BZip3

A better, faster and stronger spiritual successor to BZip2. Features higher compression ratios and better performance thanks to a order-0 context mixing entropy coder, a fast Burrows-Wheeler transform code making use of suffix arrays and a RLE with Lempel Ziv+Prediction pass based on LZ77-style string matching and PPM-style context modeling.

Like its ancestor, BZip3 excels at compressing text or code.

Installation

# If using a git clone (not needed for source packages), first... $ ./bootstrap.sh # All... $ ./configure $ make $ sudo make install

Perl source code benchmark

First, I have downloaded every version of Perl5 ever released and decompressed them.

% wget -r -l1 -nH --cut-dirs=2 --no-parent -A.tar.gz --no-directories https://www.cpan.org/src/5.0/ % for g in * .gz ; do gunzip $g ; done % ls -la | wc -l 262

Then, I put all the resulting .tar files in a single .tar file and tried to compress it using various compressors:

xz -T16 -9 -k all.tar 10829.91s user 26.91s system 1488% cpu 14658M memory 12:09.24 total bzip2 -9 -k all.tar 981.78s user 9.77s system 95% cpu 8M memory 17:16.64 total bzip3 -e -b 256 -j 12 all.tar 2713.81s user 16.28s system 634% cpu 18301M memory 7:10.10 total bzip3 -e -b 511 -j 4 all.tar 17.65s user 12.19s system 170% cpu 12178M memory 7:08.65 total zstd -T12 -16 all.tar 4162.94s user 16.40s system 1056% cpu 687M memory 6:35.62 total

The results follow:

LZMA (xz) - 2'056'645'240 bytes

bzip2 - 3'441'163'911 bytes

bzip3 -b 256 - 1'001'957'587 bytes

bzip3 -b 511 - 546'456'978 bytes

Zstandard - 3'076'143'660 bytes

Finally, wall clock time decompression times (WD Blue HDD):

LZMA (xz) - 4min 40s

bzip2 - 9min 22s

bzip3 (parallel) - 4min 6s

Zstandard - 3min 51s

Then, I used lrzip to perform long-range deduplication on the original .tar file:

% time lrzip -n -o all_none.tar.lrz all.tar 546.17s user 160.87s system 102% cpu 10970M memory 11:28.00 total % time lrzip --lzma -o all_lzma.tar.lrz all.tar 702.16s user 161.87s system 122% cpu 10792M memory 11:44.83 total % time lrzip -b -o all_bzip2.tar.lrz all.tar 563.93s user 147.38s system 112% cpu 10970M memory 10:34.10 total

Finally, I compressed the resulting none.tar.lrz file using bzip3:

% time bzip3 -e -b 256 -j 2 all_none.tar.lrz 32.05s user 0.76s system 146% cpu 2751M memory 22.411 total

The results follow:

lrzip + bzip3 - 60'672'608 bytes.

lrzip + lzma - 64'774'202 bytes.

lrzip + bzip2 - 75'685'065 bytes.

Disclaimers

I TAKE NO RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY LOSS OF DATA ARISING FROM THE USE OF THIS PROGRAM/LIBRARY, HOWSOEVER CAUSED.

Every compression of a file implies an assumption that the compressed file can be decompressed to reproduce the original. Great efforts in design, coding and testing have been made to ensure that this program works correctly.

However, the complexity of the algorithms, and, in particular, the presence of various special cases in the code which occur with very low but non-zero probability make it impossible to rule out the possibility of bugs remaining in the program.

DO NOT COMPRESS ANY DATA WITH THIS PROGRAM UNLESS YOU ARE PREPARED TO ACCEPT THE POSSIBILITY, HOWEVER SMALL, THAT THE DATA WILL NOT BE RECOVERABLE.

That is not to say this program is inherently unreliable. Indeed, I very much hope the opposite is true. Bzip3/libbz3 has been carefully constructed and extensively tested.

Bzip3's performance is heavily dependent on the compiler. x64 Linux clang13 builds usually can go as high as 17MiB/s compression and 23MiB/s decompression per thread. Windows and 32-bit builds might be considerably slower.

Corpus benchmarks

Check etc/BENCHMARKS.md for more results.

Thanks