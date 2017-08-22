Easily create a microservice for generating PDFs using headless Chrome.

pdf-bot is installed on a server and will receive URLs to turn into PDFs through its API or CLI. pdf-bot will manage a queue of PDF jobs. Once a PDF job has run it will notify you using a webhook so you can fetch the API. pdf-bot supports storing PDFs on S3 out of the box. Failed PDF generations and Webhook pings will be retryed after a configurable decaying schedule.

pdf-bot uses html-pdf-chrome under the hood and supports all the settings that it supports. Major thanks to @westy92 for making this possible.

How does it work?

Imagine you have an app that creates invoices. You want to save those invoices as PDF. You install pdf-bot on a server as an API. Your app server sends the URL of the invoice to the pdf-bot server. A cronjob on the pdf-bot server keeps checking for new jobs, generates a PDF using headless Chrome and sends the location back to the application server using a webhook.

Prerequisites

Node.js v6 or later

Installation

$ npm install -g pdf-bot $ pdf-bot install

Make sure the node path is in your $PATH

pdf-bot install will prompt for some basic configurations and then create a storage folder where your database and pdf files will be saved.

Configuration

pdf-bot comes packaged with sensible defaults. At the very minimum you must have a config file in the same folder from which you are executing pdf-bot with a storagePath given. However, in reality what you probably want to do is use the pdf-bot install command to generate a configuration file and then use an alias ALIAS pdf-bot = "pdf-bot -c /home/pdf-bot.config.js"

pdf-bot.config.js

var htmlPdf = require ( ' html-pdf-chrome ' ) module . exports = { api : { token : ' crazy-secret ' }, generator : { completionTrigger : new htmlPdf.CompletionTrigger.Timer ( 1000 ) // 1 sec timeout }, storagePath : ' storage ' }

$ pdf-bot -c ./pdf-bot.config.js push https://esbenp.github.io

See a full list of the available configuration options.

Usage guide

Structure and concept

pdf-bot is meant to be a microservice that runs a server to generate PDFs for you. That usually means you will send requests from your application server to the PDF server to request an url to be generated as a PDF. pdf-bot will manage a queue and retry failed generations. Once a job is successfully generated a path to it will be sent back to your application server.

Let us check out the flow for an app that generates PDF invoices.

1. (App server): An invoice is created ----> Send URL to invoice to pdf-bot server 2. (pdf-bot server): Put the URL in the queue 3. (pdf-bot server): PDF is generated using headless Chrome 4. (pdf-bot server): (if failed try again using 1 min, 3 min, 10 min, 30 min, 60 min delay) 5. (pdf-bot server): Upload PDF to storage (e.g. Amazon S3) 6. (pdf-bot server): Send S3 location of PDF back to the app server 7. (App server): Receive S3 location of PDF -> Check signature sum matches for security 8. (App server): Handle PDF however you see fit (move it, download it, save it etc.)

You can send meta data to the pdf-bot server that will be sent back to the application. This can help you identify what PDF you are receiving.

Setup

On your pdf-bot server start by creating a config file pdf-bot.config.js . You can see an example file here

pdf-bot.config.js

module . exports = { api : { port : 3000 , token : ' api-token ' }, storage : { ' s3 ' : createS3Config ({ bucket : ' ' , accessKeyId : ' ' , region : ' ' , secretAccessKey : ' ' }) }, webhook : { secret : ' 1234 ' , url : ' http://localhost:3000/webhooks/pdf ' } }

As a minimum you should configure an access token for your API. This will be used to authenticate jobs sent to your pdf-bot server. You also need to add a webhook configuration to have pdf notifications sent back to your application server. You should add a secret that will be used to generate a signature used to check that the request has not been tampered with during transfer.

Start your API using

pdf-bot -c ./pdf-bot.config.js api

This will start an express server that listens for new jobs on port 3000 .

Setting up Chrome

pdf-bot uses html-pdf-chrome which in turns uses chrome-launcher to launch chrome. You should check out those two resources on how to properly setup Chrome. However, with chrome-launcher Chrome should be started automatically. Otherwise, html-pdf-chrome has a small guide on how to have it running as a process using pm2 .

