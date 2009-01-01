Ruby2js

Minimal yet extensible Ruby to JavaScript conversion.

Description

The base package maps Ruby syntax to JavaScript semantics. For example:

a Ruby Hash literal becomes a JavaScript Object literal

Ruby symbols become JavaScript strings.

Ruby method calls become JavaScript function calls IF there are either one or more arguments passed OR parenthesis are used

otherwise Ruby method calls become JavaScript property accesses.

by default, methods and procs return undefined

splats mapped to spread syntax when ES2015 or later is selected, and to equivalents using apply , concat , slice , and arguments otherwise.

, , , and otherwise. ruby string interpolation is expanded into string + operations

and and or become && and ||

and become and a ** b becomes Math.pow(a,b)

becomes << a becomes .push(a)

becomes unless becomes if !

becomes until becomes while !

becomes case and when becomes switch and case

and becomes and ruby for loops become js for loops

(1...4).step(2){ becomes for (var i = 1; i < 4; i += 2) {

becomes x.forEach { next } becomes x.forEach(function() {return})

becomes lambda {} and proc {} becomes function() {}

and becomes class Person; end becomes function Person() {}

becomes instance methods become prototype methods

instance variables become underscored, @name becomes this._name

becomes self is assigned to this is if used

Any block becomes and explicit argument new Promise do; y(); end becomes new Promise(function() {y()})

becomes regular expressions are mapped to js

raise becomes throw

becomes expressions enclosed in backtick operators (``) and %x{} literals are evaluated in the context of the caller and the results are inserted into the generated JavaScript.

Ruby attribute accessors, methods defined with no parameters and no parenthesis, as well as setter method definitions, are mapped to Object.defineProperty, so avoid these if you wish to target users running IE8 or lower.

While both Ruby and JavaScript have open classes, Ruby unifies the syntax for defining and extending an existing class, whereas JavaScript does not. This means that Ruby2JS needs to be told when a class is being extended, which is done by prepending the class keyword with two plus signs, thus: ++class C; ...; end .

Filters may be provided to add Ruby-specific or framework specific behavior. Filters are essentially macro facilities that operate on an AST representation of the code.

See notimplemented_spec for a list of Ruby features known to be not implemented.

Synopsis

Basic:

require 'ruby2js' puts Ruby2JS . convert ( "a={age:3}

a.age+=1" )

With filter:

require 'ruby2js/filter/functions' puts Ruby2JS . convert ( '"2A".to_i(16)' )

Host variable substitution:

puts Ruby2JS . convert ( "@name" , ivars : { :@name => "Joe" } )

Enable ES2015 support:

puts Ruby2JS . convert ( '"#{a}"' , eslevel : 2015 )

Enable strict support:

puts Ruby2JS . convert ( 'a=1' , strict : true )

Emit strict equality comparisons:

puts Ruby2JS . convert ( 'a==1' , comparison : :identity )

Emit nullish coalescing operators:

puts Ruby2JS . convert ( 'a || 1' , or : :nullish )

Emit underscored private fields (allowing subclass access):

puts Ruby2JS . convert ( 'class C; def initialize; @f=1; end; end' , eslevel : 2020 , underscored_private : true )

With ExecJS:

require 'ruby2js/execjs' require 'date' context = Ruby2JS . compile ( Date . today . strftime ( 'd = new Date(%Y, %-m-1, %-d)' ) ) puts context . eval ( 'd.getYear()' ) + 1900

Conversions can be explored interactively using the demo provided.

Introduction

JavaScript is a language where 0 is considered false , strings are immutable, and the behaviors for operators like == are, at best, convoluted.

Any attempt to bridge the semantics of Ruby and JavaScript will involve trade-offs. Consider the following expression:

a [ - 1 ]

Programmers who are familiar with Ruby will recognize that this returns the last element (or character) of an array (or string). However, the meaning is quite different if a is a Hash.

One way to resolve this is to change the way indexing operators are evaluated, and to provide a runtime library that adds properties to global JavaScript objects to handle this. This is the approach that Opal takes. It is a fine approach, with a number of benefits. It also has some notable drawbacks. For example, readability and compatibility with other frameworks.

Another approach is to simply accept JavaScript semantics for what they are. This would mean that negative indexes would return undefined for arrays and strings. This is the base approach provided by ruby2js.

