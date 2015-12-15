This section is inspired by the Kernel Self Protection Project (KSPP). It implements all recommended Linux kernel settings by the KSPP and many more.
sysctl settings are configured via the
/etc/sysctl.d/30_security-misc.conf
configuration file.
-
A kernel pointer points to a specific location in kernel memory. These can be very useful in exploiting the kernel so they are restricted to
CAP_SYSLOG.
-
The kernel logs are restricted to
CAP_SYSLOGas they can often leak sensitive information such as kernel pointers.
-
The
ptrace()system call is restricted to
CAP_SYS_PTRACE.
-
eBPF is restricted to
CAP_BPF(
CAP_SYS_ADMINon kernel versions prior to 5.8) and JIT hardening techniques such as constant blinding are enabled.
-
Restricts performance events to
CAP_PERFMON(
CAP_SYS_ADMINon kernel versions prior to 5.8).
-
Restricts loading line disciplines to
CAP_SYS_MODULEto prevent unprivileged attackers from loading vulnerable line disciplines with the
TIOCSETDioctl which has been abused in a number of exploits before.
-
Restricts the
userfaultfd()syscall to
CAP_SYS_PTRACEas
userfaultfd()is often abused to exploit use-after-free flaws.
-
Kexec is disabled as it can be used to load a malicious kernel and gain arbitrary code execution in kernel mode.
-
Randomises the addresses for mmap base, heap, stack, and VDSO pages.
-
Prevents unintentional writes to attacker-controlled files.
-
Prevents common symlink and hardlink TOCTOU races.
-
Disables SysRq key completely.
-
The kernel is only allowed to swap if it is absolutely necessary. This prevents writing potentially sensitive contents of memory to disk.
-
TCP timestamps are disabled as it can allow detecting the system time.
-
Enforces the logging of martian packets, those with a source address which is blatantly wrong.
-
Set coredump file name based on core_pattern value instead of the default of naming it 'core'.
- The bits of entropy used for mmap ASLR are maxed out via
/usr/libexec/security-misc/mmap-rnd-bits(set to the values of
CONFIG_ARCH_MMAP_RND_BITS_MAXand
CONFIG_ARCH_MMAP_RND_COMPAT_BITS_MAXthat the kernel was built with), therefore improving its effectiveness.
Boot parameters are outlined in configuration files located in the
etc/default/grub.d/ directory.
-
Slab merging is disabled which significantly increases the difficulty of heap exploitation by preventing overwriting objects from merged caches and by making it harder to influence slab cache layout.
-
Memory zeroing at allocation and free time is enabled to mitigate some use-after-free vulnerabilities and erase sensitive information in memory.
-
Page allocator freelist randomization is enabled.
-
Kernel Page Table Isolation is enabled to mitigate Meltdown and increase KASLR effectiveness.
-
vsyscalls are disabled as they are obsolete, are at fixed addresses and thus, are a potential target for ROP.
-
The kernel panics on oopses to thwart certain kernel exploits.
-
Enables randomisation of the kernel stack offset on syscall entries.
-
All mitigations for known CPU vulnerabilities are enabled and SMT is disabled.
-
IOMMU is enabled to prevent DMA attacks along with strict enforcement of IOMMU TLB invalidation so devices will never be able to access stale data contents.
-
Distrust the 'randomly' generated CPU and bootloader seeds.
Not yet due to issues:
See:
/etc/default/grub.d/40_only_allow_signed_modules.cfg
Not yet due to issues:
A systemd service dynamically sets the kernel parameter
modules_disabled to 1,
preventing new modules from being loaded. Since this isn't configured directly
within systemctl, it does not break the loading of legitimate and necessary
modules for the user, like drivers etc., given they are plugged in on startup.
Certain kernel modules are disabled and blacklisted by default to reduce attack
surface via the
/etc/modprobe.d/30_security-misc.conf configuration file.
-
Deactivates Netfilter's connection tracking helper - this module increases kernel attack surface by enabling superfluous functionality such as IRC parsing in the kernel. Hence, this feature is disabled.
-
Thunderbolt and numerous FireWire kernel modules are also disabled as they are often vulnerable to DMA attacks.
-
The MSR kernel module is disabled to prevent CPU MSRs from being abused to write to arbitrary memory.
