Wine-Staging is back! I rebased all of the patch sets from staging that did not cleanly apply and applied them on top of proton-experimental.

A detailed list surrounding staging patches can be found in /patches/protonprep-valve-staging.sh. If it's in the -W list then reasoning is provided. If it's not in the -W list that means it applied cleanly without issues. Note that some patch sets in the -W list are applied manually because they do apply, just not without fuzz.

-wine-staging rebased and applied on top of proton-experimental (yes, all of it!)

-wine updated to latest proton-experimental

-dxvk updated to git

-vkd3d-proton updated to git

-protonfix added for SMITE to fix incorrect EAC library location (works now, yay)