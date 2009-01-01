Ruby2js
Minimal yet extensible Ruby to JavaScript conversion.
Description
The base package maps Ruby syntax to JavaScript semantics. For example:
- a Ruby Hash literal becomes a JavaScript Object literal
- Ruby symbols become JavaScript strings.
- Ruby method calls become JavaScript function calls IF there are either one or more arguments passed OR parenthesis are used
- otherwise Ruby method calls become JavaScript property accesses.
- by default, methods and procs return
undefined
- splats mapped to spread syntax when ES2015 or later is selected, and
to equivalents using
apply,
concat,
slice, and
argumentsotherwise.
- ruby string interpolation is expanded into string + operations
andand
orbecome
&&and
||
a ** bbecomes
Math.pow(a,b)
<< abecomes
.push(a)
unlessbecomes
if !
untilbecomes
while !
caseand
whenbecomes
switchand
case
- ruby for loops become js for loops
(1...4).step(2){becomes
for (var i = 1; i < 4; i += 2) {
x.forEach { next }becomes
x.forEach(function() {return})
lambda {}and
proc {}becomes
function() {}
class Person; endbecomes
function Person() {}
- instance methods become prototype methods
- instance variables become underscored,
@namebecomes
this._name
- self is assigned to this is if used
- Any block becomes and explicit argument
new Promise do; y(); endbecomes
new Promise(function() {y()})
- regular expressions are mapped to js
raisebecomes
throw
- expressions enclosed in backtick operators (``) and
%x{}literals are evaluated in the context of the caller and the results are inserted into the generated JavaScript.
Ruby attribute accessors, methods defined with no parameters and no parenthesis, as well as setter method definitions, are mapped to Object.defineProperty, so avoid these if you wish to target users running IE8 or lower.
While both Ruby and JavaScript have open classes, Ruby unifies the syntax for
defining and extending an existing class, whereas JavaScript does not. This
means that Ruby2JS needs to be told when a class is being extended, which is
done by prepending the
class keyword with two plus signs, thus:
++class C; ...; end.
Filters may be provided to add Ruby-specific or framework specific behavior. Filters are essentially macro facilities that operate on an AST representation of the code.
See notimplemented_spec for a list of Ruby features known to be not implemented.
Synopsis
Basic:
require 'ruby2js'
puts Ruby2JS.convert("a={age:3}\na.age+=1")
With filter:
require 'ruby2js/filter/functions'
puts Ruby2JS.convert('"2A".to_i(16)')
Host variable substitution:
puts Ruby2JS.convert("@name", ivars: {:@name => "Joe"})
Enable ES2015 support:
puts Ruby2JS.convert('"#{a}"', eslevel: 2015)
Enable strict support:
puts Ruby2JS.convert('a=1', strict: true)
Emit strict equality comparisons:
puts Ruby2JS.convert('a==1', comparison: :identity)
Emit nullish coalescing operators:
puts Ruby2JS.convert('a || 1', or: :nullish)
Emit underscored private fields (allowing subclass access):
puts Ruby2JS.convert('class C; def initialize; @f=1; end; end',
eslevel: 2020, underscored_private: true)
With ExecJS:
require 'ruby2js/execjs'
require 'date'
context = Ruby2JS.compile(Date.today.strftime('d = new Date(%Y, %-m-1, %-d)'))
puts context.eval('d.getYear()')+1900
Conversions can be explored interactively using the demo provided.
Introduction
JavaScript is a language where
0 is considered
false, strings are
immutable, and the behaviors for operators like
== are, at best,
convoluted.
Any attempt to bridge the semantics of Ruby and JavaScript will involve trade-offs. Consider the following expression:
a[-1]
Programmers who are familiar with Ruby will recognize that this returns the
last element (or character) of an array (or string). However, the meaning is
quite different if
a is a Hash.
One way to resolve this is to change the way indexing operators are evaluated, and to provide a runtime library that adds properties to global JavaScript objects to handle this. This is the approach that Opal takes. It is a fine approach, with a number of benefits. It also has some notable drawbacks. For example, readability and compatibility with other frameworks.
