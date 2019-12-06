Overview

A flexible DNS proxy, with support for modern encrypted DNS protocols such as DNSCrypt v2, DNS-over-HTTPS and Anonymized DNSCrypt.

Available as source code and pre-built binaries for most operating systems and architectures (see below).

Features

DNS traffic encryption and authentication. Supports DNS-over-HTTPS (DoH) using TLS 1.3, DNSCrypt and Anonymized DNS

Client IP addresses can be hidden using Tor, SOCKS proxies or Anonymized DNS relays

DNS query monitoring, with separate log files for regular and suspicious queries

Filtering: block ads, malware, and other unwanted content. Compatible with all DNS services

Time-based filtering, with a flexible weekly schedule

Transparent redirection of specific domains to specific resolvers

DNS caching, to reduce latency and improve privacy

Local IPv6 blocking to reduce latency on IPv4-only networks

Load balancing: pick a set of resolvers, dnscrypt-proxy will automatically measure and keep track of their speed, and balance the traffic across the fastest available ones.

Cloaking: like a HOSTS file on steroids, that can return preconfigured addresses for specific names, or resolve and return the IP address of other names. This can be used for local development as well as to enforce safe search results on Google, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo and Bing

Automatic background updates of resolvers lists

Can force outgoing connections to use TCP

Compatible with DNSSEC

Includes a local DoH server in order to support ESNI

Pre-built binaries

Up-to-date, pre-built binaries are available for:

Android/arm

Android/arm64

Android/x86

Android/x86_64

Dragonfly BSD

FreeBSD/arm

FreeBSD/x86

FreeBSD/x86_64

Linux/arm

Linux/arm64

Linux/mips

Linux/mipsle

Linux/mips64

Linux/mips64le

Linux/x86

Linux/x86_64

MacOS X

NetBSD/x86

NetBSD/x86_64

OpenBSD/x86

OpenBSD/x86_64

Windows

Windows 64 bit

How to use these files, as well as how to verify their signatures, are documented in the installation instructions.