A third approach would be to do static transformations on the source in order to address common usage patterns or idioms. These transformations can even be occasionally unsafe, as long as the transformations themselves are opt-in. ruby2js provides a number of such filters, including one that handles negative indexes when passed as a literal. As indicated above, this is unsafe in that it will do the wrong thing when it encounters a hash index which is expressed as a literal constant negative one. My experience is that such is rare enough to be safely ignored, but YMMV. More troublesome, this also won’t work when the index is not a literal (e.g., a[n] ) and the index happens to be negative at runtime.

This quickly gets into gray areas. each in Ruby is a common method that facilitates iteration over arrays. forEach is the JavaScript equivalent. Mapping this is fine until you start using a framework like jQuery which provides a function named each.

Fortunately, Ruby provides ? and ! as legal suffixes for method names, Ruby2js filters do an exact match, so if you select a filter that maps each to forEach , each! will pass through the filter. The final code that emits JavaScript function calls and parameter accesses will strip off these suffixes.

This approach works well if it is an occasional change, but if the usage is pervasive, most filters support options to exclude a list of mappings, for example:

puts Ruby2JS . convert ( 'jQuery("li").each {|index| ...}' , exclude : :each )

Alternatively, you can change the default:

Ruby2JS :: Filter . exclude :each

Static transformations and runtime libraries aren't aren’t mutually exclusive. With enough of each, one could reproduce any functionality desired. Just be forewarned, that implementing a function like method_missing would require a lot of work.

Integrations

While this is a low level library suitable for DIY integration, one of the obvious uses of a tool that produces JavaScript is by web servers. Ruby2JS includes several integrations:

As you might expect, CGI is a bit sluggish. By contrast, Sinatra and Rails are quite speedy as the bulk of the time is spent on the initial load of the required libraries.

For easy integration with Webpack (and Webpacker in Rails 5+), you can use the rb2js-loader plugin.

Filters

In general, making use of a filter is as simple as requiring it. If multiple filters are selected, they will all be applied in parallel in one pass through the script.

return adds return to the last expression in functions.

require supports require and require_relative statements. Contents of files that are required are converted to JavaScript and expanded inline. require function calls in expressions are left alone.

camelCase converts underscore_case to camelCase . See camelcase_spec for examples.

functions .abs becomes Math.abs() .all? becomes .every .any? becomes .some .ceil becomes Math.ceil() .chr becomes fromCharCode .clear becomes .length = 0 .delete becomes delete target[arg] .downcase becomes .toLowerCase .each becomes .forEach .each_key becomes for (i in ...) {} .each_pair becomes for (var key in item) {var value = item[key]; ...} .each_value becomes .forEach .each_with_index becomes .forEach .end_with? becomes .slice(-arg.length) == arg .empty? becomes .length == 0 .find_index becomes findIndex .first becomes [0] .first(n) becomes .slice(0, n) .floor becomes Math.floor() .gsub becomes replace(//g) .include? becomes .indexOf() != -1 .inspect becomes JSON.stringify() .keys() becomes Object.keys() .last becomes [*.length-1] .last(n) becomes .slice(*.length-1, *.length) .lstrip becomes .replace(/^\s+/, "") .max becomes Math.max.apply(Math) .merge becomes Object.assign({}, ...) .merge! becomes Object.assign() .min becomes Math.min.apply(Math) .nil? becomes == null .ord becomes charCodeAt(0) puts becomes console.log .replace becomes .length = 0; ...push.apply(*) .respond_to? becomes right in left .rstrip becomes .replace(/s+$/, "") .scan becomes .match(//g) .start_with? becomes .substring(0, arg.length) == arg .upto(lim) becomes for (var i=num; i<=lim; i+=1) .downto(lim) becomes for (var i=num; i>=lim; i-=1) .step(lim, n).each becomes for (var i=num; i<=lim; i+=n) .step(lim, -n).each becomes for (var i=num; i>=lim; i-=n) (0..a).to_a becomes Array.apply(null, {length: a}).map(Function.call, Number) (b..a).to_a becomes Array.apply(null, {length: (a-b+1)}).map(Function.call, Number).map(function (idx) { return idx+b }) (b...a).to_a becomes Array.apply(null, {length: (a-b)}).map(Function.call, Number).map(function (idx) { return idx+b }) .strip becomes .trim .sub becomes .replace .tap {|n| n} becomes (function(n) {n; return n})(...) .to_f becomes parseFloat .to_i becomes parseInt .to_s becomes .to_String .upcase becomes .toUpperCase .yield_self {|n| n} becomes (function(n) {return n})(...) [-n] becomes [*.length-n] for literal values of n [n...m] becomes .slice(n,m) [n..m] becomes .slice(n,m+1) [/r/, n] becomes .match(/r/)[n] [/r/, n]= becomes .replace(/r/, ...) (1..2).each {|i| ...} becomes for (var i=1 i<=2; i+=1) "string" * length becomes new Array(length + 1).join("string") .sub! and .gsub! become equivalent x = x.replace statements .map! , .reverse! , and .select become equivalent .splice(0, .length, *.method()) statements @foo.call(args) becomes this._foo(args) @@foo.call(args) becomes this.constructor._foo(args) Array(x) becomes Array.prototype.slice.call(x) delete x becomes delete x (note lack of parenthesis) setInterval and setTimeout allow block to be treated as the first parameter on the call for the following methods, if the block consists entirely of a simple expression (or ends with one), a return is added prior to the expression: sub , gsub , any? , all? , map , find , find_index . New classes subclassed off of Exception will become subclassed off of Error instead; and default constructors will be provided loop do...end will be replaced with while (true) {...} raise Exception.new(...) will be replaced with throw new Error(...) block_given? will check for the presence of optional argument _implicitBlockYield which is a function made accessible through the use of yield in a method body. Additionally, there is one mapping that will only be done if explicitly included (pass include: :class as a convert option to enable): .class becomes .constructor