Another approach is to simply accept JavaScript semantics for what they are.
This would mean that negative indexes would return
undefined for arrays
and strings. This is the base approach provided by ruby2js.
A third approach would be to do static transformations on the source in order
to address common usage patterns or idioms. These transformations can even be
occasionally unsafe, as long as the transformations themselves are opt-in.
ruby2js provides a number of such filters, including one that handles negative
indexes when passed as a literal. As indicated above, this is unsafe in that
it will do the wrong thing when it encounters a hash index which is expressed
as a literal constant negative one. My experience is that such is rare enough
to be safely ignored, but YMMV. More troublesome, this also won’t work when
the index is not a literal (e.g.,
a[n]) and the index happens to be
negative at runtime.
This quickly gets into gray areas.
each in Ruby is a common method that
facilitates iteration over arrays.
forEach is the JavaScript equivalent.
Mapping this is fine until you start using a framework like jQuery which
provides a function named each.
Fortunately, Ruby provides
? and
! as legal suffixes for method names,
Ruby2js filters do an exact match, so if you select a filter that maps
each
to
forEach,
each! will pass through the filter. The final code that emits
JavaScript function calls and parameter accesses will strip off these
suffixes.
This approach works well if it is an occasional change, but if the usage is
pervasive, most filters support options to
exclude a list of mappings,
for example:
puts Ruby2JS.convert('jQuery("li").each {|index| ...}', exclude: :each)
Alternatively, you can change the default:
Ruby2JS::Filter.exclude :each
Static transformations and runtime libraries aren't aren’t mutually exclusive.
With enough of each, one could reproduce any functionality desired. Just be
forewarned, that implementing a function like
method_missing would require a
lot of work.
Integrations
While this is a low level library suitable for DIY integration, one of the obvious uses of a tool that produces JavaScript is by web servers. Ruby2JS includes several integrations:
As you might expect, CGI is a bit sluggish. By contrast, Sinatra and Rails are quite speedy as the bulk of the time is spent on the initial load of the required libraries.
For easy integration with Webpack (and Webpacker in Rails 5+), you can use the rb2js-loader plugin.
Filters
In general, making use of a filter is as simple as requiring it. If multiple filters are selected, they will all be applied in parallel in one pass through the script.
-
return adds
returnto the last expression in functions.
-
require supports
requireand
require_relativestatements. Contents of files that are required are converted to JavaScript and expanded inline.
requirefunction calls in expressions are left alone.
-
camelCase converts
underscore_caseto
camelCase. See camelcase_spec for examples.
-
.absbecomes
Math.abs()
.all?becomes
.every
.any?becomes
.some
.ceilbecomes
Math.ceil()
.chrbecomes
fromCharCode
.clearbecomes
.length = 0
.deletebecomes
delete target[arg]
.downcasebecomes
.toLowerCase
.eachbecomes
.forEach
.each_keybecomes
for (i in ...) {}
.each_pairbecomes
for (var key in item) {var value = item[key]; ...}
.each_valuebecomes
.forEach
.each_with_indexbecomes
.forEach
.end_with?becomes
.slice(-arg.length) == arg
.empty?becomes
.length == 0
.find_indexbecomes
findIndex
.firstbecomes
[0]
.first(n)becomes
.slice(0, n)
.floorbecomes
Math.floor()
.gsubbecomes
replace(//g)
.include?becomes
.indexOf() != -1
.inspectbecomes
JSON.stringify()
.keys()becomes
Object.keys()
.lastbecomes
[*.length-1]
.last(n)becomes
.slice(*.length-1, *.length)
.lstripbecomes
.replace(/^\s+/, "")
.maxbecomes
Math.max.apply(Math)
.mergebecomes
Object.assign({}, ...)