-
Uncommon network protocols are blacklisted. This includes:
- DCCP - Datagram Congestion Control Protocol
- SCTP - Stream Control Transmission Protocol
- RDS - Reliable Datagram Sockets
- TIPC - Transparent Inter-process Communication
- HDLC - High-Level Data Link Control
- AX25 - Amateur X.25
- NetRom
- X25
- ROSE
- DECnet
- Econet
- af_802154 - IEEE 802.15.4
- IPX - Internetwork Packet Exchange
- AppleTalk
- PSNAP - Subnetwork Access Protocol
- p8023 - Novell raw IEEE 802.3
- p8022 - IEEE 802.2
- CAN - Controller Area Network
- ATM
-
Disables a large array of uncommon file systems and network file systems that reduces the attack surface especially against legacy approaches.
-
The vivid kernel module is only required for testing and has been the cause of multiple vulnerabilities so it is disabled.
-
Provides some disabling of the interface between the Intel Management Engine (ME) and the OS.
-
Incorporates much of Ubuntu's default blacklist of modules to be blocked from automatically loading. However, they are still permitted to load.
-
Blocks automatic loading of the modules needed to use of CD-ROM devices by default. Not completely disabled yet.
- A systemd service clears the System.map file on boot as these contain kernel pointers. The file is completely overwritten with zeroes to ensure it cannot be recovered. See:
/etc/kernel/postinst.d/30_remove-system-map
/lib/systemd/system/remove-system-map.service
/usr/libexec/security-misc/remove-system.map
- Coredumps are disabled as they may contain important information such as encryption keys or passwords. See:
/etc/security/limits.d/30_security-misc.conf
/etc/sysctl.d/30_security-misc.conf
/lib/systemd/coredump.conf.d/30_security-misc.conf
- An initramfs hook sets the sysctl values in
/etc/sysctl.confand
/etc/sysctl.dbefore init is executed so sysctl hardening is enabled as early as possible. This is implemented for
initramfs-toolsonly because this is not needed for
dracutbecause
dracutdoes that by default, at least on
systemdenabled systems. Not researched for non-
systemdsystems by the author of this part of the readme.
-
TCP syncookies are enabled to prevent SYN flood attacks.
-
ICMP redirect acceptance, ICMP redirect sending, source routing and IPv6 router advertisements are disabled to prevent man-in-the-middle attacks.
-
The kernel is configured to ignore all ICMP requests to avoid Smurf attacks, make the device more difficult to enumerate on the network and prevent clock fingerprinting through ICMP timestamps.
-
RFC1337 is enabled to protect against time-wait assassination attacks by dropping RST packets for sockets in the time-wait state.
-
Reverse path filtering is enabled to prevent IP spoofing and mitigate vulnerabilities such as CVE-2019-14899.
-
Unlike version 4, IPv6 addresses can provide information not only about the originating network, but also the originating device. We prevent this from happening by enabling the respective privacy extensions for IPv6.
-
In addition, we deny the capability to track the originating device in the network at all, by using randomized MAC addresses per connection per default.
See:
/usr/lib/NetworkManager/conf.d/80_ipv6-privacy.conf
/usr/lib/NetworkManager/conf.d/80_randomize-mac.conf
/usr/lib/systemd/networkd.conf.d/80_ipv6-privacy-extensions.conf
-
Default Behavior: Although Bluetooth capability is 'enabled' in the kernel, security-misc deviates from the usual behavior by starting with Bluetooth turned off at system start. This setting remains until the user explicitly opts to activate Bluetooth.
-
User Control: Users have the freedom to easily switch Bluetooth on and off in the usual way, exercising their own discretion. This can be done via the Bluetooth toggle through the usual way, that is either through GUI settings application or command line commands.
-
Enhanced Privacy Settings: We enforce more private defaults for Bluetooth connections. This includes the use of private addresses and strict timeout settings for discoverability and visibility.
-
Security Considerations: Despite these measures, it's important to note that Bluetooth technology, by its nature, may still be prone to exploits due to its history of security vulnerabilities. Thus, we recommend users to opt-out of using Bluetooth when possible.
- See configuration:
/etc/bluetooth/30_security-misc.conf
-
Disabling Bluetooth: This means the absence of the Bluetooth kernel module. When disabled, Bluetooth is non-existent in the system - it cannot be seen, set, configured, or interacted with in any way.
-
Turning Bluetooth On/Off: This refers to a software toggle. Normally, on Debian systems, Bluetooth is 'on' when the system boots up. It actively searches for known devices to auto-connect and may be discoverable or visible under certain conditions. Our default ensures that Bluetooth is off on startup. However, it remains 'enabled' in the kernel, meaning the kernel can use the Bluetooth protocol and has the necessary modules.