tagged_templates Allows you to turn certain method calls with a string argument into tagged template literals. By default it supports html and css, so you can write html "<div>#{1+2}</div>" which converts to html`<div>${1+2}</div>` . Works nicely with squiggly heredocs for multi-line templates as well. If you need to configure the tag names yourself, pass a template_literal_tags option to convert with an array of tag name symbols. Note: these conversions are only done if eslevel >= 2015

esm Provides conversion of import and export statements for use with modern ES builders like Webpack. Examples: import import "./index.scss" # => import "./index.scss" import Something from "./lib/something" # => import Something from "./lib/something" import Something , "./lib/something" # => import Something from "./lib/something" import [ LitElement , html , css ] , from : "lit-element" # => import { LitElement, html, css } from "lit-element" import React , from : "react" # => import React from "react" import React , as : "*" , from : "react" # => import React as * from "react" export export hash = { ab : 123 } # => export const hash = {ab: 123}; export func = -> ( x ) { x * 10 } # => export const func = x => x * 10; export def multiply ( x , y ) return x * y end # => export function multiply(x, y) { # return x * y # } export default class MyClass end # => export default class MyClass { # }; # or final export statement: export [ one , two , default : three ] # => export { one, two, three as default }

node `command` becomes child_process.execSync("command", {encoding: "utf8"}) ARGV becomes process.argv.slice(2) __dir__ becomes __dirname Dir.chdir becomes process.chdir Dir.entries becomes fs.readdirSync Dir.mkdir becomes fs.mkdirSync Dir.mktmpdir becomes fs.mkdtempSync Dir.pwd becomes process.cwd Dir.rmdir becomes fs.rmdirSync ENV becomes process.env __FILE__ becomes __filename File.chmod becomes fs.chmodSync File.chown becomes fs.chownSync File.cp becomes fs.copyFileSync File.exist? becomes fs.existsSync File.lchmod becomes fs.lchmodSync File.link becomes fs.linkSync File.ln becomes fs.linkSync File.lstat becomes fs.lstatSync File.read becomes fs.readFileSync File.readlink becomes fs.readlinkSync File.realpath becomes fs.realpathSync File.rename becomes fs.renameSync File.stat becomes fs.statSync File.symlink becomes fs.symlinkSync File.truncate becomes fs.truncateSync File.unlink becomes fs.unlinkSync FileUtils.cd becomes process.chdir FileUtils.cp becomes fs.copyFileSync FileUtils.ln becomes fs.linkSync FileUtils.ln_s becomes fs.symlinkSync FileUtils.mkdir becomes fs.mkdirSync FileUtils.mv becomes fs.renameSync FileUtils.pwd becomes process.cwd FileUtils.rm becomes fs.unlinkSync IO.read becomes fs.readFileSync IO.write becomes fs.writeFileSync system becomes child_process.execSync(..., {stdio: "inherit"})