.merge!becomes
Object.assign()
.minbecomes
Math.min.apply(Math)
.nil?becomes
== null
.ordbecomes
charCodeAt(0)
putsbecomes
console.log
.replacebecomes
.length = 0; ...push.apply(*)
.respond_to?becomes
right in left
.rstripbecomes
.replace(/s+$/, "")
.scanbecomes
.match(//g)
.start_with?becomes
.substring(0, arg.length) == arg
.upto(lim)becomes
for (var i=num; i<=lim; i+=1)
.downto(lim)becomes
for (var i=num; i>=lim; i-=1)
.step(lim, n).eachbecomes
for (var i=num; i<=lim; i+=n)
.step(lim, -n).eachbecomes
for (var i=num; i>=lim; i-=n)
(0..a).to_abecomes
Array.apply(null, {length: a}).map(Function.call, Number)
(b..a).to_abecomes
Array.apply(null, {length: (a-b+1)}).map(Function.call, Number).map(function (idx) { return idx+b })
(b...a).to_abecomes
Array.apply(null, {length: (a-b)}).map(Function.call, Number).map(function (idx) { return idx+b })
.stripbecomes
.trim
.subbecomes
.replace
.tap {|n| n}becomes
(function(n) {n; return n})(...)
.to_fbecomes
parseFloat
.to_ibecomes
parseInt
.to_sbecomes
.to_String
.upcasebecomes
.toUpperCase
.yield_self {|n| n}becomes
(function(n) {return n})(...)
[-n]becomes
[*.length-n]for literal values of
n
[n...m]becomes
.slice(n,m)
[n..m]becomes
.slice(n,m+1)
[/r/, n]becomes
.match(/r/)[n]
[/r/, n]=becomes
.replace(/r/, ...)
(1..2).each {|i| ...}becomes
for (var i=1 i<=2; i+=1)
"string" * lengthbecomes
new Array(length + 1).join("string")
.sub!and
.gsub!become equivalent
x = x.replacestatements
.map!,
.reverse!, and
.selectbecome equivalent
.splice(0, .length, *.method())statements
@foo.call(args)becomes
this._foo(args)
@@foo.call(args)becomes
this.constructor._foo(args)
Array(x)becomes
Array.prototype.slice.call(x)
delete xbecomes
delete x(note lack of parenthesis)
setIntervaland
setTimeoutallow block to be treated as the first parameter on the call
- for the following methods, if the block consists entirely of a simple
expression (or ends with one), a
returnis added prior to the expression:
sub,
gsub,
any?,
all?,
map,
find,
find_index.
- New classes subclassed off of
Exceptionwill become subclassed off of
Errorinstead; and default constructors will be provided
loop do...endwill be replaced with
while (true) {...}
raise Exception.new(...)will be replaced with
throw new Error(...)
block_given?will check for the presence of optional argument
_implicitBlockYieldwhich is a function made accessible through the use of
yieldin a method body.
Additionally, there is one mapping that will only be done if explicitly included (pass
include: :classas a
convertoption to enable):
.classbecomes
.constructor
-
-
Allows you to turn certain method calls with a string argument into tagged template literals. By default it supports html and css, so you can write
html "<div>#{1+2}</div>"which converts to
html`<div>${1+2}</div>`. Works nicely with squiggly heredocs for multi-line templates as well. If you need to configure the tag names yourself, pass a
template_literal_tagsoption to
convertwith an array of tag name symbols.
Note: these conversions are only done if eslevel >= 2015
-
Provides conversion of import and export statements for use with modern ES builders like Webpack.
