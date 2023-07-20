Unshackle - Password Bypass Tool

Unshackle is an open-source tool to bypass Windows and Linux user passwords from a bootable USB based on Linux. (Linux bypass is still under development)

Contributions are welcomed.

To-Do List:

Feature Status Easy to use ✅ Support windows ✅ Simple CLI ✅ Support linux 🟡 Tutorial video 🟡 easy to build ❌ Simple GUI ❌

✅ = Done 🟡 = Under development ❌ = Planned

Requirements

To use Unshackle, you need:

Unshackle ISO Rufus USB pen drive

Usage

Download the Unshackle ISO from the releases. Download Rufus (recommended). Use Rufus to burn the ISO to your USB drive. Boot from the USB and select Unshackle. Choose your OS (Windows or Linux). Let the process finish, then reboot your system. For Windows, press Shift five times on the lock screen.

Donation 💸

if you liked the project feel free to donate!

BNB : 0xAF0445f3eEDd7f113a47D3a339820F5b4B1F700c

BTC : bc1q5dedemhl64lqrcjpa226l9sf3hx2l9zm6mzszf

ETH : 0xAF0445f3eEDd7f113a47D3a339820F5b4B1F700c

LTC : ltc1qcu8z2wuexn4lq9em4taerkxcxca267lyg8xac8

Disclaimer

This tool is for educational purposes only. Do not use it for any illegal activities or unauthorized access. Use it at your own risk. We are not liable for any damage caused by its use.

License

The program, libraries, etc., are licensed under the GNU General Public License.