nokogiri add_child becomes appendChild add_next_sibling becomes node.parentNode.insertBefore(sibling, node.nextSibling) add_previous_sibling becomes node.parentNode.insertBefore(sibling, node) after becomes node.parentNode.insertBefore(sibling, node.nextSibling) at becomes querySelector attr becomes getAttribute attribute becomes getAttributeNode before becomes node.parentNode.insertBefore(sibling, node) cdata? becomes node.nodeType === Node.CDATA_SECTION_NODE children becomes childNodes comment? becomes node.nodeType === Node.COMMENT_NODE content becomes textContent create_element becomes createElement document becomes ownerDocument element? becomes node.nodeType === Node.ELEMENT_NODE fragment? becomes node.nodeType === Node.FRAGMENT_NODE get_attribute becomes getAttribute has_attribute becomes hasAttribute inner_html becomes innerHTML key? becomes hasAttribute name becomes nextSibling next becomes nodeName next= becomes node.parentNode.insertBefore(sibling,node.nextSibling) next_element becomes nextElement next_sibling becomes nextSibling Nokogiri::HTML5 becomes new JSDOM().window.document Nokogiri::HTML5.parse becomes new JSDOM().window.document Nokogiri::HTML becomes new JSDOM().window.document Nokogiri::HTML.parse becomes new JSDOM().window.document Nokogiri::XML::Node.new becomes document.createElement() parent becomes parentNode previous= becomes node.parentNode.insertBefore(sibling, node) previous_element becomes previousElement previous_sibling becomes previousSibling processing_instruction? becomes node.nodeType === Node.PROCESSING_INSTRUCTION_NODE remove_attribute becomes removeAttribute root becomes documentElement search becomes querySelectorAll set_attribute becomes setAttribute text? becomes node.nodeType === Node.TEXT_NODE text becomes textContent to_html becomes outerHTML

underscore .clone() becomes _.clone() .compact() becomes _.compact() .count_by {} becomes _.countBy {} .find {} becomes _.find {} .find_by() becomes _.findWhere() .flatten() becomes _.flatten() .group_by {} becomes _.groupBy {} .has_key?() becomes _.has() .index_by {} becomes _.indexBy {} .invert() becomes _.invert() .invoke(&:n) becomes _.invoke(, :n) .map(&:n) becomes _.pluck(, :n) .merge!() becomes _.extend() .merge() becomes _.extend({}, ) .reduce {} becomes _.reduce {} .reduce() becomes _.reduce() .reject {} becomes _.reject {} .sample() becomes _.sample() .select {} becomes _.select {} .shuffle() becomes _.shuffle() .size() becomes _.size() .sort() becomes _.sort_by(, _.identity) .sort_by {} becomes _.sortBy {} .times {} becomes _.times {} .values() becomes _.values() .where() becomes _.where() .zip() becomes _.zip() (n...m) becomes _.range(n, m) (n..m) becomes _.range(n, m+1) .compact! , .flatten! , shuffle! , reject! , sort_by! , and .uniq become equivalent .splice(0, .length, *.method()) statements for the following methods, if the block consists entirely of a simple expression (or ends with one), a return is added prior to the expression: reduce , sort_by , group_by , index_by , count_by , find , select , reject . is_a? and kind_of? map to Object.prototype.toString.call() === "[object #{type}]" for the following types: Arguments , Boolean , Date , Error , Function , Number , Object , RegExp , String ; and maps Ruby names to JavaScript equivalents for Exception , Float , Hash , Proc , and Regexp . Additionally, is_a? and kind_of? map to Array.isArray() for Array`.

jquery maps Ruby unary operator ~ to jQuery $ function maps Ruby attribute syntax to jquery attribute syntax .to_a becomes toArray maps $$ to jQuery $ function defaults the fourth parameter of $$.post to "json" , allowing Ruby block syntax to be used for the success function.

minitest-jasmine maps subclasses of Minitest::Test to describe calls maps test_ methods inside subclasses of Minitest::Test to it calls maps setup , teardown , before , and after calls to beforeEach and afterEach calls maps assert and refute calls to expect ... toBeTruthy() and toBeFalsy calls maps assert_equal , refute_equal , .must_equal and .cant_equal calls to expect ... toBe() calls maps assert_in_delta , refute_in_delta , .must_be_within_delta , .must_be_close_to , .cant_be_within_delta , and .cant_be_close_to calls to expect ... toBeCloseTo() calls maps assert_includes , refute_includes , .must_include , and .cant_include calls to expect ... toContain() calls maps assert_match , refute_match , .must_match , and .cant_match calls to expect ... toMatch() calls maps assert_nil , refute_nil , .must_be_nil , and .cant_be_nill calls to expect ... toBeNull() calls maps assert_operator , refute_operator , .must_be , and .cant_be calls to expect ... toBeGreaterThan() or toBeLessThan calls

cjs maps export def f to exports.f = maps export async def f to exports.f = async maps export v = to exports.v = maps export default proc to module.exports = maps export default async proc to module.exports = async maps export default to module.exports =

matchAll For ES level < 2020: maps str.matchAll(pattern).forEach {} to while (match = pattern.exec(str)) {} Note pattern must be a simple variable with a value of a regular expression with the g flag set at runtime.