Examples:
import
import "./index.scss" # => import "./index.scss" import Something from "./lib/something" # => import Something from "./lib/something" import Something, "./lib/something" # => import Something from "./lib/something" import [ LitElement, html, css ], from: "lit-element" # => import { LitElement, html, css } from "lit-element" import React, from: "react" # => import React from "react" import React, as: "*", from: "react" # => import React as * from "react"
export
export hash = { ab: 123 } # => export const hash = {ab: 123}; export func = ->(x) { x * 10 } # => export const func = x => x * 10; export def multiply(x, y) return x * y end # => export function multiply(x, y) { # return x * y # } export default class MyClass end # => export default class MyClass { # }; # or final export statement: export [ one, two, default: three ] # => export { one, two, three as default }
-
`command`becomes
child_process.execSync("command", {encoding: "utf8"})
ARGVbecomes
process.argv.slice(2)
__dir__becomes
__dirname
Dir.chdirbecomes
process.chdir
Dir.entriesbecomes
fs.readdirSync
Dir.mkdirbecomes
fs.mkdirSync
Dir.mktmpdirbecomes
fs.mkdtempSync
Dir.pwdbecomes
process.cwd
Dir.rmdirbecomes
fs.rmdirSync
ENVbecomes
process.env
__FILE__becomes
__filename
File.chmodbecomes
fs.chmodSync
File.chownbecomes
fs.chownSync
File.cpbecomes
fs.copyFileSync
File.exist?becomes
fs.existsSync
File.lchmodbecomes
fs.lchmodSync
File.linkbecomes
fs.linkSync
File.lnbecomes
fs.linkSync
File.lstatbecomes
fs.lstatSync
File.readbecomes
fs.readFileSync
File.readlinkbecomes
fs.readlinkSync
File.realpathbecomes
fs.realpathSync
File.renamebecomes
fs.renameSync
File.statbecomes
fs.statSync
File.symlinkbecomes
fs.symlinkSync
File.truncatebecomes
fs.truncateSync
File.unlinkbecomes
fs.unlinkSync
FileUtils.cdbecomes
process.chdir
FileUtils.cpbecomes
fs.copyFileSync
FileUtils.lnbecomes
fs.linkSync
FileUtils.ln_sbecomes
fs.symlinkSync
FileUtils.mkdirbecomes
fs.mkdirSync
FileUtils.mvbecomes
fs.renameSync
FileUtils.pwdbecomes
process.cwd
FileUtils.rmbecomes
fs.unlinkSync
IO.readbecomes
fs.readFileSync
IO.writebecomes
fs.writeFileSync
systembecomes
child_process.execSync(..., {stdio: "inherit"})
-
-
add_childbecomes
appendChild
add_next_siblingbecomes
node.parentNode.insertBefore(sibling, node.nextSibling)
add_previous_siblingbecomes
node.parentNode.insertBefore(sibling, node)
afterbecomes
node.parentNode.insertBefore(sibling, node.nextSibling)
atbecomes
querySelector
attrbecomes
getAttribute
attributebecomes
getAttributeNode
beforebecomes
node.parentNode.insertBefore(sibling, node)
cdata?becomes
node.nodeType === Node.CDATA_SECTION_NODE
childrenbecomes
childNodes
comment?becomes
node.nodeType === Node.COMMENT_NODE
contentbecomes
textContent
create_elementbecomes
createElement
documentbecomes
ownerDocument
element?becomes
node.nodeType === Node.ELEMENT_NODE
fragment?becomes
node.nodeType === Node.FRAGMENT_NODE
get_attributebecomes
getAttribute
has_attributebecomes
hasAttribute
inner_htmlbecomes
innerHTML
key?becomes
hasAttribute
namebecomes
nextSibling
nextbecomes
nodeName
next=becomes
node.parentNode.insertBefore(sibling,node.nextSibling)
next_elementbecomes
nextElement
next_siblingbecomes
nextSibling
Nokogiri::HTML5becomes
new JSDOM().window.document
Nokogiri::HTML5.parsebecomes
new JSDOM().window.document
Nokogiri::HTMLbecomes
new JSDOM().window.document
Nokogiri::HTML.parsebecomes
new JSDOM().window.document
Nokogiri::XML::Node.newbecomes
document.createElement()
parentbecomes
parentNode
previous=becomes
node.parentNode.insertBefore(sibling, node)
previous_elementbecomes
previousElement
