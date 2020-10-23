Skip to content

Latest commit

@ge0rdi
ge0rdi Fix Shutdown item text
283c0fc Oct 23, 2020
Fix Shutdown item text 
To be consistent with text in Windows.

Fixes #501.
283c0fc

README.md

Open-Shell

Originally Classic Shell by Ivo Beltchev

Home Page
Discussion room
Latest nightly build

Features

  • Classic style Start Menu for Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10
  • Toolbar for Windows Explorer
  • Classic copy UI (Windows 7 only)
  • Show file size in Explorer status bar
  • Title bar and status bar for Internet Explorer

Download

If you just want to use it or looking for setup file, click here to download:

Temporary Translation/Language Solution

  1. Download language DLL
  2. Place it either in the Open-Shell's install folder or in the %ALLUSERSPROFILE%\OpenShell\Languages folder

For archival reasons, we have a mirror of www.classicshell.net here.

How To Skin a Start Menu
Classic Shell - Custom Start Buttons
Report a bug/issue or submit a feature request

About

Classic Shell Reborn.

