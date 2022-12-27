Skip to content

psilva261/opossum

master
Switch branches/tags

Name already in use

A tag already exists with the provided branch name. Many Git commands accept both tag and branch names, so creating this branch may cause unexpected behavior. Are you sure you want to create this branch?
1 branch 0 tags
Code

Latest commit

@psilva261
psilva261 go.mod: exclude go-fuse
203cdba Dec 27, 2022
go.mod: exclude go-fuse 
(need to find a better solution)
203cdba

Git stats

Files

Permalink
Failed to load latest commit information.
Type
Name
Latest commit message
Commit time
browser
Fix permissions in fs
September 10, 2022 12:53
cmd/opossum
hide fs level messages
October 2, 2022 11:39
img
single quotes in svgs
January 26, 2022 14:59
js
url file, check cors header in response
September 10, 2022 12:28
logger
Simplify logging
April 30, 2022 18:47
nodes
improve sizings and QueryRef
July 5, 2022 10:51
style
better handling of missing fonts
July 10, 2022 17:41
.gitattributes
.gitattributes
January 13, 2021 21:56
.gitignore
More condensed cli options
July 10, 2021 12:37
LICENSE
gcs
January 30, 2021 23:30
README.md
use sparklefs
July 3, 2022 12:53
go.mod
go.mod: exclude go-fuse
December 27, 2022 01:19
go.sum
update github.com/srwiley/oksvg
September 4, 2022 12:51
normalize.css
First public commit
December 5, 2020 14:12
opossum.go
Add stop button
January 22, 2022 23:00
opossum.jpg
add an fs
May 28, 2021 13:18
opossum_plan9.go
use fs instead of json serialized stuff
October 23, 2021 12:45
opossum_unix.go
use fs instead of json serialized stuff
October 23, 2021 12:45
package.rc
update tests
July 10, 2022 16:32
Opossum Web Browser Install Plan 9 Binary Compile from Source macOS JS support TODO

README.md

Opossum Web Browser

Basic portable Web browser; only needs a Go compiler to compile. Optimized for use on 9front and 9legacy, supports plan9port and 9pi as well.

The UI is built with https://github.com/mjl-/duit

Still experimental and a lot of features are missing.

Supported features:

  • rudimentary HTML5 and CSS support, large parts like float/flex layout are just stub implementations
  • Server-side rendered websites
  • Images (pre-loaded all at once though)
  • TLS
  • experimental JS/DOM can be activated (very basic jQuery examples work)
  • file downloads

Install

Plan 9

# Setup TLS
hget https://curl.haxx.se/ca/cacert.pem > /sys/lib/tls/ca.pem
# Create mountpoints (needed on 9legacy)
mkdir /mnt/opossum
mkdir /mnt/sparkle

Binary

Binaries for amd64 and 386 can be downloaded from https://psilva.sdf.org/opossum.html

Compile from Source

Set $GOPROXY to https://proxy.golang.org and then:

go install ./cmd/opossum

Command line options:

-h                   help
-v                   verbose
-vv                  print debug messages
-jsinsecure          activate js
-cpuprofile filename create cpuprofile

(-v and -vv produce a lot of output, consider turning on scroll since processing waits for that...)

$font is used to select the font. Very large fonts will set dpi to 200.

macOS

Requirements:

  • Go
  • Plan9Port
go install ./cmd/opossum

JS support

It's more like a demo and it's not really clear right now how much sandboxing is really needed. A rudimentary AJAX implementation is there though.

Use on your own Risk!

JS implementation forked from goja (and thus otto). Since the implementation is very limited anyway, DOM changes are only computed initially and during click events. A handful of jQuery UI widgets work though, e.g. jQuery UI Tab view https://jqueryui.com/resources/demos/tabs/default.html. There is also highly experimental ES6 support with Babel. (https://github.com/psilva261/6to5)

Install the js engine:

cd ..
git/clone https://github.com/psilva261/sparklefs
cd sparklefs
go install ./cmd/sparklefs

On 9legacy also the folders /mnt/opossum and /mnt/sparkle need to exist.

Then it can be tested with:

opossum -jsinsecure https://jqueryui.com/resources/demos/tabs/default.html

TODO

  • load images on the fly
  • implement more parts of HTML5 and CSS
  • create a widget for div/span
  • clean up code, support webfs, snarf

About

Rudimentary web browser written in Golang

Topics

golang plan9 web-browser

Resources

Readme

License

BSD-3-Clause license

Stars

141 stars

Watchers

7 watching

Forks

5 forks

Releases

No releases published

Packages

No packages published

Languages