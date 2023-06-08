YouTube legal team contacted us #3872
projjalm
commented
Jun 8, 2023
|
Reddit charging millions for their API calls, YouTube blocking ad-blockers, and now this. I see a pattern here, they're trying very hard to veer users out of their platforms to an user-respecting alternative. I sense a similar letter to Piped, NewPipe, or any of the more popular youtube clients.
ahcheing
commented
Jun 8, 2023
•
|
I dont know what their API terms are but I assume/suspect that youtube would argue that since you are accessing their service you are also consenting to their terms of service. The terms of service are the terms under which they make their content available in the first place, if you don't agree to the terms you are not supposed to be accessing their services.
I am not saying I agree with that but thats how they think.
https://www.youtube.com/static?template=terms
The TOS is i suspect orthogonal to DMCA claims they would probably hit you with if they decided to go after the project so its a bit of a moot point.
yamilt351
commented
Jun 8, 2023
|
I can't believe it, I've been using Invidious for a while now as an excellent replacement for the crap that is YouTube, and I really want to congratulate you for bringing privacy and peace of mind to thousands of us who are aware of the garbage that Google and its 'services' represent. It's a shame that these things happen, I guess we'll have to wait and see what happens.
pukkandan
commented
Jun 8, 2023
|
But the mail is specifically referring to developer API terms, not the website's terms
Growebis
commented
Jun 9, 2023
|
YouTube doing what they are known for, making shitty decisions for no reason.
jasons393
commented
Jun 9, 2023
|
Now I'm wondering what their reaction would be when they found out that we never used the API and agreed to the TOS.
vdbhb59
commented
Jun 9, 2023
|
BTW, what was your reply? GitHub is not safe for code like this. Start taking it away to self host as well, probably.
TheAssassin
commented
Jun 9, 2023
|
Dear users, please stop posting speculation in this thread or otherwise post off-topic. I'm sure the team appreciates your support, but there are better ways than bloating this thread. Feel free to show your
As a member of Team NewPipe, I'd like to offer you folks to get in touch. We have closely monitored previous situations (e.g., youtube-dl) and can provide some (non-professional) feedback about the legal aspects. I do not see any imminent legal threat in this e-mail that would require immediate action. I further do not expect GitHub to permit any takedown requests, since this is clearly not about copyright (i.e., DMCA does not play a part in this). I am interested in resolving this in the best possible way for Invidious. You can find me on IRC in NewPipe's channel or reach me or the team via e-mail (I also have PGP set up).
Finally, I kindly ask @TheFrenchGhosty and the team to lock this thread to make sure relevant updates can be found easily.
selfisekai
commented
Jun 9, 2023
|
reytan dev here. laughing my ass at so many details here. they make a whole block of text accusing that you are using the API wrong, to at the very end say "if you are accessing or using YouTube API Services"...
I have even decided to look up these terms and how they define this shit.
you might wonder what the definition of API services is.
the very definition of this is a fallacy. and the e-mail phrasing suggests that API services is when you get assigned your own keys (that is, not innertube). thanks for confirming, youtube legal team!
SamantazFox
commented
Jun 9, 2023
|
@TheAssassin Yeah, that's a good idea! I don't want this issue to be clogged up with speculations either.
For all the others: we have a matrix/IRC (bridged) chat if you want to discuss some more, but we'll moderate the chat too if the topic gets too heated.
@selfisekai That's exactly what we though, hence why we are waiting to see where it goes.
They don't understand that we never agreed to any of their TOS/policies, they don't understand that we don't use their API.
What now?
Things will continue normally until they can't anymore.
Assume it's just the start.
Assume they'll ask GitHub to takedown the repos (if so go to our Gitea https://gitea.invidious.io/iv-org ).
Assume the team wont be able to work on Invidious.
You know what you have to do.
May Invidious live and prosper, with, or without us.
PS: We won't do anything unless we have to.
PS-2: If we are forced to quit, any funds remaining will go to Framasoft (and maybe some other organization working on FOSS/privacy)
