GE-Proton7-15
GE-Proton7-15 Released

  • vp9 support enabled in gst-plugins-good for ghostwire tokyo videos (they work now)
  • protonfix added for State of Decay 2 crashes (thanks ThisNekoGuy!)
  • protonfix added for Fall Guys EAC (works now, thanks rokam!)
  • WINE_DO_NOT_CREATE_DXGI_DEVICE_MANAGER video fix enabled for Car Mechanic Simulator 2021
  • WINE_DO_NOT_CREATE_DXGI_DEVICE_MANAGER video fix enabled for Harspace: Shipbreaker
  • WINE_DO_NOT_CREATE_DXGI_DEVICE_MANAGER video fix enabled for Solasta
  • WINE_DO_NOT_CREATE_DXGI_DEVICE_MANAGER video fix enabled for Monster Train
  • WINE_DO_NOT_CREATE_DXGI_DEVICE_MANAGER video fix enabled for The Complex
  • WINE_DO_NOT_CREATE_DXGI_DEVICE_MANAGER video fix enabled for Cook-Out
  • WINE_DO_NOT_CREATE_DXGI_DEVICE_MANAGER video fix enabled for DJMAX Respect V
  • WINE_DO_NOT_CREATE_DXGI_DEVICE_MANAGER video fix enabled for Gloomhaven
  • steam runtime and sdk updated (contains vp9 libraries required)
  • various build commits pulled from upstream proton
  • vkd3d-proton updated to git HansKristian-Work/vkd3d-proton@4a05360 prior to 4/21 (latest UAT updates on 4/21 caused gpu hang during testing)
  • vkd3d-proton upstream ghostwire tokyo commit HansKristian-Work/vkd3d-proton@119e00e cherry-picked and applied
  • dxvk updated to latest git
  • dxvk-nvapi updated to latest git
  • wine updated to latest bleeding edge

GE-Proton7-14
GE-Proton7-14 Released

  • Hotfix: Received more complaints than praise surrounding the gamemode change so I've reverted the changes. Gamemode is removed from the build and will not be used by default.

GE-Proton7-13
GE-Proton7-13 Released

Woops another hotfix -- forgot to patch dxvk with async.

GE-Proton7-12
GE-Proton7-12 Released

This is a hotfix that adds a workaround to launch New World since it's launcher hangs. They added the EAC .so library and it appears to work. Hopefully it stays that way.

GE-Proton7-11
GE-Proton7-11 Released

  • Feral Interactive's 'gamemode' has been added to the build and will now be automatically used when games are launched (you no longer need to run 'gamemode %command%') (Thanks manueliglesiasgarcia!)
  • proton experimental bleeding edge wine build has been updated (fixes a prefix creation bug)
  • several build-specific updates have been pulled from upstream proton
  • dxvk updated to git
  • vkd3d-proton updated to git
  • dxvk-nvapi updated to git

GE-Proton7-10
GE-Proton7-10 Released

  • Updated wine to latest bleeding edge
  • Updated dxvk to latest git
  • Updated vkd3d-proton to latest git
  • Corrected VKD3D_FEATURE_LEVEL being in the wrong python script block so it actually loads now.

Thanks to upstream proton devs Rémi Bernon (rbernon), Derek Lesho (Guy1524), Philip Rebohle (doitsujin):

  • Nioh 2 videos now work
  • Persona 5 Strikers videos now work

GE-Proton7-9
GE-Proton7-9 Released

  • Added loader-KeyboardLayouts from staging. This fixes a big performance issue in Overwatch but may also help other games.
  • Set VKD3D_FEATURE_LEVEL=12_0 by default. This allows some older AMD GPUs to get past the "white screen" bug in Elden Ring
  • protonfix to set L.A. Noire to use DX11 (it tries DX9 by default) -- Thanks VoodaGod

GE-Proton7-8
GE-Proton7-8 Released

-Hotfix:

disable ntdll-CriticalSection from staging, it breaks ffxiv and deep rock galactic

EDIT: 3/5/22 -- I uploaded an incorrect build previously. I have now uploaded the correct build. Please note that the sha512sum has -changed-.

Sorry for the hiccup.

GE-Proton7-7
GE-Proton7-7 Released

-HOTFIX:

  • disabled server-Signal_Thread staging patchset that breaks steamclient in new prefixes for some games (notably Dragonball Fighter Z)
  • fixed path check for 32 bit smite EAC protonfix
  • fixed video rendering in RUST

Sigh. One of these days I'll get a release right the first time. That day is not today.

GE-Proton7-6
GE-Proton7-6 Released

Wine-Staging is back! I rebased all of the patch sets from staging that did not cleanly apply and applied them on top of proton-experimental.

A detailed list surrounding staging patches can be found in /patches/protonprep-valve-staging.sh. If it's in the -W list then reasoning is provided. If it's not in the -W list that means it applied cleanly without issues. Note that some patch sets in the -W list are applied manually because they do apply, just not without fuzz.

-wine-staging rebased and applied on top of proton-experimental (yes, all of it!)
-wine updated to latest proton-experimental
-dxvk updated to git
-vkd3d-proton updated to git
-protonfix added for SMITE to fix incorrect EAC library location (works now, yay)

