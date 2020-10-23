Originally Classic Shell by Ivo Beltchev

Home Page

Discussion room

Latest nightly build

Features

Classic style Start Menu for Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10

Toolbar for Windows Explorer

Classic copy UI (Windows 7 only)

Show file size in Explorer status bar

Title bar and status bar for Internet Explorer

Download

If you just want to use it or looking for setup file, click here to download:

Temporary Translation/Language Solution

Download language DLL Place it either in the Open-Shell's install folder or in the %ALLUSERSPROFILE%\OpenShell\Languages folder

For archival reasons, we have a mirror of www.classicshell.net here.

How To Skin a Start Menu

Classic Shell - Custom Start Buttons

Report a bug/issue or submit a feature request