PHP ical parser

A simple PHP ical parser, that allows to pass in a URL to an ics file and get all event details.

Motivation

For a client project I needed a simple way to read a ics file from a google calendar.

Technologies used

PHP

HTML

How to use

Please find an example implementation of the ical parser in the index.php file.

1. Include the ical classes into your project

To use the ical parser you need to include the files ical/ical.php and ical/icalEvent.php into your project.

2. Create a iCal instance

Create a new instance of the iCal class and pass the URL to the ics file into the constructor.

$calendar = new iCal("https://calendar.google.com/calendar/ical/de.german%23holiday%40group.v.calendar.google.com/public/basic.ics");

3. Get events

You can get either all future events or all currently active events as follows:

Future events

$icsEvents = $calendar->getEventsAfterDate(date('Y-m-d'));

Active events