-
Turning Bluetooth On: Simply click the Bluetooth button in the settings application or on the tray, and switch the toggle. It's a straightforward action that can be completed in less than a second.
-
Turning Bluetooth Off: Follow the same procedure as turning it on but switch the toggle to the off position.
-
The
jitterentropy_rngkernel module is loaded as early as possible during boot to gather more entropy via the
/usr/lib/modules-load.d/30_security-misc.confconfiguration file.
-
Distrusts the CPU for initial entropy at boot as it is not possible to audit, may contain weaknesses or a backdoor. For references, see:
/etc/default/grub.d/40_distrust_cpu.cfg
-
Gathers more entropy during boot if using the linux-hardened kernel patch.
A systemd service is triggered on boot to remount all sensitive partitions and directories with significantly more secure hardened mount options. Since this would require manual tuning for a given specific system, we handle it by creating a very solid configuration file for that very system on package install.
Not enabled by default yet. In development. Help welcome.
-
suis restricted to only users within the group
sudowhich prevents users from using
suto gain root access or to switch user accounts -
/usr/share/pam-configs/wheel-security-misc(which results in a change in file
/etc/pam.d/common-auth).
-
Add user
rootto group
sudo. This is required due to the above restriction so that logging in from a virtual console is still possible -
debian/security-misc.postinst
-
Abort login for users with locked passwords -
/usr/libexec/security-misc/pam-abort-on-locked-password.
-
Logging into the root account from a virtual, serial, whatnot console is prevented by shipping an existing and empty
/etc/securettyfile (deletion of
/etc/securettyhas a different effect).
This package does not yet automatically lock the root account password. It is not clear if this would be sane in such a package although, it is recommended to lock and expire the root account.
In new Kicksecure builds, root account will be locked by package dist-base-files.
See:
However, a locked root password will break rescue and emergency shell. Therefore, this package enables passwordless rescue and emergency shell. This is the same solution that Debian will likely adapt for Debian installer: https://bugs.debian.org/cgi-bin/bugreport.cgi?bug=802211
See:
/etc/systemd/system/emergency.service.d/override.conf
/etc/systemd/system/rescue.service.d/override.conf
Adverse security effects can be prevented by setting up BIOS password protection, GRUB password protection and/or full disk encryption.
This uses pam_access to allow members of group
console to use console but
restrict everyone else (except members of group
console-unrestricted) from
using console with ancient, unpopular login methods such as
/bin/login over
networks as this might be exploitable. (CVE-2001-0797)
This is not enabled by default in this package since this package does not know which users shall be added to group 'console' and thus, would break console.
See:
/usr/share/pam-configs/console-lockdown-security-misc
/etc/security/access-security-misc.conf
User accounts are locked after 50 failed login attempts using
pam_faillock.
Informational output during Linux PAM:
- Show failed and remaining password attempts.
- Document unlock procedure if Linux user account got locked.
- Point out that there is no password feedback for
su.
- Explain locked root account if locked.
See:
/usr/share/pam-configs/tally2-security-misc
/usr/libexec/security-misc/pam-info
/usr/libexec/security-misc/pam-abort-on-locked-password
Read, write and execute access for "others" are removed during package
installation, upgrade or PAM
mkhomedir for all users who have home folders in
/home by running, for example:
chmod o-rwx /home/user
This will be done only once per folder in
/home so users who wish to relax
file permissions are free to do so. This is to protect files in a home folder
that were previously created with lax file permissions prior to the installation
of this package.
See:
debian/security-misc.postinst
/usr/libexec/security-misc/permission-lockdown
/usr/share/pam-configs/mkhomedir-security-misc
Default
umask is set to
027 for files created by non-root users such as for
example user
user. Broken. Disabled. See:
This is doing using pam module
pam_mkhomedir.so umask=027.
This means, files created by non-root users cannot be read by other non-root
users by default. While Permission Lockdown already protects the
/home folder,
this protects other folders such as
/tmp.
group read permissions are not removed. This is unnecessary due to Debian's
use of User Private Groups (UPGs). See also:
https://wiki.debian.org/UserPrivateGroups
Default
umask is unchanged for root, because then configuration files created
in
/etc by the system administrator would be unreadable by "others" and break
applications. Examples include
/etc/firefox-esr and
/etc/thunderbird.
See:
/usr/share/pam-configs/umask-security-misc
A systemd service removes SUID / SGID bits from non-essential binaries as these are often used in privilege escalation attacks.
Various file permissions are reset with more secure and hardened defaults. These include but are not limited to:
- Limiting
/homeand
/rootto the root only.
- Limiting crontab to root as well as all the configuration files for cron.