previous_siblingbecomes
previousSibling
processing_instruction?becomes
node.nodeType === Node.PROCESSING_INSTRUCTION_NODE
remove_attributebecomes
removeAttribute
rootbecomes
documentElement
searchbecomes
querySelectorAll
set_attributebecomes
setAttribute
text?becomes
node.nodeType === Node.TEXT_NODE
textbecomes
textContent
to_htmlbecomes
outerHTML
-
-
.clone()becomes
_.clone()
.compact()becomes
_.compact()
.count_by {}becomes
_.countBy {}
.find {}becomes
_.find {}
.find_by()becomes
_.findWhere()
.flatten()becomes
_.flatten()
.group_by {}becomes
_.groupBy {}
.has_key?()becomes
_.has()
.index_by {}becomes
_.indexBy {}
.invert()becomes
_.invert()
.invoke(&:n)becomes
_.invoke(, :n)
.map(&:n)becomes
_.pluck(, :n)
.merge!()becomes
_.extend()
.merge()becomes
_.extend({}, )
.reduce {}becomes
_.reduce {}
.reduce()becomes
_.reduce()
.reject {}becomes
_.reject {}
.sample()becomes
_.sample()
.select {}becomes
_.select {}
.shuffle()becomes
_.shuffle()
.size()becomes
_.size()
.sort()becomes
_.sort_by(, _.identity)
.sort_by {}becomes
_.sortBy {}
.times {}becomes
_.times {}
.values()becomes
_.values()
.where()becomes
_.where()
.zip()becomes
_.zip()
(n...m)becomes
_.range(n, m)
(n..m)becomes
_.range(n, m+1)
.compact!,
.flatten!,
shuffle!,
reject!,
sort_by!, and
.uniqbecome equivalent
.splice(0, .length, *.method())statements
- for the following methods, if the block consists entirely of a simple
expression (or ends with one), a
returnis added prior to the expression:
reduce,
sort_by,
group_by,
index_by,
count_by,
find,
select,
reject.
is_a?and
kind_of?map to
Object.prototype.toString.call() === "[object #{type}]" for the following types:Arguments
,Boolean
,Date
,Error
,Function
,Number
,Object
,RegExp
,String
; and maps Ruby names to JavaScript equivalents forException
,Float
,Hash
,Proc
, andRegexp
. Additionally,is_a?
andkind_of?
map toArray.isArray()
forArray`.
-
-
- maps Ruby unary operator
~to jQuery
$function
- maps Ruby attribute syntax to jquery attribute syntax
.to_abecomes
toArray
- maps
$$to jQuery
$function
- defaults the fourth parameter of $$.post to
"json", allowing Ruby block syntax to be used for the success function.
- maps Ruby unary operator
-
- maps subclasses of
Minitest::Testto
describecalls
- maps
test_methods inside subclasses of
Minitest::Testto
itcalls
- maps
setup,
teardown,
before, and
aftercalls to
beforeEachand
afterEachcalls
- maps
assertand
refutecalls to
expect...
toBeTruthy()and
toBeFalsycalls
- maps
assert_equal,
refute_equal,
.must_equaland
.cant_equalcalls to
expect...
toBe()calls
- maps
assert_in_delta,
refute_in_delta,
.must_be_within_delta,
.must_be_close_to,
.cant_be_within_delta, and
.cant_be_close_tocalls to
expect...
toBeCloseTo()calls
- maps
assert_includes,
refute_includes,
.must_include, and
.cant_includecalls to
expect...
toContain()calls
- maps
assert_match,
refute_match,
.must_match, and
.cant_matchcalls to
expect...
toMatch()calls
- maps
assert_nil,
refute_nil,
.must_be_nil, and
.cant_be_nillcalls to
expect...
toBeNull()calls
- maps
assert_operator,
refute_operator,
.must_be, and
.cant_becalls to
expect...
toBeGreaterThan()or
toBeLessThancalls
- maps subclasses of
-
- maps
export def fto
exports.f =
- maps
export async def fto
exports.f = async
- maps
export v =to
exports.v =
- maps
export default procto
module.exports =
- maps
export default async procto
module.exports = async
- maps
export defaultto
module.exports =
- maps
-
For ES level < 2020:
- maps
str.matchAll(pattern).forEach {}to
while (match = pattern.exec(str)) {}
Note
patternmust be a simple variable with a value of a regular expression with the
gflag set at runtime.
