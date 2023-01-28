ch55xtool
Now available on pypi
An open sourced python command line flash tool for flashing WinChipHead CH55x series 8051 USB micro controllers, including CH551, CH552, CH553, CH554, CH559, CH569 (including CH56x), etc. with bootloader version(BTV) above 2.30 (including 2.30, 2.31, 2.40, 2.71), etc. (You can check the verision by using the official CH55x Tool.)
Usage
- -f/–flash <filename> Erase the whole chip, and flash the bin file to the CH55x.
- -e/–erase_flash Erase the whole program flash.
- –verify_flash [filename] Verify program flash contend with given file, if filename ommited verifying with flashed data. No verifying perormed without this flag.
- -r/–reset_at_end Issue reset and run after all.
- -d/–data <filename> Erase the whole data flash and write the bin file to the CH55x.
- -c/–erase_dataflash Erase the whole data flash.
- –verify_data [filename] Verify data flash contend with given file, if filename ommited verifying with written data. No verifying perormed without this flag.
- -g/–read_dataflash Read content of data flash to file.
- -p/–print_chip_cfg Read and print chip configuration bits 3 x 32 bit values.
python3 -m ch55xtool -f THE_BINARY_FILE.bin
Tool Setup
- Linux Distros > Most Linux distros come with libusb, so you only need to install the pyusb packge.
python3 -mpip install ch55xtool
- Mac OS
For Mac OS, you need to install both libusb and pyusb.
# If you dont have brew installed.
# /usr/bin/ruby -e "$(curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Homebrew/install/master/install)"
brew install libusb
python3 -mpip install ch55xtool
As for Windows, oh no… :(
- First, you need to download the Zadig for replacing the CH375 driver from WCH to libusb.
- Click the Options->List all devices, to show all devices
- Find the device marked with USB Module, which presented driver is CH375_balabala
- Replace the driver with libusb-win32.
- Install the pyusb package with
python -mpip install pyusb. Since for windows, they dont use python3, but you have to make sure you have the pythono3 in the PATH
- If you want to use the WCH Toolchain, open the device manager, find the device marked with libusb-win32 deives, right clicked on it, and Uninstall the driver and delete the driver. You can also check the FAQ of Zadig HERE.
FAQ
- Why I got a Error: No backend available ?
On windows, this means you dont a valid libusb device, see the guide above. For other system, you might dont have the libusb installed, follow the guide above.
- Why it said NO_DEV_FOUND ?
Pyusb unable to fine the device with given PID&VID. Maybe you dont power on your device, or it is not in DFU mode.
- I got a USB_ERROR_CANNOT_SET_CONFIG error.
This high probability is a permission issue. Add
SUBSYSTEM=="usb", ATTRS{idVendor}=="4348", MODE="0666"to
/etc/udev/rules.d/50-ch55x.rules, and re-plug your device. Otherwise you need sudo.
- I got a USB_ERROR_CANNOT_DETACH_KERNEL_DRIVER, or USB_ERROR_CANNOT_CLAIM_INTERFACE error.
I never met with those problems on a working CH552. Checking the power, the previliage, and praying may help.
- What if it return Bootloader version not supported?
The program dont support BTVER lower than 2.30(welcome PR, but since they are too old, I dont have plan to support them). Or maybe they have a newer verison, for this situlation, it is welcome for you to open an issue.