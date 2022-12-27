Opossum Web Browser

Basic portable Web browser; only needs a Go compiler to compile. Optimized for use on 9front and 9legacy, supports plan9port and 9pi as well.

The UI is built with https://github.com/mjl-/duit

Still experimental and a lot of features are missing.

Supported features:

rudimentary HTML5 and CSS support, large parts like float/flex layout are just stub implementations

Server-side rendered websites

Images (pre-loaded all at once though)

TLS

experimental JS/DOM can be activated (very basic jQuery examples work)

file downloads

Install

Plan 9

# Setup TLS hget https://curl.haxx.se/ca/cacert.pem > /sys/lib/tls/ca.pem # Create mountpoints (needed on 9legacy) mkdir /mnt/opossum mkdir /mnt/sparkle

Binary

Binaries for amd64 and 386 can be downloaded from https://psilva.sdf.org/opossum.html

Compile from Source

Set $GOPROXY to https://proxy.golang.org and then:

go install ./cmd/opossum

Command line options:

-h help -v verbose -vv print debug messages -jsinsecure activate js -cpuprofile filename create cpuprofile

(-v and -vv produce a lot of output, consider turning on scroll since processing waits for that...)

$font is used to select the font. Very large fonts will set dpi to 200.

macOS

Requirements:

Go

Plan9Port

go install ./cmd/opossum

JS support

It's more like a demo and it's not really clear right now how much sandboxing is really needed. A rudimentary AJAX implementation is there though.

Use on your own Risk!

JS implementation forked from goja (and thus otto). Since the implementation is very limited anyway, DOM changes are only computed initially and during click events. A handful of jQuery UI widgets work though, e.g. jQuery UI Tab view https://jqueryui.com/resources/demos/tabs/default.html. There is also highly experimental ES6 support with Babel. (https://github.com/psilva261/6to5)

Install the js engine:

cd .. git/clone https://github.com/psilva261/sparklefs cd sparklefs go install ./cmd/sparklefs

On 9legacy also the folders /mnt/opossum and /mnt/sparkle need to exist.

Then it can be tested with:

opossum -jsinsecure https://jqueryui.com/resources/demos/tabs/default.html

TODO