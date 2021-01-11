Skip to content

daniel-leinweber/php-ical-parser

main
Switch branches/tags
1 branch 0 tags
Code

Latest commit

@daniel-leinweber
daniel-leinweber Add headline formatting to README.md headlines
2f8dabd Jan 11, 2021
Add headline formatting to README.md headlines
2f8dabd

Git stats

Files

Permalink
Failed to load latest commit information.
Type
Name
Latest commit message
Commit time
ical
Initial commit
Jan 11, 2021
LICENCE
Initial commit
Jan 11, 2021
README.md
Add headline formatting to README.md headlines
Jan 11, 2021
index.php
Initial commit
Jan 11, 2021
PHP ical parser Motivation Technologies used How to use 1. Include the ical classes into your project 2. Create a iCal instance 3. Get events

README.md

PHP ical parser

A simple PHP ical parser, that allows to pass in a URL to an ics file and get all event details.

Motivation

For a client project I needed a simple way to read a ics file from a google calendar.

Technologies used

  • PHP
  • HTML

How to use

Please find an example implementation of the ical parser in the index.php file.

1. Include the ical classes into your project

To use the ical parser you need to include the files ical/ical.php and ical/icalEvent.php into your project.

2. Create a iCal instance

Create a new instance of the iCal class and pass the URL to the ics file into the constructor.

$calendar = new iCal("https://calendar.google.com/calendar/ical/de.german%23holiday%40group.v.calendar.google.com/public/basic.ics");

3. Get events

You can get either all future events or all currently active events as follows:

Future events

$icsEvents = $calendar->getEventsAfterDate(date('Y-m-d'));

Active events

$icsEvents = $calendar->getActiveEvents();

About

A simple PHP ical parser, that allows to pass in a URL to an ics file and get all event details.

Resources

Readme

License

MIT license

Stars

0 stars

Watchers

1 watching

Forks

0 forks

Releases

No releases published

Packages

No packages published

Languages