You can install chrome on Ubuntu using

sudo apt-get update && apt-get install chromium-browser

If you are testing things on OSX or similar, chrome-launcher should be able to find and automatically startup Chrome for you.

Setting up the receiving API

In the examples folder there is a small example on how the application API could look. Basically, you just have to define an endpoint that will receive the webhook and check that the signature matches.

api . post ( ' /hook ' , function ( req , res ) { var signature = req . get ( ' X-PDF-Signature ' , ' sha1= ' ) var bodyCrypted = require ( ' crypto ' ) . createHmac ( ' sha1 ' , ' 12345 ' ) . update ( JSON . stringify ( req . body )) . digest ( ' hex ' ) if (bodyCrypted !== signature) { res . status ( 401 ). send () return } console . log ( ' PDF webhook received ' , JSON . stringify ( req . body )) res . status ( 204 ). send () })

Setup production environment

Follow the guide under production/ to see how to setup pdf-bot using pm2 and nginx

Setup crontab

We setup our crontab to continously look for jobs that have not yet been completed.

* * * * * node $( npm bin -g ) /pdf-bot -c ./pdf-bot.config.js shift >> /var/log/pdfbot.log 2>&1 * * * * * node $( npm bin -g ) /pdf-bot -c ./pdf-bot.config.js ping:retry-failed >> /var/log/pdfbot.log 2>&1

Quick example using the CLI

Let us assume I want to generate a PDF for https://esbenp.github.io . I can add the job using the pdf-bot CLI.

$ pdf-bot -c ./pdf-bot.config.js push https://esbenp.github.io --meta ' {"id":1} '

Next, if my crontab is not setup to run it automatically I can run it using the shift command

$ pdf-bot -c ./pdf-bot.config.js shift

This will look for the oldest uncompleted job and run it.

How can I generate PDFs for sites that use Javascript?

This is a common issue with PDF generation. Luckily, html-pdf-chrome has a really awesome API for dealing with Javascript. You can specify a timeout in milliseconds, wait for elements or custom events. To add a wait simply configure the generator key in your configuration. Below are a few examples.

Wait for 5 seconds

var htmlPdf = require ( ' html-pdf-chrome ' ) module . exports = { api : { token : ' api-token ' }, // html-pdf-chrome options generator : { completionTrigger : new htmlPdf.CompletionTrigger.Timer ( 5000 ), // waits for 5 sec }, webhook : { secret : ' 1234 ' , url : ' http://localhost:3000/webhooks/pdf ' } }

Wait for event

var htmlPdf = require ( ' html-pdf-chrome ' ) module . exports = { api : { token : ' api-token ' }, // html-pdf-chrome options generator : { completionTrigger : new htmlPdf.CompletionTrigger.Event ( ' myEvent ' , // name of the event to listen for ' #myElement ' , // optional DOM element CSS selector to listen on, defaults to body 5000 // optional timeout (milliseconds) ) }, webhook : { secret : ' 1234 ' , url : ' http://localhost:3000/webhooks/pdf ' } }

In your Javascript trigger the event when rendering is complete

document . getElementById ( ' myElement ' ). dispatchEvent ( new CustomEvent ( ' myEvent ' ));

Wait for variable

var htmlPdf = require ( ' html-pdf-chrome ' ) module . exports = { api : { token : ' api-token ' }, // html-pdf-chrome options generator : { completionTrigger : new htmlPdf.CompletionTrigger.Variable ( ' myVarName ' , // optional, name of the variable to wait for. Defaults to 'htmlPdfDone' 5000 // optional, timeout (milliseconds) ) }, webhook : { secret : ' 1234 ' , url : ' http://localhost:3000/webhooks/pdf ' } }

In your Javascript set the variable when the rendering is complete

window . myVarName = true ;

You can find more completion triggers in html-pdf-chrome's documentation

API

Below are given the endpoints that are exposed by pdf-server 's REST API

Push URL to queue: POST /

key type required description url string yes The URL to generate a PDF from meta object Optional meta data object to send back to the webhook url

Example

curl -X POST -H ' Authorization: Bearer api-token ' -H ' Content-Type: application/json ' http://pdf-bot.com/ -d ' { "url":"https://esbenp.github.io", "meta":{ "type":"invoice", "id":1 } } '

Storage

Currently pdf-bot comes bundled with build-in support for storing PDFs on Amazon S3.

