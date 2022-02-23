Get the CSS just right. This is the hardest and most time-consuming part. Try entering it into test.html and view it in Chrome. Tweak it until you can replicate some sample text as exactly as possible. Pay particular attention to the word and letter spacing. If it skews, then it'll all mess up. Also the font-weight, or else things will end up too light or dark. I can't emphasize enough how critical this step is, as the whole thing really depends on being able to correctly replicate the redacted characters.