ascii]] is empty and
therefore invalid to use. By contrast,
[^[:ascii]] is a Unicode character
class that excludes the ASCII character category.
Note that the patterns
[[:ascii:]] and negated classes such as
[[:^digit:]]
match newlines, which is the official definition of these POSIX categories. By
contrast, GNU/BSD grep never match newlines. As a consequence, more patterns
may match.
Negated character classes of the form
[^...] match any Unicode character
except the given characters and does not match newlines either. For example
[^[:digit:]] matches non-digits (including Unicode) and does not match
newlines. By contrast,
[[:^digit:]] matches ASCII non-digits, including
newlines.
Option
-U disables Unicode wide-character matching, i.e. ASCII matching.
|Unicode category
|Matches
|
.
|matches any single Unicode character except newline
\n unless with
--dotall
|
\a
|matches BEL U+0007
|
\d
|matches a digit
[0-9] or
\p{Nd}
|
\D
|matches a non-digit including
\n
|
\e
|matches ESC U+001b
|
\f
|matches FF U+000c
|
\h
|matches a blank
[ \t]
|
\H
|matches a non-blank
[^ \t] including
\n
|
\l
|matches a lower case letter
\p{Ll}
|
\n
|matches LF U+000a
|
\N
|matches a non-LF character
|
\r
|matches CR U+000d
|
\R
|matches a Unicode line break (
\r\n,
\r,
\v,
\f,
\n, U+0085, U+2028 and U+2029)
|
\s
|matches a white space character
[ \t\v\f\r\x85\p{Z}] excluding
\n
|
\S
|matches a non-white space character and excluding
\n
|
\t
|matches TAB U+0009
|
\u
|matches an upper case letter
\p{Lu}
|
\v
|matches VT U+000b or vertical space character with option
-P
|
\w
|matches a word character
[0-9A-Za-z_] or
[\p{L}\p{Nd}\p{Pc}]
|
\W
|matches a non-Unicode word character including
\n
|
\X
|matches any ISO-8859-1 or Unicode character including
\n
|
\p{Space}
|matches a white space character
[ \t\v\f\r\x85\p{Z}] excluding
\n
|
\p{Unicode}
|matches any Unicode character U+0000 to U+10FFFF minus U+D800 to U+DFFF
|
\p{ASCII}
|matches an ASCII character U+0000 to U+007F including
\n
|
\p{Non_ASCII_Unicode}
|matches a non-ASCII character U+0080 to U+10FFFF minus U+D800 to U+DFFF
|
\p{L&}
|matches a character with Unicode property L& (i.e. property Ll, Lu, or Lt)
|
\p{Letter},
\p{L}
|matches a character with Unicode property Letter
|
\p{Mark},
\p{M}
|matches a character with Unicode property Mark
|
\p{Separator},
\p{Z}
|matches a character with Unicode property Separator
|
\p{Symbol},
\p{S}
|matches a character with Unicode property Symbol
|
\p{Number},
\p{N}
|matches a character with Unicode property Number
|
\p{Punctuation},
\p{P}
|matches a character with Unicode property Punctuation
|
\p{Other},
\p{C}
|matches a character with Unicode property Other
|
\p{Lowercase_Letter},
\p{Ll}
|matches a character with Unicode sub-property Ll
|
\p{Uppercase_Letter},
\p{Lu}
|matches a character with Unicode sub-property Lu
|
\p{Titlecase_Letter},
\p{Lt}
|matches a character with Unicode sub-property Lt
|
\p{Modifier_Letter},
\p{Lm}
|matches a character with Unicode sub-property Lm
|
\p{Other_Letter},
\p{Lo}
|matches a character with Unicode sub-property Lo
|
\p{Non_Spacing_Mark},
\p{Mn}
|matches a character with Unicode sub-property Mn
|
\p{Spacing_Combining_Mark},
\p{Mc}
|matches a character with Unicode sub-property Mc
|
\p{Enclosing_Mark},
\p{Me}
|matches a character with Unicode sub-property Me
|
\p{Space_Separator},
\p{Zs}
|matches a character with Unicode sub-property Zs
|
\p{Line_Separator},
\p{Zl}
|matches a character with Unicode sub-property Zl
|
\p{Paragraph_Separator},
\p{Zp}
|matches a character with Unicode sub-property Zp
|
\p{Math_Symbol},
\p{Sm}
|matches a character with Unicode sub-property Sm
|
\p{Currency_Symbol},
\p{Sc}
|matches a character with Unicode sub-property Sc
|
\p{Modifier_Symbol},
\p{Sk}
|matches a character with Unicode sub-property Sk
|
\p{Other_Symbol},
\p{So}
|matches a character with Unicode sub-property So
|
\p{Decimal_Digit_Number},
\p{Nd}
|matches a character with Unicode sub-property Nd
|
\p{Letter_Number},
\p{Nl}
|matches a character with Unicode sub-property Nl
|
\p{Other_Number},
\p{No}
|matches a character with Unicode sub-property No
|
\p{Dash_Punctuation},
\p{Pd}
|matches a character with Unicode sub-property Pd
|
\p{Open_Punctuation},
\p{Ps}
|matches a character with Unicode sub-property Ps
|
\p{Close_Punctuation},
\p{Pe}
|matches a character with Unicode sub-property Pe
|
\p{Initial_Punctuation},
\p{Pi}
|matches a character with Unicode sub-property Pi
|
\p{Final_Punctuation},
\p{Pf}
|matches a character with Unicode sub-property Pf
|
\p{Connector_Punctuation},
\p{Pc}
|matches a character with Unicode sub-property Pc
|
\p{Other_Punctuation},
\p{Po}
|matches a character with Unicode sub-property Po
|
\p{Control},
\p{Cc}
|matches a character with Unicode sub-property Cc
|
\p{Format},
\p{Cf}
|matches a character with Unicode sub-property Cf
|
\p{UnicodeIdentifierStart}
|matches a character in the Unicode IdentifierStart class
|
\p{UnicodeIdentifierPart}
|matches a character in the Unicode IdentifierPart class
|
\p{IdentifierIgnorable}
|matches a character in the IdentifierIgnorable class
|
\p{JavaIdentifierStart}
|matches a character in the Java IdentifierStart class
|
\p{JavaIdentifierPart}
|matches a character in the Java IdentifierPart class
|
\p{CsIdentifierStart}
|matches a character in the C# IdentifierStart class
|
\p{CsIdentifierPart}
|matches a character in the C# IdentifierPart class
|
\p{PythonIdentifierStart}
|matches a character in the Python IdentifierStart class
|
\p{PythonIdentifierPart}
|matches a character in the Python IdentifierPart class
To specify a Unicode block as a category use
\p{IsBlockName} with a Unicode
BlockName.
To specify a Unicode language script, use
\p{Language} with a Unicode
Language.
Unicode language script character classes differ from the Unicode blocks that
have a similar name. For example, the
\p{Greek} class represents Greek and
Coptic letters and differs from the Unicode block
\p{IsGreek} that spans a
specific Unicode block of Greek and Coptic characters only, which also includes
unassigned characters.
Perl regular expression syntax
For the pattern syntax of ugrep option
-P (Perl regular expressions), see
for example Perl regular expression syntax.
However, ugrep enhances the Perl regular expression syntax with all of the
features listed in POSIX regular expression syntax.
Troubleshooting
If something is not working, then please check the tutorial and the man page. If you can't find it there and it looks like a bug, then report an issue on GitHub. Bug reports are quickly addressed.