Feel free to contribute a PR if you want to see other storage plugins in pdf-bot !

Amazon S3

To install S3 storage add a key to the storage configuration. Notice, you can add as many different locations you want by giving them different keys.

var createS3Config = require ( ' pdf-bot/src/storage/s3 ' ) module . exports = { api : { token : ' api-token ' }, storage : { ' my_s3 ' : createS3Config ({ bucket : ' [YOUR BUCKET NAME] ' , accessKeyId : ' [YOUR ACCESS KEY ID] ' , region : ' [YOUR REGION] ' , secretAccessKey : ' [YOUR SECRET ACCESS KEY] ' }) }, webhook : { secret : ' 1234 ' , url : ' http://localhost:3000/webhooks/pdf ' } }

Options

var decaySchedule = [ 1000 * 60 , // 1 minute 1000 * 60 * 3 , // 3 minutes 1000 * 60 * 10 , // 10 minutes 1000 * 60 * 30 , // 30 minutes 1000 * 60 * 60 // 1 hour ]; module . exports = { // The settings of the API api : { // The port your express.js instance listens to requests from. (default: 3000) port : 3000 , // The token used to validate requests to your API. Not required, but 100% recommended. token : ' api-token ' }, // html-pdf-chrome generator : { // Triggers that specify when the PDF should be generated completionTrigger : new htmlPdf.CompletionTrigger.Timer ( 1000 ), // waits for 1 sec // The port to listen for Chrome (default: 9222) port : 9222 }, queue : { // How frequent should pdf-bot retry failed generations? // (default: 1 min, 3 min, 10 min, 30 min, 60 min) generationRetryStrategy : function ( job , retries ) { return decaySchedule[retries - 1 ] ? decaySchedule[retries - 1 ] : 0 }, // How many times should pdf-bot try to generate a PDF? // (default: 5) generationMaxTries : 5 , // How frequent should pdf-bot retry failed webhook pings? // (default: 1 min, 3 min, 10 min, 30 min, 60 min) webhookRetryStrategy : function ( job , retries ) { return decaySchedule[retries - 1 ] ? decaySchedule[retries - 1 ] : 0 }, // How many times should pdf-bot try to ping a webhook? // (default: 5) webhookMaxTries : 5 , // In what path should the database be stored? path : ' storage/db/db.json ' , // pdf-bot uses lowdb. You can pass options to it here. lowDbOptions : { } }, storage : { ' s3 ' : createS3Config ({ bucket : ' ' , accessKeyId : ' ' , region : ' ' , secretAccessKey : ' ' }) }, webhook : { // The prefix to add to all pdf-bot headers on the webhook response. // I.e. X-PDF-Transaction and X-PDF-Signature. (default: X-PDF-) headerNamespace : ' X-PDF- ' , // Extra request options to add to the Webhook ping. requestOptions : { }, // The secret used to generate the hmac-sha1 signature hash. // !Not required, but should definitely be included! secret : ' 1234 ' , // The endpoint to send PDF messages to. url : ' http://localhost:3000/webhooks/pdf ' } }

CLI

pdf-bot comes with a full CLI included! Use -c to pass a configuration to pdf-bot . You can also use --help to get a list of all commands. An example is given below.

$ pdf-bot.js --config ./examples/pdf-bot.config.js --help Usage: pdf-bot [options] [command] Options: -V, --version output the version number -c, --config < path > Path to configuration file -h, --help output usage information Commands: api Start the API install generate [jobID] Generate PDF for job jobs [options] List all completed jobs ping [jobID] Attempt to ping webhook for job ping:retry-failed pings [jobId] List pings for a job purge [options] Will remove all completed jobs push [options] [url] Push new job to the queue shift Run the next job in the queue

Debug mode

pdf-bot uses debug for debug messages. You can turn on debugging by setting the environment variable DEBUG=pdf:* like so

DEBUG=pdf: * pdf-bot jobs

Tests

$ npm run test

Issues

Please report issues to the issue tracker

License

The MIT License (MIT). Please see License File for more information.