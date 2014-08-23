Skip to content
The lightweight, fault-tolerant database built on SQLite. Designed to keep your data highly available with minimal effort.

rqlite.io

License

MIT license
rqlite is a feature-rich, rock-solid, fault-tolerant, distributed relational database built on SQLite. It's lightweight, developer-friendly, and exceptionally easy to operate, offering effortless installation and deployment.

Use rqlite to reliably store your most important data, ensuring it's always available to your applications -- think etcd, but with relational modeling available. Whether you're deploying resilient services in the cloud or reliable applications at the edge, rqlite provides a robust solution for critical data.

Quick Start

Check out the full Quick Start guide

1. Run a rqlite node:

docker run -p 4001:4001 rqlite/rqlite

2. Create a table and insert a row:

curl -XPOST 'localhost:4001/db/execute?pretty' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -d '[
     "CREATE TABLE foo (id INTEGER NOT NULL PRIMARY KEY, name TEXT)",
     "INSERT INTO foo(id, name) VALUES(1, \"fiona\")"
]'

3. Query the data:

curl -G 'localhost:4001/db/query?pretty' --data-urlencode 'q=SELECT * FROM foo'

Learn how to form a multi-node cluster in seconds. and dive into the Developer Guide.

Key features

Core functionality

Easy operations

Developer experience

More questions?

Pronunciation

Common pronunciations of rqlite include "R Q lite" and "ree-qwell-lite".

About