- maps
Wunderbar includes additional demos:
ES2015 support
When option
eslevel: 2015 is provided, the following additional
conversions are made:
"#{a}"becomes
`${a}`
a = 1becomes
let a = 1
A = 1becomes
const A = 1
a, b = b, abecomes
[a, b] = [b, a]
a, (foo, *bar) = xbecomes
let [a, [foo, ...bar]] = x
def f(a, (foo, *bar))becomes
function f(a, [foo, ...bar])
def a(b=1)becomes
function a(b=1)
def a(*b)becomes
function a(...b)
.each_valuebecomes
for (i of ...) {}
a(*b)becomes
a(...b)
"#{a}"becomes
`${a}`
lambda {|x| x}becomes
(x) => {return x}
proc {|x| x}becomes
(x) => {x}
a {|x|}becomes
a((x) => {})
class Person; endbecomes
class Person {}
(0...a).to_abecomes
[...Array(a).keys()]
(0..a).to_abecomes
[...Array(a+1).keys()]
(b..a).to_abecomes
Array.from({length: (a-b+1)}, (_, idx) => idx+b)
ES2015 class support includes constructors, super, methods, class methods, instance methods, instance variables, class variables, getters, setters, attr_accessor, attr_reader, attr_writer, etc.
Additionally, the
functions filter will provide the following conversion:
Array(x)becomes
Array.from(x)
.inject(n) {}becomes
.reduce(() => {}, n)
Finally, keyword arguments and optional keyword arguments will be mapped to parameter detructuring.
ES2016 support
When option
eslevel: 2016 is provided, the following additional
conversion is made:
a ** bbecomes
a ** b
.include?becomes
.includes
ES2017 support
When option
eslevel: 2017 is provided, the following additional
conversions are made by the
functions filter:
.values()becomes
Object.values()
.entries()becomes
Object.entries()
.each_pair {}becomes `for (let [key, value] of Object.entries()) {}'
async support:
async defbecomes
async function
async lambdabecomes
async =>
async procbecomes
async =>
async ->becomes
async =>
foo bar, async do...endbecomes
foo(bar, async () => {})
ES2018 support
When option
eslevel: 2018 is provided, the following additional
conversion is made by the
functions filter:
.mergebecomes
{...a, ...b}
Additionally, rest arguments can now be used with keyword arguments and optional keyword arguments.
ES2019 support
When option
eslevel: 2019 is provided, the following additional
conversion is made by the
functions filter:
.flattenbecomes
.flat(Infinity)
.lstripbecomes `.trimEnd
.rstripbecomes `.trimStart
a.to_hbecomes
Object.fromEntries(a)
Hash[a]becomes
Object.fromEntries(a)
Additionally,
rescue without a variable will map to
catch without a
variable.
ES2020 support
When option
eslevel: 2020 is provided, the following additional
conversions are made:
@xbecomes
this.#x
@@xbecomes
ClassName.#x
a&.bbecomes
a?.b
.scanbecomes
Array.from(str.matchAll(/.../g), s => s.slice(1))
ES2021 support
When option
eslevel: 2021 is provided, the following additional
conversions are made:
x ||= 1becomes
x ||= 1
x &&= 1becomes
x &&= 1
Picking a Ruby to JS mapping tool
dsl — A domain specific language, where code is written in one language and errors are given in another. -- Devil’s Dictionary of Programming
If you simply want to get a job done, and would like a mature and tested framework, and only use one of the many integrations that Opal provides, then Opal is the way to go right now.
ruby2js is for those that want to produce JavaScript that looks like it wasn’t machine generated, and want the absolute bare minimum in terms of limitations as to what JavaScript can be produced.
And, of course, the right solution might be to use CoffeeScript instead.
License
(The MIT License)
Copyright (c) 2009, 2020 Macario Ortega, Sam Ruby, Jared White
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.