- Limiting the configuration for cups and ssh.
- Protecting the information of sudoers from others.
- Protecting various system relevant files and modules.
permission-hardener removes SUID / SGID bits from non-essential binaries as
these are often used in privilege escalation attacks. It is enabled by default
and applied at security-misc package installation and upgrade time.
There is also an optional systemd unit which does the same at boot time that
can be enabled by running
systemctl enable permission-hardener.service as
root. The hardening at boot time is not the default because this slows down
the boot too much.
See:
/usr/bin/permission-hardener
debian/security-misc.postinst
/lib/systemd/system/permission-hardener.service
/etc/permission-hardener.d
This is not enabled yet because hidepid is not enabled by default.
Calls to
pkexec are redirected to
lxqt-sudo because
pkexec is
incompatible with
hidepid=2.
See:
/usr/bin/pkexec.security-misc
- Enables "
apt-get --error-on=any" which makes apt exit non-zero for transient failures. -
/etc/apt/apt.conf.d/40error-on-any.
- Enables APT seccomp-BPF sandboxing -
/etc/apt/apt.conf.d/40sandbox.
- Deactivates previews in Dolphin.
- Deactivates previews in Nautilus -
/usr/share/glib-2.0/schemas/30_security-misc.gschema.override.
- Deactivates thumbnails in Thunar.
- Thunderbird is hardened with the following options:
- Displays domain names in punycode to prevent IDN homograph attacks (a form of phishing).
- Strips email client information for sent email headers.
- Stripts user time information from sent email headers by replacing the originating time zone with UTC and rounding the timestamp to the nearest minute.
- Disables scripting when viewing pdf files.
- Disables implicit outgoing connections.
- Disables all and any kind of telemetry.
- Security and privacy enhancements for gnupg's config file
/etc/skel/.gnupg/gpg.conf. See also:
Added in December 2023.
Before sending pull requests to harden arbitrary applications, please note the scope of security-misc is limited to default installed applications in Kicksecure, Whonix. This includes:
- Thunderbird, VLC Media Player, KeepassXC
- Debian Specific System Components (APT, DPKG)
- System Services (NetworkManager IPv6 privacy options, MAC address randomization)
- Actually used development utilities such as
git.
It will not be possible to review and merge "1500" settings profiles for arbitrary applications outside of this context.
The main objective of security-misc is to harden Kicksecure and its derivatives,
such as Whonix, by implementing robust security settings. It's designed to be
compatible with Debian, reflecting a commitment to clean implementation and
sound design principles. However, it's important to note that security-misc is a
component of Kicksecure, not a substitute for it. The intention isn't to
recreate Kicksecure within security-misc. Instead, specific security
enhancements, like for example recommending a curated list of security-focused
default packages (e.g.,
libpam-tmpdir), should be integrated directly into
those appropriate areas of Kicksecure (e.g.
kicksecure-meta-packages).
Added in December 2023.
"Maintainability is a key priority [1]. Before modifying settings in the downstream security-misc, it's essential to first engage with upstream developers to propose these changes as defaults. This step should only be bypassed if there's a clear, prior indication from upstream that such changes won't be accepted. Additionally, before implementing any workarounds, consulting with upstream is necessary to future unmaintainable complexity.
If debugging features are disabled, pull requests won't be merged until there is a corresponding pull request for the debug-misc package to re-enable these. This is to avoid configuring the system into a corner where it can be no longer debugged.
Some hardening is opt-in as it causes too much breakage to be enabled by default.
-
An optional systemd service mounts
/procwith
hidepid=2at boot to prevent users from seeing another user's processes. This is disabled by default because it is incompatible with
pkexec. It can be enabled by executing
systemctl enable proc-hidepid.serviceas root.
-
A systemd service restricts
/proc/cpuinfo,
/proc/bus,
/proc/scsiand
/systo the root user. This hides a lot of hardware identifiers from unprivileged users and increases security as
/sysexposes a lot of information that shouldn't be accessible to unprivileged users. As this will break many things, it is disabled by default and can optionally be enabled by executing
systemctl enable hide-hardware-info.serviceas root.
-
hardened malloc compatibility for haveged workaround
/lib/systemd/system/haveged.service.d/30_security-misc.conf
-
set
dracut
reproducible=yessetting
/usr/lib/issue.d/20_security-misc.issue
- Linux Kernel Runtime Guard (LKRG)
- tirdad - TCP ISN CPU Information Leak Protection.
- Kicksecure (TM) - a security-hardened Linux Distribution
- And more.
