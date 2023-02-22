About
This repo contains the list of public government managed domains that exist outside of the top-level .gov and .mil domains. Please see https://search.gov/about/policy/govt-urls.html for full information on the effort.
Contributing
Review the list
The list is availble in multiple views:
- The full list
- Federal government only
- State government only
- Regional governmental bodies only
- County government only
- Local government only
- Native Sovereign Nation government only
- Quasigovernmental domains only
Deprecated and other out of use domains will be removed as they are discovered.
Send your contributions
We welcome updates and additions. Submit a new issue to contribute directly to this list or email us at search@support.digitalgov.gov. We also welcome pull requests.
Please include:
- Domain
- Federal agency responsible for the website, if applicable
- Level of Government (Federal, State, Regional, County, Local, Native Sovereign Nation, or Quasigovernmental)
- Location (State), if applicable
- A note about the purpose or scope of the website
Note that totally new websites must be within .gov or .mil, pre-existing websites may be submitted for an exception (see Section E).
The old API
If you're looking for the API that used to be located in this repo, we've archived it in a branch.