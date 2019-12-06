Skip to content

/dnscrypt-proxy

dnscrypt-proxy 2 - A flexible DNS proxy, with support for encrypted DNS protocols.
dnscrypt dnscrypt-proxy2 doh dnscrypt-proxy dns-over-https dns proxy
Go Python Batchfile
  1. Go 94.7%
  2. Python 3.9%
  3. Batchfile 1.4%
Branch: master
@jedisct1
jedisct1 Log the original qName when a CNAME pointer is blocked
Latest commit db33c69 Dec 6, 2019
dnscrypt-proxy Log the original qName when a CNAME pointer is blocked Dec 5, 2019
utils/generate-domains-blacklists whitelist Dec 1, 2019
vendor Bump deps Dec 3, 2019
windows Renormalize line-endings Nov 12, 2019
.gitattributes set go.mod to unix endings Nov 8, 2019
.gitignore add new option: 'respond_with_ip' Jul 17, 2019
.travis.yml Travis: use Ubuntu Bionic so we don't have to compile libsodium Dec 3, 2019
ChangeLog Bump Dec 1, 2019
LICENSE 2019 Nov 29, 2019
README.md Downcase wiki Dec 3, 2019
dnscrypt-logo.svg Rename logo.svg Jul 1, 2018
go.mod Bump deps Dec 3, 2019
go.sum Bump deps Dec 3, 2019
logo.png Replace logo Jul 1, 2018
logo.svg Fix some discrepancies in SVG logo (#545) Jul 15, 2018
snapcraft.yaml Update URLs Sep 11, 2019

README.md

dnscrypt-proxy 2

DNSCrypt-Proxy

Overview

A flexible DNS proxy, with support for modern encrypted DNS protocols such as DNSCrypt v2, DNS-over-HTTPS and Anonymized DNSCrypt.

Download the latest release

Available as source code and pre-built binaries for most operating systems and architectures (see below).

Features

  • DNS traffic encryption and authentication. Supports DNS-over-HTTPS (DoH) using TLS 1.3, DNSCrypt and Anonymized DNS
  • Client IP addresses can be hidden using Tor, SOCKS proxies or Anonymized DNS relays
  • DNS query monitoring, with separate log files for regular and suspicious queries
  • Filtering: block ads, malware, and other unwanted content. Compatible with all DNS services
  • Time-based filtering, with a flexible weekly schedule
  • Transparent redirection of specific domains to specific resolvers
  • DNS caching, to reduce latency and improve privacy
  • Local IPv6 blocking to reduce latency on IPv4-only networks
  • Load balancing: pick a set of resolvers, dnscrypt-proxy will automatically measure and keep track of their speed, and balance the traffic across the fastest available ones.
  • Cloaking: like a HOSTS file on steroids, that can return preconfigured addresses for specific names, or resolve and return the IP address of other names. This can be used for local development as well as to enforce safe search results on Google, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo and Bing
  • Automatic background updates of resolvers lists
  • Can force outgoing connections to use TCP
  • Compatible with DNSSEC
  • Includes a local DoH server in order to support ESNI

Pre-built binaries

Up-to-date, pre-built binaries are available for:

  • Android/arm
  • Android/arm64
  • Android/x86
  • Android/x86_64
  • Dragonfly BSD
  • FreeBSD/arm
  • FreeBSD/x86
  • FreeBSD/x86_64
  • Linux/arm
  • Linux/arm64
  • Linux/mips
  • Linux/mipsle
  • Linux/mips64
  • Linux/mips64le
  • Linux/x86
  • Linux/x86_64
  • MacOS X
  • NetBSD/x86
  • NetBSD/x86_64
  • OpenBSD/x86
  • OpenBSD/x86_64
  • Windows
  • Windows 64 bit

How to use these files, as well as how to verify their signatures, are documented in the installation instructions.