Wunderbar includes additional demos:

chat, diskusage, and wiki make use of the jquery filter.

ES2015 support

When option eslevel: 2015 is provided, the following additional conversions are made:

"#{a}" becomes `${a}`

becomes a = 1 becomes let a = 1

becomes A = 1 becomes const A = 1

becomes a, b = b, a becomes [a, b] = [b, a]

becomes a, (foo, *bar) = x becomes let [a, [foo, ...bar]] = x

becomes def f(a, (foo, *bar)) becomes function f(a, [foo, ...bar])

becomes def a(b=1) becomes function a(b=1)

becomes def a(*b) becomes function a(...b)

becomes .each_value becomes for (i of ...) {}

becomes a(*b) becomes a(...b)

becomes "#{a}" becomes `${a}`

becomes lambda {|x| x} becomes (x) => {return x}

becomes proc {|x| x} becomes (x) => {x}

becomes a {|x|} becomes a((x) => {})

becomes class Person; end becomes class Person {}

becomes (0...a).to_a becomes [...Array(a).keys()]

becomes (0..a).to_a becomes [...Array(a+1).keys()]

becomes (b..a).to_a becomes Array.from({length: (a-b+1)}, (_, idx) => idx+b)

ES2015 class support includes constructors, super, methods, class methods, instance methods, instance variables, class variables, getters, setters, attr_accessor, attr_reader, attr_writer, etc.

Additionally, the functions filter will provide the following conversion:

Array(x) becomes Array.from(x)

becomes .inject(n) {} becomes .reduce(() => {}, n)

Finally, keyword arguments and optional keyword arguments will be mapped to parameter detructuring.

ES2016 support

When option eslevel: 2016 is provided, the following additional conversion is made:

a ** b becomes a ** b

becomes .include? becomes .includes

ES2017 support

When option eslevel: 2017 is provided, the following additional conversions are made by the functions filter:

.values() becomes Object.values()

becomes .entries() becomes Object.entries()

becomes .each_pair {} becomes `for (let [key, value] of Object.entries()) {}'

async support:

async def becomes async function

becomes async lambda becomes async =>

becomes async proc becomes async =>

becomes async -> becomes async =>

becomes foo bar, async do...end becomes foo(bar, async () => {})

ES2018 support

When option eslevel: 2018 is provided, the following additional conversion is made by the functions filter:

.merge becomes {...a, ...b}

Additionally, rest arguments can now be used with keyword arguments and optional keyword arguments.

ES2019 support

When option eslevel: 2019 is provided, the following additional conversion is made by the functions filter:

.flatten becomes .flat(Infinity)

becomes .lstrip becomes `.trimEnd

becomes `.trimEnd .rstrip becomes `.trimStart

becomes `.trimStart a.to_h becomes Object.fromEntries(a)

becomes Hash[a] becomes Object.fromEntries(a)

Additionally, rescue without a variable will map to catch without a variable.

ES2020 support

When option eslevel: 2020 is provided, the following additional conversions are made:

@x becomes this.#x

becomes @@x becomes ClassName.#x

becomes a&.b becomes a?.b

becomes .scan becomes Array.from(str.matchAll(/.../g), s => s.slice(1))

ES2021 support

When option eslevel: 2021 is provided, the following additional conversions are made:

x ||= 1 becomes x ||= 1

becomes x &&= 1 becomes x &&= 1

Picking a Ruby to JS mapping tool

dsl — A domain specific language, where code is written in one language and errors are given in another. -- Devil’s Dictionary of Programming

If you simply want to get a job done, and would like a mature and tested framework, and only use one of the many integrations that Opal provides, then Opal is the way to go right now.

ruby2js is for those that want to produce JavaScript that looks like it wasn’t machine generated, and want the absolute bare minimum in terms of limitations as to what JavaScript can be produced.

Try for yourself. Compare.

And, of course, the right solution might be to use CoffeeScript instead.

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2009, 2020 Macario Ortega, Sam Ruby, Jared White

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.